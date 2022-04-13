Innovation
U.S. an ‘Outlier’ In Global Race for Semiconductor Autonomy, Conference Hears
A Biden administration official warns about the semiconductor shortage in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Apr 13, 2022—An official from the Joe Biden administration warned last week about the severity of the semiconductor shortage in the United States.
“It’s really jarring to know that the United States cannot make the most advanced kind of semiconductors here on the mainland,” Jessica McBroom, director for international economics and competitiveness at the National Security Council, said at the 2022 LeadershIP conference last week. McBroom has been the person leading the president’s comprehensive review of supply chains since she took office in 2020.
Kathleen Kingscott, vice president of strategic partnerships for IBM Research, noted the global competitiveness of the issue on the same panel with McBroom.
“The US is an outlier right now, today, in what’s happening with these semiconductor investments around the world. The EU is on the verge of passing its version [of the] Chips Act,” Kingscott said, referring to legislation still before Congress that would plow $52 billion into U.S. investment in the semiconductor industry.
“They’re [EU] planning to fund $48 billion dollars over a ten-year period. China has already passed its $100 billion dollar investment in a five year period. India has passed a $10 billion program over six years. Japan has an eight billion-dollar program over five years, and Korea has passed a $50 billion dollar over a three year investment program,” said Kingscott.
A Senate committee heard last month that the U.S. contributes about 12 percent of global chip manufacturing, six percent from which comes from Intel. Intel announced in January that it will build a $20-billion chip manufacturing facility outside of Columbus, Ohio to ease the concern.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has previously said that the issue could devolve into a “national emergency” if legislation addressing the problem is not passed.
Added McBroom: “We have to promote our industry at home, so that means making investments to ensure that we have semiconductor factories here in the United States.”
Artificial Intelligence
Scott Heric: Robots Benefit Industrial Processes Most by Enhancing the Efforts of Humans
It is time to understand the impact robots have and the best route to using them to optimize labor practices.
If you have had a cup of coffee lately, you have probably been served by a robot. It may not have been a “baristabot” that took your order or handed you your latte at your local coffee shop, but somewhere along the line from bean to breve, an intelligent machine most likely played a role in producing your coffee.
Employing robots and other intelligent machines in industrial processes is part of a movement that is often referred to as the automation revolution. While it promises to shape the future of many industries, it is not futuristic.
Intelligent machines are already being employed in ways we never thought possible a few years ago. And now is the time to understand the impact they can have and the best route to using them to optimize labor practices.
Are robots taking over the workplace?
Presently, “robot density per employee,” which is a measure used to gauge the degree to which automation is being embraced, stands at 126 robots per 10,000 employees. While that may seem small, it is more than double the number recorded in 2015, a trend that has some concerned.
In early 2020, Massachusetts Institute of Technology issued a report titled “Work of the Future” that was developed in part to address a growing anxiety related to the automation revolution.
In its coverage of the report, MIT Technology Review explained the anxiety in this way: “There’s a growing fear among many American workers that they’re about to be replaced by technology, whether that’s a robot, a more efficient computing system, or a self-driving truck.”
While a robot revolution resulting in a large-scale displacement of human workers is a popular concern that has been explored in an endless number of science fiction movies, it misses the broader potential of an automation revolution. Robots benefit industrial processes most by enhancing the efforts of human workers, not by replacing them.
A recent report by The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania shows that organizations that increase their automation through the use of robots typically hire more workers. This results from robots enhancing productivity, which grows business and demands an increase in non-robotic jobs. Wharton found that jobs were cut more often in companies that have not embraced the automation revolution. By resisting automation, they fell behind competitors, lost business, and had to let employees go.
What are the next steps?
This new paradigm of robots playing a more integral role in the workplace will not develop in a vacuum. Politically and culturally, people will need to accept intelligent machines and adapt accordingly. The automation revolution will require a shift not only in the way we work, but also in the way we think about work.
In the 1980s, computers entered the workplace. Some resisted, seeing the new technology as a tool that would be used to supplant the systems that were in place at that time.
Today, very few workplaces could survive without computers. Rather than supplanting systems, computers became a tool to optimize systems. Rather than displacing workers, they created a new universe of jobs.
