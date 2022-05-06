Broadband Roundup
BroadbandNow Publishes State Data Resource, FTC Cracks Down on Frontier, NordVPN and India
BroadbandNow’s latest state research gives users a clearer picture on where each state stands on broadband.
May 6, 2022 — BroadbandNow released new “state” pages on their website, providing fresh insights into who is served and to what kind of broadband residents of a particular state have access.
Announced on Wednesday, Each of BroadbandNow’s state pages — e.g. Alabama — provides a state rankings related to overall broadband availability, access to affordable broadband, access to fixed wireless, access to fiber, and other statistics. BroadbandNow says that the data is dynamically updated in real-time.
Each page also has an interactive speed map breaking down which counties have internet at 25+ Megabits per second (Mbps), 100+ Mbps, and 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).
Additionally, each page also has several tables breaking down how much of each county has access to 100 Mbps broadband speeds, the fastest providers in the state, and the cities with the fastest broadband connections. BroadbandNow also provides additional research on broadband and the digital divide.
FTC found Frontier lied to customers about speed
The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that Frontier Communications had been charging customers for speeds that it was not delivering on.
“Frontier lied about its speeds and ripped off customers by charging high-speed prices for slow service,” FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine said in a statement. “Today’s proposed order requires Frontier to back up its high-speed claims. It also arms customers lured in by Frontier’s lies with free, easy options for dropping their slow service.”
Frontier sold DSL subscriptions on a tier based model, with users paying more for higher download speeds. In May of 2021, the FTC filed a complaint alleging that Frontier subscribers rarely were able to reach their maximum download speed and typically fell short of their tier’s speeds.
As a result, Frontier will be required to provide evidence of their asserted speeds and notify consumers if they are unable to meet those speeds; verify those speeds before signing, upgrading, or billing new customers; prohibit Frontier from signing up new customers in areas sharing network equipment and experiencing congestion; notify customers of the FTC’s findings and allow them to drop their service free of charge.
Frontier will also be required to pay $8.5 million in civil penalties and $250 thousand in damages.
NordVPN may leave India in wake of ministry order
NordVPN has stated that it may be planning to leave the Indian market after an order from the Indian Computer Emergency Team to preserve user data.
The order was levied against all virtual private network providers; VPNs work by assigning a different IP address to a user’s device, allowing them to appear as if their are interacting with the internet from somewhere else on the globe. Users do this for different reasons and not all of them nefarious. Whether they just want to browse the internet anonymously, access contented that may be geo-locked from their region, or simply make it more difficult for private companies to collect data on them.
“We are committed to protecting the privacy of our customers therefore, we may remove our servers from India if no other options are left,” Nord Security spokesperson Patricija Cerniauskaite told Entrackr in a statement.
India’s order from April 28 would require that VPN companies save customer names, emails, phone numbers, their reasons for using the VPN, and the IP addresses they use. The order also requested VPN services to establish an “ownership pattern” for customers, effectively undermining much of the value many customers see in VPN services.
Broadband Roundup
Trade Groups Drop Net Neutrality Suit, Ericsson Builds Wireless Testbed for Utilities, Think Tank’s Antitrust Approach
ISP challenge was holdout after Department of Justice dropped a similar suit.
May 5, 2022 – Internet trade groups that held on to a legal challenge of California’s net neutrality law have dropped their case Wednesday after a federal appeals court upheld the law earlier this year.
The industry trade groups, including US Telecom, the cable industry groups NCTA and ACA Connects, and the wireless association CTIA were the hold out against the law, after the Department of Justice dropped their own challenge to the law.
“Today is a historic win for Californians and the open internet,” read a statement from Barbara van Schewick, Professor of law at Stanford University who was involved in the case.
“The end of this litigation is a boon for free speech, competition and innovation on the internet.”
The law prohibits internet service providers from treating data over the internet differently and, in certain cases, taking payments to provide certain traffic for free.
At the federal level, the net neutrality issue is expected to be re-examined by a new-look Federal Communications Commission that includes as its head a defender of the principle. In 2017, the agency revoked net neutrality rules imposed by the agency headed by appointees of former President Barack Obama in 2015.
Ericsson builds center for utilities to test wireless tech
Ericsson announced Wednesday the opening of its Global Utilities Innovation Center at its facility in Plano, Texas as a new platform to help utility companies test 4G and 5G technologies.
The new facility consists of an operating lab and demo environment that will allow utilities to work with the Swedish telecom equipment maker to test wireless technologies on its existing structures.
“This center is a state-of-the-art facility where we can work closely with utility companies, exploring new 4G and 5G use cases and delivering end-to-end solutions” said Per Wahlen, head of business development at Ericsson North America, in a press release.
Phoenix Center Study seeks a middle ground for platform guidance
A Washington D.C. think tank is recommending a different approach against antitrust legislation currently before Congress that hopes to tackle preferential treatment big tech platforms give their own products.
A report Wednesday by the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies suggests that the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) will hamper and reduce customer wellbeing. Instead, the think tank recommends that instead of imposing a legal requirement on platforms, those platforms can signal that goodwill to consumers.
“Allowing a retail platform to provide an information signal to consumers can be welfare enhancing, and no legal obligation is necessary to insure this result. Accordingly, because the American Innovation and Choice Act directly targets such welfare-enhancing practices, this bill is likely to do more harm than good,” the think tank said.
Broadband Roundup
ATS SpaceMobile Testing Satellite-to-Cell Tech, Simington on Twitter Deal, Lawmakers Call for Better Facebook Oversight
ATS will test technology allowing LEO satellites to provide direct connectivity to cellphones.
