Nilay Akdemir: How Telecom Companies Can Keep Pace with Digital Transformation
Up to 75 percent of operators will experience significant revenue decline in an “unlimited data world” if they don’t change.
The telecommunications industry is evolving around the increasing customer expectations, accelerating digitalization of the experiences and services and new technologies.
We identified three areas that telecom operators would focus on to keep pace with the transformation: Protecting the core by enhancing network and service quality, digitizing and personalizing customer engagement and diversifying the Average Revenue Per User composition by investing in new revenue streams.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, network quality awareness of customers significantly increased for the telecommunications services. Customers value good service and network quality over the price in their purchasing decisions.
The global Customer Base Management Study conducted by strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners shows that in the Gulf Cooperation Council, 73 percent of customers state they value a fast internet connection the most. Therefore, it is crucial for telecom operators to invest in their network and service quality and strengthen their core as it has been perceived as indispensable for telecommunications customers.
The global customer base management survey involved around 4,700 telco customers in 15 countries worldwide and aimed to determine the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior in the telecommunications industry.
Digitalization and artificial intelligence are among the most undeniable trends of the century. Smartphone penetration has reached to 90 percent in GCC, which is expected to be 95 percent in 2030.
Increasing smartphone penetration and high internet connection speeds with 5G investments accelerates digitalization for telecommunications industry further. This makes it inevitable for the operators to redesign their whole customer engagement and operating model in the new digital era.
Opportunity to reshape digital engagement
Many opportunities exist while reshaping the digital engagement such as: digitizing the products and customer services, gamifying the experiences, building a loyalty eco-system to attract customers to the digital channels frequently, leveraging data and intelligence to personalize each and every experience, and be ahead of the customers by taking predictive and preventive care actions. Operators that can position a holistic and intelligent digital ecosystem at the center of customer engagement will be the winners of future.
While operators protect their core services and transform their business models digitally, they need to look for opportunities to diversify their revenue streams as well. Many telecom operators started to introduce unlimited data propositions, which comes with a high risk of turning more-for-more strategies into same-for-less.
Simon-Kucher Partners’ study shows that 75% of operators will experience significant ARPU decline through the transition into an “unlimited data world” if they don’t change their monetization strategy. Telecom operators already started to face significant shifts in the ARPU composition, where it shifted from voice to data in the last decade and is expected to shift to digital services in the next decade.
Global Mobile Trends study shows that services beyond core, including pay TV, media and advertising, IoT, cloud, security, financial and lifestyle services, and solutions for vertical industries, have reached an average of 20% of total revenues for major operators already.
It is time for the operators to explore the ideas and innovations that are aligned with their long term strategy, validate them on the market, and invest in the ones that are feasible and serve for reaching their north star – which is in most of the cases an iterative process.
Nilay Akdemir is Senior Director of Simon-Kucher & Partners Middle East. Simon-Kucher & Partners is a global consulting firm with more than 1,600 professionals in 42 offices worldwide. Founded in 1985, the company has more than 35 years of experience providing strategy and marketing consulting and is a leading pricing advisor. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Christopher Ali: How the U.S. Department of Agriculture is Quietly Reshaping Broadband Policy
In the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, Congress reversed USDA’s ReConnect criteria in three crucial ways.
For almost a century, the United States Department of Agriculture has played a pivotal, albeit underappreciated, role in connecting this country with the trappings of modernity. It’s commitment to universal service began in 1936 with the passage of the Rural Electrification Act, which created the Rural Electrification Administration , a new deal agency charged with connecting rural communities and farms with electricity.
The REA was tremendously successful, growing rural electrification from 33% in 1940 to 96% in 1956. The REA was eventually incorporated into USDA, and in 1949 was given the added responsibility of rural telephony . Through its tried-tested-and-true model that involved the creation of local cooperatives and the championing of localities, REA connected rural communities at a staggering rate.
Don’t miss Christopher Ali’s “Ask Me Anything!” interview on Broadband.Money with T.J. York, which will take place on Friday, April 8, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The successor of REA, the Rural Utilities Service, a division of USDA, continues the trend of rural connectivity through its broadband and telecommunications programs. Technology aside, the difference between then and now is that in contrast to its early starring role in rural electricity and telephony, it has taken a backseat when it comes to rural broadband policy and planning.
Most broadband planning and policymaking is done, for better or worse, at the Federal Communications Commission (and, with the passage of the Infrastructure Act, the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration as well. But all of that seems to have changed with its October 2021 Notice of Funding Availability.