Robots and other intelligent machines offer the same potential to those who are willing to see them as a tool that can be wielded to increase efficiency and productivity. Those who resist will watch from the sidelines as the automation revolution advances.
Scott Heric, Co-Founder of Unionly, has years of experience helping organizations to raise funds online. He helped develop sales and account management for Avvo, growing from 30 to 500 people over seven years. Heric then took a chief of staff role at Snap Mobile Inc., where he oversaw development of the product, marketing, sales, and account management, leading to the company becoming a leading digital fundraising platform in higher education. His company Unionly was acquired in January of 2020. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Innovation
Incentives Crucial to Domestic Semiconductor and Chip Production, Senate Committee Hears
Technology companies, including Intel, are lobbying for legislation incentivizing domestic production of chips crucial to many sectors.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 – Technology companies appearing before the Senate Commerce committee urged Congress to push forward legislation that would help finance the domestic production of semiconductors, which they said are primarily supplied by foreign companies.
On Wednesday, the committee heard from the CEOs of Micron, Lam Research, PACCAR, and Intel – the company that is scheduled to break ground this year on a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing “mega-site” in rural Ohio, as was mentioned in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The hearing focused on semiconductors and chip manufacturing, including proposed legislation called the CHIPS Act — Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (Chips) for America Fund – that is expected to inject $52 billion to incentivize domestic production of the product that is used in computers, transportation and telecommunications technology.
Only 12 percent of chip manufacturing happens in America, and six percent of that comes from Intel. However, while Intel has remained primarily U.S.-based, other countries can make the same chips for 30-80 percent cheaper, according to the Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who said such chips are “foundational to every other industry.”
Gelsinger also said that many overseas companies have government subsidies and incentives, which makes it easier and cheaper for them to make the chips and is why Congress needs to pass the CHIPS Act.
“Now is the time for action,” Gelsinger said. “While clearly there are concerns on how capital is allocated…without such steps, our industry will be further undermined. We will lose critical mass, I believe in the near future, and we will never have the opportunity to restore this industry on American soil. That’s why we’re here.”
Innovation
Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Presses Need for More Action on E-Waste
FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks encourages manufacturers to help reduce emissions to protect the planet.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks endorsed Monday the refurbishment of any and all technology devices to limit electronic waste and for manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint.
“We need to discuss the billion devices that make up our networks,” he said at the 18th annual State of the Net conference. Starks noted that electronic waste can take hundreds of years to decompose.
Starks urged “every person in the telecommunication and technology space” to help reduce emissions to protect the planet, stating that “the time to act is now.”
Despite the efforts companies are making to refurbish electronics and recycle parts used, Starks said “we must continue to build on these efforts” by incentivizing consumers and companies alike to expand the efforts to limit electronic waste.
Starks’ comments about the technology industry’s role in respect to the environment come after a similar speech the commissioner made in early January of this year, during which he emphasized the important role 5G will play on the environment. That includes allowing for a broadband-enabled smart grid system that will make automated decisions on energy allocation.
At the SOTN conference, Starks echoed these initiatives while also encouraging technology manufacturers to be cognizant of the affect their products have on the environment.
“Manufacturers have shifted to using lower carbon plastic, expanding their recycling programs, but there is more to do,” said Starks. The commissioner encouraged manufacturers to expand their use of lower-carbon plastic while also considering re-usability of technologies.
“Using recycled materials not only reduces waste, but also lowers the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing by about 30 percent,” Starks said.
Recent
- Montana Mapping Official: Treasury Deadline for ARPA Fund Disbursement Probably Too Soon
- Apple CEO Against App Legislation, Russian Cyberattack Thwarted, European Telecoms Exit Russia
- U.S. an ‘Outlier’ In Global Race for Semiconductor Autonomy, Conference Hears
- UTOPIA Partners with Golden State Connect Authority to Bring Broadband to Rural California
- Charter Wants $35M for Builds, Louisiana Getting $29.9M for Broadband, Indiana County Approves $1M Grant
- Infrastructure Bill Money Will Help Push Universal Broadband Goal Within Five Years: Rep. Clyburn
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Satellite4 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
-
Big Tech1 month ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA