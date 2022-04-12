Infrastructure
UTOPIA Partners with Golden State Connect Authority to Bring Broadband to Rural California
The open access project will span 38 counties.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 — The Golden State Connect Authority has entered a partnership with Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency to assist in the development and operation of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural California.
UTOPIA will help design, build, and operate a 38-county municipal open access network, the largest of its kind in the United States.
A memorandum of understanding initiating the partnership was approved by the GSCA board of directors on March 25 and by the UTOPIA Fiber board on April 11.
In the press release, Jack Garamendi, GSCA board chair and Calaveras county supervisor, said that “UTOPIA Fiber has proven itself to be an industry leader with demonstrated expertise in establishing and operating an Open Access network that invites internet service providers to compete for customers, resulting in price and speed choices for consumers.
UTOPIA Fiber, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, has been busy with projects in states such as Montana and Utah, where it uses open access model in which internet service providers share the infrastructure.
Funding
Infrastructure Bill Money Will Help Push Universal Broadband Goal Within Five Years: Rep. Clyburn
Clyburn’s Rural Broadband Task Force aims to close the digital divide within five years.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 – Representative James Clyburn, D-S.C., predicted that the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will help get internet into every home in America within the next four to five years.
The IIJA, passed into law in November 2021, allocates $65 billion to building out broadband infrastructure and closing the digital divide. The infrastructure bill was touted by President Joe Biden as a vehicle to connect the entire country by 2030.
The bill itself does not provide a concrete timeline as to when this goal would be achieved, but various government officials, including Clyburn, have made promises to the American people that it could come sooner than some may expect.
“In five years, I think this going to be a successful venture,” said Clyburn. In addition, for this to work, he said he believes that including the private sector is what will really “allow us to build internet in every home, every business, within four to five years.”
Clyburn’s Rural Broadband Task Force, created in 2019, consists of a group of House Democrats working to close the digital divide within the next five years, according to his website.
Beside accurate maps, additional funding from the infrastructure bill is one pillar outlined in the task force’s requirements for widespread broadband deployment: “Investments must be made for both today and the future,” the website adds.
WISP
WISP Executives Debate Whether Government Unfairly Favors Fiber Builds Over Wireless
Critic cites RDOF program as an example of bias toward fiber.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 – At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event last month, the federal government faced criticism for allegedly favoring fiber builds over wireless projects in broadband expansion efforts.
The assertion was a topic of debate among panelists at the event, with Donny Smith, CEO of midwestern wireless internet service provider Fibersmith, disagreeing with the initial claim from Rory Conaway, CEO of Phoenix-based WISP Triad Wireless.
At Broadband Breakfast’s event held at the WISPAMERICA trade show, Conaway cited the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund as an example in which the government has favored fiber builds, saying the agency went forward with the builds even though wireless deployment would be more economical, and fiber would take years to deploy.
Smith on the other hand stated that government projects are generally “skewed against fiber.”
Broadband Breakfast’s event focused on the question of whether WISPs should overbuild their networks – where infrastructure is deployed where there is existing facilities.
Throughout the discussion, WISP executives hailed overbuilding as necessary to meet increasing connectivity demands of consumers.
They also highlighted some of the key challenges facing connectivity via fiber, such as building around vegetation, and the comparative utility of fixed wireless to overcome such issues.
Matt Larsen, CEO of Nebraska-based WISP Vistabeam, pointed out that even all of Google’s funding could not be harnessed to overcome right-of-way issues in some areas, and as a result the company shifted its focus to fixed wireless in urban areas.
The discussion ended with a warning from Jason Guzzo, general manager of New York state WISP Hudson Valley Wireless, cautioning that poor decision making from the government with regard to its funding allocation will only further the digital divide for those left unconnected once projects are completed.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Should Wireless Internet Service Providers Overbuild Themselves?
Live from WISPAmerica, Broadband Breakfast brings its Live Online program every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on the road to New Orleans! In this special edition, Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast will be interviewing WISPs about their take on the topic. What are the pros and the cons of seeking funding to build a fiber network on top of a wireless network? Should WISPs become fully invested in federal- and state-funded broadband expansion efforts? Learn more about the topic that has WISPs talking.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Jason Guzzo, General Manager, Hudson Valley Wireless
- Matt Larsen, CEO, Vistabeam
- Donny Smith, CEO of FiberSmith
- Rory Conaway, CEO, Triad Wireless
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Jason Guzzo is General Manager of Hudson Valley Wireless (https://www.hvwisp.com/). Hudson Valley Wireless currently operates New York’s largest Private LTE network covering over 3,500 sq miles passing over 120,000 homes, 8,500 businesses, and 450 anchor institutions. Jason currently serves on the Board of Directors at WISPA and focuses on various topics, including Broadband Access, Digital Equity, and Mission Critical Infrastructure.
Matt Larsen is the CEO of Vistabeam (http://www.vistabeam.com). Vistabeam operates a fixed wireless and fiber broadband network covering 40,000 sq miles in Western Nebraska, Eastern Wyoming and Northern Colorado. Matt is a founding member and past President of WISPA, serves on BITAG (http://www.bitag.org) and publishes the Wireless Cowboys blog (http://www.wirelesscowboys.
