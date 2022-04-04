Funding
Sean Gonsalves: Illinois and Possibly New York Are Poised to Fumble Federal Broadband Funds
Some state laws, as written, may run counter to IIJA language and constrain the use of federal funds.
Now that the fight over federal funding to expand broadband access has been largely settled with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, states and local communities are preparing to put those funds to work.
The President Joe Biden administration had initially hoped to tip the scales in favor of building publicly-owned broadband networks as the best way to boost local (more affordable) Internet choice, and inject competition into a market dominated by monopoly incumbents. And while the Treasury rules on how ARPA money can be spent does give states and local governments the ability to do just that, the rules for how the IIJA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program can be spent have yet to be finalized by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency in charge of allocating those funds to the states.
Predictably, the big monopoly incumbents are focusing their lobbying efforts on state lawmakers as states funnel those federal funds into state broadband grant programs. In some states, Big Telco is getting the desired result: the shunning of publicly-owned network proposals to shield monopoly providers from competition. Of course, we expected some states – especially those with preemption laws that either erect barriers to municipal broadband or outright ban such networks – to shovel most of their federal broadband funds to the big incumbents, even though they have a long track record of over-promising and under-delivering.
But while we might expect Florida and Texas to favor the private sector and stealthily move to shut out projects that are publicly-owned, we’re surprised that the first place it’s happening is actually Illinois and New York.
Illinois lawmakers thumb nose at federal law
In January, Illinois Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce introduced legislation in the Illinois general assembly known as the Illinois Broadband Deployment, Equity, Access, and Affordability Act of 2022 (SB 3683).
As recently detailed by Kevin Taglang, executive editor at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, the bill is “rumored to be on a fast track to approval and attempts to establish the exclusive processes the state will use to distribute grant funds Illinois receives from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although SB 3683 includes some of the same findings that Congress included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, State Senator Joyce proposes constraints on the use of federal funds that fly in the face of the clear language of federal law.”
The Illinois’ Broadband Advisory Council is dominated by Big Telco with council members representing Frontier, Verizon, Metro Communications, Comcast, and AT&T.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, according to the bill summary, the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity would be tasked with implementing a statewide broadband grant program that proposes the state “shall use money from the grant program only for the exclusive purpose of awarding grants to applicants for projects that are limited to the construction and deployment of broadband service into unserved areas” and that the state “shall not award grant money to a governmental entity or educational institution.”
That language alone validates Taglang’s assessment that this bill is a recipe for “How a State Can Blow a Once-in-a-Generation Investment to Close the Digital Divide.”
While the IIJA doesn’t have a preference for publicly owned and cooperative projects (as the Biden Administration initially wanted), it does explicitly say that states cannot exclude cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public utilities, or local governments from being eligible as grant recipients.
For that reason alone, as Taglang notes with blunt concision:
“If Illinois adopts this law, it risks losing access to over one billion dollars of federal support for broadband deployment.”
The IIJA does say that the money from the NTIA’s BEAD program must first be used to deploy networks in “unserved” areas (areas that do not have access to broadband with minimum download and upload speeds of 25/3 Megabits per second). However, after those areas have been addressed, current statute says that the money can, and should be, then used to deploy networks in “underserved” areas (areas that do not have access to 100/20 Mbps connections).
The federal infrastructure bill also says the money can be specifically used to build-out to multi-dwelling units where Internet service affordability is an issue and to community anchor institutions such as educational institutions, which the proposed Illinois legislation would expressly forbid.
It strains credulity to think that State Sen. Joyce and the 14 other state lawmakers who have signed on as co-sponsors do not know that provisions of their bill run counter to the clear language in the IIJA. (To understand how NTIA can navigate this challenge, don’t miss our interview with Nancy Werner, general counsel of NATOA.)
What these state lawmakers are likely not telling their constituents is that if their bill passes, the state will jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal funds to improve broadband access and leave them at the mercy of monopoly providers that have failed to deliver universally reliable (and broadly affordable) high-speed Internet service.
You can read Taglang’s entire analysis here in which he explores the various other ways SB 3683 violates both the spirit and letter of the IIJA.
New York’s municipal broadband-killing Trojan horse?
In the Empire State, legislation is making its way through the New York state legislature that, while not openly violating Congressional intent the way the legislation introduced in Illinois does, it does potentially limit the viability of municipal broadband projects.
In the state Senate’s Transportation, Economic Development, and Environmental Control portion of the budget (S. 8008 B), subsection 140, paragraph (e), it directs the New NY Broadband Grant Program referred to as ConnectALL to “identify and engage any and all private partners to undertake and manage the proposal, or demonstrate to the division’s satisfaction that a private or private-public partnership model is not viable, practical or suitable to meet the needs of the consumers covered by the proposal.”
Then in subsection 141, paragraph 7(a), it stipulates that “in awarding the grants, the division shall give preference to: (a) proposals that have a business plan based on a public-private partnership model or provide a mechanism for transition of services to a private entity in the future.”
We are not lawyers, but we have spoken to community broadband advocates in New York who see these bits of legalese as a Trojan horse that would make it difficult to fund municipal broadband proposals with these unnecessary obstacles in place.
Now, in fairness to the New York state senators working on this, there is language in the bill that explicitly states that the ConnectALL program is authorized to use broadband grant funds “to solicit and receive proposals from municipalities, state and local authorities,” and other public entities for “open-access deployment and/or increasing adoption of broadband services, and to issue grants for planning and implementation of such proposals.”
So it may be that harried lawmakers and their staff do not understand the implications of those particular provisions. However, considering the outsized influence that Charter and Verizon has historically held over state lawmakers in New York, the subsections referred to above should be considered a red flag.
In our view, it is better to err on the side of clarity, and conform with both the letter and spirit of NTIA’s rules. If Charter or Verizon afterwards want to spend the wealth they’ve extracted from communities suing the state for supporting a municipal broadband project designed to solve local connectivity problems, they are welcome to do so.
It’s also worth noting the flawed premise of the bill’s language in those subsections, which is that privately-owned networks are the same as publicly-owned networks. That’s demonstrably false.
Take Chattanooga’s municipal utility EPB Fiber, for example. Because they successfully built a citywide fiber network that has kept those investment dollars in Chattanooga, the city was able to establish HCS EdConnect, which is a program that provides a decade worth of 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber-to-the-home connectivity to over 15,000 low-income students (8,500 households) in the city’s school district for free. This is in addition to the $2.7 billion return on investment already identified by an academic study. Chattanooga’s EPB Fiber uses the same gear and vendors that many of the big monopolies do.
The reason for the difference in outcome is simple: large monopoly and local publicly-owned Internet Service Providers have different incentives. The monopoly providers are looking to extract wealth from communities. Publicly-owned networks are more like roads or water and sewer systems with no demand that the enterprise turn a profit. In the community broadband approach, broadband is seen as a utility with far-reaching economic and social multiplier effects, not a mere consumer product to be sold for the benefit of company shareholders.
Keep an eye on state legislatures
If Democrats are pushing these bills in Illinois and New York, we’ll be surprised if no other states suddenly emerge with language to slow investment in new networks designed to meet low-income family needs or solve other pressing challenges in areas where the big monopoly providers prefer to continue being the only game in town.
NTIA Urging Partnerships with Local Broadband Officials for Infrastructure Money
The NTIA held a webinar urging local partnerships for applicants of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 – Officials from the Commerce agency tasked with distributing billions in funding from the infrastructure bill urged applicants to build partnerships with their local governments, including and especially with the state broadband offices.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration met Wednesday to discuss the importance of partnerships with applicants from across the country to prepare them to secure a portion of the $42.5 billion portioned from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in mid-November.
The officials made it clear that potential applicants should get to know their local officials and especially their state broadband officer before moving forward with their applications, as that will be the most important partnership for those in need of IIJA funding. The officials noted that if an applicant is having a hard time finding their state broadband official, the list with contact information is posted on NTIA’s website.
The state broadband officers, the officials said, will be working closely with the NTIA to distribute funds effectively, making applicants’ relationships with state broadband officers even more crucial for people trying to benefit from the funding.
Beyond urging relationships with state broadband officers, the NTIA also supports applicants endeavoring to create relationships with other state agencies like state planning departments and school boards. Furthermore, the webinar also encouraged the partnership between applicants and entities that may have already been working to provide broadband to a particular area.
An agriculture department official, who appeared at a Broadband Breakfast event earlier this month, similarly urged applicants for ReConnect program money to build relationships with tribal communities to successfully roll-out broadband in those areas.
Biden Budget Includes $600 Million for Rural Broadband
The money will add to the USDA’s ReConnect program.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 – President Joe Biden’s budget, unveiled Monday by White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, includes $600 million for rural broadband initiatives.
The money will add to the Agriculture Department’s nearly $2 billion ReConnect program, which provides grants and loans for builds, including in tribal areas.
The fiscal 2023 budget, which must get through Congress, also includes $25 million for rural telecommunications cooperatives to refinance loan debt from the USDA and to upgrade their broadband networks. Target speeds under the program is 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.
The ReConnect program has already announced nearly a billion dollars from its second round of funding, including $120 million late last year, as part of multiple rounds of disbursements. Its latest application deadline was earlier this month.
“The White House’s proposed budget makes important strides to get all Americans access to the Internet,” Eric Slee, director of government affairs at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, said in a Monday statement.
“We stand ready to work with the administration so that community-based internet providers play an even greater role in deploying reliable, robust and evolutionary broadband – through fiber, fixed wireless or other technologies – to those who do not have it. As the Administration implicitly recognizes, this tech-neutral approach remains the best path to achieving universal access for all Americans, no matter where they live.”
The additional money adds to existing federal funds for broadband, including the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion for broadband. While planning is underway to disburse money from the IIJA, some states with Covid ARPA money have already have plans for its use.
Next Emergency Connectivity Fund Filing Window Opening in April
The FCC said it will “likely” be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to get funding before money runs out.
WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday it is opening its next filing window for the Emergency Connectivity Fund on April 28, after which it hopes to release an additional $1 billion from a fund that has so far gone to subsidize student connectivity.
The third filing window will close on May 13 and will thereafter give schools and libraries an opportunity to submit requests for equipment and services over 18 months between July 1 through to December 31, 2023, to supply the next year of school.
“Given past demand, the third application filing window will likely be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to request funding before the remaining [funds] are exhausted,” the commission said in a press release.
The FCC also announced it is providing a 12th round of funding for this school year, which will go toward supporting an additional 200,000 students. The agency said it is including $68 million in additional commitments.
The FCC is coming off announcing the fund’s previous round of funding earlier this month, when it committed $64 million from the $7-billion fund that has so far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the so-called “homework gap” since its launch in June last year.
The fund has so far committed over 10 million connected devices and five million broadband connections while connecting over 12.5 million students, the commission said.
