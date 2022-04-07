Broadband Roundup
Private Sector Wants More Cyber Data, Gigi Sohn Push, Instagram Report Shows Abusive Messages
Private sector companies are clamoring for more cyber threat data.
April 7, 2022 — On Wednesday, Robert Knake, who is in charge of budget and policy at the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director, told a House Homeland Security subcommittee that the private sector is pushing the government for more cyber threat data.
“What we’ve heard from every private sector company we talked to is to make sure that we can provide the one thing that private companies can’t do on their own, which is intelligence,” Knake told the subcommittee.
The increase in a want for information comes after the federal government has repeatedly warned private sector companies to be wary of cyber attacks and ransomwares from Russia, as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.
On March 15, President Joe Biden signed into law a law legislation that would require companies in the critical infrastructure space to notify the government of cyber attacks within 72 hours.
Trade associations push for Gigi Sohn
On Wednesday, several trade associations came out with a letter directed to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, urging them to quickly confirm Gigi Sohn as the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.
“While we may have disagreements with Sohn on specific issues, we firmly believe she is highly qualified for the position,” the letter states. “Sohn has extensive experience in technology and telecommunications policy and a long record of seeking bipartisan solutions. Moreover, she is widely respected as a passionate defender of free speech, a pragmatic thinker, a supporter of substantive and open debate, and a strong advocate to expand access to affordable broadband and critical technologies, values we believe are highly desirable for an FCC Commissioner.”
The letter came from seven different trade associations “representing the innovation economy,” including the Consumer Technology Association, Chamber of Progress, CompTIA, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Internet Infrastructure Coalition, INCOMPAS, and NTCA. The majority of these organizations have publicly endorsed Gigi Sohn as the newest FCC Commissioner in the past.
The letter is the first time that this specific group has come together to support Sohn.
New Instagram report shows failure in regard to abusive DMs
A new report released Wednesday shows that one in 15 Instagram direct messages out of a total of 8,717 direct messages that were sent to three different influential women leaders failed to comply with the photo-sharing app’s abuse and harassment regulations.
The report was conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a not-for-profit NGO that aims to address and dismantle online hate and abuse. The study found that 89.5 percent of accounts that sent abusive DMs to five well-known women remained active despite reporting the abuse on the platform.
“Instagram has chosen to side with abusers by negligently creating a culture in which abusers expect no consequences—denying women dignity and their ability to use digital spaces without harassment. There is an epidemic of misogynist abuse taking place in women’s DMs. Meta and Instagram must put the rights of women before profit,” Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, said in a press release.
The findings come at a time when Meta, Instagram’s parent company, experiences scrutiny over its platforms’ effect on modern society.
Broadband Roundup
House Passes Two Bills, Lawmakers Concerned about ReConnect, Elon Musk on Twitter’s Board
The House passed bills about spectrum coordination and the FCC collecting maternal mortality and morbidity data.
WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 – The House of Representatives passed two bills Tuesday to incorporate maternity health concerns into broadband mapping and to improve coordination with spectrum, according to a press release.
The first bill, named the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, will “incorporate maternal mortality and morbidity data into the Federal Communication Commission’s health mapping platform to better understand how access to broadband can improve our country’s response to maternal challenges.”
The second bill, called the Spectrum Coordination Act, will require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the FCC to revamp and improve their efforts overseeing the use of the airwaves.
Both of these bills passed the Energy and Commerce Committee in November of last year, and now must go through the Senate.
“We’re proud of the work that went into these bills and look forward to them becoming law,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-NJ, and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-PA, in a joint statement.
The FCC and the NTIA, under new head Alan Davidson, have already committed to improving spectrum coordination in an announcement in February.
Congress members write about ReConnect concerns
Twenty-eight members of Congress wrote a letter late last month to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack concerning the department’s ReConnect program allowing providers to obtain funding during its third wave of applications for the same areas that are receiving funding through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“Given the unprecedented amount of broadband funding that has now been appropriated through the [Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act], our concerns about duplication of Federal resources are magnified,” the March 29 letter said.
“Instead of dedicating valuable funding to completing the task of finally connecting unserved rural communities, the next round of ReConnect could direct a substantial amount of funding to areas that already have robust broadband service,” the letter added.
The lawmakers recommend that federal departments and agencies work together to avoid duplication.
Concerns about duplicate funding is partly why the disbursement of money from the IIJA awaits accurate broadband maps from the FCC.
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board after taking stake in company
A day after it was revealed that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, the social media company announced that the world’s richest man will sit on its board of directors.
On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the appointment of Musk in a tweet, saying, “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to use that he would bring great value to our Board.
“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” he added.
The announcement came a day after it was revealed that Musk, who was critical of free speech policies on the platform, paid $2.9 billion for Twitter stock.
Musk is to join Twitter’s 11-person board in a term that expires in 2024. He has agreed not to own more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s stock or take over the company, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
Musk did not sign an agreement that stops him from influencing company policies, unlike other board members.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Device Partnership, TracFone Settles Lawsuit, New FCC Leadership Hires
The FCC announced a partnership with a trio of companies to deliver devices under the Affordable Connectivity Program.
