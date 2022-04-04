Broadband Roundup
Musk Buys Twitter Stock, Truth Social a ‘Ghost Town,’ American Broadband’s New CFO
Elon Musk bought a chunk of Twitter shares after expressing dissatisfaction with the platform’s free speech decisions.
April 4, 2022 – SpaceX founder and longtime Twitter critic Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter after purchasing 9.2 percent of the social media company’s stock.
The news of Musk’s purchase broke when Securities and Exchange Commission filings were made public on Monday, resulting in Twitter’s stock price jumping by 22 percent. Musk has not kept his criticism of Twitter a secret.
On March 26, echoing many conservative lawmakers, he tweeted a twitter poll where he posed the question, “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” 70.4 percent of respondents answered “no.”
Musk than sub-tweeted a response, stating, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” later tweeting, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”
Musk has not explicitly stated whether or not his decision to purchase the stock was directly tied to the results of the poll.
Given Musk’s recent Tweets and condemnation of the platform, there is speculation that he will use his new position as Twitter’s largest shareholder to exercise greater influence in how Twitter is managed.
With more than 80 million followers, Musk has the eighth largest following on Twitter and maintains an active presence on the platform.
Donald Trump’s second attempt at a social media platform founders
Trump’s Twitter copycat Truth Social continues to be plagued by technical problems, leading to a delayed deployment and a stunted audience, according to reports.
Reporters for Business Insider this weekend described the social media platform as “a conservative ghost town that had been overrun by bots.” The platform has been experiencing technical issues since it launched in February.
As of Monday, according to BBC reporting, there were nearly 1.5 million registrants on a waiting list to gain access to their accounts. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said that the platform’s goal was to be operational by the end of March, according to the Guardian.
Truth Social represents Trump’s second attempt to create a social media platform.
In May of 2021, following Trump’s forced exodus from Twitter and most other social media in January following the 2021 attack on the Capitol, Trump started “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a short-lived website whereby Trump could communicate with his followers, though the public had no mechanism for communicating back, short of “liking” or sharing his posts. The web page was shut down less than one month after its activation.
Keith Soldan to serve as American Broadband CFO
On Monday, American Broadband Holding Company announced Keith Soldan’s appointment as the company’s chief financial officer.
“Keith is a skilled financial strategist with a proven record of delivering results,” said American Broadband CEO Chris Eldredge in a press release. “Our commitment remains to be the premier broadband service provider to communities across America.”
This is not Soldan’s first time serving as a CFO. He spent more than 20 years in the telecommunications industry and most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of communications company Fusion Connect.
Hacking Campaigns Target NATO, Rosenworcel on Content Fines, Booming U.S. Chip Sales to China
A report from Google found the company’s technology was being harnessed in Russian attempts to hack allies of Ukraine.
April 1, 2022 – A new report from Google released Wednesday has found attempts from Russian-based hackers to infiltrate the networks of NATO, American-based nongovernmental organizations and several Eastern European nations’ militaries.
Google says that the hackers, known as Calisto or Coldriver, have also launched phishing campaigns against American think tanks, a Balkan nation’s military and a Ukraine-based defense contractor.
Hackers harnessed Gmail to carry out their attacks.
U.S., European Union and NATO officials have recently increased their warnings about Russian cyberattacks surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced additional sanctions on Russian tech companies and cyber actors due to observed malicious online activity.
Google’s report also found similar hacks from other threat actors such as China and Belarus.
FCC Chairwoman requests authority on broadcast content fines
During testimony before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel requested that Congress give her agency the authority to enforce fines of broadcast content on its own.
Rosenworcel expressed frustration with the Department of Justice in how ineffective it is at taking broadcasters to court and enforcing fines referred to the department by the FCC.
She would like the FCC to have the authority to take targeted entities to court.
Her request earned some support from members of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, with Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., informing the chairwoman that she would be part of an effort to work with Rosenworcel on crafting legislation that provides such authority to the FCC.
Eshoo has supported expanded on-air disclosure requirements which she believes will help combat Russian “propaganda broadcasts” on American airwaves, yet the requirements remain the subject of a legal battle waged by the National Association of Broadcasters.
Sanctions barely curb increasing chip exports to China
A new investigation released by Light Reading on Thursday found that in 2021, U.S. chips and chipmaking products continued to export to China in very large quantities despite sanctions placed on some of China’s most prominent semiconductor-consuming companies.
U.S. companies made billions more from product shipments to China last year than they did in 2019.
The figures place into doubt the efficacy of U.S. government sanctions on prominent Chinese companies Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.
Several advocated for the sanctions to curb Chinese development of next-generation networks, advanced artificial intelligence and weaponry that is based on U.S. technology.
