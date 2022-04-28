Broadband Roundup
Future of the Internet, Digital Equity Planning, Microsoft Report on Russian Cyberattacks
The US launches an effort to protect the open internet with 60 other countries.
April 28, 2022 — On Thursday, the United States along with 60 other countries launched the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet,” an agreement between countries to promote the open internet without interfering in country-specific regulations.
“We intend to ensure that the use of digital technologies reinforces, not weakens, democracy and respect for human rights; offers opportunities for innovation in the digital ecosystem, including businesses large and small; and maintains connections between our societies. We intend to work together to protect and fortify the multistakeholder system of Internet governance and to maintain a high level of security, privacy protection, stability and resilience of the technical infrastructure of the Internet,” the document states.
The declaration was signed into effect by countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission.
It comes at a time when countries all around the world are grappling with disinformation, hate speech, and cyberattacks. By issuing this declaration, countries will be able to work together to promote a safer version of the digital world.
New digital equity resource
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance released the “Digital Inclusion Guide for States: How to Prepare for Success in Your State Digital Equity Planning” on Wednesday.
The guide is intended to help states access federal funding for digital equity. The document includes information about the Digital Equity Act along with recommendations for how to coordinate funding from different programs, state best practices, and other information that guides states through the process of accessing funding.
“The Digital Inclusion Guide for States is a timely tool to prepare for the forthcoming planning opportunity the DEA provides. Think of this as the pre-planning guide to help make the most of the planning funds when states receive them,” said the NDIA about the guide in a statement.
Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine report
On Wednesday, Microsoft released a report highlighting Russia’s “destructive” cyberattacks on Ukraine.
“We believe it’s important to share this information so that policymakers and the public around the world know what’s occurring, and so others in the security community can continue to identify and defend against this activity,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of customer security and trust, said in a release. “All of this work is ultimately focused on protecting civilians from attacks that can directly impact their lives and their access to critical services,”
The report specifies over 237 cyberattacks from Russian nation-state actors against Ukraine.
“The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people’s access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country’s leadership,” Burt wrote.
Broadband Roundup
Coalition Voices Dissent on Antitrust Bills, NYC Communities to Receive Free Broadband, Tesla Stock Takes Hit in Twitter Wake
Letter claims antitrust bills would cost the economy $319 billion.
April 27, 2022 – A coalition of organizations penned a joint letter Wednesday to reflect their dissent of recently announced antitrust bills making their way through Congress.
The letter was addressed to congressional leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the Chairman of the House Committee of the Judiciary Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY-10, and voiced concerns over four bills.
Members of the group included Americans for Prosperity, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, the US Hispanic Business Council, and others, and they argued that the bills would collectively cost the economy $319 billion though higher retail costs passed along to consumers.
The four bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S2992), the House equivalent American Choice and Innovation Online Act (HR3816), the Ending Platform Monopolies Act (HR3825), and the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021 (HR3826).
The authors of the letter condemned the “simplistic language” of the bills and argued that though the bills intended to primarily impact dominant tech companies such at Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, they will impact more unintended targets as time goes on.
“[The bill’s reliance] market capitalization means that more American companies would be captured in just a few years: 13 additional companies in the next 5 to 10 years and likely over 100 companies by the 2030s,” the letter read.
The letter concluded by stating that these bills would overall make it more challenging for US based companies to compete on the global stage, and stifle would-be American startups.
New York communities to get broadband at no cost to the consumer
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Upper East Side public housing complexes – Isaacs Houses and Holmes Tower – are set to receive free broadband thanks to a “first-of-its-kind initiative” touted by Manhattan Councilwoman Julie Menin.
Menin referred to the lack of affordable broadband connectivity in the city as “outrageous” and “shocking,” the New York Daily News reported. “Not having access to broadband is not OK,” Menin said.
Menin is scheduled to fully unveil the program at the Stanley Isaacs Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tesla takes hit in wake of Twitter deal
Following Twitter’s announcement that it would accept Elon Musk’s offer of $44 billion in cash, Tesla stock nosedived Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday, Tesla’s stock was trading around $100 less than the previous day – around a ten percent drop.
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, would be responsible to cover $21 billion of the $44 billion and it is currently unclear how he will come up with the remaining $23 billion – whether that is selling his own shares in Tesla, bringing on additional investment, or borrowing against his existing shares.
According to Business Insider, around 80 percent of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock.
Broadband Roundup
EU Passes Digital Services Act, Twitter Agrees to Sell to Musk, World IP Day
The EU law would require certain large tech companies to better regulate disinformation and misinformation.
