Municipalities Generally Prefer Not to Own Broadband Builds, Conference Hears
Broadband leaders note cities prefer to partner than to own networks.
HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 – During a panel discussion Monday, broadband implementation leaders said local governments are often much more willing to help a partner organization establish a broadband network than they are to oversee construction themselves.
Speaking at Broadband Communities Magazine’s 2022 summit in Houston, Kenrick Gordon, director of the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband, said “most local governments don’t really want to own a broadband network” and prefer to partner up and support the build.
Gordon spoke alongside Deb Socia, the CEO of the Enterprise Center, a non-profit infrastructure partner based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is known as the “gig city” for its city-owned gigabit fiber network.
When asked about what makes a bad partner organization for local governments in infrastructure projects, Socia, who formerly led internet-expansion organization Next Century Cities, said those who are not trusted by members of the community will not make effective broadband providers.
Many organizations have the potential to overpromise to community members, for example giving earlier timelines for broadband builds than is required, Socia said. Gordon added it is common that the expectation among some community members is that broadband projects can be built faster than other infrastructure.
Socia said trust can be garnered from the public by using a consistent script between all involved organizations, such as utilities and city government offices, so that questions can be answered in the same manner with accurate information.
She also outlined how Chattanooga was able to promote its broadband network on trusted and popular local radio stations, increasing familiarity with it in the community through on-air discussions.
Both Socia and Gordon, as well Catharine Rice, project director for the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, stated the importance of maintaining relationships and partnerships, with Rice emphasizing the need to frequently speak to state broadband offices as they generally are quite interested in working to be helpful and improve how they do their job.
Treasury Department Expects Majority of Capital Projects Funds Will Be Spent on Fiber
“We have put our thumb on the scale for fiber,” said Joseph Wender, director the Treasury Department’s broadband fund.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – The director of the Department of Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund for broadband expansion projects in response to the coronavirus pandemic said Wednesday that most dispensed funds will ultimately go towards fiber-optic broadband projects.
The Capital Projects Fund was established from the reserve of $10 billion dedicated to capital projects enabling work, education and health monitoring when President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act was passed last March.
Recently, questions have arisen surrounding whether Treasury’s 2026 deadline for ARPA funds to be disbursed provides enough time for all projects to receive their necessary federal funding.
Fund director Joseph Wender spoke on how what type of technology he thinks broadband funds from the program will be directed towards, during a conversation with Chip Pickering, CEO of internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS.
Wender stated that the Treasury is encouraging that fund broadband projects be built with fiber because it is a future-proof technology.
“We have put our thumb on the scale for fiber,” said Wender.
He also stated that working to implement broadband projects using project funds represents an opportunity for governors and state governments to score political wins.
Wender encouraged members of INCOMPAS listening to his conversation with Pickering to be engaged with their state legislatures in the disbursement of project funds and to make sure that not only the most powerful telecom companies have their interests represented by actions of the legislature.
He also confirmed that when entities apply for money from the Capital Projects Fund they do not need to specify the projects they plan to use the money for on their application, and that the Treasury is in constant communication with the Federal Communications Commission as well as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in order to coordinate data necessary to determine where funds should be disbursed.
AT&T Q1 Reflects Fiber Growth, Fixed-Wireless Still Plays Crucial Role for Rural Americans
AT&T executives emphasized role of fixed-wireless as crucial to serving rural Americans.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – During AT&T’s first quarter call on Thursday, CEO John Stankey noted the decline of older technologies as it expands its fiber builds and continues to invest in fixed-wireless.
During the call, AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches stated that even with the shutdown of 3G services, the company still had its best first quarter in more than a decade with 691,000 postpaid phone net adds and 965,000 postpaid net adds on its network. In the first quarter, AT&T fiber also gained 289,000 net adds, having brought the total AT&T fiber users up to 6.3 million (1.1 million more than Q1 of 2021).
While speaking to investors Thursday, Stankey emphasized that the demand for slower technologies like DSL and cable are continuing to fall. “We do not believe a product that is doing sub-100 [Mbps] is going to be a viable product in the market over the net couple of years based on how we are seeing consumers use the service,” Stankey said.
Similar sentiments have been shared by industry experts and broadband experts since over the past several years, though these assertions were echoed even louder during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the difference between those who could benefit from telehealth, telework, and distance learning services became even more pronounced.
Though fixed-wireless deployment strategies may not be able to deliver speeds as high as fiber, Stankey also did not rule them out. “There are clearly places in more rural areas where fixed wireless will be the best way to send bandwidth out to a customer,” he said. “We believe we can play in those spaces – there will be some former ADSL locations where fixed wireless will be a substantial step up and opportunity, and there [are] going to be places where the government comes in with subsidy in less densely populated areas that fixed-wireless is going to be the solution.”
He added that even though there might be other customers that may be best served by other “niche” broadband products, AT&T will not focus on marketing to these highly specific customers. “I think market performance of what we are able to do as we blanket an area with a robust fixed/fiber broadband service are showing in the numbers that we are putting up in our performance in the market right now.”
Consolidated revenues for the quarter were $38.1 billion with operating income of $5.9 billion.
Fiber Broadband and Rural Broadband Associations Call on NTIA to Prioritize Fiber in Funding Grants
Gary Bolton and Shirley Bloomfield called on NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson to prioritize applicant investing in “future-proof” fiber.
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 – Fiber broadband advocates appealed to National Telecommunication and Information Administration leadership to adopt an “all hands on deck approach” that prioritizes fiber infrastructure as the organization works to finalize the notice of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
In an open letter to the NTIA’s Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson, the CEO of Rural Broadband Association NTCA, Shirley Bloomfield, and Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton called on the NTIA to “Prioritize funding for future proof, all-fiber networks.”
In the letter, Bloomfield and Bolton emphasized that the digital divide cannot be solved by “adopting half-measures” that will provide a temporary solution to the broadband needs facing Americans living and working with insufficient broadband.
“These households deserve the same high performance broadband service – all-fiber networks – that has been deployed to over 50 million residences and that providers are rolling out, and will continue to roll out, to millions more annually,” they said.
The letter echoed the FBA’s slogan: “In a very real sense, the market has spoken: if it is not fiber, it is not broadband. The NTIA, therefore, should define ‘Priority Broadband Projects’ as all-fiber projects and ensure that application committing to build these future proof networks are given a substantial preference in any scoring or weighting.”
The letter also addresses criticisms that all-fiber approaches are not technology neutral. “Being technology-neutral does not mean we should not account for the capabilities of each technology,” it said. “The reality is that the capabilities of all-fiber networks far outpace any other technology, both in proven (rather than speculative) performance and their ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer demands.”
The letter stated that the BEAD program – which is responsible for $42.5 billion of the $65 million IIJA – should prioritize applicants that commit to high penetration rates and assist communities with digital literacy and subscription issues.
The NTIA has hosted three technical assistance webinars for applicants, with an additional webinar on April 27 and one more on May 11. The final notice of funding opportunity is to be made public on Monday, May 16.
