Big Tech
Panelists Urge Government Resist Getting Involved in Content Moderation
Google’s Chief Internet Evangelist Vint Cerf warned against government intervention in online moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 — Vint Cerf, a vice president and chief internet evangelist at Google, warned against government moderation of content on the internet during a panel event last week, as Washington focuses on addressing the power of big technology platforms.
“Deliberate government censorship is almost never helpful because it inhibits the ability of the population to learn things it should know and needs to know,” said Cerf at the April 6 Broadband Breakfast live event, which discussed internet censorship.
While Cerf is adamant that the government should not play a role in online content moderation, he is also not an advocate for company censorship either.
“Censorship by companies is not necessarily any more attractive, except that it’s forced on many of those companies, including mine, partly because we impose those terms and conditions in the hope of shielding people from harmful behavior or we are induced and provided with incentives to do that because if we don’t do that there will be fines that are inimical to business,” Cerf said.
“My sense is that we’re going to be forced to cope with some form of censorship whether it’s self-censorship or some kind of censorship imposed by legislative rule,” added Cerf. “My primary desire is to maximize the utility of the internet and do whatever we can to minimize its harmful abuse.”
Fellow panelist at the event, Berin Szoka, president of tech lobbyist TechFreedom, echoed Cerf’s point saying, “The best answer is for the government to stay out because in the United States, it is simply not a proper thing for government officials to get involved in how content is moderated.”
The discussion comes as debate swirls in Washington about what to do about big tech platforms and market power. The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have been tasked by President Joe Biden with enforcing antitrust laws that includes addressing monopoly power and businesses practices perceived as anticompetitive.
Szoka was quick to dismantle Biden’s antitrust approach at the Wednesday event. “This is not an antitrust issue; it can’t be an antitrust issue,” he said. “Antitrust is about regulating business practices, not editorial judgements. There are a lot of people who want to make this an antitrust issue on both sides of the aisle.
“Republicans want revenge against big tech platforms for perceived bias and Democrats want somehow for antitrust law to do something about abstract values like diversity in media, or human rights, or whatever and these are simply inappropriate things for competition law to address,” he added.
Section 230
Reforming Section 230 Won’t Help With Content Moderation, Event Hears
Government is ‘worst person’ to manage content moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — Reforming Section 230 won’t help with content moderation on online platforms, observers said Monday.
“If we’re going to have some content moderation standards, the government is going to be, usually, the worst person to do it,” said Chris Cox, a member of the board of directors at tech lobbyist Net Choice and a former Congressman.
These comments came during a panel discussion during an online event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute that focused on speech regulation and Section 230, a provision in the Communications Decency Act that protects technology platforms from being liable for posts by their users.
“Content moderation needs to be handled platform by platform and rules need to be established by online communities according to their community standards,” Cox said. “The government is not very competent at figuring out the answers to political questions.”
There was also discussion about the role of the first amendment in content moderation on platforms. Jeffrey Rosen, a nonresident fellow at AEI, questioned if the first amendment provides protection for content moderation by a platform.
“The concept is that the platform is not a publisher,” he said. “If it’s not [a publisher], then there’s a whole set of questions as to what first amendment interests are at stake…I don’t think that it’s a given that the platform is the decider of those content decisions. I think that it’s a much harder question that needs to be addressed.”
Late last year, experts said that it is not possible for platforms to remove from their site all content that people may believe to be dangerous during a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. However some, like Alex Feerst, the co-founder of the Digital Trust and Safety Partnership, believe that platforms should hold some degree of liability for the content of their sites as harm mitigation with regards to dangerous speech is necessary where possible.
Antitrust
Direction of Antitrust Enforcement Could Harm American Global Competitiveness, Says Head of Think Tank
The head of the ITIF criticized DOJ and FTC antitrust enforcement that he said could impair American’s global position.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The president of a policy think tank last week criticized the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly taking antitrust action without considering the effect it might have on the nation’s international competitiveness.
“We have an antitrust regime in the US that has never ever considered international competitors. It is a very narrow framework that both the FTC and DOJ use. They don’t think about the implications of their actions on US competitiveness. Their only goal is to think about whether it is going to lead to more competition,” Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said at the 2022 LeadershIP conference.
The Tuesday event was the first in-person meeting the intellectual property and innovation think tank has held since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The comment comes at a time when the DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order tasking officials to “adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy.” There have been complaints about the Biden administration’s actions in the past, including criticism from former FTC Chairman William Kovacic, who said that Biden’s direction of the FTC raises unfair expectations for the agency.
Atkinson also criticized the Democratic party’s view of antitrust enforcement as a whole. “We have this view, particularly from the anti-corporate progressive left, that says all profits should be at the cost of capital and no higher, and the way you get there is you weaken intellectual property. And the reason they think that, fundamentally, is that in their minds; in their worldview, the tension is not between the US and China, it is between capital and labor.”
Atkinson’s fellow panelist, Ellen Lord, former U.S. under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, echoed his opinions.
“Sometimes this thought of equalizing things – everything for everybody so everybody gets a chance – kind of prevails because there’s a bit of a feeling that that strengthens us as a nation, whereas I have the exact opposite opinion, that if you do not incentivize companies by allowing them the benefits of what they do and then have that virtuous cycle, we as an economy, we as a global power, will begin to atrophy,” Lord said.
The DoJ has already supported legislation, including for example, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which seeks to prevent big technology companies like Apple, Amazon and Google from using their platforms to give a preference for their products over third-party products.
Big Tech
Relationship with Federal Trade Commission ‘Never Been Better’: Justice Department’s Kanter
The DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The relationship between the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission “has never been better,” said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s antitrust division, in light of the organizations’ handling of an agenda that looks to tackle the market challenges of big tech.
The comment from Kanter, a Google critic who was appointed by President Joe Biden last year to the position, was made at the Enforcer’s Summit, an event co-hosted by the DOJ and FTC with the intention of creating a space for antitrust enforcement leaders to discuss challenges and potential avenues of growth when creating a competitive American economy.
“Here in the U.S., enforcers are operating against a backdrop where decades of consolidation across markets has contributed to higher prices, lower wages, falling rates of new business formation, and an economy that is less dynamic,” FTC chairwoman Lina Kahn said at the April 4 event.
“Meanwhile, in the digital economy, a handful of firms have captured control over key arteries of commerce and communication. And these facts are prompting enforcers and policy makers to reassess the efficacy of our current tools and approach and have spurred a broader public discussion around how to ensure that our antitrust regime is fully promoting a thriving, competitive economy and widespread prosperity and innovation that serves all Americans,” she added.
The summit was held nearly a year after the Biden administration tasked government officials “to adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy” through an executive order last summer.
Since then, the DOJ and FTC have worked together to hold monthly listening sessions from stakeholders, consumers and workers, who are affected by antitrust mergers and acquisitions. In January, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a joint review of merger guidelines. Khan said the intent of the recent guidelines is meant “to ensure that our tools and frameworks are reflecting new market realities.”
The FTC and DOJ have already held one listening session together in March and plan to hold three more before the end of May.
