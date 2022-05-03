Infrastructure
Micro-trenching Could Cut Broadband Deployment Costs for Some High-Density Areas
Though the technology could help cut costs in some areas, it should not be considered “an end all be all solution.”
HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 – Microtrenching can be an invaluable deployment method for some broadband rollout efforts, but it should not be considered a one-size-fits-all approach.
During the Broadband Communities Summit here on Tuesday, Mears Group Inc. Vice President of Operations Duke Horan explained the benefits and drawbacks of using microtrenching rather than more traditional construction methods.
Mears Group is a construction engineering company that works on projects ranging from pipeline construction to electrical infrastructure, to broadband.
Horan said that microtrenching as a concept has been somewhat watered down as the practice has become more popular. In his view, microtrenching only applies to builds that dig trenches less than two inches wide and under a foot deep, though he said other construction companies will argue that up to trenches up three feet deep should be considered microtrenching.
Microtrenching can be a cost-saving strategy for many regions, particularly in high-density areas. “In areas with a lot of rock and a lot of asphalt, it may make sense to do microtrenching,” Horan said.
He explained that though there are always disruptions when digging any kind of trench along roads, microtrenching’s impact is lower than traditional trenching. He added that because conduit is buried much shallower than other methods, maintaining, repairing, and replacing conduit is also easier.
Despite these benefits, Horan said that microtrenching should not be used in every situation. “Microtrenching is not an end all be all solution,” he said. For example, though microtrenching works in all climates, it works better in warmer climates because rapid, intense thaw/freeze cycles can be detrimental to the conduit. “The sweet spot is outside of downtown but closer than rural areas.”
He also added that in areas with lots of recurring construction, concrete, or small rocks and pebbles, directional boring and other methods may be more cost effective. An additional caveat Horan mentioned was that although microtrenching machines can deploy at nearly six times the rate of a borer, a microtrencher may require a team of up to 12 operators, whereas a borer can operate with as few as three.
5G
Alphabet Infrastructure Firm Says Private Financing Needed for Shared 5G Facilities
Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners representative says investors must step in as large carriers are burdened by high costs of 5G rollout.
HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 – A representative of an infrastructure firm affiliated under Google parent company Alphabet on Monday emphasized the need for private financing in funding open access networks for 5G expansion.
Noah Tulsky, partner at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, participated in a panel on private financing of broadband infrastructure projects as part of Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment during the Broadband Communities annual summit here.
Tulsky stated that at the present, private investment into shared broadband infrastructure networks is particularly necessary in large part because it is capital intensive for large cellular carriers to expand their rollout of 5G networks.
The market climate of the moment makes it difficult to charge cellular customers higher data rates for 5G implementation as consumers are largely unwilling to pay such fees.
Broadband Breakfast’s event also focused heavily on ideal strategies for fiber builds with additional input from advisory firm Pinpoint Capital Advisors’ managing director Andrew Semenak, internet service provider Next Level Networks’ CEO David Barron and Chief Technology Officer Darrell Gentry, and ISP Stealth Communications’ CEO Shrihari Pandit as well as its Business Development Director Joe Plotkin.
Pandit summed up the central question on discussion, stating “Will throwing more money at broadband help to solve key issues like closing the digital divide and making broadband access more affordable for millions?”
Tulsky has written previously in Broadband Bradkfast on the symbiotic relationship fiber has with wireless, stating that “wireless broadband can complement fiber technology, which drive down consumer costs and help close the digital divide.”
He stated Monday that funding from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill is likely the best way to build conduit and predicted that in less wealthy, low-density areas conduit will be funded by the government as opposed to private investors, while small and medium fiber companies will be consolidated into larger companies that focus on city-based fiber deployments.
T.J. York contributed reporting to this article.
Universal Service
Universal Service Fund in Need of Reform, Said Panelist at Broadband Community Summit Event
The Universal Service Fund’s base is shrinking.
HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 – As funding for the Universal Service Fund continues to fall year over year, the Federal Communications Commission is evaluating options to reform it.
