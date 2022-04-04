Tribal Broadband
NTIA Approves $1.2M in Grants for Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program
The NTIA awarded four grants worth $1.2 million.
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced late last month that it has awarded four grants worth nearly $1.2 million as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
The grants, which are being awarded across California, Washington, and Wisconsin, will “fund broadband infrastructure deployment projects to expand internet access to the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians in California, Forest County Potawatomi Community in Wisconsin, Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe in Washington State, and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin,” according to the press release.
Alan Davidson, the assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, said that the “NTIA’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is playing a crucial role in meeting the mission and closing the digital divide by expanding internet access to tribal communities and connecting them to schools, health care services, business opportunities and more.”
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which was funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, makes $980 million available for grants to eligible Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian entities for broadband deployment, digital inclusion, workforce development, telehealth, and distance learning.
Davidson will be a guest speaker at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on April 13, in which he will speak about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides $65 billion for broadband infrastructure.
Tribal Broadband
USDA Anticipates Infrastructure Technical Assistance Tailored Towards Tribal Applicants
At a White House event an agency representative said webinar programs are likely for Indigenous communities.
WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 – A representative of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Services said Thursday that the agency will likely host webinars aimed specifically towards Tribal applicants for programs of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The comments came during USDA’s participation in a program of the White House to provide information on how entities may pursue funding for broadband infrastructure builds of the bill that was signed in November.
RUS senior policy advisor Edyael Casaperalta fielded questions for the agency at the online event and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s prominent associate administrator Doug Kinkoph was present to speak as well.
The NTIA has now hosted multiple technical assistance webinars for program applicants, like those events USDA says it will host.
The session also emphasized that projects seeking funds from the NTIA will in fact require approval and selection by states to receive grant money, and that there will be constant efforts from the involved government agencies to ensure that those areas most in need receive broadband projects – making sure to include urban areas lacking in internet access.
“Engaging in the digital equity ensures that the skill sets and understanding how to best leverage that connection is, is fulfilled,” said Kinkoph.
Tribal Broadband
Relationship Building Key to Connecting Tribal Communities: USDA Policy Advisor
‘You should build a relationship with your telecommunications field representative,’ Edyael Casaperalta said.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 – Building relationships is key to the success of rolling out broadband infrastructure in tribal communities through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, a department advisor said Wednesday.
“These are individuals who know the lay of the land in the state they oversee, they know the players, they can help you build relationships, they can guide you through our processes, they can explain the nitty gritty details of our programs, they can help you think through what programs are best for you at this moment and what programs can help you to build for the future,” Edyael Casaperalta, senior policy advisor in the department’s Rural Utilities Service, said during a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch event.
“You should build a relationship with your telecommunications field representative,” she added.
The ReConnect program, originally launched in December 2018, offers funding through grants, loans, and grant-loan combinations. The USDA is encouraging anyone interested in building infrastructure to apply for a grant, loan, or a grant-loan combination. The latest round of ReConnect funding closed its application process Wednesday.
Casaperalta recommended that those interested in building broadband infrastructure on tribal lands should develop a positive relationship with the tribal government of that land.
“Anyone interested in serving a tribal land is required to show a resolution of consent from the tribal government of that land,” she said. “The tribal government has jurisdiction. They are the ultimate deciders of who builds what where.”
“We are consciously encouraging all hands on deck because that’s what it takes to connect rural communities,” she said.
Funding
ReConnect Rep Warns of ISPs Asking for More Subsidies Than Needed for Builds
Shekinah Pepper said Wednesday tribal communities should be on alert for service providers asking for chunks of subsidies upfront.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3, 2022 – Shekinah Pepper, the general field representative for the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, warned tribal communities Wednesday that internet service providers may try demand from them more of their program subsidies than they need to build out broadband in their areas.
At an event hosted by the Agriculture Department, Pepper said that he has heard of different tribes that have been approached by service providers who demand that they give them 25 percent — or more — of their subsidies upfront for a build.
“When people start asking for money up front, I would be a little cautious,” said Pepper, adding if a tribe is approached by an ISP that wants a down payment, Pepper encourages awardees to confer with their general field representative as a precaution before moving forward.
“With the amount of money flying around, you do get groups that are out there looking for easy prey, and we just don’t want to see that happen,” Pepper said.
Wednesday’s event was convened to discuss the allocation of grant money to tribal and underserved communities in its third round of distribution, whose deadline for applications is February 22. Currently the program has about $1.15 billion dollars to distribute amongst different broadband projects.
The ReConnect Program is a subset of the Rural Utilities Service, an office within the Department of Agriculture. The program provides funding to broadband project across the country through grants, loans, or a combination of both. The program has put away $350 million in grants that can only be awarded to tribal communities or underserved communities.
