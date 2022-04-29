Only 3 Days Remain Until Digital Infrastructure Investment Event at Broadband Communities

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 – The third annual Digital Infrastructure Investment mini-conference, presented jointly with the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, begins on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The program will include two stellar lineups focused on Private Financing and Public Financing. This year, for the first time, the content and sessions associated with this event will be available free of charge.

This pathbreaking annual event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.

Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.

Confirmed panelists for the session on “Private Financing” include:

David Barron, CEO, Next Level Networks

Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors

Noah Tulsky, Partner, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners

Shrihari Pandit, President and CEO, Stealth Communications

Confirmed panelist for the session on “Public Financing” include:

Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets

Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband

Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber

, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund

“Broadband Breakfast is pleased to build upon its track record hosting Digital Infrastructure Investment with another stellar line up of executives at the intersection of broadband infrastructure and finance,” said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. “This year’s event will feature two panels, one on private financing and one on public financing. These discussions take place against the backdrop of the greatest federal infrastructure investment in history.”

“While we hope to see many of our colleagues in the broadband operations and finance space in Houston, Broadband Breakfast’s hybrid mini-conference allows individuals from anywhere in the world to join in the conversation,” said Clark. This year, #DII 2022 will be available free of charge to online registrants.

See updated details about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022. The page will be continually updated.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 Sponsors:

Gold Sponsors

BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers.

Pinpoint Capital Advisors is a boutique corporate finance advisory firm specialized in the wireless tower, fiber and data center sectors. They are a leader in advising small and middle market companies on equity and debt capital raising, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

Silver Sponsors

SiFi Networks funds, builds and owns FiberCity™ networks for use by Internet Service Providers, 4G/5G carriers and other service providers wishing to deliver ubiquitous high-speed broadband services to business and residential properties as well as connectivity for city-wide Internet of Things applications.



Created by a group of Utah cities, the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency (UTOPIA Fiber) is a community-owned fiber optic network that uses the Open Access model to promote competition by giving customers the freedom to choose which telecommunication services they want.

Positron Access specializes in carrier-grade telecommunications products that increase bandwidth delivered and the distance covered within both core access networks and residential buildings using existing wiring infrastructure. These include line powered digital subscriber line amplifiers/extenders that double the customer serving areas and increase the bandwidth, G.hn Gigabit Access Mulitplexors (GAM) that provide managed non-blocking symmetrical gigabit bandwidth to subscribers in multiple-dwelling units/multi-tenant units over copper pairs or coaxial cables; and bonded copper solutions for mobile backhaul, core transport, access and edge aggregation.

The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) has been on a mission over the last decade to forge partnerships and foster public policy to close the Digital Divide. This work has been strategically-focused, results-oriented, and people-centered. CETF is a leading proponent of the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.

See Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Archives for a complete list of prior DII events

