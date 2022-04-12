Funding
Infrastructure Bill Money Will Help Push Universal Broadband Goal Within Five Years: Rep. Clyburn
Clyburn’s Rural Broadband Task Force aims to close the digital divide within five years.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 – Representative James Clyburn, D-S.C., predicted that the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will help get internet into every home in America within the next four to five years.
The IIJA, passed into law in November 2021, allocates $65 billion to building out broadband infrastructure and closing the digital divide. The infrastructure bill was touted by President Joe Biden as a vehicle to connect the entire country by 2030.
The bill itself does not provide a concrete timeline as to when this goal would be achieved, but various government officials, including Clyburn, have made promises to the American people that it could come sooner than some may expect.
“In five years, I think this going to be a successful venture,” said Clyburn. In addition, for this to work, he said he believes that including the private sector is what will really “allow us to build internet in every home, every business, within four to five years.”
Clyburn’s Rural Broadband Task Force, created in 2019, consists of a group of House Democrats working to close the digital divide within the next five years, according to his website.
Beside accurate maps, additional funding from the infrastructure bill is one pillar outlined in the task force’s requirements for widespread broadband deployment: “Investments must be made for both today and the future,” the website adds.
Fiber Broadband and Rural Broadband Associations Call on NTIA to Prioritize Fiber in Funding Grants
Gary Bolton and Shirley Bloomfield called on NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson to prioritize applicant investing in “future-proof” fiber.
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 – Fiber broadband advocates appealed to National Telecommunication and Information Administration leadership to adopt an “all hands on deck approach” that prioritizes fiber infrastructure as the organization works to finalize the notice of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
In an open letter to the NTIA’s Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson, the CEO of Rural Broadband Association NTCA, Shirley Bloomfield, and Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton called on the NTIA to “Prioritize funding for future proof, all-fiber networks.”
In the letter, Bloomfield and Bolton emphasized that the digital divide cannot be solved by “adopting half-measures” that will provide a temporary solution to the broadband needs facing Americans living and working with insufficient broadband.
“These households deserve the same high performance broadband service – all-fiber networks – that has been deployed to over 50 million residences and that providers are rolling out, and will continue to roll out, to millions more annually,” they said.
The letter echoed the FBA’s slogan: “In a very real sense, the market has spoken: if it is not fiber, it is not broadband. The NTIA, therefore, should define ‘Priority Broadband Projects’ as all-fiber projects and ensure that application committing to build these future proof networks are given a substantial preference in any scoring or weighting.”
The letter also addresses criticisms that all-fiber approaches are not technology neutral. “Being technology-neutral does not mean we should not account for the capabilities of each technology,” it said. “The reality is that the capabilities of all-fiber networks far outpace any other technology, both in proven (rather than speculative) performance and their ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer demands.”
The letter stated that the BEAD program – which is responsible for $42.5 billion of the $65 million IIJA – should prioritize applicants that commit to high penetration rates and assist communities with digital literacy and subscription issues.
The NTIA has hosted three technical assistance webinars for applicants, with an additional webinar on April 27 and one more on May 11. The final notice of funding opportunity is to be made public on Monday, May 16.
High Speed Thresholds Could Pull Infrastructure Funds Away from Poorly Connected Areas
Sarah Oh Lam of the Technology Policy Institute says high speed thresholds could shift funds toward better-connected areas.
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 – Sarah Oh Lam, a senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, warned against states setting broadband speed targets too high for federal infrastructure money, lest it shifts needed funding away from areas with slow internet.
On a panel hosted Monday by the American Enterprise Institute, Lam said state plans to deliver money through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – legislation that includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure – should look to set the speed targets low enough so adequate amounts of money is distributed to areas with slower speeds.
She was concerned that if the states set the download and upload speeds too high in an effort to “future proof” their networks, the funds would be divided between better and slower connected areas, rather than more of the pie being distributed to the latter areas.
Lawmakers and agency officials have made it clear that federal funding should first go to those who have speeds under 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload, which is the current federal standard and is a speed under which the infrastructure bill considers unserved. Those under 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload are considered “underserved.”
