Patty Judge: FCC Pole Attachments Proceeding Will Help Boost Connectivity Across America
The FCC recognizes pole access for the barrier that it is.
My home state of Iowa ranks 45th in the country when it comes to the share of people with access to broadband.
In fact, around one-third of our counties are labeled as “broadband deserts” where reliable, high-speed internet is “rarely” offered.
In real terms, that means hundreds of thousands of our friends, family members, and neighbors still cannot find jobs online, access remote learning opportunities, leverage precision agriculture technology, speak to a doctor over video conference, or simply connect with loved ones online.
Thanks to new investments, that could soon change, but only if policymakers act quickly to clear away long-standing obstacles, including those raised on the recent Broadband Breakfast Live panel entitled, “New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?”
Over the past few years, lawmakers at both the federal and state levels have sought to tackle the digital divide once and for all. For example, this past January, our state announced an additional $200 million in grants for broadband projects across Iowa, bringing the total award amount to $880 million just within the past three years.
On the national level, federal lawmakers allocated $65 billion specifically for broadband within the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The resources are there to meet the challenge, but only if crucial funding is used in the most effective and efficient way to guarantee that unserved homes, businesses, and other anchor institutions in our rural communities receive access to reliable, high-speed internet as quickly as possible.
This means eliminating barriers that stand in the way of swift broadband deployment, especially when it comes to accessing millions of utility poles that carry broadband into remote areas.
The outdated, costly, and time-consuming process of attaching broadband infrastructure to utility poles often leads to lengthy disputes and investment-constraining costs that can delay or even halt deployment efforts altogether.
It may not immediately be clear how and why poles – owned by utility companies, electric cooperatives or municipalities – play such a significant role in the broadband deployment process, but they are essential.
To bring unserved households high-speed internet connectivity, service providers must attach wires to these poles. In rural communities, including those in Iowa, broadband providers may have to connect cables to upwards of 10 or more poles just to reach one house or small business.
Adding to this challenge, outdated or damaged poles may need to be replaced before cables can be attached. In practical terms, as many as one in 12 of these poles might need to be replaced for buildout to proceed.
That doesn’t happen swiftly unless pole owners are ready to do their part.
A study by Connect The Future found that for every month of delayed expansion due to pole-related hold ups, Americans forego somewhere between $491 million and $1.86 billion in economic gains.
It is encouraging to see the Federal Communications Commission propose new action on pole attachment reform.
This proceeding demonstrates that the FCC, under Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s leadership, recognizes pole access as a significant barrier to broadband deployment in unserved areas and understands the need to ensure a fast and fair process for attachments, replacements, and dispute resolution – before needless expenses and delays dilute the impact of new federal and state funds devoted to broadband deployment.
Rural Iowans need access to broadband now and utility poles attachment reforms are essential to making that vision a reality.
It’s time to reform outdated pole attachment rules, specifically by guaranteeing a fair division of costs between attachers and owners for poles that need replacing, and setting a reasonable timetable for the resolution of disputes. Without these long overdue reforms, millions across the country will continue to fall behind.
Patty Judge is the former Lieutenant Governor of Iowa (2007-11) and the co-founder of Focus on Rural America. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Christopher Mitchell: Former Sen. Heitkamp’s Attacks on Gigi Sohn for FCC are Wildly Off-Base
Former North Dakota senator sounds practical, but she is misreading quotes or taking them out of context.
Gigi Sohn is still up for confirmation by the Senate to complete the Federal Communications Commission – an independent agency in the executive branch of the federal government that has been stuck at a 2-2 split of Democrats and Republicans since President Biden took office. The FCC is supposed to operate with five commissioners, with the party of the President in power having 3 seats.
She was the obvious choice in December of 2020, when it was clear that Joe Biden would take office. With decades of history in telecom and media-related policy as well as a recent stint as Counselor to Tom Wheeler when he was Chair of the FCC, she would be among the most-qualified people to serve on it since I began working in telecom in 2007. And by among, I mean at the top.
I’ve known Gigi for many years and respected her from the first time I saw her in action. She isn’t a political agent trying to figure out the best path to the top. She has strong beliefs, and she’ll tell you what they are in a wonderful Long Island blur of passion. She respects other beliefs and ideas but she isn’t going to pretend she agrees with you when she doesn’t.
Maybe my word isn’t that persuasive, because I tend to agree with Sohn on many issues. But a lot of people with far more credibility among conservatives have spoken up on Gigi. So I hadn’t written anything about this because I assumed it would take time but Gigi would get confirmed. Plus, I focus my work outside DC and there is a lot going on that is keeping us busy.
