Broadband Breakfast on June 15, 2022 – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Fiber Connect in Nashville
Join conference attendees in conversation on key connectivity issues.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Fiber Connect in Nashville
Join a conversation with attendees at the annual Fiber Connect conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited.
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on May 25, 2022 – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Mountain Connect in Colorado
Join conference attendees in conversation on key connectivity issues.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Mountain Connect in Colorado
Join a conversation with attendees at the annual Mountain Connect conference in Keystone, Colorado.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited.
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on June 29, 2022 – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
Critical USF programs for expanding broadband are struggling to maintain revenue streams.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Reform the Universal Service Fund
The Universal Service Fund has been struggling to fund its programs promoting broadband connectivity across the country. Several policy experts have suggested fundamental changes to the structure of USF’s funding mechanisms to revitalize the program. Should the Federal Communications Commission broaden the program’s jurisdiction to include broadband revenues? Can the mission of USF survive without significant structural change?
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited.
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on June 22, 2022 – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
New questions arise on the Digital Equity Act following NTIA’s notice of funding release this month.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
The Digital Equity Act in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes monumental efforts to help fund broadband access in unconnected communities. But with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s release of its notice of funding on the program, there are several new questions on how the program will be run. Is income based on poverty standards a true measure of need per the NTIA, and is this an effective approach? How effective will the parameters of the agency’s efforts to target rural areas be, and will it at all interfere with the efforts of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund or USDA programs?
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited.
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
