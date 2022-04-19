Broadband Roundup
Russian Cyberattacks, Twitter’s ‘Poison Pill’ Defense, Microsoft Partners with Software Company
Government officials continue to warn about potential Russian cyberattacks.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 — In the most recent episode of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” government officials warned the private sector about potential Russian cyberattacks.
In the Sunday news program, Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general, and Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency director, warned companies to secure their virtual security systems, as there has been an uptick in Russian officials scanning and probing American companies in an effort to attack.
“Think of it as a burglar going around trying to jiggle the lock in your house door to see if it’s open, and we’re seeing that,” Monaco said.
The interview with Monaco and Easterly is just one of the many efforts the U.S. Government has made in order to protect companies from potential Russian cyberattacks. Along with warnings, lawmakers have passed legislation including the Better Cybercrime Metrics Act and the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022. Other government officials, including people from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden himself, have also publicly warned citizens about the danger of Russian cyberattacks.
Twitter adopts defense mechanism against Elon Musk takeover possibility
Twitter announced Friday that its board of directors chose a “poison pill” defense against Elon Musk’s possible purchase of Twitter.
Twitter’s “poison pill” approach will allow for Twitter shareholders, except for Musk, to buy more shares at a discounted rate. The hope is that an uptick in other shareholders’ holdings will lead to Musk’s stake in the company being diluted.
The company’s defense would take hold only if Musk’s ownership of the platform reaches or exceeds 15 percent.
The announcement came only a day after the billionaire and Tesla head openly proposed his plan to buy Twitter outright at $54.20 per share. The proposal itself came just a week after news emerged that Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
Microsoft and Ribbon Communications partner up
Microsoft announced Tuesday a partnership with Ribbon Communications Inc., a communications software company that provides network solutions to service providers around the world.
Ribbon will connect with Microsoft Teams’ new Operator Connect Accelerator to ensure that Microsoft Teams runs more efficiently at a faster rate.
“Partners like Ribbon are key to enabling the program as they offer several benefits including strong existing relationships with service providers, a deep understanding of Microsoft’s stringent architecture and quality assurance requirements, and have invested in the integration and automation tool sets that make Operator Connect Accelerator so compelling,” said Taimoor Husain, modern workplace strategy and Google tag manager lead at Microsoft.
“Our Ribbon Connect offering helps remove many common IT and billing integration issues and eases the on-boarding process to Operator Connect, enabling our service provider customers to realize faster ROI from their Teams investments,” said Tony Scarfo, general manager of Ribbon’s cloud and edge business unit. “By offering API integration and automation tools, along with enhanced sales enablement mechanisms, Ribbon Connect enables service providers to reach their customers more quickly and efficiently.”
FCC Mapping Data Open, Google-Waze Challenged in Court, Florida Co-op and Conexon Connect Team Up
Fixed wireless providers will be given an opportunity to view data about their served regions ahead of fabric roll-out.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 –The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday that it has made the preliminary serviceable location fabric available to providers.
Though CostQuest’s recently approved fabric will not be fully operational until June 30, 2022, the FCC announced Thursday that internet service providers could access preliminary data sets that will be featured in the fabric in order to “establish and refine methods to align their availability data with the Fabric and better position themselves to meet their filing obligations during the initial filing window.”
According to the FCC, the information available to ISPs ranges from “satellite imagery, building footprints, address databases, land and local tax records, and other sources that the vendor finds as either necessary or beneficial for determining, as completely as possible, the locations of structures throughout the United States where fixed broadband service can be installed.”
The FCC encouraged providers to take advantage of this data and file early. The filing deadline is currently schedule for September 1, 2022. The data is currently only available to fixed broadband providers that filed fixed broadband deployment data through past Form 477 filings that are used to report ISP coverage.
ISPs will only be qualified to view data from census blocks they reportedly serve. Additionally, because CostQuest licenses its data from third-party groups to create the fabric, “eligible fixed broadband service providers must execute a license agreement with CostQuest in order to access the data.”
Google faces another antitrust challenge
Google’s parent company Alphabet is squaring up for another antitrust battle over its alleged dominance of the GPS service market.
Dream Big Media Inc. alleges in an April 13 class-action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California that Alphabet has used Waze, which it purchased in 2013, and Google Maps to corner the navigation market. The suit alleged that once companies have signed on to use Google’s products, the company “ratchets up the prices.”
The Federal Trade Commission has previously declined to challenge the purchase.
Tri-County Electric Co-op partners with Conexon Connect
Fiber ISP Conexon Connect announced Thursday it has partnered with Florida’s Tri-County Electric Co-op to deploy its 2,400-mile fiber-to-the-home build – the first such build in the state.
The construction project will be managed by Conexon and will be built out to serve between 12-15,000 rural homes and businesses in Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, and Dixie counties; every Tri-County Co-op member will have access to fiber once the project is complete.
The network is expected to take two to four years to complete and comes with a $65 million price tag.
