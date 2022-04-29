Infrastructure
Only 3 Days Remain Until Digital Infrastructure Investment Event at Broadband Communities
This year, online registration is available for free.
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 – The third annual Digital Infrastructure Investment mini-conference, presented jointly with the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, begins on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The program will include two stellar lineups focused on Private Financing and Public Financing. This year, for the first time, the content and sessions associated with this event will be available free of charge.
This pathbreaking annual event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.
Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Confirmed panelists for the session on “Private Financing” include:
- David Barron, CEO, Next Level Networks
- Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors
- Noah Tulsky, Partner, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners
- Shrihari Pandit, President and CEO, Stealth Communications
Confirmed panelist for the session on “Public Financing” include:
- Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
- Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber
- Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund
“Broadband Breakfast is pleased to build upon its track record hosting Digital Infrastructure Investment with another stellar line up of executives at the intersection of broadband infrastructure and finance,” said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. “This year’s event will feature two panels, one on private financing and one on public financing. These discussions take place against the backdrop of the greatest federal infrastructure investment in history.”
“While we hope to see many of our colleagues in the broadband operations and finance space in Houston, Broadband Breakfast’s hybrid mini-conference allows individuals from anywhere in the world to join in the conversation,” said Clark. This year, #DII 2022 will be available free of charge to online registrants.
See updated details about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022. The page will be continually updated.
See Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Archives for a complete list of prior DII events
To inquire about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022, contact drew@breakfast.media.
Live Online registration for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 is available free of charge. Alternatively, join us in person by registering for Broadband Communities Summit in Houston.
Mountain Connect Kicks Off May 23
One of the nation’s top broadband conferences is right around the corner.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 – The annual broadband conference Mountain Connect 2022 is set to kick off in just a little under a month on May 23.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a renewed focus on digital equity that has been brought to the forefront of infrastructure discussions, as once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunities have been made available to underserved and unserved communities. The digital divide is increasingly becoming a household phrase as more communities seek to improve their access to broadband.
This year at Mountain Connect, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program — administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration — will be center stage, and experts from across the industry will be featured on panels to discuss their experiences and expertise.
Featured speakers include Detroit’s Director of Digital Inclusion Joshua Edmonds, Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Gary Bolton, and Broadband.Money Founder and CEO Jase Wilson, alongside dozens of others from across the industry – bringing knowledge from both private and public backgrounds.
The conference will run from May 23 to May 25. Events will cover topics including the BEAD program, emerging technologies, and community broadband.
NTIA Head Reiterates Need for States to Step Up for Broadband Infrastructure Funds
Alan Davidson urges the importance of state activity in deploying broadband funds.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 – The success of the program dedicated to distributing $42.5 billion to states from the infrastructure bill will depend on the work that states do, reiterated the head of the agency tasked with managing the money.
“Their [the states] success is our success,” Alan Davidson, head of the Commerce department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said Monday at a legislative and policy conference hosted by the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association.
“The only way this program is going to succeed is if all of the states are successful in these grant programs,” he added. “And we know from previous experience that different states are in different stages.”
Monday’s event was attended, in person, by rural broadband officers and providers from across the country who are working with federal entities like the NTIA to line up the funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. The NTIA is preparing to make public a notice of funding opportunity next month, as it also awaits updated mapping from the Federal Communications Commission that is expected to identify areas of the country that are in need of broadband infrastructure.
Davidson said the “the biggest thing” his agency will do to support the states is hire and train individuals at the NTIA to support the states, including with technical assistance and the actual process of building the infrastructure in communities. It is a sentiment that he has been pressing as guest speaker at events including Broadband Breakfast’s fireside chat, in which Davidson said his agency is on standby to support the states.
“There will be a person at the NTIA that every state knows is their person,” Davidson said Monday. “So, if they have a question, there’s somebody who they can call. There will be somebody at the NTIA that wakes up each day and thinks about the success of that state,” said Davidson, who also noted that his administration is currently in the process of hiring such individuals.
“They [the states] are going to be our key partners and they’re going to have to work with the local communities. Building out our capacity, our muscles, to help the states build their muscles, is I think probably one of the most important things we can do as a program,” said Davidson.
In a Move to Aid Spectrum Efficiency, FCC Begins Inquiry on Receiver Interference Standards
The FCC makes advancements towards more efficient spectrum use throughout the country.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 — The Federal Communication Commission on Thursday voted to press forward on a proceeding designed to make spectrum transmissions in the United States much more efficient.
“By enabling more efficient use will facilitate the introduction of new and innovative wireless services that will benefit the American public,” said Paul Murray, associate chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology at the FCC, who introduced an inquiry titled, “Promoting Efficient Use of Spectrum through Improved Receiver Interference Immunity Performance.”
Receiver interference immunity performance refers to the ability of a radiofrequency receiver (as opposed to a transmitter) to reject interference. Typically, the agency focuses its rules on the transmitter side of radio systems.
But, the FCC said, “receivers and receiver interference immunity performance play an increasingly critical role in enabling more efficient spectrum use,” age agency noted in its fact sheet circulated prior to the meeting.
In it, the FCC highlighted how, increasingly, “the receiver interference immunity performance associated with incumbent services operating in spectral proximity to new users or services has been a major consideration.”
For example, the ability of incumbent service receivers to reject signals outside their intended band has been relevant to the timing and scope of the introduction of new services, such as the Ligado and the 3.7 GigaHertz (GHz) band proceedings, the agency noted. There, the FCC adopted operating conditions and rules to enable the introduction of new operations into frequency bands with various incumbent users operating under different service allocations in the same band, adjacent band, or other spectrally proximate frequency bands.
“If our telecommunications system is going to meet the modern needs of our nation, every aspect needs to operate efficiently,” said Kathleen Burke, policy counsel at Public Knowledge. She endorsed the agency’s beginning the proceeding.
Emergency alerts strengthened
During the meeting the commission also approved for the public to comment on proposals that will strengthen wireless emergency alerts. “This pandemic has made crystal clear how important it is to have good data in an emergency. Accurate information is essential if we want to know what we need to do next. That is also true with Wireless Emergency Alerts. If we want to know where to go with this system next, we need to better understand it. That is why today we seek comments on how we can develop better data about the effectiveness of Wireless Emergency Alerts,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Rosenworcel also that Chief of Staff Travis Litman will be leaving the office and will be replaced by Narda Jones.
“We also welcome the uncommonly talented Narda Jones to the agency. She’s my new chief of staff,” Rosenworcel said. She comes to us from the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House.”
The FCC’s next Open Commission Meeting will be held on May 19.
