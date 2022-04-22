Obama Blames Big Tech for Disinformation, Cybersecurity Innovation, California on Climate Change

April 22, 2022 – On Thursday former President Barack Obama placed blame on big tech companies for the disinformation crisis gripping America as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic two years on.

Speaking at Stanford University, Obama criticized the decision making of executives at various social media companies that has amplified disinformation and said combatting disinformation will take government reform, action from tech-company employees and changes in the way online users consume news and information.

He also offered support for reforming Section 230 liability protections for online companies.

Earlier this month at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Obama said he “underestimated the degree to which democracies are vulnerable” to misinformation and disinformation and that combatting the issue requires a mix of regulation and an industry-standards approach.

That event also featured various other panels including conversation among lead researchers on the role algorithms play in disinformation and how much they truly are to blame.

$12 million for cyber technology from DOE

The Department of Energy announced Thursday that it would invest $12 million in cybersecurity innovations to protect critical infrastructure such as in the energy sector.

The funds will go towards six university-led projects at Florida International University, Iowa State University, New York University, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, University of Illinois in Chicago and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

These projects will focus on research, development and demonstrations of new cyber technology that will help to advance data-related fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Coalition of California groups recommend tech actions on climate

The Southern California Association of Governments and the California Emerging Technology Fund, in partnership with the Los Angeles Digital Equity Action League, is targeting vehicle emissions with a series of recommendations to increase broadband adoption and allow for work from home.

The California Air Resources Board has assigned to SCAG a target of reducing greenhouse gases by 19% from 2005 levels by 2035.

The groups say that depending on the scope and speed of action, their region may be able to reduce its GHG emissions by up to 15%.