Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Section 230 Repeal, Spectrum Innovation Act, E-Rate Bidding
The conservative firebrand attributes says the banning of her personal Twitter is the result of social media’s left-wing bias.
April 29, 2022 – On Thursday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill in the House to abolish Section 230 and the liability protections it provides to online platforms.
In January, Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended following repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, leaving her with access only to her official congressional account.
The bill proposes replacing Section 230 with a requirement for “reasonable, non-discriminatory access to online communications platforms” through a “common carrier” framework
Titled the 21st Century FREE Speech Act, H.R.7613, it will serve as the House version of a Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
Online communications platforms would be prevented from exerting “undue or unreasonable preference or advantage to any particular person, class of persons, political or religious group or affiliation, or locality” and consumers would be provided a mechanism to sue for violations, all to combat alleged bias of social media platforms against conservative voices.
Greene stated that should Twitter’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk attempt to combat censorship on the platform as he has stated, her bill should assist him.
Bipartisan, bicameral Spectrum Innovation Act
On Thursday the offices of Reps. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, as well as those of Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced their introduction of the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022.
The legislation would “free up new airwaves for wireless broadband use by the public” such as auctioned 200 MHz spectrum and would “allow more opportunities for research, safety, and for the public to access faster internet speeds and more responsive networks.”
Introduction of the bill received praise from officials at Competitive Carriers Association, New America’s Open Technology Institute, CTIA and NCTA, The Internet and Television Association.
SHLB opposes FCC’s new competitive bidding proposal
On Thursday the School, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition encouraged the Federal Communications Commission not to move forward with its proposed changes to the E-rate program’s competitive bidding process which aim to promote fair and openly competitive bidding.
SHLB says the commission’s proposals would “unnecessarily burden applicants, conflict with local and state laws, and ultimately hinder competition.”
SHLB executive director John Windhausen said that while his organization “generally supports streamlining the E-rate program,” the FCC’s proposal to do so would not prevent possible fraud in the E-rate bidding process among other potential problems.
SHLB has been vigilant on changes to E-rate bidding, pointing out similar problems with proposed changes in December.
Future of the Internet, Digital Equity Planning, Microsoft Report on Russian Cyberattacks
The US launches an effort to protect the open internet with 60 other countries.
April 28, 2022 — On Thursday, the United States along with 60 other countries launched the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet,” an agreement between countries to promote the open internet without interfering in country-specific regulations.
“We intend to ensure that the use of digital technologies reinforces, not weakens, democracy and respect for human rights; offers opportunities for innovation in the digital ecosystem, including businesses large and small; and maintains connections between our societies. We intend to work together to protect and fortify the multistakeholder system of Internet governance and to maintain a high level of security, privacy protection, stability and resilience of the technical infrastructure of the Internet,” the document states.
The declaration was signed into effect by countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission.
It comes at a time when countries all around the world are grappling with disinformation, hate speech, and cyberattacks. By issuing this declaration, countries will be able to work together to promote a safer version of the digital world.
New digital equity resource
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance released the “Digital Inclusion Guide for States: How to Prepare for Success in Your State Digital Equity Planning” on Wednesday.
The guide is intended to help states access federal funding for digital equity. The document includes information about the Digital Equity Act along with recommendations for how to coordinate funding from different programs, state best practices, and other information that guides states through the process of accessing funding.
“The Digital Inclusion Guide for States is a timely tool to prepare for the forthcoming planning opportunity the DEA provides. Think of this as the pre-planning guide to help make the most of the planning funds when states receive them,” said the NDIA about the guide in a statement.
Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine report
On Wednesday, Microsoft released a report highlighting Russia’s “destructive” cyberattacks on Ukraine.
“We believe it’s important to share this information so that policymakers and the public around the world know what’s occurring, and so others in the security community can continue to identify and defend against this activity,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of customer security and trust, said in a release. “All of this work is ultimately focused on protecting civilians from attacks that can directly impact their lives and their access to critical services,”
The report specifies over 237 cyberattacks from Russian nation-state actors against Ukraine.
