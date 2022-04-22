Broadband Roundup
Obama Blames Big Tech for Disinformation, Cybersecurity Innovation, California on Climate Change
The former president targeted the decision making of those in power at major social media companies.
April 22, 2022 – On Thursday former President Barack Obama placed blame on big tech companies for the disinformation crisis gripping America as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic two years on.
Speaking at Stanford University, Obama criticized the decision making of executives at various social media companies that has amplified disinformation and said combatting disinformation will take government reform, action from tech-company employees and changes in the way online users consume news and information.
He also offered support for reforming Section 230 liability protections for online companies.
Earlier this month at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Obama said he “underestimated the degree to which democracies are vulnerable” to misinformation and disinformation and that combatting the issue requires a mix of regulation and an industry-standards approach.
That event also featured various other panels including conversation among lead researchers on the role algorithms play in disinformation and how much they truly are to blame.
$12 million for cyber technology from DOE
The Department of Energy announced Thursday that it would invest $12 million in cybersecurity innovations to protect critical infrastructure such as in the energy sector.
The funds will go towards six university-led projects at Florida International University, Iowa State University, New York University, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, University of Illinois in Chicago and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
These projects will focus on research, development and demonstrations of new cyber technology that will help to advance data-related fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Coalition of California groups recommend tech actions on climate
The Southern California Association of Governments and the California Emerging Technology Fund, in partnership with the Los Angeles Digital Equity Action League, is targeting vehicle emissions with a series of recommendations to increase broadband adoption and allow for work from home.
The California Air Resources Board has assigned to SCAG a target of reducing greenhouse gases by 19% from 2005 levels by 2035.
The groups say that depending on the scope and speed of action, their region may be able to reduce its GHG emissions by up to 15%.
Russian Cyberattacks Warning, Meta Russia Disinformation, IIJA Requirements
International alert warns about Russian cyberattacks.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 — The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Security Agency released an advisory about Russian cyberattacks on Wednesday in partnership with multiple international organizations.
“Evolving intelligence indicates that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks,” the advisory said. “Recent Russian state-sponsored cyber operations have included distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and older operations have included deployment of destructive malware against Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure organizations.”
The advisory also warned that some cybercrime groups are working with the Russian government.
This development comes after government officials warned the private sector about potential Russian cyberattacks in the most recent episode of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” including an uptick in Russian officials scanning and probing American companies in an effort to attack.
The U.S. Government has made many other efforts to protect companies from potential Russian cyberattacks. Along with warnings, lawmakers have passed legislation including the Better Cybercrime Metrics Act and the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022. Other government officials, including people from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden himself, have also publicly warned citizens about the danger of Russian cyberattacks.
Lawmakers urge Meta to stop Russian disinformation
On Wednesday, Lawmakers released a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to address the spread of disinformation surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the platform to Spanish-speaking users.
“We write to you regarding our serious concern with Meta’s (formerly Facebook’s) lack of progress addressing the pressing issue of Spanish-language disinformation across its platforms. Since the beginning of the year, Russian state-controlled outlets have made a concentrated effort to target Spanish-speaking communities to spread false-narratives leading up to, and in the aftermath of, the invasion of Ukraine. The viral spread of these narratives stands in stark contrast to assurances that Meta made to the public and Members of Congress that it is prioritizing the pressing needs of Hispanic communities in the United States,” states the letter.
The letter was signed by multiple Democratic lawmakers including Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, and Jim Costa, D-CA.
Lawmakers concluded the letter by asking Zuckerberg to answer a series of questions centered on addressing the issue.
The IIJA needs workers, equipment
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will fail if an adequate supply of labor and equipment isn’t provided, said a Thursday blog post from the think tank Technology Policy Institute.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has made money for broadband and other infrastructure much less scarce than it normally is. Unfortunately, the real resources—labor and equipment—appear to be far scarcer than they normally are. Even with the additional money, the IIJA will not succeed if these constraints on real resources are not addressed,” said TPI President Scott Wallsten.
The country is currently facing supply chain issues that are affecting the supply of equipment.
Claude Aiken Joins Nextlink, Latest Emergency Connectivity Funding, Netflix Stock Plunges
Aiken was previously the president and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Provers Association.
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 – Nextlink Internet announced that former Wireless Internet Service Provers Association President and CEO Claude Aiken will be the service provider’s chief strategy officer and chief legal officer of the company.
