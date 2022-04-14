Broadband Roundup
Musk Offers to Buy Twitter, Information Quality in Ukraine, Google Invests $9.5B for Offices, Data Centers
Elon Musk proposes to take Twitter private.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 — Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car company Tesla, has offered to buy Twitter and take the publicly-traded company private for $43 billion, he announced on Thursday.
Despite not having board approval, Musk said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the $43-billion offer is “not a threat, it’s simply not a good investment without the changes.” Musk has criticized the company’s free speech policies.
“It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it,” he added. “If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Musk’s proposal comes a week after news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
In a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
The Twitter board of directors will meet Thursday morning to discuss the proposal, it said.
Civil society groups calling for more work to improve information flow to Ukraine
In an open letter released Wednesday, two dozen civil society groups encourage social media platforms to ensure that people in crisis zones, especially in Ukraine, have access to factual information through social media platforms as the Russian invasion continues.
“What we are asking platforms to do is to invest more time and effort in improving their operations now, not when unfolding violence gets into the media spotlight and it is often already too late to act,” pleads the letter.
The letter comes as social media companies struggle to grapple with how to block mis- and dis-information from emerging from the war in Ukraine. For example, platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Meta’s Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union. Still, social media platforms are still struggling to provide accurate information to users while balancing heavy censorship.
Google invests $9.5 billion dollars in Google offices and data centers
On Wednesday, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $9.5-billion-dollar investment to expand Google offices and data centers across the country.
The company wrote that this new expansion would be the equivalent of “at least” 12,000 new jobs in America’s marketplace.
“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. In the U.S., over the past five years, we’ve invested more than $37 billion in our offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs. That’s in addition to the more than $40 billion in research and development we invested in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021. Today we’re announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022,” wrote Pichai.
Apple CEO Against App Legislation, Russian Cyberattack Thwarted, European Telecoms Exit Russia
Apple CEO is not a fan of the legislation that would allow third-parties to bypass Apple store payments.
April 13, 2022 – On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against antitrust legislation that is targeting an alleged monopoly that app stores have over users, reported The Hill.
Cook was talking about the Open Markets Act, which would forbid app stores with more than 50 million domestic users from requiring app developers from using in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner — in this case, Apple.
“[Sideloading] means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will,” said Cook, according to the report. “It would also potentially give bad actors away around the comprehensive security protections we put in place, putting them in direct contact with our users.”
The act has yet to be voted on by either house. It was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year.
Ukraine says it foiled Russian cyberattack on power grid
The Hill also reported that on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials announced that they successfully prevented a cyberattack led by Russia on their electrical grid.
Russia attempted to hijack computers from a Ukraine energy company that controls high voltage substations of the company, the officials claim.
The officials reported that Sandworm, a Russian hacking group that has ties to Russia’s military intelligence agency, more commonly known as GRU, was behind the attack.
Russia began planning the attack at least two weeks in advance, according to the report. It was scheduled for April 8 and was intercepted by Microsoft after it procured a court order that allowed them to access the hacking group’s online domains.
European telecom giants exit Russia
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia announced Tuesday that it is exiting the Russian market due to its invasion of Ukraine, a day after Swedish rival Ericsson said it would suspend operations indefinitely.
“It has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible,” the company said in a press release. “Over the last weeks we have suspended deliveries, stopped new business and are moving our limited R&D activities out of Russia.”
The companies also cited needing to be compliant with European Union sanctions against the Kremlin.
Charter Wants $35M for Builds, Louisiana Getting $29.9M for Broadband, Indiana County Approves $1M Grant
Charter is applying for millions in broadband money to build in Tennessee.
April 12, 2022 – Charter Communications submitted three grant proposals totaling over $35 million for broadband expansion projects in three counties in Tennessee, according to reporting done by Fierce Telecom.
The biggest proposal is for a $21-million grant that would help deliver gigabit-capable internet to nearly 4,300 locations across Henderson County. Charter would provide $12.9 million of its own funds for the build.
Another proposal, a $12.25 million grant request and a proposed $5 million investment from Charter, would bring high-speed internet to more than 3,100 locations in Sevier County.
