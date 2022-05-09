Broadband's Impact
Biden Delivers Remarks on Free Broadband to Qualified Households
Biden compared the value of broadband to telephone service, and drew parallels to the historic effort to connect the country.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 – President Joe Biden emphasized the essential nature of broadband during a public appearance on Monday.
Biden delivered remarks at the White House Rose Garden on the day’s earlier announcement that the federal government would work with both regional and national broadband providers to provide essentially free broadband to qualified households.
“Too many Americans simply cannot afford to get connected even if there is access to get connected. So, they go without high-speed internet, or they sacrifice other necessities in order to make it work,” Biden said.
“High-speed internet is not a luxury any longer – it is a necessity,” Biden said. “That is why the bipartisan infrastructure law included $65 billion to make sure we expand access to broadband internet in every region of the country.”
Biden also laid out the criteria for eligible households to take advantage of Affordable Connectivity Program, which when paired with the effort by ISPs to keep 100 Mbps download services under $30, provides free internet to consumers.
“If your household income is twice the federal poverty level or less – that is that’s about $55,000 per year for a family of four – or $27,000 for an individual – or a member of your household is on Medicaid or supplementary [social] security income or a number of other programs – you are eligible.”
Biden Touts Telecom Commitment to Low-Cost Broadband Options
The commitment is separate from the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 – President Joe Biden on Monday reaffirmed his agenda of bridging the digital divide through private sector commitments to connect low-income Americans.
As part of a coordinated effort between federal agencies and the private sector, the Biden administration said 20 broadband providers – from regional providers to the largest national providers – had pledged to provide low-income Americans with superior speeds at lower prices.
This most recent commitment saw providers lowering prices to $30/month or less at speeds of at least 100 Megabits per second. Additionally, the Administration request that such plans not feature additional fees and data limits.
This most recent private sector coordination is distinct from the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, though households that qualify for ACP will also qualify for these reduced-price programs. The two programs are designed to work in tandem.
ACP will provide up to $30 per month for qualified households to acquire broadband service and up to $75 per month to households on tribal lands. The ACP will also provide a one-time subsidy of up to $100 for a household to secure a tablet or other similar device that can access the internet.
Those who use Medicaid, SNAP, federal public housing assistance, Federal Pell Grants, Lifeline, or other related programs already qualify for ACP.
In addition to these private sector efforts to improve broadband coverage, the administration also announced the launch of GetInternet.gov – a website designed to direct users to resources that will help them secure broadband connections. Additionally, the administration also announced that various agencies that administer federal programs (Medicaid, SNAP, etc.) will reach out to users to inform them of these programs.
The social security administration will also reach out to those with a “My Social Security” account to inform them of the program.
Public interest organizations such as United Way and Catholic Charities USA will also be training their networks in program enrollment and outreach.
Livestream from Digital Infrastructure Investment and Coalition for Local Internet Choice
Watch Digital Infrastructure Investment at 1 p.m. ET, Coalition for Local Internet Choice Supersession on Partnership at 3 p.m. ET
HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 – The third annual Digital Infrastructure Investment mini-conference, presented jointly with the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, begins on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The program will include two stellar lineups focused on Private Financing and Public Financing. This year, for the first time, the content and sessions associated with this event will be available free of charge.
This pathbreaking annual event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.
Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Confirmed panelists for the session on “Private Financing” include:
- David Barron, CEO, Next Level Networks
- Andrew Semenak, Managing Director, Pinpoint Capital Advisors
- Noah Tulsky, Partner, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners
- Shrihari Pandit, President and CEO, Stealth Communications
Confirmed panelist for the session on “Public Financing” include:
- Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
- Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber
- Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund
See updated details about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022. The page will be continually updated.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 Sponsors:
Gold Sponsors
BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers.
Pinpoint Capital Advisors is a boutique corporate finance advisory firm specialized in the wireless tower, fiber and data center sectors. They are a leader in advising small and middle market companies on equity and debt capital raising, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.
Silver Sponsors
SiFi Networks funds, builds and owns FiberCity™ networks for use by Internet Service Providers, 4G/5G carriers and other service providers wishing to deliver ubiquitous high-speed broadband services to business and residential properties as well as connectivity for city-wide Internet of Things applications.
Created by a group of Utah cities, the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency (UTOPIA Fiber) is a community-owned fiber optic network that uses the Open Access model to promote competition by giving customers the freedom to choose which telecommunication services they want.
Positron Access specializes in carrier-grade telecommunications products that increase bandwidth delivered and the distance covered within both core access networks and residential buildings using existing wiring infrastructure. These include line powered digital subscriber line amplifiers/extenders that double the customer serving areas and increase the bandwidth, G.hn Gigabit Access Mulitplexors (GAM) that provide managed non-blocking symmetrical gigabit bandwidth to subscribers in multiple-dwelling units/multi-tenant units over copper pairs or coaxial cables; and bonded copper solutions for mobile backhaul, core transport, access and edge aggregation.