Aiken served as president and CEO with WISPA since March of 2018, and announced in February that he would be stepping down effective this month. Previously, Aiken had served as an attorney and advisor for the Federal Communications Commission for nearly ten years.
“We are excited to welcome Claude and strengthen the Nextlink leadership team with a nationally recognized leader in the connectivity space,” Nextlink Founder and CEO Bill Baker said in a statement.
“I look forward to working closely with Bill and the entire team to promote strategic investments and strong policies that close the digital divide for communities around the country,” Aiken said.
Nextlink primarily serves rural Americans across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas.
FCC announces latest funding round from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission has announced it will commit $37 million as part of its 13th wave from the Emergency Connectivity Fund program that will to close the “homework gap.”
This most recent round of funding will go to support 170 schools, 30 libraries, and four additional facilities in Alaska, Indiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
“Reliable and affordable access to broadband is a must for everyone, and especially for our students,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work we are doing to close the Homework Gap and pleased that we can offer this support for the next school year.”
The funding in question can be used in almost any way to facilitate off-campus learning – whether that is securing devices that can access the internet for students, improving connectivity infrastructure, or otherwise facilitating a student’s ability to do homework and communicate with their instructors.
An additional application for funding window will open on April 28 and will run through May 13.
Netflix subscribers fall in wake price increases and rumors of password sharing crackdown
Netflix experienced unprecedented growth during the pandemic, and while that momentum slowed in 2020, the company reported it had lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years during its first quarter call on Tuesday.
According to the streaming service, it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.
On Wednesday morning, Netflix’s shares cratered, trading 37 percent lower than the start of the previous day.
Some speculate one reason for the decline may be the continued price increases. Even Netflix’s basic subscription, which had held its price since 2019, increased alongside the standard and premium subscriptions in 2022. Others point to Netflix’s announcement that it would begin cracking down on password sharing; Netflix has previously stated that as many as 100 million households share passwords.
Russian Cyberattacks, Twitter’s ‘Poison Pill’ Defense, Microsoft Partners with Software Company
Government officials continue to warn about potential Russian cyberattacks.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 — In the most recent episode of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” government officials warned the private sector about potential Russian cyberattacks.
In the Sunday news program, Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general, and Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency director, warned companies to secure their virtual security systems, as there has been an uptick in Russian officials scanning and probing American companies in an effort to attack.
“Think of it as a burglar going around trying to jiggle the lock in your house door to see if it’s open, and we’re seeing that,” Monaco said.
The interview with Monaco and Easterly is just one of the many efforts the U.S. Government has made in order to protect companies from potential Russian cyberattacks. Along with warnings, lawmakers have passed legislation including the Better Cybercrime Metrics Act and the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022. Other government officials, including people from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden himself, have also publicly warned citizens about the danger of Russian cyberattacks.
Twitter adopts defense mechanism against Elon Musk takeover possibility
Twitter announced Friday that its board of directors chose a “poison pill” defense against Elon Musk’s possible purchase of Twitter.
Twitter’s “poison pill” approach will allow for Twitter shareholders, except for Musk, to buy more shares at a discounted rate. The hope is that an uptick in other shareholders’ holdings will lead to Musk’s stake in the company being diluted.
The company’s defense would take hold only if Musk’s ownership of the platform reaches or exceeds 15 percent.
The announcement came only a day after the billionaire and Tesla head openly proposed his plan to buy Twitter outright at $54.20 per share. The proposal itself came just a week after news emerged that Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
Microsoft and Ribbon Communications partner up
Microsoft announced Tuesday a partnership with Ribbon Communications Inc., a communications software company that provides network solutions to service providers around the world.
Ribbon will connect with Microsoft Teams’ new Operator Connect Accelerator to ensure that Microsoft Teams runs more efficiently at a faster rate.
“Partners like Ribbon are key to enabling the program as they offer several benefits including strong existing relationships with service providers, a deep understanding of Microsoft’s stringent architecture and quality assurance requirements, and have invested in the integration and automation tool sets that make Operator Connect Accelerator so compelling,” said Taimoor Husain, modern workplace strategy and Google tag manager lead at Microsoft.
“Our Ribbon Connect offering helps remove many common IT and billing integration issues and eases the on-boarding process to Operator Connect, enabling our service provider customers to realize faster ROI from their Teams investments,” said Tony Scarfo, general manager of Ribbon’s cloud and edge business unit. “By offering API integration and automation tools, along with enhanced sales enablement mechanisms, Ribbon Connect enables service providers to reach their customers more quickly and efficiently.”