The third proposal is a $2.3 million request with a $4 million investment from Charter to provide broadband access to over 1,300 locations in Bradley County.
The grants would come from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, which is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Louisiana getting millions for broadband infrastructure
Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday a $29.9 million grant on Monday to build broadband infrastructure in several parishes in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.
The grant, which comes from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will build broadband infrastructure in Evangeline, Acadia and St. Landry Parishes.
Cassidy also visited with town and elected officials along with the Acadiana Planning Commission at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse, according to reporting done by Acadiana’s Newschannel.
Vice President Kamala Harris was in St. Landry Parish last month and as part of her efforts to promote the work done by the Biden administration to expand high speed broadband in rural areas. While there, she also announced funding broadband in several parishes in Acadiana
County commissioners approve $1 million grant for broadband
On Monday, Johnson County commissioners in Indiana approved a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act for a local internet company.
The company, JCFiber, came to the joint ARPA committee in February with a request for $2 million to expand its service areas to give underserved county residents more internet options, according to the Daily Journal. The project would create a partnership between the county and JCFiber to provide broadband service to the 3,000 to 4,000 underserved residents in the county.
The funds available in the American Rescue Plan Act can be used for broadband investments, particularly those focused on low-income neighborhoods in urban areas.
Comedian Blackmails Legislators, Musk Snubs Twitter, Render Networks Connects 1 million Premises
Comedian John Oliver wants the federal government to work on federal privacy legislation.
April 11, 2022 – On his latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Comedian John Oliver threatened lawmakers that if they fail to act on federal privacy legislation, he will leak private information he purchased from data brokers.
Oliver outlined Sunday how his team went “fishing” for congresspeople through data brokers, creating a demographic group consisting of men 45 years and older in a five-mile radius of Capitol Hill, “who have previously visited sites regarding – or searched for terms including – divorce, massage, hair loss, and midlife crisis,” and then targeted that group with fake advertisements to get access to their personal information.
Oliver showed that dozens of people in this demographic clicked on their mock ads, including at least three who likely accessed them from inside the Capitol building itself.
“If you are thinking, ‘how on earth is any of this legal?’ I totally agree with you – it should not be,” Oliver said. “And if you happen to be a legislator who is feeling a little nervous right now about whether your information is in this envelope and you are terrified about what I might do with it, you might want to channel that worry into making sure that I cannot do anything.”
Oliver pointed to the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988, which he argued was passed by Congress purely out of self-interest when members felt their privacy was in danger.
“Lo and behold, the Video Privacy and Protection Act of 1988 was passed with quite deliberate speed,” Oliver said. “So, it seems when Congress’s own privacy is at risk, they somehow find a way to act – and it also seems that they are not entirely aware of just how easy it is for anyone – and I do mean anyone – to get their personal information.”
Despite concerns from experts that individual state privacy policies could make compliance expensive and confusing for companies operating across state lines or maintain an online presence, states have largely been left to their own devices to craft policy to protect consumer privacy.
Elon Musk turns down board seat, leaves door open to buy Twitter
In an abrupt departure from his previous statement, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Sunday via Twitter that Elon Musk has declined the company’s offer to sit on the board. In his Tweet, he shared a note that had announced the news internally.
“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective [on April 9], but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” the note read. “I believe this is for the best. We have and always will value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not.”
As Twitter’s single largest shareholder, it was announced on Tuesday that Musk had been offered a seat on Twitter’s board, however the position would preclude him from acquiring more than 14.9 percent of the company’s shares.
Musk’s refusal to join the board would present no such obstacle.
Render Networks has connected one million premises
Render Networks announced Monday that its network construction platform has enabled more than a million new wireless and fiber connections.
“Our entire industry continues to accelerate in line with connectivity expectations of the communities we all exist to serve,” Render CEO Sam Pratt said. “With over 1 million connections under our belt, all of us at Render have a track record in accelerating rollouts and enabling some of the best network deployment outcomes seen across the industry. It’s humbling to play a role and enable our customers to improve connectivity and equality outcomes, especially so in underserved regions, that’s what sparks our innovation and add.”
Render, which was founded in 2013, uses a proprietary geospatial construction network platform whereby clients can coordinate their telecom projects with operators and construction contractors.
