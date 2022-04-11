Big Tech
Relationship with Federal Trade Commission ‘Never Been Better’: Justice Department’s Kanter
The DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The relationship between the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission “has never been better,” said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s antitrust division, in light of the organizations’ handling of an agenda that looks to tackle the market challenges of big tech.
The comment from Kanter, a Google critic who was appointed by President Joe Biden last year to the position, was made at the Enforcer’s Summit, an event co-hosted by the DOJ and FTC with the intention of creating a space for antitrust enforcement leaders to discuss challenges and potential avenues of growth when creating a competitive American economy.
“Here in the U.S., enforcers are operating against a backdrop where decades of consolidation across markets has contributed to higher prices, lower wages, falling rates of new business formation, and an economy that is less dynamic,” FTC chairwoman Lina Kahn said at the April 4 event.
“Meanwhile, in the digital economy, a handful of firms have captured control over key arteries of commerce and communication. And these facts are prompting enforcers and policy makers to reassess the efficacy of our current tools and approach and have spurred a broader public discussion around how to ensure that our antitrust regime is fully promoting a thriving, competitive economy and widespread prosperity and innovation that serves all Americans,” she added.
The summit was held nearly a year after the Biden administration tasked government officials “to adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy” through an executive order last summer.
Since then, the DOJ and FTC have worked together to hold monthly listening sessions from stakeholders, consumers and workers, who are affected by antitrust mergers and acquisitions. In January, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a joint review of merger guidelines. Khan said the intent of the recent guidelines is meant “to ensure that our tools and frameworks are reflecting new market realities.”
The FTC and DOJ have already held one listening session together in March and plan to hold three more before the end of May.
Antitrust
In Wake of Antitrust Review, Lawyers Say Current Laws are Adequate
Antitrust lawyers are concerned about a chilling effect over-regulation could bring.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 – In the wake of a public request for information by the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department for information related to the modernization of antitrust laws, some observers are arguing the system does not need to be changed.
Earlier this year, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a review of merger guidelines, holding a press conference on the matter on the same day Microsoft announced its proposed $70-billion acquisition of video games publisher Activision-Blizzard.
During an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event hosted on Friday, Gibson Dunn law firm partner Kristen Limarzi voiced criticism over the phrase “killer acquisition.”
Companies accused of engaging in killer acquisitions – or acquisitions designed to stifle potential competition in its infancy – were placed squarely in the federal government’s crosshairs when President Joe Biden signed the executive order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.
“It is also the policy of my Administration to enforce the antitrust laws to meet the challenges posed by new industries and technologies, including the rise of the dominant Internet platforms, especially as they stem from serial mergers, the acquisition of nascent competitors, the aggregation of data, unfair competition in attention markets, the surveillance of users, and the presence of network effects,” the order reads.
Bills with similar intent – to target killer acquisitions – have been supported by myriad legislators. Despite this effort, Limarzi pushed back against the rhetoric. “The term ‘killer acquisition’ is sufficiently evocative that a lot of people have adopted it to apply to any merger that they think ought to be blocked, which is not a not a very useful definition.”
Current antitrust framework doesn’t need changes
To address the question whether an acquisition should be considered anticompetitive or “killer,” Limarzi argued that regulators should ask, “what does the world look like with and without the merger and are [the outcomes] substantially different from a competition perspective?”
In Limarzi’s view, the FTC’s current framework to determine whether to pursue an acquisition is sufficient and not in need of change.
“Where the facts establish that there is actual nascent potential competition that is being eliminated [the FTC] succeeds and where the facts are not there, they do not – but that is not a deficiency in the legal framework,” she said.
Koren Wong-Ervin, an antitrust partner with Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider, stated that as it stands now, there is no systemic failure in merger enforcement.
“I do not think we have any evidence [of systemic failure],” Wong-Ervin said. “I think a lot of this debate comes down to different beliefs – faith in market versus faith in governments to intervene.”
Wong-Ervin said it is better to under-regulate rather than over-regulate mergers. “Markets can self-correct over time, if you don’t intervene when you should, whereas if you do intervene when you should not, it has a chilling effect,” she explained. “The debate is really about whether you believe that markets can self-correct.”
“If there was rampant under-enforcement and a concentration and monopoly problem and our markets were suffering – you would expect to see this more systematically – [it] would show up in our merger retrospective studies, and were a just now [seeing that],” she said.
Commentators on an Institute for Policy Innovation panel last year made similar pleadings for Washington to avoid hardline antitrust regulation that they said will put a damper on start-up businesses.
The Biden administration has generally taken a harder line against mergers when compared to the Trump administration, as evidenced by big tech critic Lina Khan’s appointment to the FTC, Google critic Jonathan Kanter’s nomination to the DoJ’s antitrust division, and net neutrality advocate Tim Wu’s appointment to the National Economic Council.
Big Tech
Report Finds New Small Businesses Concerned Big Tech Regulation Will Impact Them
SBE Council report surveyed companies started after the pandemic began.
WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 — New research released this month by the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council shows 61 percent of small business owners that started their businesses after the start of the pandemic are wary of the U.S. government’s effort to regulate the digital giants.