During Broadband Communities Summit 2022, Principal Consultant for Mattey Consulting LLC, Carol Mattey anticipated what kind of changes to the Universal Service Fund that stakeholders could expect in the coming years.
The Universal Service Fund is responsible for funding several high-profile financial benefits including the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the Connect America Fund, E-Rate, the Lifeline Program, and the Rural Healthcare Program.
The USF is funded through compulsory service provider contributions. Though those contributions have historically been based on providers’ interstate and international telecommunications service revenues, critics of the program argue that providers are increasingly able to dodge these contributions by reclassifying their sources of revenue.
A common misconception for dwindling contributions is cord cutting, Mattey said. As more people drop landlines, there is simply less voice revenue – but that is only part of the issue.
Mattey said that while information revenues have increased through consumer use of the internet, voice revenues have fallen. This disparity has caused the telecommunication contribution to skyrocket and could be nearly 30 percent in 2022.
Mattey explained that most companies simply bill their consumers to offset that amount, and as a result, the contribution has been disproportionately burdened by the elderly who are more likely to use landlines.
When addressing potential reforms, Mattey pointed to three most likely possibilities being considered: broadband internet access revenue, a flat fee per voice and broadband connection, and a flat fee per phone number.
“Any reform needs to be simple and must be able to be audited,” she said. “The current system is not equitable.”
Infrastructure
Senate Committee Witnesses Recommend Apprenticeship Programs in Schools for Broadband Workforce
Workforce funding for infrastructure expansion has been allocated under the infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 – Apprenticeships can help solve workplace shortages for broadband infrastructure builds, according to witnesses at a Senate workplace subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.
Technical and worker shortages have been flagged by agency and government officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as a key area for broadband builds, with money portioned out for it under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
In arguing that apprenticeships are widely underutilized in the United States, panelists at the hearing cited a lack of incentives for public schools to push alternatives to a regular four-year college degree. To combat this, Dan Hendricks, director of the Denver Joint Electrical Apprenticeship, advised visiting with school counselors and educating them on available opportunities and benefits from an apprenticeship program.
According to Hendricks, apprenticeship programs place students in the workforce with an average salary of $80,000. Within four years, many advance to a salary of $100,000. Most will graduate from the program with little to no student debt, he argued.
Additionally, Brent Gillum, CEO of telco LightStream, suggested creating “workforce development opportunities in secondary and post-secondary schools by leveraging existing curriculum in S.T.E.M. programs, apprenticeships and online-learning.”
Workplace demand will continue to increase as federal grant funds circulate through state systems. Brookings Researchers in 2021 found that 160,000 broadband jobs would be created by the broadband infrastructure bill.
Nicole Turner Lee, director of the Center for Technology Innovation, recommended working with community colleges to provide career pathways directly into these fields and providing digital service cores for new entrance as a precursor to the apprenticeship programs, providing experiential learning at a local level.
It was proposed to train students where they live with already-developed remote training models. Turner Lee expressed optimism that local apprenticeship training will help bridge the digital divide as low-income persons choose more affordable schooling options.
In Ohio for example, the government announced new technical programs in certain colleges to train the workforce for broadband expansion projects.
Recent
- Alphabet Infrastructure Firm Says Private Financing Needed for Shared 5G Facilities
- Universal Service Fund in Need of Reform, Said Panelist at Broadband Community Summit Event
- Senate Committee Witnesses Recommend Apprenticeship Programs in Schools for Broadband Workforce
- Micro-trenching Could Cut Broadband Deployment Costs for Some High-Density Areas
- Municipalities Generally Prefer Not to Own Broadband Builds, Conference Hears
- Dish Partners with Samsung on 5G, EU Targets Apple on Antitrust, Mediacom Extends Fiber in Iowa
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Christopher Mitchell: Brendan Carr is Wrong on the Treasury Department’s Broadband Rules
-
WISP3 months ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
-
Big Tech2 months ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program