Gigi was always under fire by the likes of the Wall Street Journal Opinion page, which has made baseless claims about her not being committed to free speech, using tortured logic around denying mergers. If I went off every time that bunch embarrassed the good work of their reporters, I wouldn’t do anything else.
But then some allies forwarded me claims coming from former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp – someone I have listened to being interviewed on podcasts and generally thought well of because she sounds practical. But the attacks from Heitkamp on Gigi are so off-base that I had to respond because I’m often working with people in rural communities for whom this issue is not theoretical. They have suffered for more than a decade of federal and state mismanagement of broadband expansion programs. Their towns are struggling as hospitals close and jobs move away to areas with better access. Their children have fewer educational opportunities. They face greater risk from communications failures in natural disasters. Getting this right is important.
Multiple off-base complaints about Gigi Sohn and rural America
Heitkamp makes multiple claims that Gigi’s confirmation would be bad for rural America based on misreading quotes or taking them out of context to pretend that Gigi is not concerned with rural broadband challenges. Like this:
- During an April 2021 interview with Bloomberg Government, saying ‘What [have we gotten] for [the federal government’s existing] $50 billion investment? Not much.’
Is this a sign that Gigi thinks we shouldn’t spend money in rural America? That is what Heitkamp wants you to believe. But the very next passage in that article says this:
- ‘What do we get for a $50 billion investment? Not much,’ she said in an interview. ‘What we don’t want is to be in the position we are today: where we built networks that were for then, and not for now, and not for the future.’
The article is about whether money spent on rural broadband subsidies should be built using yesterday’s or tomorrow’s technology. Gigi has been on the right side of this question – we should be making sure that investments in rural America will permanently solve the problem.
Heitkamp was Senator from 2013-2019, a time when the federal government gave multiple billions of dollars to the biggest telecom monopolies – like AT&T. They didn’t even meet the pathetic requirements of that program. Like, at all.
Don’t just take my word for it. Minnesota’s Blandin Foundation has long been a national model for seeking broadband solutions that really work. That work is run by Bernadine Joselyn, someone I have worked with off and on and who has put real thought into rural policy. Regarding the billions of dollars under Connect America Fund, she was quoted here:
- Those speeds were ‘such a waste of public dollars,’ said Bernadine Joselyn, public policy director for the Blandin Foundation, a Grand Rapids, Minnesota, nonprofit focused on rural issues. ‘If you’re going to make an investment in broadband, you want it to be future proof, especially with public funds. I think it’s reasonable to expect it would benefit a community for decades.’
Heitkamp’s time would be far better used exposing the policies in DC that sent billions to AT&T and bankrupt companies like Frontier that failed to connect rural America. Instead, she is running a national campaign to tank Gigi’s nomination because Gigi dared to suggest that subsidies to rural America should actually benefit rural residents and businesses. Because Gigi also believes that we should balance rural investment with subsidies to cities, where millions more Americans are ignored or poorly served by cable monopolies and where little girls do their homework at Taco Bell in the city of Salinas just like their peers in rural McDonald’s parking lots.
North Dakota once broke free of big monopolies
Here is the savage irony of Heitkamp running down Gigi with this attack. Heitkcamp is positioning herself as the savior of rural America while selling it out to the monopolies that have refused to invest in it. And she does it while knowing that her former constituents in North Dakota won’t be as harmed as the rest of the country because North Dakota is already wired. 77 percent of the rural areas in the state can connect to the Internet via future-proof, fiber networks, compared to just 20 percent of rural Americans as a whole. North Dakota broke free of the big monopolies that refused to invest outside of the cities, when local cooperatives and independent telcos bought the lines from those monopolies decades ago to better serve their subscribers.
Tanking Gigi’s nomination on these grounds sends a message that rural subsidies should continue going to those companies that simply extract wealth from rural areas. Gigi stands to make sure we invest in networks that are accountable to rural communities rather than handing billions to companies that are better at astroturf marketing campaigns than connecting farms with fiber. I understand why the telecom monopolies are frequently happy to bankroll misinformation campaigns to further their interests. I’m confused why so many people are so easily taken by them.
Gigi is deeply respected by the people who oppose damn near everything she does. I want to see Gigi on the FCC for the same reason her opponents do – because she is not the type to sell out for a buck. She is the model for who we need on the FCC.
Editor’s Note: This piece was authored by Christopher Mitchell, director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year. This piece was originally published on MuniNetworks.org on April 26, 2022, and is reprinted with permission.
