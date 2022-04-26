Spectrum
In a Move to Aid Spectrum Efficiency, FCC Begins Inquiry on Receiver Interference Standards
The FCC makes advancements towards more efficient spectrum use throughout the country.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 — The Federal Communication Commission on Thursday voted to press forward on a proceeding designed to make spectrum transmissions in the United States much more efficient.
“By enabling more efficient use will facilitate the introduction of new and innovative wireless services that will benefit the American public,” said Paul Murray, associate chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology at the FCC, who introduced an inquiry titled, “Promoting Efficient Use of Spectrum through Improved Receiver Interference Immunity Performance.”
Receiver interference immunity performance refers to the ability of a radiofrequency receiver (as opposed to a transmitter) to reject interference. Typically, the agency focuses its rules on the transmitter side of radio systems.
But, the FCC said, “receivers and receiver interference immunity performance play an increasingly critical role in enabling more efficient spectrum use,” age agency noted in its fact sheet circulated prior to the meeting.
In it, the FCC highlighted how, increasingly, “the receiver interference immunity performance associated with incumbent services operating in spectral proximity to new users or services has been a major consideration.”
For example, the ability of incumbent service receivers to reject signals outside their intended band has been relevant to the timing and scope of the introduction of new services, such as the Ligado and the 3.7 GigaHertz (GHz) band proceedings, the agency noted. There, the FCC adopted operating conditions and rules to enable the introduction of new operations into frequency bands with various incumbent users operating under different service allocations in the same band, adjacent band, or other spectrally proximate frequency bands.
“If our telecommunications system is going to meet the modern needs of our nation, every aspect needs to operate efficiently,” said Kathleen Burke, policy counsel at Public Knowledge. She endorsed the agency’s beginning the proceeding.
Emergency alerts strengthened
During the meeting the commission also approved for the public to comment on proposals that will strengthen wireless emergency alerts. “This pandemic has made crystal clear how important it is to have good data in an emergency. Accurate information is essential if we want to know what we need to do next. That is also true with Wireless Emergency Alerts. If we want to know where to go with this system next, we need to better understand it. That is why today we seek comments on how we can develop better data about the effectiveness of Wireless Emergency Alerts,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Rosenworcel also that Chief of Staff Travis Litman will be leaving the office and will be replaced by Narda Jones.
“We also welcome the uncommonly talented Narda Jones to the agency. She’s my new chief of staff,” Rosenworcel said. She comes to us from the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House.”
The FCC’s next Open Commission Meeting will be held on May 19.
FCC Will Auction Slices of Mid-Band 2.5 GHz Spectrum for 5G in Late July
The slices of 2.5 GHz mid-band will be licenses for flexible use, including for 5G.
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday it will hold an auction of 2.5 GHz band licenses for 5G wireless services on July 29, 2022.
The FCC said in a press release it has adopted application and bidding procedures for a slice of the band, which will be licensed on a flexible-use basis following “substantial public comment on various process proposals under consideration.”
During her speech to Mobile World Congress, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “this is the single largest swath of contiguous mid-band spectrum we have below 3 gigahertz and the airwaves available in this auction are going to help extend 5G service beyond our most populated areas.”
In the same announcement, the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Economics and Analytics announced the launch of a mapping tool that can be used to help assess whether and to what extent there is unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum available in any county nationwide.
The FCC is simultaneously working on improving mapping to determine areas without adequate coverage. Expert witnesses discussed the lack of accurate broadband maps and the importance of crowdsourcing for accurate maps during a congressional hearing about 5G and the future in wireless technologies on Thursday.
‘Airwaves for Equity’ Initiative Wants Spectrum Auction Proceeds for Digital Equity
The initiative would dedicate proceeds from future spectrum auctions.
WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022 – A new spectrum alliance wants the Federal Communications Commission to allocate spectrum proceeds to expand digital equity.
The newly established Airwaves for Equity initiative proposed at its launch event Wednesday that Congress renew the FCC’s authority to auction public spectrum and designate proceeds to endow a digital equity foundation, which would make annual investments in digital literacy, devices, and training to close digital equity gaps. The FCC’s authority to do so expires this year.
“If people don’t know how to use technology, don’t have the skills, or cannot tap into the value of broadband and internet for basic needs, our efforts to connect them are fruitless,” said Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project. Calabrese said closing the digital divide will involve all the “three A’s” – access, affordability, and adoption––to ensure digital equity for all citizens.
Calabrese said the public airwaves, like other natural resources such as land, should be divided in a way that promotes equity amongst its users. “This public resource is owned by all of us, the American people,” Calabrese said, noting that use of the public airwaves has generated over $200 billion since the 1990s. The AFE wishes to direct that revenue toward funding a digital equity foundation.
As the federal government prepares to distribute $65 billion – and $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act – to close the digital divide from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the AFE said greater funding must be made available to address digital literacy and inclusion. Although the funds are projected to address access and affordability, AFE said the IIJA “does relatively little” to address digital literacy.
The AFE is made up of members including advocacy group Public Knowledge, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, the Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, Common Sense Media, the Center for Rural Strategies, and the Open Technology Institute at New America.
FCC, NTIA Commit to Teaming Up on Spectrum Strategy and Coordination
Announcement comes after a Republican lawmaker urging agencies to reaffirm partnership on spectrum policy and coordination.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that they are teaming up to coordinate on spectrum policy uses for federal and private users.
The Spectrum Coordination Initiative, as it’s called, is intended to make more robust an existing cooperative framework between the two agencies that manage federal spectrum resources. It includes adding formal and regular monthly meetings on spectrum planning, collaborating on a national spectrum strategy, committing to evidence-based policymaking, engaging with industry on technical information exchange and engagement, and updating a decades-old memorandum of understanding between both agencies.
“The FCC and NTIA have an opportunity today to build a common vision for spectrum management and coordination that serves federal users, private actors, and the American people,” said Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, in a Tuesday press release.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel added in the release that, “Now more than ever we need a whole-of-government approach to spectrum policy. Over the past few years we’ve seen the cost of not having one—and we need a non-stop effort to fix that.”
The announcement comes after Senator Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, sent a letter on January 13 to Rosenworcel and Davidson urging them to firm up their relationship on matters related to the shared use of radiowaves between federal and non-federal users by updated a memorandum of understanding last updated in 2003, citing disputes over spectrum allocation.
The move is the latest by the freshly installed head of the NTIA, who was confirmed by the Senate as head of the Commerce agency in January, and it comes on the heels of a conflict between the Federal Aviation Administration and the telecommunications industry.
Earlier this year, AT&T and Verizon were forced to postpone turning on 5G services around airports because the FAA was concerned that radiofrequencies used by those services in the C-band spectrum would interfere with nearby wavelengths in altimeters used by planes to land safely.
During a hearing in front of the House transportation committee earlier this month, FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson attribution the situation to a lack of “early, open data exchange” of information about possible interference scenarios, while the president of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association said conversation needed to begin earlier to avoid the conflict.
Some observers at the Consumer Electronics Show at the start of the year noted the lack of federal coordination as the problem in the aviation deadlock, with one noting that Alan Davidson’s confirmation by the Senate to lead the NTIA – which came later – would help resolve the coordination issues.
In September, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pennsylvania, and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California, introduced the Spectrum Innovation Act, which would make available additional slices of the 3.1 to 3.45 Gigahertz spectrum for non-federal, shared federal and non-federal use.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November, includes provisions that give federal officials the ability to seek out spectrum frequencies for federal use.
