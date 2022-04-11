Big Tech
Relationship with Federal Trade Commission ‘Never Been Better’: Justice Department’s Kanter
The DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The relationship between the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission “has never been better,” said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s antitrust division, in light of the organizations’ handling of an agenda that looks to tackle the market challenges of big tech.
The comment from Kanter, a Google critic who was appointed by President Joe Biden last year to the position, was made at the Enforcer’s Summit, an event co-hosted by the DOJ and FTC with the intention of creating a space for antitrust enforcement leaders to discuss challenges and potential avenues of growth when creating a competitive American economy.
“Here in the U.S., enforcers are operating against a backdrop where decades of consolidation across markets has contributed to higher prices, lower wages, falling rates of new business formation, and an economy that is less dynamic,” FTC chairwoman Lina Kahn said at the April 4 event.
“Meanwhile, in the digital economy, a handful of firms have captured control over key arteries of commerce and communication. And these facts are prompting enforcers and policy makers to reassess the efficacy of our current tools and approach and have spurred a broader public discussion around how to ensure that our antitrust regime is fully promoting a thriving, competitive economy and widespread prosperity and innovation that serves all Americans,” she added.
The summit was held nearly a year after the Biden administration tasked government officials “to adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy” through an executive order last summer.
Since then, the DOJ and FTC have worked together to hold monthly listening sessions from stakeholders, consumers and workers, who are affected by antitrust mergers and acquisitions. In January, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a joint review of merger guidelines. Khan said the intent of the recent guidelines is meant “to ensure that our tools and frameworks are reflecting new market realities.”
The FTC and DOJ have already held one listening session together in March and plan to hold three more before the end of May.
Section 230
Reforming Section 230 Won’t Help With Content Moderation, Event Hears
Government is ‘worst person’ to manage content moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — Reforming Section 230 won’t help with content moderation on online platforms, observers said Monday.
“If we’re going to have some content moderation standards, the government is going to be, usually, the worst person to do it,” said Chris Cox, a member of the board of directors at tech lobbyist Net Choice and a former Congressman.
These comments came during a panel discussion during an online event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute that focused on speech regulation and Section 230, a provision in the Communications Decency Act that protects technology platforms from being liable for posts by their users.
“Content moderation needs to be handled platform by platform and rules need to be established by online communities according to their community standards,” Cox said. “The government is not very competent at figuring out the answers to political questions.”
There was also discussion about the role of the first amendment in content moderation on platforms. Jeffrey Rosen, a nonresident fellow at AEI, questioned if the first amendment provides protection for content moderation by a platform.
“The concept is that the platform is not a publisher,” he said. “If it’s not [a publisher], then there’s a whole set of questions as to what first amendment interests are at stake…I don’t think that it’s a given that the platform is the decider of those content decisions. I think that it’s a much harder question that needs to be addressed.”
Late last year, experts said that it is not possible for platforms to remove from their site all content that people may believe to be dangerous during a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. However some, like Alex Feerst, the co-founder of the Digital Trust and Safety Partnership, believe that platforms should hold some degree of liability for the content of their sites as harm mitigation with regards to dangerous speech is necessary where possible.
Antitrust
Direction of Antitrust Enforcement Could Harm American Global Competitiveness, Says Head of Think Tank
The head of the ITIF criticized DOJ and FTC antitrust enforcement that he said could impair American’s global position.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The president of a policy think tank last week criticized the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly taking antitrust action without considering the effect it might have on the nation’s international competitiveness.
“We have an antitrust regime in the US that has never ever considered international competitors. It is a very narrow framework that both the FTC and DOJ use. They don’t think about the implications of their actions on US competitiveness. Their only goal is to think about whether it is going to lead to more competition,” Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said at the 2022 LeadershIP conference.
The Tuesday event was the first in-person meeting the intellectual property and innovation think tank has held since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The comment comes at a time when the DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order tasking officials to “adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy.” There have been complaints about the Biden administration’s actions in the past, including criticism from former FTC Chairman William Kovacic, who said that Biden’s direction of the FTC raises unfair expectations for the agency.