Tensions surrounding chip sales have continued to increase in recent months, as Chinese technology companies such as Huawei have continued to serve Russian clients amid the invasion of Ukraine as Western companies have suspended operations and cut off existing customers.
Facebook Campaign Against TikTok, House Passes Cyber Bill, CTA Brings CES to the Hill
TikTok faces more pressure, this time from competitor Facebook.
March 31, 2022 – On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Facebook hired Targeted Victory, a Republican consulting firm, to run a campaign against video sharing platform TikTok, portraying the app as a danger to America.
Facebook’s campaign targeted TikTok through several op-eds in a variety of news outlets that portrayed TikTok as harmful, along with promoting claims that certain TikTok trends originated on Facebook, The Post reported.
“We are deeply concerned that the stoking of local media reports on alleged trends that have not been found on the platform could cause real world harm,” said a TikTok spokesperson, reported The Hill.
TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has already been a target of concern for some lawmakers and experts who view the app as a possible threat because of its ties to China. Former President Donald Trump had previously lobbed threats at the company and sought to penalize it.
And earlier this month, a coalition of attorneys general from several states agreed to investigate TikTok’s effect on children.
That investigation comes after Facebook itself was the subject of Washington’s ire, following whistleblower testimony from Frances Haugen showed the social media giant’s potentially detrimental effect on kids. It also comes at a time when the platform is losing popularity with the younger generation and as it faces antitrust concerns from the federal government.
House passes cyber legislation
The House on Tuesday passed the Better Cybercrime Metrics Act to help the federal government identify and analyze cybercrime.
“Our bill would require federal reporting on the effectiveness of current cybercrime mechanisms. And it would go one step further — it would also highlight disparities in reporting data between cybercrime data and other types of crime data,” said bill sponsor Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., according to a story by The Hill.
The Senate’s version of the legislation was passed in December, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk next.
The legislation’s development comes less than a month after Biden signed the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 into law on March 15, which requires companies operating in certain critical infrastructure sectors to report cyberattacks within 72 hours.
The current uptick in cybersecurity legislation is especially timely as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.
CTA brings CES to Capitol Hill
In an effort to inform lawmakers about the newest technologies, the Consumer Technology Association will be bringing the Consumer Electronics Show to Washington, D.C. on April 6 as a part of CTA’s Tech Week.
The event will showcase technologies from companies including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Intel, Samsung, and others.
“We are excited to bring together policy and tech leaders to showcase how innovation is making our lives better from helping us stay connected and healthy to improving accessibility. It is important for lawmakers to experience the technology at the center of today’s policy debates firsthand,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro.
TikTok and Snapchat Parental Control, DOJ Endorses Antitrust Legislation, Senate Passes Competes Act
Forty-three state attorneys general signed a letter urging TikTok and Snapchat to have friendlier parental control policies.
March 30, 2022 – Forty-three state attorneys general signed and sent a letter Monday to the legal offices of TikTok and Snapchat urging the social media companies to become more parent-control friendly.
The letter said that most other social media sites are conducive to third-party parent control applications that allow the user to monitor content, but TikTok and Snapchat do not have this ability.
TikTok’s “For You” and Snapchat’s “Discover” pages were specifically mentioned, with the attorneys general saying that the pages “propagate distributing sexual content and explicitly drug use to our youth.” The letter cites content that shows abusive relationships, human trafficking, and self-harm situations.
The letter concluded with a call to action for the companies to begin to work with outside parent control apps so there can be stronger parental controls on the platforms.
Department of Justice endorses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act
The Department of Justice is standing behind new antitrust legislation that specifically targets tech giants, reports The Hill on Tuesday.
The legislation in question is S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which would prevent major companies from showing a preference for their products on their own platforms over third-party products. It is likely that the bill would apply to Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Google, said The Hill.
The DOJ expressed its support through letters that they sent to senators that are heavily involved in the bill, writing that officials “believe that this legislation has the potential to have a positive effect on dynamism in digital markets going forward. Our future global competitiveness depends on innovators and entrepreneurs having the ability to access markets free from dominant incumbents that impede innovation, competition, resiliency, and widespread prosperity,” reported The Hill.
The bill has still been met with apprehension from members of both parties.
Competes Act passes Senate, moves to conference committee
On Monday, the Senate passed the America Competes Act, H.R.4521, which aims to help with the current supply chain problems concerning chips and semiconductors.
The legislation would, in combination with other legislation, provide $52 billion to incentivize the domestic production of crucial chips required for a vast array of technologies, including computers, transportation and telecommunications technology.
Currently, only 12 percent of global chip manufacturing occurs in the United States, a Senate committee heard last week.
The Senate and the House of Representatives will move the Competes Act to conference committee to make a version that can be approved by both chambers and then sent to President Joe Biden for his signature or veto.
