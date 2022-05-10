Broadband Roundup
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
Match Group is suing Google over its alleged restrictive app store billing practices, as lawmakers consider legislation tackling the issue.
May 10, 2022 – Match Group, the company behind popular dating apps such as Tinder and Match, filed a lawsuit against Google on Monday alleging restrictive billing policies on the Play Store.
Match alleges that Google’s billing system “illegally monopolized the market for distributing apps” on Android by forcing apps to use Google’s billing system, on which Google takes a cut of the payments.
“Google lured app developers to its platform with assurances that we could offer users a choice over how to pay for the services they want,” Match Group’s complain reads, according to The Hill. “But once it monopolized the market for Android app distribution, Google sought to ban alternative in-app payment processing services so it could take a cut of nearly every in-app transaction on Android.”
The Google Play store has become the only viable mobile app distribution channel for Android operating systems through contractual agreements between Google and equipment manufacturers, even though Google, unlike Apple, allows other app stores on their devices, according to the report, citing Match’s complaint.
A Google spokesperson, according to The Hill, said the lawsuit is “just a continuation of Match Group’s self-interest campaign to avoid paying for the significant value they receive from the mobile platforms they’ve built their business on… Like any business, we charge for our services, and like any responsible platform, we protect users against fraud and abuse in apps.”
Match Group’s complaint follows lawsuits filed against Apple in 2020 for demanding a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases on the iOS app store.
Lawmakers are currently considering the Open App Markets Act, which, if passed, would prohibit app stores with more than 50 million domestic users from requiring app developers from using in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner. The act was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee in February.
Shareholders bring suit against Twitter buyout
A Florida pension fund has filed a lawsuit Friday to stop SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk from purchasing social media company Twitter, citing Delaware law forbidding quick mergers if the purchaser owns more than a certain portion of the company.
While Musk only purchased 9.2 percent of the company early last month, the Orlando Police Pension Fund claims, according to Competition Policy International, that because the billionaire had the support of other big Twitter shareholders – including company founder Jack Dorsey – he symbolically had more than 15 percent of the company stake, triggering a law that requires a three-year delay in the deal’s completion unless two-thirds of shares he does not own agree to the deal.
Musk, who only received approval from Twitter’s board, reportedly hopes to complete the deal this year and claimed Thursday that he had raised around $7 billion to help fund the buyout.
Dorsey and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal were named as defendants alongside Twitter and its board. The lawsuit claims that Twitter directors breached their fiduciary duties.
The suit comes a week after FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said that the agency has no authority to block Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and, even if it did, it shouldn’t, following similar sentiments from colleague Brendan Carr.
Schools across nation adopt broadband training programs
Community colleges are adopting more programs to train fiber optic technicians to satisfy demand as broadband deployment levels increase, according to a Monday report from Telecompetitor.
The State University of New York Westchester Community College offers a three-day fiber technician training course. The students are prepared to take the certified fiber optic technician examination sanctioned by the Fiber Optics Association at the end of the course.
SUNYWCC claims that graduates of the program “may have a job the same day” through their placement program for certified students.
In Alabama, Cullman Electric Cooperative and Cullam Area Technology Academy partnered to develop a program to teach high school students the basics for fiber optics and electric lineman work. These students will obtain certification and fiber technicians.
The Fiber Broadband Association’s training program, OpTIC, will be offered at vocational schools and community colleges nationwide.
Last year, Ohio announced that tower technician programs were opening for registration at certain schools this year.
These programs are being rolled out as demand for technical workers have been flagged by agency and government officials. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act includes money for training the workforce.
Circuit Supply Bill, Tribal Broadband Funding, Lightpath Serves More with Fiber
Proponents of the Supporting American Printed Circuit Boards Act say it would increase domestic production and improve supply chain security.
May 9, 2022 – House representatives put forward bipartisan legislation to improve domestic circuit board production and improve supply chain security.
On Friday, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, introduced HR 7677, or the Supporting American Printed Circuit Boards Act.