Steve Truebner: Middle Mile Investment Essential to True Broadband Expansion
Increased focus on middle mile is necessary for access to effective connectivity.
The term “rush hour” is synonymous with congested roads, sluggish progress, and frustrated commuters.
Lesser known is “internet rush hour;” a network-industry term that depicts the window of time when a swell of data traffic pushes network infrastructure toward its own capacity limitations, creating bottlenecks that impact performance and reliability for the end user.
Network bandwidth demand in the United States continues to increase at a rapid pace, making comprehensive capacity planning a bewildering science.
- In 2022, broadband usage across the internet grew by 34% and another 29% in 2021.
- Video data now accounts for 50-75% of all internet traffic. Mostly attributed to streaming services, but two-way video platforms bring a higher dependency on upstream network capacity.
- By 2023, 5 billion mobile devices will be connected in North America – an increase of 40% from 2018.
- Technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality and automated vehicles are not far down the road and will command substantial bandwidth requirements.
Whether for roads or networks, traffic management and infrastructure solutions are constantly evolving to meet future demand.
Governments build roads for citizens to live and work, and then enhance those roads to adequately support the volume and types of vehicles that utilize the route.
Broadband networks share similar principles in meeting future capacity demands, but the task is far more complicated and dynamic.
These diverse networks are typically privately owned and improvements are compelled – and limited – by financial return factors as much as customer satisfaction.
These networks are indeed our digital roads. They are essential in serving the public good and facilitating social and economic advancement. The challenge to prepare these privately managed assets is vast and complex.
To meet the increasing demand for personal and commercial connectivity, the U.S. is entering an era of historic public and private funding for broadband infrastructure deployment. This includes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, delivering $65 billion in funding to improve broadband access and programmatically address the realities of digital inequity.
Broadband infrastructure is generally categorized as either middle mile or last mile.
Middle mile networks bring data from an internet backbone to a connection point where traffic is handed off to the last mile network, typically owned by an internet service provider, that ultimately services the end-user.
The networks are underpinned by an ecosystem of network technologies, edge computing and cloud storage essential to network operations.
The last mile and middle mile network infrastructure that make our connected experiences possible are highly interdependent in order to deliver high-speed, reliable and affordable internet service to the end-user.
This multifaceted network is the indispensable infrastructure that will support the digital upheaval that is touching everything in our modern society, and a citizen’s connection to the internet is often only as strong as the weakest link in the connectivity ecosystem.
Empowering the States
In the upcoming weeks, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will release program guidelines for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program ($42 billion) to be distributed to states, as well as the $1 billion dedicated to middle mile infrastructure development.
Specific to the BEAD program parameters, individual states will respond by submitting a five-year action plan that will be the guiding document for the strategic investment for their allocation of the $42 billion.
As broadband needs vary widely among states, it is imperative that the NTIA empower states with the flexibility to include additional strategic middle mile investments deemed critical to their local broadband landscape.
Many states have rural areas that simply lack sufficient middle mile connectivity as a precursor to last mile services.
In the past, broadband expansion funding has been primarily directed toward last mile infrastructure, which is undeniably important, but has also had the unintended consequence of fostering limited competition and enabling single service provider monopolies.
Meaningful middle mile investments, in concert with last mile deployments, will better prepare communities for the digital future and support the objectives of accessible, affordable broadband set out in this legislation.
There are a wide range of middle mile partnerships that states can consider as components of their holistic broadband plans, including utility partnerships, regional middle mile cooperatives, statewide middle mile initiatives and locally organized public private partnerships.
State broadband offices will be managing an extraordinary amount of funding in the upcoming years.
With local market knowledge and a holistic mindset to building the broadband infrastructure, we can be confident that this generational investment is future-proofed to avoid the traffic jams and network disruption caused by capacity constraints and can deliver on the fundamental promise of fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity.
Steve Truebner is a Sales Director at Black & Veatch. He has more than 20 years of experience working with the public sector. Specializing in public-private partnerships, he has led a wide range of energy, infrastructure and technology deployments across 30 U.S. states. Steve’s focus at Black & Veatch is on broadband expansion and intelligent infrastructure solutions with cities, states and utilities. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Joel Thayer and Shane Tews: Rural Broadband Requires Out-of-the-Box Thinking
Mobile broadband is largely ignored by federal connectivity efforts.
Rapid broadband accessibility remains a U.S. priority.
With the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act and implementation of the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, closing the digital divide may be on the horizon — at least when it comes to broadband at home.
But while these programs are focused on wiring up our rural communities — stringing fiber on poles and down conduits — neither focuses on mobile broadband, a critical part of the equation for those that want to be connected.
The vast majority of Americans (83%!) now rely on their cellphones to communicate on the go, with an increasing number relying on 5G.
5G and its applications are made to serve rural communities. Widespread 5G can help rural, low-income Americans access important medical appointments hundreds of miles away via telehealth apps or allow their children to attend remote tutoring sessions.
The promise of 5G will untether the Internet in ways we can’t even imagine.
But rural America has a 5G problem — 82 million Americans are not yet covered by 5G networks. Even worse, 8 million Americans cannot even access 4G LTE mobile broadband at speeds of 10/3 Mbps — which is slower than the federal benchmark of 25/3 Mbps.
So what can be done about it? A lot.
Spectrum is the lifeblood of any wireless network, and more is needed
First and foremost, there’s a need for more spectrum, the lifeblood of any wireless network.
Over the past six years, the FCC has opened up more than 6 GHz of spectrum for licensed 5G services, with the auction of the 2.5 GHz band to commence this summer.
That auction has been delayed by over a year, and an assortment of stakeholders have tried to delay past auctions at the last minute. The FCC must stand firm and move forward with the auction on schedule — rural America cannot wait any longer.
Unlicensed spectrum is also important. It offers carriers the ability to supplement their licensed spectrum. And it creates an opportunity for wireless Internet service providers to fill in coverage gaps left by the larger players.
There too the FCC has made significant progress, opening up the 6 GHz band for new unlicensed uses. But actual use of the 6 GHz bands for rural America has been delayed by electric companies attempting to relitigate the FCC’s decision.
The FCC should resolve these concerns and move forward quickly to ensure rural Americans can benefit from this spectrum as soon as possible.
Next, we’ve got to make sure we make better use of the spectrum we already have.
Earlier mobile networks were built using low-band spectrum — radiofrequencies that can penetrate buildings and offer service from miles away.
Fortunately, carriers have started to refarm this spectrum for 5G services.
One problem, however, is that opportunistic vendors are attempting to slow down this transition.
Alarm companies and others slow-rolled the deployment of upgrades to their customers to move them off 3G networks and onto modern facilities. It’s allowed them to profit enormously, and now they’re trying to delay the upgrade to 5G in order to stave off the cost of new equipment.
But again, rural Americans shouldn’t be told to wait — they want and need the next-generation networks found in the cities.
It’s time for the FCC to dismiss these misplaced concerns and make clear carriers can move forward with the 5G upgrade.
Another problem is outmoded thinking on how Americans can get mobile broadband.
Since the 1980s, the FCC has limited cellular networks to terrestrial operations. But with the New Space Age dawning, it’s time to heed the words of the late Stephen Hawking: “Remember to look up to stars and not down at your feet.”
New American constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper will be offering ubiquitous broadband to rural America. And new entrants like AST SpaceMobile are looking to leverage innovative direct-to-cell satellite technology to bring 5G to rural America.
Move forward with allowing terrestrial licensees to connect the unconnected
The FCC should move forward with allowing terrestrial licensees to connect the unconnected to 5G on their frequencies in partnership with satellite operators.
Letting a satellite reflect a carriers’ signal back to Earth could extend the reach of traditional 5G towers by hundreds of miles at minimal cost.
If the FCC allowed flexible use of wireless rules to allow satellite-provided 5G on their own licensed frequencies, it could bring next-generation mobile broadband to 82 million Americans in short order.
And there’s much more the FCC could do, but all such actions face greater obstacles.
It could continue its work over the last decade to streamline permitting and pole attachments — but States, localities, and electric companies are sure to object.
It could move forward with its $9 billion 5G Fund established to bring next-gen services to rural America — but that funding can’t start until FCC has new coverage maps, which may not even be available this year.
America needs and deserves an all-of-the above approach to ensure every family can connect with 5G.
Moving forward on the 2.5 GHz auction, the 6 GHz implementation, rejecting attempts to wind down last-gen networks, and allowing satellite-terrestrial partnerships are all actions within the FCC’s grasp. And all these solutions will bring 5G to rural America quickly and with minimal cost to the government.
It’s time to get to work.
Joel Thayer is President of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a D.C. non-profit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus.
Shane Tews is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on cybersecurity issues, including privacy and data protection, next-generation networking (5G), the Internet of Things, international internet governance, digital economic policy, information and communications technology, Artificial intelligence and the metaverse, cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, and emerging technologies. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
