House and Senate Tackle Semiconductor Chip Shortages and Seek to Boost U.S. Production
How COVID and supply chain woes are driving $52 billion in incentives for domestic production of semiconductor chips.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Washington have made explicit the need to tackle the supply chain crisis and semiconductor shortage by introducing and pushing forward separate pieces of legislation that emphasize more domestic autonomy. But the path of these pieces of legislation isn’t exactly cut-and-dried.
Despite a key bill that would make available $52 billion in incentives for the domestic production of semiconductor chips – critical for computers, cars and networking equipment – passing both chambers, one key Republican said his party has been largely shut out of contributing to the language of the legislation.
Representative John Curtis, R-Utah, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Broadband Breakfast this month that Republicans have been shut out of legislative discussions for the past year as the Democratic party has enjoyed a majority in the House and the Senate.
Curtis, who is also head of the Conservative Climate Caucus, said he has yet to be approached by the White House on what seems to be a larger piece of the Biden policy plan for semiconductor and supply chain independence.
This sentiment among House Republicans has created friction as the bill heads to conference committee, which is designed to bring both parties to the table to hammer out language they can agree on before it goes to the president for signing.
Conferees were appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on April 7, just before the House began its Easter break. Sorting out difference between the House-passed and Senate-passed versions is likely to be one of the first items of business when representatives return to Washington next week.
Broadband Breakfast has been following the intertwining issue of the supply chain crisis and the U.S.’s ambitions to be more independent when it comes to producing the chips needed to power the future.
As the Covid-19 pandemic has held up key supplies in foreign lands and as domestic law and policy have moved to shore up national security by banning Chinese-made products from the country’s networks and more, this publication will outline the key bills that both chambers are mulling over.
The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, and the COMPETES Act
The first of these bills is the United States Innovation and Competition Act, S.1260. Passed by the Senate in June 2021 with a margin of 68-32, this bill provides funding through fiscal year 2026 to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing, research and development and supply chain security. It also targets funding for wireless supply chain innovation.
The initial goal was for this bill to go to the House for votes, but the House instead presented a bill with similar goals – the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength Act of 2022 (America COMPETES Act of 2022, H.R. 4521) – which was introduced in the summer of 2021.
It passed the House on February 4 by a margin of 222-210, demonstrating the tension between the parties, and then passed the Senate in late March by a 68-28 spread.
The Competes Act must now go to the aforementioned conference committee to iron out the party differences. After that is done, the bill will make another voting trip through both chambers and, if successful, out to the president for signing.
“Over the past year, the House and Senate have acted independently to pass their own versions of competitiveness legislation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on March 17, as he addressed the Senate. “To reconcile the differences between these bills, both chambers must enter a conference before we send the final product to the president’s desk.”
The CHIPS funding proposal
The separate bills have common ground in that they both call for injecting $52 billion over five years into the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) For America Fund, a Treasury Department coffer that was created through the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
That money will be divided into a $39-billion financial incentives program and an $11-billion research and development program.
Mike Molnar, the founding director of the Advanced Manufacturing National Program Office, which is responsible for the Manufacturing USA program, said during a question-and-answer session about the CHIPS program Tuesday that the money is “not too much” and that both the incentives program and the R&D program must be paired for their goal to be achieved.
The federal government has been fielding comments since January about the makeup of the program, which will go toward producing chips and semiconductors that may otherwise be imported from countries like Taiwan, China, and South Korea.
Pressure mounts for some form of legislation
In March, a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation heard that only 12 percent of chip manufacturing occurs in America, and 6 percent of that comes from Intel. However, while Intel – which appeared with three other technology companies at the hearing – has remained primarily U.S.-based, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that other countries can make the same chips it makes for 30-80 percent cheaper.
Intel is currently scheduled to break ground this year on a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing “mega-site” in rural Ohio.
Gelsinger also shared that many overseas companies have government subsidies and incentives, which makes it easier and cheaper for them to make the chips. He said this is a key reason why Congress needs to pass the competitive legislative bill with the CHIPS funding included in the final product.
In February of 2021, President Joe Biden signed the executive order on America’s supply chains to begin efforts to restore America’s supply chains, and this past February, exactly one year later, the administration released a comprehensive plan based on the results of their work correlated with the executive order.
The report evaluated the current state of the supply chain, including as it affects technology, how the U.S. can develop its own manufacturing assets, where those assets would fit in the current supply chain, and how it would affect competition.
It’s reports such as those that add credence to lawmakers pushing for funding pieces such as those under the America COMPETES Act, which may still have some ways to go before the president himself can approve it.
Central Bank Wise to Move Cautiously with Digital Currency, Event Hears
‘The Fed seems a little bit more uncertain about’ digital currency versus other nations, another panelist said Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – The Federal Reserve is “very wisely moving cautiously” about whether to adopt a central bank digital currency, an American Enterprise Institute event heard Tuesday, as other countries move forward on adopting the latest financial instrument.
“The Fed has been approaching this in a very sagacious manner by putting out the issue for public debate, thinking about the pros and cons and arguing that they will not move forward unless there is broad political and public support. But, I think the reality is this is where we are going, and it’s going to be in some ways an interesting world,” said economist and author Eswar Prasad, who published a book last year called, “The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance.”