April 5, 2022 – Three tech companies are partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to provide 60,000 tablets to Americans as part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The agency announced Tuesday that it has partnered with everphone, a tablet, smartphone, and laptop supplier that provides companies with devices and repair services through a monthly subscription, as well as network connectivity provider Go Technology Management, and EBF Inc, a mobile device management provider, to provide 60,000 Hyundai Technology tablets to underserved American households over a period of 12-months.
The ACP is an extension of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program and provides to low-income families monthly connectivity subsidies and a one-time discount on the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, and tablets.
The general manager of everphone, Tillmann Schwabe, said that everphone is “incredibly proud to contribute to the Affordable Connectivity Program…Together with Go Technology Management and EBF we will help tens of thousands of American households bridge the digital divide, giving them access to the digital tools and information they need to be productive and successful in their daily lives.”
TracFone Wireless agrees to a multi-million-dollar settlement
The FCC announced Monday that, with the help of the Department of Justice, it has reached a $13.4 million settlement to resolve allegations against TracFone Wireless.
The FCC alleged in a press release that, between 2012 and 2015, TracFone violated the False Claims Act by signing up 175,000 ineligible customers for the FCC Lifeline program, which provides a discount on phone services to eligible citizens through the Universal Service Fund.
The press release blames Tracfone’s lack of oversight for the violation, saying the company did not have enough internal control and thus was unaware of the illegal actions of their sales agents in Florida, who targeted non-low-income veterans, law enforcement, and other non-eligible customers.
“Today’s settlement reflects the FCC’s ongoing commitment to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in its universal service programs,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.
Rosenworcel has new chief of staff, chief legal advisor
The FCC announced Monday that Narda Jones will be the next chief of staff for agency Chairwoman Rosenworcel, while Priscilla Delgado Argeris will be the next chief legal advisor.
Jones, who previously held various senior positions in the FCC, is leaving her position at the White House as the director of legislative affairs for the Office of Science and Technology Policy to assume the new role.
Jones is replacing Travis Litman, who’s departure was also announced Monday.
Argeris, who was Rosenworcel’s legal advisor when she was commissioner from 2012 to 2015, is rejoining from Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook, where she worked on spectrum policy issues.
Broadband Roundup
Musk Buys Twitter Stock, Truth Social a ‘Ghost Town,’ American Broadband’s New CFO
Elon Musk bought a chunk of Twitter shares after expressing dissatisfaction with the platform’s free speech decisions.
April 4, 2022 – SpaceX founder and longtime Twitter critic Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter after purchasing 9.2 percent of the social media company’s stock.
The news of Musk’s purchase broke when Securities and Exchange Commission filings were made public on Monday, resulting in Twitter’s stock price jumping by 22 percent. Musk has not kept his criticism of Twitter a secret.
On March 26, echoing many conservative lawmakers, he tweeted a twitter poll where he posed the question, “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” 70.4 percent of respondents answered “no.”
Musk than sub-tweeted a response, stating, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” later tweeting, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”
Musk has not explicitly stated whether or not his decision to purchase the stock was directly tied to the results of the poll.
Given Musk’s recent Tweets and condemnation of the platform, there is speculation that he will use his new position as Twitter’s largest shareholder to exercise greater influence in how Twitter is managed.
With more than 80 million followers, Musk has the eighth largest following on Twitter and maintains an active presence on the platform.
Donald Trump’s second attempt at a social media platform founders
Trump’s Twitter copycat Truth Social continues to be plagued by technical problems, leading to a delayed deployment and a stunted audience, according to reports.
Reporters for Business Insider this weekend described the social media platform as “a conservative ghost town that had been overrun by bots.” The platform has been experiencing technical issues since it launched in February.
As of Monday, according to BBC reporting, there were nearly 1.5 million registrants on a waiting list to gain access to their accounts. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said that the platform’s goal was to be operational by the end of March, according to the Guardian.
Truth Social represents Trump’s second attempt to create a social media platform.
In May of 2021, following Trump’s forced exodus from Twitter and most other social media in January following the 2021 attack on the Capitol, Trump started “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a short-lived website whereby Trump could communicate with his followers, though the public had no mechanism for communicating back, short of “liking” or sharing his posts. The web page was shut down less than one month after its activation.
Keith Soldan to serve as American Broadband CFO
On Monday, American Broadband Holding Company announced Keith Soldan’s appointment as the company’s chief financial officer.
“Keith is a skilled financial strategist with a proven record of delivering results,” said American Broadband CEO Chris Eldredge in a press release. “Our commitment remains to be the premier broadband service provider to communities across America.”
This is not Soldan’s first time serving as a CFO. He spent more than 20 years in the telecommunications industry and most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of communications company Fusion Connect.
Recent
- Private Sector Wants More Cyber Data, Gigi Sohn Push, Instagram Report Shows Abusive Messages
- Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on May 11, 2022 – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
- Broadband Breakfast on May 4, 2022 – The Future of the Smart Home, and the Future of the Smart Apartment Building
- Broadband Breakfast on April 27, 2022 – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?
- In Wake of Antitrust Review, Lawyers Say Current Laws are Adequate
- House Passes Two Bills, Lawmakers Concerned about ReConnect, Elon Musk on Twitter’s Board
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Satellite4 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program