The bill is meant to reduce American dependence on foreign made printed circuit boards, or PCBs, and was written to enhance their domestic production, research, and development.
If passed, the bill would provide tax credits for American-made circuit boards for up to 25 percent of their cost. The bill would also establish a financial assistance program incentivize the improved manufacturing and research of PCBs through accredited training and educations institutions.
“The supply chain shortages for electronics are affecting every aspect of American life,” Eshoo said in a joint release with Moore. “Printed circuit boards are a critical part of that supply chain and are at risk of tampering vulnerabilities related to offshore production, yet the U.S. global production share of PCBs is only approximately four percent, compared to China’s 52 percent.”
“As we work to reshore our manufacturing, strengthen our supply chains, and prioritize national security, we are confronted by the immediate need to rebuild and bolster our entire microelectronics ecosystem,” Moore said.
The bill has been referred for review to the committee on Ways and Means and the committees on Energy and Commerce, and Science, Space, and Technology.
Tribal grant program receives additional rollout
The Joe Biden administration has rolled out additional funding to expand tribal internet penetration as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
On Wednesday Biden announced the dispersal of $77 million across 19 grants and 10 states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington.
This award marks the 34th of its kind to be administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, bring the total amount of tribal funds to $83 million. A total of $980 million was made available to the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
This funding will go to improving myriad areas of the digital divide, including opportunities for telehealth, distance learning, and telecommuting.
“This critical funding will bring affordable, high-speed internet service to Tribes from Alaska to Rhode Island, and many places in between, expanding access to telehealth, distance learning, and workforce development,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
The largest grant totaled more than $35 million and will go to the Alaska Federation of Natives to improving “use and adoption.” The smallest grant was allotted to the Vejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians for just over $592 thousand and will go towards subsidizing the next five years of broadband for 215 tribal households in Alpine, Calif.
Lightpath hits 20K miles of fiber
Lightpath announced Friday that its all-fiber network now connects 13500 serviceable locations and 2000 wireless towers across its now 20000 miles of fiber.
Lightpath is a broadband and infrastructure provider that primarily operates in the New York metro area but has expanded into the greater Boston area in recent months.
“Over the past 16 months, Lightpath has evolved into a rapidly growing fiber operator, adding thousands of route miles of network, adding thousands of new service locations, more than doubling the number of wireless towers we serve,” Lightpath CEO Chris Morely said in a press release. “Lightpath has invested millions of dollars in the latest Ciena and Cisco technologies to offer customers the latest connectivity services, with the best reliability, and with bandwidth options up to 800 Gbps.”
Over that period, Lightpath has expanded its services into Queens, NY, Princeton, NJ, and Ashburn, Va.
BroadbandNow Publishes State Data Resource, FTC Cracks Down on Frontier, NordVPN and India
BroadbandNow’s latest state research gives users a clearer picture on where each state stands on broadband.
May 6, 2022 — BroadbandNow released new “state” pages on their website, providing fresh insights into who is served and to what kind of broadband residents of a particular state have access.
Announced on Wednesday, Each of BroadbandNow’s state pages — e.g. Alabama — provides a state rankings related to overall broadband availability, access to affordable broadband, access to fixed wireless, access to fiber, and other statistics. BroadbandNow says that the data is dynamically updated in real-time.
Each page also has an interactive speed map breaking down which counties have internet at 25+ Megabits per second (Mbps), 100+ Mbps, and 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).
Additionally, each page also has several tables breaking down how much of each county has access to 100 Mbps broadband speeds, the fastest providers in the state, and the cities with the fastest broadband connections. BroadbandNow also provides additional research on broadband and the digital divide.
FTC found Frontier lied to customers about speed
The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that Frontier Communications had been charging customers for speeds that it was not delivering on.
“Frontier lied about its speeds and ripped off customers by charging high-speed prices for slow service,” FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine said in a statement. “Today’s proposed order requires Frontier to back up its high-speed claims. It also arms customers lured in by Frontier’s lies with free, easy options for dropping their slow service.”