“The world of CBDCs is going to be an interesting one,” Prasad said at the think tank event. “And this is certainly what we are moving towards.”
The current conversation surrounding CBDCs in America, which would ride on a digital ledger called the blockchain and are backed by the nation’s dollar, is delayed in comparison with other developed countries that have already made strides in government adoption of federal currencies.
“Among the advanced economies, Sweden’s Riksbank seems nearly dead-set on issuing an e-crono, while the Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Canada are giving CBDCs serious consideration. The Fed seems a little bit more uncertain about it,” Steven Kamin, senior fellow at the AEI, said at the event.
At a Federalist Society event last Thursday, academics argued that such digital currencies backed by other currencies, such as stablecoins, can improve financial inclusion. It has also been said previously that these digital currencies could expedite federal payments to citizens. And because they’re backed by the government, there is a perceived added level of security and trust.
The panelists’ discussion also veered into the developments of China’s CBDCs, which are “nearly operational,” according to Kamin. This could potentially be problematic as the US economy is already grappling with the effects of China being a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of semiconductors, a key product of important technology.
Experts have previously said that, if the U.S. is to remain competitive on the international cryptocurrency scene, the government must take key steps to solidify its digital currency systems.
Academics Note Financial Inclusion Possibilities of Stablecoins, But Also Warn of Risks
Scholars debate stablecoins as their use increases.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 — Academics at an event hosted by the Federalist Society argued Thursday that stablecoins, digital currency that bases their value on other currencies, can improve financial inclusion.
At the law organization’s Thursday event, Paul Jossey, a lawyer and adjunct fellow for cryptocurrencies at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, argued the benefit of stablecoins as a way to increase financial inclusion in the country, while Timothy Massad, a research fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and adjunct professor of law at Georgetown Law School, asserted that it is only one way of many to ensure a more equitable monetary system in America.
“Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to the value of a stable monetary value, usually the US dollar. If you go anywhere in the world right now where there is a crisis, extreme poverty, people in desperate situations, you will find people trying to acquire stablecoin,” said Jossey. Because stablecoins have proven to be in demand around the globe, Jossey said expects them to take off in America if given the proper attention.
Massad, in some ways, said he agrees with Jossey’s point. “People who live paycheck to paycheck, even if they have a paycheck, often face delays in getting their payments cashed – it can take 3-5 days.
“If they need to pay their bills right away, they can’t do that, so what do they do? They go to a check cashing service where they have to pay maybe 10 percent of the value of their check, but they get the cash with which they can pay their bills right away. Speeding up payments would be beneficial to them. Having them be able to have digital accounts that aren’t as costly as bank accounts might be a good thing, too. Stablecoins are potentially a way to address that, but there are other ways to address it too,” he said.
But Massad also noted the risks of using stablecoins as a way to address these problems.
“Blockchains can have issues,” he said, referring to the digital ledger on which all digital transactions are recorded. “They can have software bugs, they can be hacked, they can simply be not big enough, not resilient enough, to handle the trading. They’re not regulated in any way, so there’s a payment system risk there too,” he said.
Jossey agrees that there should be more regulation, but not heavy handed. “I think that this new iteration coming from Web3 where it’s individually centered and the power and the data stay at the individual level and can remain there so…content creators are not giving most of their take to these massive platforms like Youtube. All of this will be fueled by stablecoins.
“In a perfect world the government would be encouraging this [stablecoins] and not stifle innovation. I do agree with Tim that there should be some guardrails as far as disclosure and redemption policies, but other than that we should just let the people who are creating this stuff do their work,” Jossey added.
U.S. an ‘Outlier’ In Global Race for Semiconductor Autonomy, Conference Hears
A Biden administration official warns about the semiconductor shortage in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Apr 13, 2022—An official from the Joe Biden administration warned last week about the severity of the semiconductor shortage in the United States.
“It’s really jarring to know that the United States cannot make the most advanced kind of semiconductors here on the mainland,” Jessica McBroom, director for international economics and competitiveness at the National Security Council, said at the 2022 LeadershIP conference last week. McBroom has been the person leading the president’s comprehensive review of supply chains since she took office in 2020.
Kathleen Kingscott, vice president of strategic partnerships for IBM Research, noted the global competitiveness of the issue on the same panel with McBroom.
“The US is an outlier right now, today, in what’s happening with these semiconductor investments around the world. The EU is on the verge of passing its version [of the] Chips Act,” Kingscott said, referring to legislation still before Congress that would plow $52 billion into U.S. investment in the semiconductor industry.
“They’re [EU] planning to fund $48 billion dollars over a ten-year period. China has already passed its $100 billion dollar investment in a five year period. India has passed a $10 billion program over six years. Japan has an eight billion-dollar program over five years, and Korea has passed a $50 billion dollar over a three year investment program,” said Kingscott.
A Senate committee heard last month that the U.S. contributes about 12 percent of global chip manufacturing, six percent from which comes from Intel. Intel announced in January that it will build a $20-billion chip manufacturing facility outside of Columbus, Ohio to ease the concern.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has previously said that the issue could devolve into a “national emergency” if legislation addressing the problem is not passed.
Added McBroom: “We have to promote our industry at home, so that means making investments to ensure that we have semiconductor factories here in the United States.”