Donny Smith is the founder of The Fibersmith Company, a design and engineering company specializing in Fiber to the Premise (FTTP). He is a 20 year veteran in the FTTH arena working in design and construction of APON, BPON, GPON and lately various 10GPON networks. He and his firm specialize in rural fiber network design and implementation.
Rory Conaway is CEO of Triad Wireless, a WISP operation in Arizona with infrastructure from the Grand Canyon to Arizona border. An engineer, he has been in the IT and Wireless Industries for the past 25 years as an author and consultant. He is also an industry consultant for investors, manufacturers, and WISPs. In addition to writing articles in industry publications such as Mission Critical Magazine, he writes the series “Tales from the Towers” that can be found on www.muniwireless.com.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Expert Opinion
John Harrington: The FCC’s Proposed E-Rate Bidding Portal Expands Federal Power, Not Local Decision Makers
This shift away from local autonomy for procurement would be the most radical change to the program since its inception.
The mission of the E-rate program is to help connect students and library patrons to the internet and provide the support for goods and services necessary to make that happen.
Now, at a time in history when online connections are more important than ever, government agencies should be empowering local leaders, not interfering with their decisions.
Instead, on December 16, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission announced plans to take away local procurement control from schools and libraries participating in the program with its proposed E-rate bidding portal. Those who do not comply with the proposed mandate will lose vital financial support, reducing the internet connections available for students and library patrons.
Schools and libraries cannot afford to lose their internet access, and local staff does not have time to learn a new, duplicative bidding system. This would be the most radical change to the program I have witnessed since its inception in 1997.
FCC’s proposed E-rate bidding portal
The sweeping overhaul proposed by the FCC to the E-rate funding program would nationalize internet procurement for all K-12 schools and libraries that participate.
The proposed rulemaking would establish one centralized bidding system managed by the Universal Service Administrative Company. Currently, service providers submit bids directly to applicants for E-rate supported products and services.
I have several areas of concern with the proposal, including:
- USAC is not an authorized procurement agent.
- Local officials use other request for proposal systems 99.5% of the time.
- Procurement requires judgment; local systems exist to manage expectations, protests, bid openings and more.
- USAC is experienced at reviewing applications but inexperienced at managing the bidding process.
In 2014, FCC determined not to upload all E-rate bids. Why change now?
In July 2014, the FCC overhauled the E-rate program, emphasizing the importance of affordable internet access, cost-effective purchasing decisions and a more effective application process for schools and libraries.
A key strategy in achieving these goals was enhanced public access to information. The FCC called for a new online system for gathering data and publishing it all online, concluding that “increasing pricing transparency is likely to increase competition and drive down prices.”
Ultimately, the FCC decided that requiring all bids to be uploaded was unnecessary and could even be counterproductive to the program’s health.
So instead, the FCC struck a balance between transparency and simplification: only the prices for winning bids would be published, but applicants would still be required to produce copies of all bids, including the losing bids, when requested.
One must wonder, if increasing the burden and complexity of the E-rate program was not a good idea when it was modernized in 2014, what has changed to make it a good idea now?
Current E-rate rules are working
The Funds For Learning 2021 E-rate Trends Report found that 97% of respondents believe that more students or library patrons are connected because of the current E-rate program. 68% of respondents agreed that the competitive bidding process lowered costs for services.
The E-rate program is a vital lifeline for every school district in the country. Schools and libraries depend on the E-rate program for their unique connectivity needs.
This proposal would create a one-size-fits-all system, while we believe that procurement decisions are best made at the local level.
I urge the commission not to implement the proposed E-rate bidding portal.
Rather than federalizing the procurement of E-rate eligible goods and services, the public would be better served if the commission would focus its efforts on updating the existing E-rate eligible services list and instructing USAC to improve the E-rate Productivity Center online application portal.
The FCC has extended the Comment deadline for the proposal to April 27, 2022, with the deadline for filing Reply Comments now May 27, 2022. If you agree that local purchasing decisions should be managed at the local level, please sign this petition, and let the FCC know.
John Harrington is the CEO of Funds For Learning, the nation’s leading E-rate compliance services firm that helps schools receive federal funding for student Internet access and communications. Since 1997, Mr. Harrington has supported groups in all 50 U.S. states, helping schools apply for more than $1 billion in assistance through the Universal Service Funding program. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Recent
- UTOPIA Partners with Golden State Connect Authority to Bring Broadband to Rural California
- Charter Wants $35M for Builds, Louisiana Getting $29.9M for Broadband, Indiana County Approves $1M Grant
- Infrastructure Bill Money Will Help Push Universal Broadband Goal Within Five Years: Rep. Clyburn
- Reforming Section 230 Won’t Help With Content Moderation, Event Hears
- Direction of Antitrust Enforcement Could Harm American Global Competitiveness, Says Head of Think Tank
- Comedian Blackmails Legislators, Musk Snubs Twitter, Render Networks Connects 1 million Premises
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Satellite4 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
-
Big Tech1 month ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA