Broadband Roundup
FCC June Meeting, Ookla Speeds at Airports, FCC Cautioned About Overstepping on Digital Discrimination
The FCC laid out its agenda for the June open meeting.
May 18, 2022 – In a press release Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced the agenda for its June 2022 open meeting.
The FCC will explore ideas for wireless innovation at sea following increasing demand for spectrum to support offshore operations. The FCC will consider offshore spectrum policies to ensure efficient use of scarce spectrum resources.
In 2018, the FCC launched an inquiry to explain why some wireless 911 calls were misrouted to the wrong call center. The past four years showed a decrease in the frequency of this error but not its elimination. The FCC will seek comment on improvements that would reduce misrouted 911 calls and improve emergency response time.
During the June open meeting, the FCC will also consider preserving established local radio programming on FM6 radio service, if they meet certain conditions.
Ookla speedtest shows divide on speeds for Wi-Fi at airports
Analytics company Ooka analyzed airport Wi-Fi speeds at some of the busiest airports in the world and found that all surveyed airports met the recommended speed for streaming on mobile, but found a large divide between them.
The four fastest free airport Wi-Fis were all located in the United States: San Francisco International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, and Chicago O’Hare International. Following that came Dubai International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and Los Angeles International.
According to Speedtest Intelligence data, there is a wide gap between median speeds of the first 8 airports and the other airports on the list with the fasted being 176.25 Mbps. Airport lounges were found to have faster Wi-Fi on average than the airport itself.
Ookla, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, used its Speedtest Intelligence, which provides global insights into fixed broadband and mobile performance data using billions of consumer-initiated tests.
Tech lobbyists says FCC must not overstep authority to prevent digital discrimination
Tech lobbyist TechFreedom filed comments on Monday claiming that the Federal Communication Commission is overstepping its authority to regulate digital discrimination, following the FCC’s inquiry on how to prevent such a practice.
“If Congress had wanted the FCC to implement a new civil right law for broadband, it would have legislated a clear prohibition on discrimination – the essential element in all civil rights laws,” TechFreedom President Berin Szóka said in a release. “Instead, Congress wrote a law entirely about ‘facilitation.’”
The FCC’s inquiry follows an order under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to make rules to “facilitate” equal access to broadband and “prevent digital discrimination.”
“It is simply not plausible that Congress could have intended to change how broadband deployment is regulated in an obscure amendment tacked onto a spending bill on the Senate floor with no discussion or legislative history,” Szóka argued.
He concluded that there are other routes the FCC can take to prevent digital discrimination and facilitate equal access. Szóka called on the commission to “focus on directing funding towards remedying unequal access to broadband and preventing potential digital discrimination- not only under the infrastructure act but also the FCC’s various other broadband programs.”
Broadband Roundup
Judge Opinion on Crypto Transfer, Internet Society Joins Partner2Connect, Cable One Invests $950 Million for 10G
The opinion stated that the Department of Justice can prosecute someone who sent millions in crypto to a sanctioned state.
May 17, 2022 – A federal judge has released an opinion stating that an American citizen who transferred millions in cryptocurrency to a country blacklisted by the U.S. can be prosecuted by the Department of Justice.
“The Department of Justice can and will criminally prosecute individuals and entities for failure to comply with the [Office of Foreign Assets Control] regulations, including as to virtual currency,” Federal Judge Zia Faruqui said.
The American citizen allegedly sent more than $10 million in bitcoin to a country blacklisted by the U.S. government. It was not reported which, but some of these sanctioned countries include Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and Russia.
The judge debunked two crypto myths present in the case: “Issue one: virtual currency is untraceable? WRONG… Issue two: sanctions do not apply to virtual currency? WRONG.”
Internet Society joins Partner2Connect coalition to expand internet access
The non-profit Internet Society announced Tuesday it has partnered with the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, an alliance led by the International Telecommunications Union that aims to increase connectivity and digital transformation in underserved communities around the world.
“In joining the coalition, the Internet Society is making pledges to support 100 complementary solutions to connect the unconnected, and to train 10,000 people to build and maintain Internet infrastructure, all by 2025,” according to a press release.
“We thank the Internet Society for its contributions to the Partner2Connect Coalition,” Doreen Bogdan-Martin, director of the ITU telecommunication development bureau, said in the release.
“We need more creative connectivity solutions if we are going to connect the unconnected, and the Internet Society’s proven success in growing user communities and skills training makes it a great partner in advancing the Coalition’s goals and empowering communities around the world,” Bogdan-Martin added.
Cable One invests $950 million in network for future 10G
Cable One, a broadband communications provider, said Tuesday it has invested more than $950 million over the past three years to support future connections of 10 Gigabits per second and to extend broadband to underserved areas.
“We are implementing the upgrades needed to our networks in order to deliver multi-Gig symmetrical speeds to our residential customers over the next few years,” Cable One president and CEO Julie Laulis said in a press release. “Our investment strategy ensures our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to handle future technological advances and reflects our deep commitment to addressing digital equity across our footprint.”
Cable One is made up of brands including Sparklight, Fidelity, Hargray, and ValueNet that provide service to more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states, the release said.
Broadband Roundup
Musk Pauses Twitter Deal, Telefonica and OneWeb Join Forces, Ting to Bring Fiber to Alexandria, Va.
Musk has taken a step back from the acquisition, but insists he still intends to purchase Twitter.
May 16, 2022 – SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Friday he is pausing his multibillion-dollar deal to acquire Twitter to verify stats about spam accounts on the platform.
“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 [percent] of users,” he Tweeted, before issuing a follow-up tweet, “Still committed to acquisition.”
In subsequent tweets, Musk emphasized the need for transparency in how Twitter recommends items on users’ feeds. “I’m not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints,” he said. “Open source is the way to go to solve both trust and efficacy.”
Telefonica and OneWeb partner to serve rural communities
On Friday, Telefonica and OneWeb announced a partnership to serve rural and remote communities across both Latin America and Europe.
The goal is to utilize Telefonica’s terrestrial fixed and mobile infrastructure combined with OneWeb’s low earth orbit satellites to improve broadband penetration in communities that may otherwise go unserved.
“By partnering with OneWeb, we can augment our portfolio by offering solutions that require low latency,” Telefónica Global Solutions CEO Julio Beamonte said. “Our experience will be essential when adapting the OneWeb solution to provide corporate, [business-to-business] and cellular backhaul services and help fuel adoption of critical business applications in the hardest-to-connect areas.
Ting to bring fiber to Alexandria, Va.
On Monday, Ting Internet announced that it would become Alexandria, Virginia’s first city-wide fiber provider.
Ting was awarded the contract by the city to connect 90,000 addresses across Alexandria, and construction is slated to begin this summer.
“Fiber internet brings significant economic opportunity and technological resilience to communities, benefiting local residents and businesses for decades to come,” Ting Executive vice president Jill Szuchmacher said in a release.
In her statement, Szuchmach called the build “future-proof” – a term many fiber providers have adopted to reflect the ability for the network to scale to greater capacity and speeds.
Ting will also provide internet at no cost to the consumer for a subset of addresses as part of its digital equity and inclusion program.
Broadband Roundup
Roundup of News Surrounding NTIA’s Notice of Funding for Broadband Infrastructure
Fund disbursement procedures for three new federal broadband programs are now publicly available.
May 13, 2022 – On Friday morning the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released the Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment Notice of Funding Opportunity.
It outlines fund disbursement procedures for the central broadband program of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and Broadband Breakfast covered the core issues in the BEAD NOFO.
Broadband.Money plans to release an interactive, annotated guide to the NOFO.
NTIA head Alan Davidson’s fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast’s Drew Clark at the Mountain Connect conference from May 24 to 25 in Keystone, Colorado, represents an opportunity to ask Davidson questions on the large development that is the NOFO’s release. See also “Four themes to watch for in NTIA’s BEAD NOFO.”
Satellite broadband is out of style
Upon NOFO release Telecompetitor reported that the NOFO establishes a category called “reliable broadband service,” and that the NTIA excludes from this category both satellite broadband and fixed wireless that rely entirely on unlicensed spectrum.
Fiber broadband, cable modem/hybrid fiber coax technology, digital subscriber line and fixed wireless using entirely licensed or a hybrid of licensed and unlicensed spectrum all made the cut to be considered reliable.
Telecompetitor reporter Joan Engebretson states:
NTIA released the eagerly awaited notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program early this morning. Rules for the program call for individual states to establish selection criteria and other rules for awarding funding, but those rules must conform to guidelines established by NTIA in the NOFO.
Among those rules: “Priority” broadband projects are those that will “provision service via end-to-end fiber-optic facilities to each end-user premises.” States are directed to award BEAD funding for an area to priority projects unless the cost per location exceeds the extremely high cost per location threshold or for “other valid reasons,” subject to NTIA approval.
“End-to-end fiber networks can be updated by replacing equipment attached to the ends of the fiber-optic facilities, allowing for quick and relatively inexpensive network scaling as compared to other technologies,” wrote NTIA in the NOFO. “Moreover, new fiber deployments will facilitate the deployment and growth of 5G and other advanced wireless services, which rely extensively on fiber for essential backhaul.”
More Notice of Funding Opportunity specifics
Of the $100 million each state is guaranteed under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, up to $5 million may be drawn within three months.
A new NTIA website on program fund disbursement, Internet for All, is up with the NOFO release to kick off grants going out, and a webinar will be hosted on program details every day next week.
The funding document gives clear preference to fiber technology over other modes of broadband.
Providing for underserved individuals remains a key priority of the program, not just tossing service goals for them aside to focus first on unserved individuals considered to have no broadband access at the present.
The NTIA is encouraging states to eliminate or relax existing laws that prohibit municipal broadband networks.
Open access wins in the document, as 10% of the “merit review” process will be based on whether an evaluated project commits to “middle mile infrastructure, in perpetuity, on an open-access basis.
Among the first major deadlines for the program is for letters of intent from states to be received by 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
Recent
- 34 States Submit Letters of Intent to Participate in NTIA’s Main Broadband Program
- Red States May Oppose Affordability, Labor and Climate Policies Provided for in NTIA Broadband Rules
- States Should Use Treasury Department’s Broadband Funds to Compliment Infrastructure Bill
- Digital Literacy Training Needed for Optimal Telehealth Outcomes, Healthcare Reps Say
- State Broadband Offices Need to Increase Their Capacity, Improve Data, and Communicate Well
- FCC June Meeting, Ookla Speeds at Airports, FCC Cautioned About Overstepping on Digital Discrimination
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
Christopher Mitchell: Brendan Carr is Wrong on the Treasury Department’s Broadband Rules
-
WISP3 months ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
-
Big Tech2 months ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program