May 4, 2022 – AST SpaceMobile said Monday that the Federal Communications Commission awarded it an experimental license to test technology that would allow its satellites to connect directly with cell phones for connectivity.
For the trial, the company is partnering with American Tower, Rakuten Mobile, and Vodafone, the latter two investors in the project. Once in orbit, it will conduct testing of the technology in the U.S. and Japan with Rakuten.
It added in the release that its low-earth orbit BlueWalker 3 satellite, which uses low-band cellular airwaves and is preparing for launch this summer, will help “eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected.
“We appreciate the diligent support of the FCC in providing the experimental license for our upcoming satellite launch,” said AST SpaceMobile CEO Abel Avellan. “Together with other testing around the world, this license will enable us to conduct some of our most important testing here, at home, in the United States.”
AST would be the latest to try and beam broadband capacity to the ground. SpaceX’s Starlink has thousands of LEO satellites — which fly closer to the earth’s surface for faster connections — in space and is currently providing direct-to-consumer home internet service. AST said it will allow smartphones to connect without specialized satellite hardware.
“SpaceMobile will … help the world’s most under-served communities to access the latest mobile services much sooner than predicted,” said Avellan.
FCC Commissioner Simington says agency doesn’t have jurisdiction to block Twitter deal
In a statement on Monday, FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said the agency has not authority to block SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media platform Twitter and, even if it did, it shouldn’t.
“Nothing in the United States Code or our regulations gives us the right to interfere with this transaction,” Simington said in the statement. “Our competition review authority does not and has never extended to internet platforms like Twitter.
“But even if this deal were within our purview, it would be inappropriate and contrary to the public interest to block it,” he added. “Mr. Musk’s acquisition does not raise any concerns about vertical or horizontal concentration in the social media market, and there is no reason to think it would otherwise limit competition or harm consumer welfare.”
Simington argued that the acquisition will “enhance competition and better serve those Americans, the majority, who value free speech” if Musk follows through on stated intentions to ease restrictions on speech, of which the billionaire has been critical in the leadup to the deal.
Simington’s comments come a week after Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44 billion. Simington joined fellow Republican on the commission Brendan Carr in suggesting the FCC doesn’t have the authority to block the transaction.
The comments come after the Open Markets Institute called on regulators late last month to block the transaction, claiming that the deal “poses a number of immediate and direct threats to American democracy and free speech.”
US, EU lawmakers call on enhanced oversight of Facebook
Several US and European lawmakers are calling for better oversight of Facebook’s compliance with existing regulations protecting users’ privacy, according to a Monday report from Vice.
The calls follow a Vice investigation that, citing a leaked internal document, claims the social media company’s systems are “designed in such a way that the company can struggle to track users’ data within its own systems.”
Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass., told Vice that, “I’m concerned that these revelations are much more than simply a breach of consumer trust but an open door for specific threats of harmful data uses.”
Senator Martha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Twitter that, “Facebook has lost control of what they are doing with your data. This is reckless and threatens the privacy and security of Americans.” She called for a national privacy law.
The European parliament is close to putting into force laws that will regulate tech companies, including the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. These laws will limit data use and profiling for advertising purposes.
Broadband Roundup
Dish Partners with Samsung on 5G, EU Targets Apple on Antitrust, Mediacom Extends Fiber in Iowa
Dish enlists Samsung for 5G deployment.
May 3, 2022 – Samsung Electronics has been selected Dish Network to help develop the company’s 5G network, according to a Tuesday press release.
According to the multi-year agreement, Samsung will provide its open access 5G radio equipment for coverage across the United States.
“Our work with DISH Wireless is bringing many of Samsung’s innovative mobile products and services to even more customers on the DISH Wireless network” said Jude Buckley, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics.
Dish is using the Samsung Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones as a reference platform throughout the network deployment process. Samsung is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Since acquiring mobile assets from the T-Mobile acquisition of Sprint, the Colorado-based company has been moving to grow its 5G network, including partnering with Intel on its open access network and testing the network in certain locations.
European Commission accuses Apple of hampering competition on mobile payments
The European Union said Monday that it told Apple it is of the “preliminary view” that the company limited access to technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores, according to a statement of objections, thus “abusing its dominant position” in that market.
The statement accuses the company of preventing third-party developers on Apple devices from accessing Apple’s hardware and software to allow for contactless payments, thus giving an advantage to Apple Pay.
“Mobile payments play a rapidly growing role in our digital economy,” Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s digital chief, in the statement. “It is important for the integration of European Payments markets that consumers benefit from a competitive and innovative payments landscape.
“If confirmed, such a conduct would be illegal under our competition rules.”
Apple said in a statement, according to CNN, that Apple Pay is just “one of many options,” but that it will “continue to engage with the Commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment.”
The company will have an opportunity to submit a response in writing and request an oral hearing to present its case before commission representatives and national competition authorities, according to the statement.
Mediacom extends fiber network to five rural Iowa communities
Mediacom Communications announced Thursday it has extended its high-speed fiber network to five rural communities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
To expand broadband access, Mediacom utilizes public-private partnerships to close digital gaps. As such, the telecom combined more than $1 million of its own money with funds from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program to extend the network to five underserved communities in Deloit, Kiron, Keswick, South English, and Webster.
The new network reaches nearly 600 residential and commercial locations with download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit-per-second, according to an April 28 press release.
“With this investment, residents can now connect to the super-fast internet and cutting-edge services that Mediacom customers in other Iowa communities have enjoyed for many years,” Mediacom’s Group Vice President Steve Purcell said in a release. “Gig Internet provides a huge amount of bandwidth to a home network – allowing multiple users to surf, stream, download and game at the same time.”