USDA’s significant changes to ReConnect
USDA has championed rural broadband deployment since the mid 1990s and continues to make crucial loans and grants through four different telecommunications programs totaling around $1.4 billion in investment. It’s most recent, and arguably most successful broadband program is ReConnect which began in 2018 with a $600 million congressional appropriation. Through the Infrastructure Act, ReConnect received another $2 billion. Thus far ReConnect has distributed $1.5 billion in loans and grants for rural broadband expansion.
It is ReConnect’s third, and most recent funding notice, where USDA flexed its broadband policymaking muscles. Here, USDA made three crucial policy adjustments to current standards presently set by the FCC.
First, it defined an eligible area as any place lacking connectivity at 100 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload. This is a massive improvement from the FCC’s speed definition of broadband at 25/3 and thus dramatically increases the number of eligible communities.
Second, it requires networks that receive funding be able to meet or exceed speeds of 100 Mbps download/100 Mbps upload on day one. This, by definition, excludes previously ubiquitous technologies like DSL and geosynchronous satellite which have both proven incapable of delivering the speeds required by contemporary users.
Third, it prioritizes local governments, non-profits, cooperatives, and public-private partnerships. This differs from the FCC, which has traditionally privileged the largest incumbent providers, and differs from the Infrastructure Act which simply states that these entities cannot be discriminated against.
Single handedly USDA tried to reshape broadband policy, expanding eligibility, forcing grant and loan winners to upgrade their networks, and championing a local-first solution to the rural-urban digital divide.
New changes wrought by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022
Unfortunately, this attempt may not last long. In the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed on March 15, 2022, Congress reversed USDA’s ReConnect criteria in three crucial ways. First, it re-instated the 25 Megabit per second (Mbps) download x 3 Mbps upload threshold, rather than the 100 Mbps x 20 Mbps threshold previously proposed.
Second, it downgraded the 100 x 100 day-one requirement to 100 x 20. Even this is subject to a “to the extent possible” clause. Third, and as first reported by Kevin Taglang of the Benton institute for Broadband & Society, the Congressional explanatory statement that accompanied the Act chastised USDA for failing to act in a technologically neutral manner:
- The agreement is concerned that the most recent funding announcement dictates build out speeds that are not technology neutral and could inflate deployment and consumer access costs. Therefore, the Act sets the build out speeds to ensure that all broadband technologies have equal access to the program. In addition, the agreement encourages the Secretary to eliminate or revise the awarding of extra points under the ReConnect program to applicants from States without restrictions on broadband delivery by utilities service providers in order to ensure this criterion is not a determining factor for funding awards.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, therefore is a mixed bag for USDA. While it provided an additional $436 million for the ReConnect program, Congress lowered the speed threshold, thereby reducing eligible communities and therefore permitted, once again, the deployment of technologies that cannot measure up to contemporary user needs and demands. Additionally, the last sentence in the excerpt above undercuts the localism impulse of USDA’s previous ReConnect announcement.
Words matter. Definitions matter. Technologies matter. As I recall in my new book on rural broadband Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity, technological neutrality is crucial to federal policymaking, but that does not mean that policy should be what the NRECA calls, “technologically blind.”
For what it’s worth, USDA’s ReConnect NOFA was indeed technologically neutral – it did not advocate for one technology over another, but rather set the speed thresholds at such a level that outdated technologies are ineligible. USDA should be applauded for its attempt to move the broadband needle forward to help local, rural communities. As we await the rulemaking proceedings of the NTIA for the $42.5 billion BEAD program, policymakers can learn valuable lessons from this federal department charged with championing rural communities.
Christopher Ali is Associate Professor at UVa’s Department of Media Studies and a Knight News Innovation Fellow with the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. He is the chair of the Communication Law and Policy Division of the International Communications Association and the author of two books on localism in media, “Media Localism: The Policies of Place” (University of Illinois Press, 2017) and “Local News in a Digital World.” This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Sean Gonsalves: Illinois and Possibly New York Are Poised to Fumble Federal Broadband Funds
Some state laws, as written, may run counter to IIJA language and constrain the use of federal funds.
Now that the fight over federal funding to expand broadband access has been largely settled with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, states and local communities are preparing to put those funds to work.
The President Joe Biden administration had initially hoped to tip the scales in favor of building publicly-owned broadband networks as the best way to boost local (more affordable) Internet choice, and inject competition into a market dominated by monopoly incumbents. And while the Treasury rules on how ARPA money can be spent does give states and local governments the ability to do just that, the rules for how the IIJA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program can be spent have yet to be finalized by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency in charge of allocating those funds to the states.
Predictably, the big monopoly incumbents are focusing their lobbying efforts on state lawmakers as states funnel those federal funds into state broadband grant programs. In some states, Big Telco is getting the desired result: the shunning of publicly-owned network proposals to shield monopoly providers from competition. Of course, we expected some states – especially those with preemption laws that either erect barriers to municipal broadband or outright ban such networks – to shovel most of their federal broadband funds to the big incumbents, even though they have a long track record of over-promising and under-delivering.