“Like many rural areas, these north Florida communities have been disadvantaged for too long by the lack of vital high-speed broadband services,” Conexon Connect CEO Randy Klindt said in a release. “Today’s announcement marks our shared commitment with Tri-County Electric to change that, and improve the lives and communities of those served by the co-op.”
News from NTIA at Broadband Breakfast, ‘Competent Providers’ Only, Instagram and Young Eating Disorders
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson broke news on infrastructure implementation during his conversation with Broadband Breakfast this week.
April 15, 2022 – Fierce Telecom, Telecompetitor, Connectivity Business News and Multichannel News have all written on Broadband Breakfast’s conversation with National Telecommunications and Information Administrator Alan Davidson from Wednesday.
Outlets emphasized Davidson’s comment that his agency’s goal is to provide the entire country with 100 Megabits per second download (Mbps) * 20 Mbps upload service – a major development to come out of Wednesday’s event.
Fierce Telecom wrote that it is unclear how many employees the NTIA will add to its staff to support its broadband infrastructure programs, with four job listings posted by the agency at present.
Telecompetitor raised that a definition of what a low-cost broadband option is as well as requirements for consultation with local stakeholders still must be outlined in the agency’s notice of funding opportunity once it is released.
Additionally on Wednesday, Davidson said that the federal infrastructure bill’s requirement for network operators to contribute 25% of a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program project’s cost is a floor rather than a ceiling.
FBA and NTCA call for NTIA selection of ‘competent providers’ only
Last week the Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association sent a letter to Alan Davidson asking his agency to fund only “competent providers,” focus on “proven” fiber technology for infrastructure builds and connect underserved areas first, according to Fierce Telecom.
They urged the NTIA chief to learn from the struggles of the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction such as disputes over what constitutes a qualified bidder and whether fixed wireless and satellite services meet the needs of consumers.
“Not one of our providers would hand over a build and operations to an inexperienced provider using an unproven technology,” wrote the groups.
Provider LTD Broadband, the top winner of the RDOF auction, has faced many questions on its ability to meet service obligations and had difficulty securing the necessary state approvals to collect funding from the FCC.
“Perhaps the most important lesson learned from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program,” stated the letter, “is that a premium should be placed on giving funds to competent and financially sound providers that are deploying network technologies that have actually been deployed.”
New report on Instagram’s endangerment of youth through eating disorder promotion
A new report released Thursday by advocacy group Fairplay finds that Instagram amplifies pro-eating disorder content to users in a manner that creates a harmful community for teen and underaged users.
The social network’s algorithm and data profiling tactics create a pro-eating disorder “bubble” which counts more than 88,000 unique accounts and 20 million unique followers.
In creating 153 “seed” accounts promoting extreme thinness, researchers were able to gain a following of 1.6 million unique users and identified over 88,600 followers which followed three or more of these seed accounts.
Users within this bubble had a median age of 18 and 21 were under 13, counting ages as young as nine despite Instagram requiring its users to be at least 13.
Instagram parent company Meta is estimated to derive $2 million in yearly revenue from the bubble.
The report comes as Meta continues to face heightened scrutiny from lawmakers over its services’ impact on body image for young users.
Musk Offers to Buy Twitter, Information Quality in Ukraine, Google Invests $9.5B for Offices, Data Centers
Elon Musk proposes to take Twitter private.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 — Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car company Tesla, has offered to buy Twitter and take the publicly-traded company private for $43 billion, he announced on Thursday.
Despite not having board approval, Musk said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the $43-billion offer is “not a threat, it’s simply not a good investment without the changes.” Musk has criticized the company’s free speech policies.
“It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it,” he added. “If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Musk’s proposal comes a week after news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
In a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
The Twitter board of directors will meet Thursday morning to discuss the proposal, it said.
Civil society groups calling for more work to improve information flow to Ukraine
In an open letter released Wednesday, two dozen civil society groups encourage social media platforms to ensure that people in crisis zones, especially in Ukraine, have access to factual information through social media platforms as the Russian invasion continues.
“What we are asking platforms to do is to invest more time and effort in improving their operations now, not when unfolding violence gets into the media spotlight and it is often already too late to act,” pleads the letter.
The letter comes as social media companies struggle to grapple with how to block mis- and dis-information from emerging from the war in Ukraine. For example, platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Meta’s Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union. Still, social media platforms are still struggling to provide accurate information to users while balancing heavy censorship.
Google invests $9.5 billion dollars in Google offices and data centers
On Wednesday, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $9.5-billion-dollar investment to expand Google offices and data centers across the country.
The company wrote that this new expansion would be the equivalent of “at least” 12,000 new jobs in America’s marketplace.
“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. In the U.S., over the past five years, we’ve invested more than $37 billion in our offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs. That’s in addition to the more than $40 billion in research and development we invested in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021. Today we’re announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022,” wrote Pichai.
