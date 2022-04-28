Future of the Internet, Digital Equity Planning, Microsoft Report on Russian Cyberattacks

April 28, 2022 — On Thursday, the United States along with 60 other countries launched the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet,” an agreement between countries to promote the open internet without interfering in country-specific regulations.

“We intend to ensure that the use of digital technologies reinforces, not weakens, democracy and respect for human rights; offers opportunities for innovation in the digital ecosystem, including businesses large and small; and maintains connections between our societies. We intend to work together to protect and fortify the multistakeholder system of Internet governance and to maintain a high level of security, privacy protection, stability and resilience of the technical infrastructure of the Internet,” the document states.

The declaration was signed into effect by countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission.

It comes at a time when countries all around the world are grappling with disinformation, hate speech, and cyberattacks. By issuing this declaration, countries will be able to work together to promote a safer version of the digital world.

New digital equity resource

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance released the “Digital Inclusion Guide for States: How to Prepare for Success in Your State Digital Equity Planning” on Wednesday.

The guide is intended to help states access federal funding for digital equity. The document includes information about the Digital Equity Act along with recommendations for how to coordinate funding from different programs, state best practices, and other information that guides states through the process of accessing funding.

“The Digital Inclusion Guide for States is a timely tool to prepare for the forthcoming planning opportunity the DEA provides. Think of this as the pre-planning guide to help make the most of the planning funds when states receive them,” said the NDIA about the guide in a statement.

Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine report

On Wednesday, Microsoft released a report highlighting Russia’s “destructive” cyberattacks on Ukraine.

“We believe it’s important to share this information so that policymakers and the public around the world know what’s occurring, and so others in the security community can continue to identify and defend against this activity,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of customer security and trust, said in a release. “All of this work is ultimately focused on protecting civilians from attacks that can directly impact their lives and their access to critical services,”

The report specifies over 237 cyberattacks from Russian nation-state actors against Ukraine.

“The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people’s access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country’s leadership,” Burt wrote.