April 26, 2022 — Over the weekend, the European Union passed The Digital Services Act, legislation that will require certain large big technology companies to regulate any disinformation and/or hate speech that gets posted on their platforms — or face major fines.
The EU’s new legislation will also ban ads aimed at children and make user reporting much easier and require big technology platforms to submit to annual audits.
The law is passed at a time when both the EU and the US are grappling with the effects social media disinformation, including with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Many private companies have made efforts to limit the spread of disinformation from the Russian government. Platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union.
Twitter board agrees to sell company to Elon Musk
On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to terms that would see the platform be sold to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion.
The proposal must now go through standard regulatory review.
The development came after the board chose to impose a “poison pill” defense against Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter late last week. That strategy would have allowed for Twitter shareholders, except for Musk, to buy more shares at a discounted rate. The hope was that an uptick in other shareholders’ holdings would lead to Musk’s stake in the company being diluted.
The decision to sell the company to Musk comes after much debate over what Musk’s involvement in the company would be after Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in early April.
A week prior to Musk’s proposal to buy the platform, news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
World IP day
On Tuesday, the World Intellectual Property Organization, a source of information concerning global intellectual property, is celebrating its annual World Intellectual Property Day.
The theme of this year’s event is titled “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.”
“Young people are the innovators, the creators and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through their creativity and ingenuity, young people in all regions are driving change and carving pathways to a better future. World Intellectual Property Day 2022 celebrates this exciting generation of change-makers,” WIPO wrote in an online statement describing the event.
Broadband Roundup
Twitter Reportedly Considering Musk Offer, Verizon on 5G Transition, FTC Investigating Broadcom
Twitter’s board is reportedly re-considering Musk’s $43 billion cash offer.
April 25, 2022 – In the latest twist to Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter, the social media company is reportedly ready to accept Musk’s original offer of $43 billion despite its board’s initial rejection of the deal, the New York Times reported Monday.
As part of the deal, the Tesla and SpaceX head would pay $54.20 per share, the report said. Premarket trading saw Twitter’s stock price rise 5 percent on Monday to $51.50.
Though no deal has been publicly reached, this only represents the latest chapter in Musk’s attempts to acquire the company.
Musk has long maintained that the site does not adhere to the free speech principals that it ought to, and in early April, became the single largest shareholder of the company, purchasing 9.2 percent of its stock in an apparent effort to influence its content moderation policies.
Following his purchase, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal offered Musk a seat on Twitter’s board, an offer that Musk accepted before quickly reversing his decision. The offer was conditional and would have disallowed Musk from purchasing the company. Musk’s reversal raised suspicions that he was considering purchasing Twitter, which were confirmed less than a week later, when Musk made his offer of $43 billion in cash.
Verizon’s Q1 report touted speedy transition from 4G to 5G
During its first quarter earnings call on Friday, Verizon leadership stated that the company’s transition from 4G to 5G has undergone a smoother process than the previous transition from 3G to 4G.
“5G adoption is already much faster than what we saw when we changed from 3G to 4G,” Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said during the call. “A year after 4G launched, less than 10 percent of the users had a compatible device. A year after the launch of 5G dynamic spectrum sharing, about 24 percent of our customers were on 5G devices.”
Vestberg added that he expected that 40 percent of the company’s wireless customers will be using 5G devices by first quarter 2023, and 60 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Vestberg also stated that Verizon is striving for a single, “fiberized” network for most Verizon customers. “And then at the edge of the network, we can do different solutions for different type of customer groups. This is going to pay off big time the next 5 to 10 years.”
Verizon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis stated that fiber would also play a crucial role in improving penetration for Verizon’s wireless customers.
“The continued build-out of One Fiber and our investment to support growth of traffic on our 4G LTE network while expanding the reach and capacity of our 5G Ultra-Wideband network greatly extends our opportunity to effectively compete in all of our businesses.”
FTC reportedly investigation Broadcom, again
The Register reported Monday that chipset manufacturer Broadcom is in the sites of antitrust regulators once more.
Broadcom, which the Federal Trade Commission has referred to as a monopolist in the past, is being investigated by the agency for anticompetitive practices associated with customer exclusivity agreements used by the company.
In October of 2019, the EU accused Broadcom of anticompetitive practices and issued an interim order to suspend exclusivity agreements for deals relating to TV set-top boxes and internet modems.
Broadcom technology hardware can be found in the devices of some of the largest companies in the world, including Apple, Cisco, Comcast, IBM and Verizon.