“The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people’s access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country’s leadership,” Burt wrote.
Coalition Voices Dissent on Antitrust Bills, NYC Communities to Receive Free Broadband, Tesla Stock Takes Hit in Twitter Wake
Letter claims antitrust bills would cost the economy $319 billion.
April 27, 2022 – A coalition of organizations penned a joint letter Wednesday to reflect their dissent of recently announced antitrust bills making their way through Congress.
The letter was addressed to congressional leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the Chairman of the House Committee of the Judiciary Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY-10, and voiced concerns over four bills.
Members of the group included Americans for Prosperity, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, the US Hispanic Business Council, and others, and they argued that the bills would collectively cost the economy $319 billion though higher retail costs passed along to consumers.
The four bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S2992), the House equivalent American Choice and Innovation Online Act (HR3816), the Ending Platform Monopolies Act (HR3825), and the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021 (HR3826).
The authors of the letter condemned the “simplistic language” of the bills and argued that though the bills intended to primarily impact dominant tech companies such at Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, they will impact more unintended targets as time goes on.
“[The bill’s reliance] market capitalization means that more American companies would be captured in just a few years: 13 additional companies in the next 5 to 10 years and likely over 100 companies by the 2030s,” the letter read.
The letter concluded by stating that these bills would overall make it more challenging for US based companies to compete on the global stage, and stifle would-be American startups.
New York communities to get broadband at no cost to the consumer
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Upper East Side public housing complexes – Isaacs Houses and Holmes Tower – are set to receive free broadband thanks to a “first-of-its-kind initiative” touted by Manhattan Councilwoman Julie Menin.
Menin referred to the lack of affordable broadband connectivity in the city as “outrageous” and “shocking,” the New York Daily News reported. “Not having access to broadband is not OK,” Menin said.
Menin is scheduled to fully unveil the program at the Stanley Isaacs Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tesla takes hit in wake of Twitter deal
Following Twitter’s announcement that it would accept Elon Musk’s offer of $44 billion in cash, Tesla stock nosedived Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday, Tesla’s stock was trading around $100 less than the previous day – around a ten percent drop.
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, would be responsible to cover $21 billion of the $44 billion and it is currently unclear how he will come up with the remaining $23 billion – whether that is selling his own shares in Tesla, bringing on additional investment, or borrowing against his existing shares.
According to Business Insider, around 80 percent of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock.
EU Passes Digital Services Act, Twitter Agrees to Sell to Musk, World IP Day
The EU law would require certain large tech companies to better regulate disinformation and misinformation.
April 26, 2022 — Over the weekend, the European Union passed The Digital Services Act, legislation that will require certain large big technology companies to regulate any disinformation and/or hate speech that gets posted on their platforms — or face major fines.
The EU’s new legislation will also ban ads aimed at children and make user reporting much easier and require big technology platforms to submit to annual audits.
The law is passed at a time when both the EU and the US are grappling with the effects social media disinformation, including with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Many private companies have made efforts to limit the spread of disinformation from the Russian government. Platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union.
Twitter board agrees to sell company to Elon Musk
On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to terms that would see the platform be sold to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion.
The proposal must now go through standard regulatory review.
The development came after the board chose to impose a “poison pill” defense against Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter late last week. That strategy would have allowed for Twitter shareholders, except for Musk, to buy more shares at a discounted rate. The hope was that an uptick in other shareholders’ holdings would lead to Musk’s stake in the company being diluted.
The decision to sell the company to Musk comes after much debate over what Musk’s involvement in the company would be after Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in early April.
A week prior to Musk’s proposal to buy the platform, news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
World IP day
On Tuesday, the World Intellectual Property Organization, a source of information concerning global intellectual property, is celebrating its annual World Intellectual Property Day.
The theme of this year’s event is titled “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.”
“Young people are the innovators, the creators and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through their creativity and ingenuity, young people in all regions are driving change and carving pathways to a better future. World Intellectual Property Day 2022 celebrates this exciting generation of change-makers,” WIPO wrote in an online statement describing the event.