The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) has been on a mission over the last decade to forge partnerships and foster public policy to close the Digital Divide. This work has been strategically-focused, results-oriented, and people-centered. CETF is a leading proponent of the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.
See Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Archives for a complete list of prior DII events
Broadband's Impact
Consumers Should Be Better Informed on Factors Throttling Download Speeds
Consumers should know what they are purchasing and what they are getting with internet speeds.
WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 – As the Federal Communications Commission embarks on crafting labels that clearly outline internet speeds consumers purchase, experts at a Broadband Breakfast event said last week that consumers should get to know the difference between advertised and actual download speeds.
“I think speed tests are part of the problem in this area because we have set the bar really, really high,” said Luke Deryckx, chief technology officer at data analytics company Ookla, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast. “When you get a gigabit connection, if you take a speed test and you don’t see 900+ gigabits you think ‘what’s wrong?’ That’s not the right answer. The right answer is to look at all the things you can do with that connection.”
The internet speeds that consumers purchase won’t always be what they get. Those theoretical speeds – say that gigabit connection – may be throttled by a number of variables, including the number of devices sharing the network and whether the devices are using either a wireless connection (Wi-Fi) – which may experience signal loss as it must penetrate walls – or a hard-wired connection, which provides speeds closest to what the consumer purchased.
Consumers who have trouble with their internet connection, therefore, are potentially looking at an in-home network problem, according to panelists at the event.
“I think the distinction is important here because router-based speed tests are misleading at best and don’t reflect the consumer experience using devices connected wirelessly,” said Jeff Gavlinski, global vice president of telecom and wireless associations at Plume, a software company.
“We should really think about this from the perspective that there are two distinctly different networks serving a premise,” Gavlinski said. “One to the outside of the premise or router and then one wireless network inside the premise. Perception of the overall quality for both networks, however, is based on the in-premise wireless network.”
The conversation surrounding the problems of in-premise wireless connections comes at a time when the Federal Communications Commission is implementing “broadband nutrition labels” that list information on the pricing and speeds of internet service that internet service providers provide. People within the industry have argued that these labels must be kept simple for consumers, as many don’t understand the intricacies of Wi-Fi connections.
“I’m not sure a lot of consumers today actually want to take the time to understand this [Wi-Fi],” Gavlinski said. “We all do because we’re in the industry. Furthermore, the generation that’s coming up now only cares about whether they do or don’t have a good connection,” said Gavlinski.
At an event earlier this year, Vint Cerf, an early developer of the internet architecture, said episodic measurements of speed using speed tests often yield “skewed data” because people only really run it when they get poor performance. He posited whether there can be a way to “distinguish between poor performance as a consequence of badly configured Wi-Fi versus a poorly performing internet access point or internet access to the ISP.”
At a separate FCC consumer advisory meeting on Tuesday, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “I believe that transparency is the best disinfectant. And so, we need to make sure that consumers have the information they need to be making informed choices.”
Carr added, however, that the labels made by the FCC need to balance how much information is provided to consumers. “I think within that statutory structure, [we should] focus as much as possible on information that is going to benefit people – not be irrelevant, not be distracting – to find ways that people can quickly and efficiently get the information they need to make that beneficial, informed choice.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
Even with massive improvements to broadband infrastructure, many customers continue to face trouble transmitting internet signals within their homes. How much of consumers’ complaints about low bandwidth performance can be attributed to poor Wi-Fi transmission or slow computing speeds within the home? And equally important, how will actual speeds factor into the Federal Communications Commission’s and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s updated broadband maps and data? Join us for a continuation of the Broadband Breakfast’s ongoing series about Broadband Mapping and Data.
Panelists:
- Jeff Gavlinski, Global Vice President of Telecom & Wireless Associations, Plume
- Luke Deryckx, Chief Technology Officer, Ookla
- Robert Ballance, Founder, The Center for Internet as Infrastructure, LLC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Broadband Breakfast on April 20, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
- Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping
- Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
Jeffrey Gavlinski is currently Global Vice President of Telecom & Wireless Associations at Plume Design. He is responsible for the strategic alignment of Plume’s industry Association partnerships globally. He is also the owner and CEO of Mountain Connect LLC, a company facilitating a broadband development conference that services the U.S. and is hosted in Colorado since 2011.
Luke Deryckx has focused his career on creating, improving, and measuring broadband connectivity of all kinds. He has over two decades of telecommunications and technology industry experience, including time spent with major national service providers, local and regional ISPs, and broadband measurement and analytics technology. In addition to Luke’s work as the Chief Technology Officer for Ookla, he serves on the FCC’s precision agriculture task force in a working group focused on measuring and mapping connectivity in rural and agricultural lands.
Throughout his career, Bob Ballance has helped people and organizations to integrate, optimize, and deploy rapidly-evolving computing systems and new technologies. Bob served as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow (1/2016-4/2017) when he worked with the BroadbandUSA program at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Prior to his assignment in Washington DC, he was a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
