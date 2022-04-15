Broadband Roundup
News from NTIA at Broadband Breakfast, ‘Competent Providers’ Only, Instagram and Young Eating Disorders
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson broke news on infrastructure implementation during his conversation with Broadband Breakfast this week.
April 15, 2022 – Fierce Telecom, Telecompetitor, Connectivity Business News and Multichannel News have all written on Broadband Breakfast’s conversation with National Telecommunications and Information Administrator Alan Davidson from Wednesday.
Outlets emphasized Davidson’s comment that his agency’s goal is to provide the entire country with 100 Megabits per second download (Mbps) * 20 Mbps upload service – a major development to come out of Wednesday’s event.
Fierce Telecom wrote that it is unclear how many employees the NTIA will add to its staff to support its broadband infrastructure programs, with four job listings posted by the agency at present.
Telecompetitor raised that a definition of what a low-cost broadband option is as well as requirements for consultation with local stakeholders still must be outlined in the agency’s notice of funding opportunity once it is released.
Additionally on Wednesday, Davidson said that the federal infrastructure bill’s requirement for network operators to contribute 25% of a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program project’s cost is a floor rather than a ceiling.
FBA and NTCA call for NTIA selection of ‘competent providers’ only
Last week the Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association sent a letter to Alan Davidson asking his agency to fund only “competent providers,” focus on “proven” fiber technology for infrastructure builds and connect underserved areas first, according to Fierce Telecom.
They urged the NTIA chief to learn from the struggles of the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction such as disputes over what constitutes a qualified bidder and whether fixed wireless and satellite services meet the needs of consumers.
“Not one of our providers would hand over a build and operations to an inexperienced provider using an unproven technology,” wrote the groups.
Provider LTD Broadband, the top winner of the RDOF auction, has faced many questions on its ability to meet service obligations and had difficulty securing the necessary state approvals to collect funding from the FCC.
“Perhaps the most important lesson learned from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program,” stated the letter, “is that a premium should be placed on giving funds to competent and financially sound providers that are deploying network technologies that have actually been deployed.”
New report on Instagram’s endangerment of youth through eating disorder promotion
A new report released Thursday by advocacy group Fairplay finds that Instagram amplifies pro-eating disorder content to users in a manner that creates a harmful community for teen and underaged users.
The social network’s algorithm and data profiling tactics create a pro-eating disorder “bubble” which counts more than 88,000 unique accounts and 20 million unique followers.
In creating 153 “seed” accounts promoting extreme thinness, researchers were able to gain a following of 1.6 million unique users and identified over 88,600 followers which followed three or more of these seed accounts.
Users within this bubble had a median age of 18 and 21 were under 13, counting ages as young as nine despite Instagram requiring its users to be at least 13.
Instagram parent company Meta is estimated to derive $2 million in yearly revenue from the bubble.
The report comes as Meta continues to face heightened scrutiny from lawmakers over its services’ impact on body image for young users.
Musk Offers to Buy Twitter, Information Quality in Ukraine, Google Invests $9.5B for Offices, Data Centers
Elon Musk proposes to take Twitter private.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 — Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car company Tesla, has offered to buy Twitter and take the publicly-traded company private for $43 billion, he announced on Thursday.
Despite not having board approval, Musk said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the $43-billion offer is “not a threat, it’s simply not a good investment without the changes.” Musk has criticized the company’s free speech policies.
“It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it,” he added. “If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Musk’s proposal comes a week after news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
In a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
The Twitter board of directors will meet Thursday morning to discuss the proposal, it said.
Civil society groups calling for more work to improve information flow to Ukraine
In an open letter released Wednesday, two dozen civil society groups encourage social media platforms to ensure that people in crisis zones, especially in Ukraine, have access to factual information through social media platforms as the Russian invasion continues.
“What we are asking platforms to do is to invest more time and effort in improving their operations now, not when unfolding violence gets into the media spotlight and it is often already too late to act,” pleads the letter.
The letter comes as social media companies struggle to grapple with how to block mis- and dis-information from emerging from the war in Ukraine. For example, platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Meta’s Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union. Still, social media platforms are still struggling to provide accurate information to users while balancing heavy censorship.