The SBE Council report, which surveyed 316 companies online between January and March this year, found that not only do small business owners rely heavily on e-commerce technology and big technology platforms as ways to grow their business, but they also see the digital world as a thing that will remove financial barriers to small business owners across the nation.
The report found that most small business owners who were surveyed are concerned that lawmaker’s regulations on technology, thus, could be detrimental to their businesses as an increase in regulation could lead to increased prices for platforms that small business owners won’t be able to afford.
The research is released at a time when debate in Washington is focusing on how to deal with the growing influence of Big Tech on the U.S. economy. For example, one piece of legislation on the Senate floor, called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would prohibit certain companies with online platforms from engaging in behavior that discriminates against their competitors.
Tax and regulatory relief, not heavy-handed regulation
Ray Keating, the chief economist of the SBE Council, warned in an interview with Broadband Breakfast that lawmakers should stop trying to regulate technology companies and resort to another approach that would promote entrepreneurship on the global level.
“Perhaps we should be looking at a very different agenda that provides tax and regulatory relief,” he said. “Maybe when talking about inflation we should get our monetary authorities focused on sound money.” Keating also mentioned that legislation should be trying to promote free trade right now rather than the focus on technology’s private sector.
Furthermore, Keating expressed his bewilderment of Congress’s attempt to regulate companies that are leading internationally. “These are global leaders that are U.S. firms and I’m bewildered as to why our elected officials want to somehow or another hinder them in the international marketplace,” he says.
Karen Kerrigan, the CEO and president of the SBE Council, said in an interview that lawmakers need to reconsider their effort to regulate big tech companies.
“The shift to digital has created enormous opportunity. We’re at a very important point in entrepreneurship right now where the policy ecosystem can either boost and solidify this entrepreneurial revised spirit that we now have in the country or it could turn it backwards,” says Kerrigan.
Big Tech
Platform Product Preference Bill Unfairly Targets Large Online Platforms, CCIA Says
The Computer and Communications Industry Association counts as members Amazon, Google and Facebook.
WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 – Proposed legislation that would prohibit large online platforms from engaging in practices like giving their own products preferential treatment over competitors is too narrowly defined to include a small group of big technology companies while excluding others, argued an association representing those large tech companies on Wednesday.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which also aims to ban discrimination against third-party products on the host platform, defines covered companies under the legislation by their value – which some say will exclude other large retailers that may engage in the same practices the legislation hopes to abolish.
“The bill very carefully picks winners and losers,” Arthur Sidney, vice president of public policy at Computer and Communications Industry Association, said on a Broadband Breakfast panel Wednesday about the legislation that was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee for Senate votes. The CCIA, which advocates for small and medium companies, also has among its members Amazon, Google and Facebook, three of the world’s largest companies.
“I do think that the bill penalizes big for being bad, but big…is not bad. It’s just a matter of success,” he said.
The legislation “prohibits certain large online platforms from engaging in specified acts, including giving preference to their own products on the platform, unfairly limiting the availability on the platform of competing products from another business, or discriminating in the application or enforcement of the platform’s terms of service among similarly situated users,” according to the bill.
CCIA’s President Matt Schruers said about the bill in January that targeting “leading businesses will skew competition and leave consumers worse off. By hamstringing successful U.S. tech companies without even imposing corresponding obligations on foreign rivals, this shortsighted legislation will put the data and security of U.S. users at risk.”
Amazon had been accused of violating antitrust laws when it allegedly used third-party sellers’ data to help increase the sales of its own products. On Friday, a Superior Court of D.C. judge dismissed the case against the company. Meanwhile, on this same matter, bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice this month alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
Bill provides flexibility to capture other companies
But a government affairs policy counsel at advocacy group Public Knowledge, who sat opposite of Sidney at Wednesday’s event, said the legislation provides flexibility to capture other large companies that may engage in such practices.
“The [bill is] trying to encircle and analyze and scrutinize a market position” instead of targeting certain companies by name,” said Antoine Prince Albert III. “The [bill is] flexible with thresholds to show that a market position would be indicative by a market cap,” he said. Market capitalization is determined by multiplying the price of each share by how many shares it has outstanding.
It is “not targeting individual companies,” Albert said.
In the middle of these two viewpoints was Patrick Hedger, executive director of Taxpayers Protection Alliance. He said that “the market is a little more dynamic than the proponents of this legislation think,” evident by “Meta’s recent collapse in market cap,” whose stock price fell 25 percent after the company’s social media platform Facebook saw a decline in user growth.
If Meta “is at this market cap for the next two years, which is what some of the bill is prescribed for, they will no longer be a covered platform,” he said.
Hedger also raised a bill proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, that contains a data enactment provision in this proposed legislation that means “only companies that are above the market cap at the date of enactment of the legislation will be covered in perpetuity, and not all the other ones that eventually grow to that level.”
This bill, titled the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, aims to “prevent big tech from further suppressing competition through killer acquisitions” and establish “a presumption against mergers and acquisitions of potential competitors by the Big Tech companies,” according to a one-pager about the bill.