But while we might expect Florida and Texas to favor the private sector and stealthily move to shut out projects that are publicly-owned, we’re surprised that the first place it’s happening is actually Illinois and New York.
Illinois lawmakers thumb nose at federal law
In January, Illinois Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce introduced legislation in the Illinois general assembly known as the Illinois Broadband Deployment, Equity, Access, and Affordability Act of 2022 (SB 3683).
As recently detailed by Kevin Taglang, executive editor at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, the bill is “rumored to be on a fast track to approval and attempts to establish the exclusive processes the state will use to distribute grant funds Illinois receives from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although SB 3683 includes some of the same findings that Congress included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, State Senator Joyce proposes constraints on the use of federal funds that fly in the face of the clear language of federal law.”
The Illinois’ Broadband Advisory Council is dominated by Big Telco with council members representing Frontier, Verizon, Metro Communications, Comcast, and AT&T.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, according to the bill summary, the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity would be tasked with implementing a statewide broadband grant program that proposes the state “shall use money from the grant program only for the exclusive purpose of awarding grants to applicants for projects that are limited to the construction and deployment of broadband service into unserved areas” and that the state “shall not award grant money to a governmental entity or educational institution.”
That language alone validates Taglang’s assessment that this bill is a recipe for “How a State Can Blow a Once-in-a-Generation Investment to Close the Digital Divide.”
While the IIJA doesn’t have a preference for publicly owned and cooperative projects (as the Biden Administration initially wanted), it does explicitly say that states cannot exclude cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public utilities, or local governments from being eligible as grant recipients.
For that reason alone, as Taglang notes with blunt concision:
“If Illinois adopts this law, it risks losing access to over one billion dollars of federal support for broadband deployment.”
The IIJA does say that the money from the NTIA’s BEAD program must first be used to deploy networks in “unserved” areas (areas that do not have access to broadband with minimum download and upload speeds of 25/3 Megabits per second). However, after those areas have been addressed, current statute says that the money can, and should be, then used to deploy networks in “underserved” areas (areas that do not have access to 100/20 Mbps connections).
The federal infrastructure bill also says the money can be specifically used to build-out to multi-dwelling units where Internet service affordability is an issue and to community anchor institutions such as educational institutions, which the proposed Illinois legislation would expressly forbid.
It strains credulity to think that State Sen. Joyce and the 14 other state lawmakers who have signed on as co-sponsors do not know that provisions of their bill run counter to the clear language in the IIJA. (To understand how NTIA can navigate this challenge, don’t miss our interview with Nancy Werner, general counsel of NATOA.)
What these state lawmakers are likely not telling their constituents is that if their bill passes, the state will jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal funds to improve broadband access and leave them at the mercy of monopoly providers that have failed to deliver universally reliable (and broadly affordable) high-speed Internet service.
You can read Taglang’s entire analysis here in which he explores the various other ways SB 3683 violates both the spirit and letter of the IIJA.
New York’s municipal broadband-killing Trojan horse?
In the Empire State, legislation is making its way through the New York state legislature that, while not openly violating Congressional intent the way the legislation introduced in Illinois does, it does potentially limit the viability of municipal broadband projects.
In the state Senate’s Transportation, Economic Development, and Environmental Control portion of the budget (S. 8008 B), subsection 140, paragraph (e), it directs the New NY Broadband Grant Program referred to as ConnectALL to “identify and engage any and all private partners to undertake and manage the proposal, or demonstrate to the division’s satisfaction that a private or private-public partnership model is not viable, practical or suitable to meet the needs of the consumers covered by the proposal.”
Then in subsection 141, paragraph 7(a), it stipulates that “in awarding the grants, the division shall give preference to: (a) proposals that have a business plan based on a public-private partnership model or provide a mechanism for transition of services to a private entity in the future.”
We are not lawyers, but we have spoken to community broadband advocates in New York who see these bits of legalese as a Trojan horse that would make it difficult to fund municipal broadband proposals with these unnecessary obstacles in place.
Now, in fairness to the New York state senators working on this, there is language in the bill that explicitly states that the ConnectALL program is authorized to use broadband grant funds “to solicit and receive proposals from municipalities, state and local authorities,” and other public entities for “open-access deployment and/or increasing adoption of broadband services, and to issue grants for planning and implementation of such proposals.”
So it may be that harried lawmakers and their staff do not understand the implications of those particular provisions. However, considering the outsized influence that Charter and Verizon has historically held over state lawmakers in New York, the subsections referred to above should be considered a red flag.