“Let’s say that a state sets the threshold very high, like a 100/100 [instead of 25/3]. Well, that actually affects where subsidies can go and might have unintended consequences. Subsidies will go to areas that already have 90/30 over places that have 30/10,” said Lam.
Another topic of the panel was state broadband offices, with almost every member of the panel – and Senator Deb Fischer, R-NE, emphasizing that each state needs to have a broadband office or agency that will be dedicated to handling and overseeing the funds their state receives from the IIJA.
Lam also said states need to be reporting back data concerning their broadband building and successes, or failures, in a way that is comparable to other states to measure and compare competition and outcomes.
Sean Gonsalves: Illinois and Possibly New York Are Poised to Fumble Federal Broadband Funds
Some state laws, as written, may run counter to IIJA language and constrain the use of federal funds.
Now that the fight over federal funding to expand broadband access has been largely settled with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, states and local communities are preparing to put those funds to work.
The President Joe Biden administration had initially hoped to tip the scales in favor of building publicly-owned broadband networks as the best way to boost local (more affordable) Internet choice, and inject competition into a market dominated by monopoly incumbents. And while the Treasury rules on how ARPA money can be spent does give states and local governments the ability to do just that, the rules for how the IIJA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program can be spent have yet to be finalized by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency in charge of allocating those funds to the states.
Predictably, the big monopoly incumbents are focusing their lobbying efforts on state lawmakers as states funnel those federal funds into state broadband grant programs. In some states, Big Telco is getting the desired result: the shunning of publicly-owned network proposals to shield monopoly providers from competition. Of course, we expected some states – especially those with preemption laws that either erect barriers to municipal broadband or outright ban such networks – to shovel most of their federal broadband funds to the big incumbents, even though they have a long track record of over-promising and under-delivering.
But while we might expect Florida and Texas to favor the private sector and stealthily move to shut out projects that are publicly-owned, we’re surprised that the first place it’s happening is actually Illinois and New York.
Illinois lawmakers thumb nose at federal law
In January, Illinois Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce introduced legislation in the Illinois general assembly known as the Illinois Broadband Deployment, Equity, Access, and Affordability Act of 2022 (SB 3683).
As recently detailed by Kevin Taglang, executive editor at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, the bill is “rumored to be on a fast track to approval and attempts to establish the exclusive processes the state will use to distribute grant funds Illinois receives from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although SB 3683 includes some of the same findings that Congress included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, State Senator Joyce proposes constraints on the use of federal funds that fly in the face of the clear language of federal law.”
The Illinois’ Broadband Advisory Council is dominated by Big Telco with council members representing Frontier, Verizon, Metro Communications, Comcast, and AT&T.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, according to the bill summary, the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity would be tasked with implementing a statewide broadband grant program that proposes the state “shall use money from the grant program only for the exclusive purpose of awarding grants to applicants for projects that are limited to the construction and deployment of broadband service into unserved areas” and that the state “shall not award grant money to a governmental entity or educational institution.”
That language alone validates Taglang’s assessment that this bill is a recipe for “How a State Can Blow a Once-in-a-Generation Investment to Close the Digital Divide.”
While the IIJA doesn’t have a preference for publicly owned and cooperative projects (as the Biden Administration initially wanted), it does explicitly say that states cannot exclude cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public utilities, or local governments from being eligible as grant recipients.
For that reason alone, as Taglang notes with blunt concision:
“If Illinois adopts this law, it risks losing access to over one billion dollars of federal support for broadband deployment.”
The IIJA does say that the money from the NTIA’s BEAD program must first be used to deploy networks in “unserved” areas (areas that do not have access to broadband with minimum download and upload speeds of 25/3 Megabits per second). However, after those areas have been addressed, current statute says that the money can, and should be, then used to deploy networks in “underserved” areas (areas that do not have access to 100/20 Mbps connections).
The federal infrastructure bill also says the money can be specifically used to build-out to multi-dwelling units where Internet service affordability is an issue and to community anchor institutions such as educational institutions, which the proposed Illinois legislation would expressly forbid.
