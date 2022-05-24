Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on July 6, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund

Critical USF programs for expanding broadband are struggling to maintain revenue streams.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund

The Universal Service Fund has been struggling to fund its programs promoting broadband connectivity across the country. Several policy experts have suggested fundamental changes to the structure of USF’s funding mechanisms to revitalize the program. Should the Federal Communications Commission broaden the program’s jurisdiction to include broadband revenues? Can the mission of USF survive without significant structural change?

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited.
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media.

Broadband Breakfast on June 29, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data

Broadband Breakfast returns to one of the subjects that it knows best: Broadband mapping and data.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 12 Noon ET –Broadband Mapping and Data

Now that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Notice of Funding Opportunity has been released, attention turns to a core activity that must take place before broadband infrastructure funds are distributed: The Federal Communications Commission’s updated broadband maps. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as implemented by the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, these address-level maps from the FCC will determine the allocation of funds among states and serve as a key source of truth. Our panelists will also consider the role of state-level maps, the NTIA challenge process and other topics. Join Broadband Breakfast as we return to one of the subjects that we know best: Broadband data and mapping.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited.
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources:

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on June 15, 2022 – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Fiber Connect in Nashville

Join conference attendees in conversation on key connectivity issues.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Fiber Connect in Nashville

Join a conversation with attendees at the annual Fiber Connect conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited.
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on May 25, 2022 – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Mountain Connect in Colorado

Join conference attendees in conversation on key connectivity issues.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Mountain Connect in Colorado

Join our weekly Broadband Breakfast Live Online, live from Keystone, Colorado, where Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark engages in an informal conversation with several informed observers participating in the annual Mountain Connect conference.

Panelists:

  • Sean Gonsalves, Senior Reporter, Editor and Researcher, ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
  • Jeff Gavlinski, CEO of Mountain Connect
  • Other guests attending Mountain Connect may also participate.
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Sean Gonsalves is a longtime former reporter, columnist, and news editor with the Cape Cod Times. He is also a former nationally syndicated columnist in 22 newspapers, including the Oakland Tribune, Kansas City Star and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. His work has also appeared in the Boston Globe, USA Today, the Washington Post and the International Herald-Tribune. Sean joined the Institute for Local Self Reliance staff in October 2020 as a senior reporter, editor and researcher for ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative.

Jeffrey Gavlinski is the owner and CEO of Mountain Connect LLC, a company facilitating a broadband development conference that services the U.S. and is hosted in Colorado since 2011. He is also currently Global Vice President of Telecom & Wireless Associations at Plume Design.  He is responsible for the strategic alignment of Plume’s industry Association partnerships globally.