Frontier sold DSL subscriptions on a tier based model, with users paying more for higher download speeds. In May of 2021, the FTC filed a complaint alleging that Frontier subscribers rarely were able to reach their maximum download speed and typically fell short of their tier’s speeds.
As a result, Frontier will be required to provide evidence of their asserted speeds and notify consumers if they are unable to meet those speeds; verify those speeds before signing, upgrading, or billing new customers; prohibit Frontier from signing up new customers in areas sharing network equipment and experiencing congestion; notify customers of the FTC’s findings and allow them to drop their service free of charge.
Frontier will also be required to pay $8.5 million in civil penalties and $250 thousand in damages.
NordVPN may leave India in wake of ministry order
NordVPN has stated that it may be planning to leave the Indian market after an order from the Indian Computer Emergency Team to preserve user data.
The order was levied against all virtual private network providers; VPNs work by assigning a different IP address to a user’s device, allowing them to appear as if their are interacting with the internet from somewhere else on the globe. Users do this for different reasons and not all of them nefarious. Whether they just want to browse the internet anonymously, access contented that may be geo-locked from their region, or simply make it more difficult for private companies to collect data on them.
“We are committed to protecting the privacy of our customers therefore, we may remove our servers from India if no other options are left,” Nord Security spokesperson Patricija Cerniauskaite told Entrackr in a statement.
India’s order from April 28 would require that VPN companies save customer names, emails, phone numbers, their reasons for using the VPN, and the IP addresses they use. The order also requested VPN services to establish an “ownership pattern” for customers, effectively undermining much of the value many customers see in VPN services.
Trade Groups Drop Net Neutrality Suit, Ericsson Builds Wireless Testbed for Utilities, Think Tank’s Antitrust Approach
ISP challenge was holdout after Department of Justice dropped a similar suit.
May 5, 2022 – Internet trade groups that held on to a legal challenge of California’s net neutrality law have dropped their case Wednesday after a federal appeals court upheld the law earlier this year.
The industry trade groups, including US Telecom, the cable industry groups NCTA and ACA Connects, and the wireless association CTIA were the hold out against the law, after the Department of Justice dropped their own challenge to the law.
“Today is a historic win for Californians and the open internet,” read a statement from Barbara van Schewick, Professor of law at Stanford University who was involved in the case.
“The end of this litigation is a boon for free speech, competition and innovation on the internet.”
The law prohibits internet service providers from treating data over the internet differently and, in certain cases, taking payments to provide certain traffic for free.
At the federal level, the net neutrality issue is expected to be re-examined by a new-look Federal Communications Commission that includes as its head a defender of the principle. In 2017, the agency revoked net neutrality rules imposed by the agency headed by appointees of former President Barack Obama in 2015.
Ericsson builds center for utilities to test wireless tech
Ericsson announced Wednesday the opening of its Global Utilities Innovation Center at its facility in Plano, Texas as a new platform to help utility companies test 4G and 5G technologies.
The new facility consists of an operating lab and demo environment that will allow utilities to work with the Swedish telecom equipment maker to test wireless technologies on its existing structures.
“This center is a state-of-the-art facility where we can work closely with utility companies, exploring new 4G and 5G use cases and delivering end-to-end solutions” said Per Wahlen, head of business development at Ericsson North America, in a press release.
Phoenix Center Study seeks a middle ground for platform guidance
A Washington D.C. think tank is recommending a different approach against antitrust legislation currently before Congress that hopes to tackle preferential treatment big tech platforms give their own products.
A report Wednesday by the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies suggests that the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) will hamper and reduce customer wellbeing. Instead, the think tank recommends that instead of imposing a legal requirement on platforms, those platforms can signal that goodwill to consumers.
“Allowing a retail platform to provide an information signal to consumers can be welfare enhancing, and no legal obligation is necessary to insure this result. Accordingly, because the American Innovation and Choice Act directly targets such welfare-enhancing practices, this bill is likely to do more harm than good,” the think tank said.