It strains credulity to think that State Sen. Joyce and the 14 other state lawmakers who have signed on as co-sponsors do not know that provisions of their bill run counter to the clear language in the IIJA. (To understand how NTIA can navigate this challenge, don’t miss our interview with Nancy Werner, general counsel of NATOA.)
What these state lawmakers are likely not telling their constituents is that if their bill passes, the state will jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal funds to improve broadband access and leave them at the mercy of monopoly providers that have failed to deliver universally reliable (and broadly affordable) high-speed Internet service.
You can read Taglang’s entire analysis here in which he explores the various other ways SB 3683 violates both the spirit and letter of the IIJA.
New York’s municipal broadband-killing Trojan horse?
In the Empire State, legislation is making its way through the New York state legislature that, while not openly violating Congressional intent the way the legislation introduced in Illinois does, it does potentially limit the viability of municipal broadband projects.
In the state Senate’s Transportation, Economic Development, and Environmental Control portion of the budget (S. 8008 B), subsection 140, paragraph (e), it directs the New NY Broadband Grant Program referred to as ConnectALL to “identify and engage any and all private partners to undertake and manage the proposal, or demonstrate to the division’s satisfaction that a private or private-public partnership model is not viable, practical or suitable to meet the needs of the consumers covered by the proposal.”
Then in subsection 141, paragraph 7(a), it stipulates that “in awarding the grants, the division shall give preference to: (a) proposals that have a business plan based on a public-private partnership model or provide a mechanism for transition of services to a private entity in the future.”
We are not lawyers, but we have spoken to community broadband advocates in New York who see these bits of legalese as a Trojan horse that would make it difficult to fund municipal broadband proposals with these unnecessary obstacles in place.
Now, in fairness to the New York state senators working on this, there is language in the bill that explicitly states that the ConnectALL program is authorized to use broadband grant funds “to solicit and receive proposals from municipalities, state and local authorities,” and other public entities for “open-access deployment and/or increasing adoption of broadband services, and to issue grants for planning and implementation of such proposals.”
So it may be that harried lawmakers and their staff do not understand the implications of those particular provisions. However, considering the outsized influence that Charter and Verizon has historically held over state lawmakers in New York, the subsections referred to above should be considered a red flag.
In our view, it is better to err on the side of clarity, and conform with both the letter and spirit of NTIA’s rules. If Charter or Verizon afterwards want to spend the wealth they’ve extracted from communities suing the state for supporting a municipal broadband project designed to solve local connectivity problems, they are welcome to do so.
It’s also worth noting the flawed premise of the bill’s language in those subsections, which is that privately-owned networks are the same as publicly-owned networks. That’s demonstrably false.
Take Chattanooga’s municipal utility EPB Fiber, for example. Because they successfully built a citywide fiber network that has kept those investment dollars in Chattanooga, the city was able to establish HCS EdConnect, which is a program that provides a decade worth of 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber-to-the-home connectivity to over 15,000 low-income students (8,500 households) in the city’s school district for free. This is in addition to the $2.7 billion return on investment already identified by an academic study. Chattanooga’s EPB Fiber uses the same gear and vendors that many of the big monopolies do.
The reason for the difference in outcome is simple: large monopoly and local publicly-owned Internet Service Providers have different incentives. The monopoly providers are looking to extract wealth from communities. Publicly-owned networks are more like roads or water and sewer systems with no demand that the enterprise turn a profit. In the community broadband approach, broadband is seen as a utility with far-reaching economic and social multiplier effects, not a mere consumer product to be sold for the benefit of company shareholders.
Keep an eye on state legislatures
If Democrats are pushing these bills in Illinois and New York, we’ll be surprised if no other states suddenly emerge with language to slow investment in new networks designed to meet low-income family needs or solve other pressing challenges in areas where the big monopoly providers prefer to continue being the only game in town.
Editor's Note: This piece was authored by Sean Gonsalves, a senior reporter, editor and researcher for the Institute for Local Self Reliance's Community Broadband Network Initiative. Originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on March 24, 2022, the piece is republished with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
