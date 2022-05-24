Broadband Breakfast on June 22, 2022 – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program

The Digital Equity Act in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes monumental efforts to help fund broadband access in unconnected communities. But with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s release of its notice of funding on the program, there are several new questions on how the program will be run. Is income based on poverty standards a true measure of need per the NTIA, and is this an effective approach? How effective will the parameters of the agency’s efforts to target rural areas be, and will it at all interfere with the efforts of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund or USDA programs?

Panelists:

Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