Google invests $9.5 billion dollars in Google offices and data centers
On Wednesday, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $9.5-billion-dollar investment to expand Google offices and data centers across the country.
The company wrote that this new expansion would be the equivalent of “at least” 12,000 new jobs in America’s marketplace.
“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. In the U.S., over the past five years, we’ve invested more than $37 billion in our offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs. That’s in addition to the more than $40 billion in research and development we invested in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021. Today we’re announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022,” wrote Pichai.
Apple CEO Against App Legislation, Russian Cyberattack Thwarted, European Telecoms Exit Russia
Apple CEO is not a fan of the legislation that would allow third-parties to bypass Apple store payments.
April 13, 2022 – On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against antitrust legislation that is targeting an alleged monopoly that app stores have over users, reported The Hill.
Cook was talking about the Open Markets Act, which would forbid app stores with more than 50 million domestic users from requiring app developers from using in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner — in this case, Apple.
“[Sideloading] means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will,” said Cook, according to the report. “It would also potentially give bad actors away around the comprehensive security protections we put in place, putting them in direct contact with our users.”
The act has yet to be voted on by either house. It was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year.
Ukraine says it foiled Russian cyberattack on power grid
The Hill also reported that on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials announced that they successfully prevented a cyberattack led by Russia on their electrical grid.
Russia attempted to hijack computers from a Ukraine energy company that controls high voltage substations of the company, the officials claim.
The officials reported that Sandworm, a Russian hacking group that has ties to Russia’s military intelligence agency, more commonly known as GRU, was behind the attack.
Russia began planning the attack at least two weeks in advance, according to the report. It was scheduled for April 8 and was intercepted by Microsoft after it procured a court order that allowed them to access the hacking group’s online domains.
European telecom giants exit Russia
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia announced Tuesday that it is exiting the Russian market due to its invasion of Ukraine, a day after Swedish rival Ericsson said it would suspend operations indefinitely.
“It has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible,” the company said in a press release. “Over the last weeks we have suspended deliveries, stopped new business and are moving our limited R&D activities out of Russia.”
The companies also cited needing to be compliant with European Union sanctions against the Kremlin.
Charter Wants $35M for Builds, Louisiana Getting $29.9M for Broadband, Indiana County Approves $1M Grant
Charter is applying for millions in broadband money to build in Tennessee.
April 12, 2022 – Charter Communications submitted three grant proposals totaling over $35 million for broadband expansion projects in three counties in Tennessee, according to reporting done by Fierce Telecom.
The biggest proposal is for a $21-million grant that would help deliver gigabit-capable internet to nearly 4,300 locations across Henderson County. Charter would provide $12.9 million of its own funds for the build.
Another proposal, a $12.25 million grant request and a proposed $5 million investment from Charter, would bring high-speed internet to more than 3,100 locations in Sevier County.
The third proposal is a $2.3 million request with a $4 million investment from Charter to provide broadband access to over 1,300 locations in Bradley County.
The grants would come from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, which is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Louisiana getting millions for broadband infrastructure
Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday a $29.9 million grant on Monday to build broadband infrastructure in several parishes in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.
The grant, which comes from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will build broadband infrastructure in Evangeline, Acadia and St. Landry Parishes.
Cassidy also visited with town and elected officials along with the Acadiana Planning Commission at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse, according to reporting done by Acadiana’s Newschannel.
Vice President Kamala Harris was in St. Landry Parish last month and as part of her efforts to promote the work done by the Biden administration to expand high speed broadband in rural areas. While there, she also announced funding broadband in several parishes in Acadiana
County commissioners approve $1 million grant for broadband
On Monday, Johnson County commissioners in Indiana approved a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act for a local internet company.
The company, JCFiber, came to the joint ARPA committee in February with a request for $2 million to expand its service areas to give underserved county residents more internet options, according to the Daily Journal. The project would create a partnership between the county and JCFiber to provide broadband service to the 3,000 to 4,000 underserved residents in the county.
The funds available in the American Rescue Plan Act can be used for broadband investments, particularly those focused on low-income neighborhoods in urban areas.