In our view, it is better to err on the side of clarity, and conform with both the letter and spirit of NTIA’s rules. If Charter or Verizon afterwards want to spend the wealth they’ve extracted from communities suing the state for supporting a municipal broadband project designed to solve local connectivity problems, they are welcome to do so.
It’s also worth noting the flawed premise of the bill’s language in those subsections, which is that privately-owned networks are the same as publicly-owned networks. That’s demonstrably false.
Take Chattanooga’s municipal utility EPB Fiber, for example. Because they successfully built a citywide fiber network that has kept those investment dollars in Chattanooga, the city was able to establish HCS EdConnect, which is a program that provides a decade worth of 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber-to-the-home connectivity to over 15,000 low-income students (8,500 households) in the city’s school district for free. This is in addition to the $2.7 billion return on investment already identified by an academic study. Chattanooga’s EPB Fiber uses the same gear and vendors that many of the big monopolies do.
The reason for the difference in outcome is simple: large monopoly and local publicly-owned Internet Service Providers have different incentives. The monopoly providers are looking to extract wealth from communities. Publicly-owned networks are more like roads or water and sewer systems with no demand that the enterprise turn a profit. In the community broadband approach, broadband is seen as a utility with far-reaching economic and social multiplier effects, not a mere consumer product to be sold for the benefit of company shareholders.
Keep an eye on state legislatures
If Democrats are pushing these bills in Illinois and New York, we’ll be surprised if no other states suddenly emerge with language to slow investment in new networks designed to meet low-income family needs or solve other pressing challenges in areas where the big monopoly providers prefer to continue being the only game in town.
Editor’s Note: This piece was authored by Sean Gonsalves, a senior reporter, editor and researcher for the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. Originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on March 24, 2022, the piece is republished with permission.
Scott Heric: Robots Benefit Industrial Processes Most by Enhancing the Efforts of Humans
It is time to understand the impact robots have and the best route to using them to optimize labor practices.
If you have had a cup of coffee lately, you have probably been served by a robot. It may not have been a “baristabot” that took your order or handed you your latte at your local coffee shop, but somewhere along the line from bean to breve, an intelligent machine most likely played a role in producing your coffee.
Employing robots and other intelligent machines in industrial processes is part of a movement that is often referred to as the automation revolution. While it promises to shape the future of many industries, it is not futuristic.
Intelligent machines are already being employed in ways we never thought possible a few years ago. And now is the time to understand the impact they can have and the best route to using them to optimize labor practices.
Are robots taking over the workplace?
Presently, “robot density per employee,” which is a measure used to gauge the degree to which automation is being embraced, stands at 126 robots per 10,000 employees. While that may seem small, it is more than double the number recorded in 2015, a trend that has some concerned.
In early 2020, Massachusetts Institute of Technology issued a report titled “Work of the Future” that was developed in part to address a growing anxiety related to the automation revolution.
In its coverage of the report, MIT Technology Review explained the anxiety in this way: “There’s a growing fear among many American workers that they’re about to be replaced by technology, whether that’s a robot, a more efficient computing system, or a self-driving truck.”
While a robot revolution resulting in a large-scale displacement of human workers is a popular concern that has been explored in an endless number of science fiction movies, it misses the broader potential of an automation revolution. Robots benefit industrial processes most by enhancing the efforts of human workers, not by replacing them.
A recent report by The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania shows that organizations that increase their automation through the use of robots typically hire more workers. This results from robots enhancing productivity, which grows business and demands an increase in non-robotic jobs. Wharton found that jobs were cut more often in companies that have not embraced the automation revolution. By resisting automation, they fell behind competitors, lost business, and had to let employees go.
What are the next steps?
This new paradigm of robots playing a more integral role in the workplace will not develop in a vacuum. Politically and culturally, people will need to accept intelligent machines and adapt accordingly. The automation revolution will require a shift not only in the way we work, but also in the way we think about work.
In the 1980s, computers entered the workplace. Some resisted, seeing the new technology as a tool that would be used to supplant the systems that were in place at that time.
Today, very few workplaces could survive without computers. Rather than supplanting systems, computers became a tool to optimize systems. Rather than displacing workers, they created a new universe of jobs.
Robots and other intelligent machines offer the same potential to those who are willing to see them as a tool that can be wielded to increase efficiency and productivity. Those who resist will watch from the sidelines as the automation revolution advances.
Scott Heric, Co-Founder of Unionly, has years of experience helping organizations to raise funds online. He helped develop sales and account management for Avvo, growing from 30 to 500 people over seven years. Heric then took a chief of staff role at Snap Mobile Inc., where he oversaw development of the product, marketing, sales, and account management, leading to the company becoming a leading digital fundraising platform in higher education. His company Unionly was acquired in January of 2020. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