Atkinson also criticized the Democratic party’s view of antitrust enforcement as a whole. “We have this view, particularly from the anti-corporate progressive left, that says all profits should be at the cost of capital and no higher, and the way you get there is you weaken intellectual property. And the reason they think that, fundamentally, is that in their minds; in their worldview, the tension is not between the US and China, it is between capital and labor.”
Atkinson’s fellow panelist, Ellen Lord, former U.S. under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, echoed his opinions.
“Sometimes this thought of equalizing things – everything for everybody so everybody gets a chance – kind of prevails because there’s a bit of a feeling that that strengthens us as a nation, whereas I have the exact opposite opinion, that if you do not incentivize companies by allowing them the benefits of what they do and then have that virtuous cycle, we as an economy, we as a global power, will begin to atrophy,” Lord said.
The DoJ has already supported legislation, including for example, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which seeks to prevent big technology companies like Apple, Amazon and Google from using their platforms to give a preference for their products over third-party products.
Antitrust
In Wake of Antitrust Review, Lawyers Say Current Laws are Adequate
Antitrust lawyers are concerned about a chilling effect over-regulation could bring.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 – In the wake of a public request for information by the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department for information related to the modernization of antitrust laws, some observers are arguing the system does not need to be changed.
Earlier this year, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a review of merger guidelines, holding a press conference on the matter on the same day Microsoft announced its proposed $70-billion acquisition of video games publisher Activision-Blizzard.
During an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event hosted on Friday, Gibson Dunn law firm partner Kristen Limarzi voiced criticism over the phrase “killer acquisition.”
Companies accused of engaging in killer acquisitions – or acquisitions designed to stifle potential competition in its infancy – were placed squarely in the federal government’s crosshairs when President Joe Biden signed the executive order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.
“It is also the policy of my Administration to enforce the antitrust laws to meet the challenges posed by new industries and technologies, including the rise of the dominant Internet platforms, especially as they stem from serial mergers, the acquisition of nascent competitors, the aggregation of data, unfair competition in attention markets, the surveillance of users, and the presence of network effects,” the order reads.
Bills with similar intent – to target killer acquisitions – have been supported by myriad legislators. Despite this effort, Limarzi pushed back against the rhetoric. “The term ‘killer acquisition’ is sufficiently evocative that a lot of people have adopted it to apply to any merger that they think ought to be blocked, which is not a not a very useful definition.”
Current antitrust framework doesn’t need changes
To address the question whether an acquisition should be considered anticompetitive or “killer,” Limarzi argued that regulators should ask, “what does the world look like with and without the merger and are [the outcomes] substantially different from a competition perspective?”
In Limarzi’s view, the FTC’s current framework to determine whether to pursue an acquisition is sufficient and not in need of change.
“Where the facts establish that there is actual nascent potential competition that is being eliminated [the FTC] succeeds and where the facts are not there, they do not – but that is not a deficiency in the legal framework,” she said.
Koren Wong-Ervin, an antitrust partner with Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider, stated that as it stands now, there is no systemic failure in merger enforcement.
“I do not think we have any evidence [of systemic failure],” Wong-Ervin said. “I think a lot of this debate comes down to different beliefs – faith in market versus faith in governments to intervene.”
Wong-Ervin said it is better to under-regulate rather than over-regulate mergers. “Markets can self-correct over time, if you don’t intervene when you should, whereas if you do intervene when you should not, it has a chilling effect,” she explained. “The debate is really about whether you believe that markets can self-correct.”
“If there was rampant under-enforcement and a concentration and monopoly problem and our markets were suffering – you would expect to see this more systematically – [it] would show up in our merger retrospective studies, and were a just now [seeing that],” she said.
Commentators on an Institute for Policy Innovation panel last year made similar pleadings for Washington to avoid hardline antitrust regulation that they said will put a damper on start-up businesses.
The Biden administration has generally taken a harder line against mergers when compared to the Trump administration, as evidenced by big tech critic Lina Khan’s appointment to the FTC, Google critic Jonathan Kanter’s nomination to the DoJ’s antitrust division, and net neutrality advocate Tim Wu’s appointment to the National Economic Council.
