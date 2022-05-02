Broadband Roundup
Semiconductor Chip Shortages, Tech Stocks Tank Market, Increased Surveillance Abroad
Intel is pushing back its estimate on how long the global semiconductor chip shortage will last.
May 2, 2022 – Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during a conference call Thursday that his company expects the global shortage of semiconductor chips will last until 2024, a year later than his prior projections said.
The shortage is compounded by ubiquitous Taiwanese chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s aggressive buying up of large supplies of chipmaking equipment.
This past fiscal quarter, Intel announced it will buy Tower Semiconductor and build new chip factories both in Germany and domestically in Ohio. The company’s earnings for the quarter were down 7% from its revenues just a year ago.
Through Q1, global PC sales were down 6.8%.
Gelsinger’s strategy for Intel amid the tumult of shortages involves outsourcing chip production to external manufacturers like TSMC and GlobalFoundries and exporting to other companies chips it makes itself through the new Intel Foundry Services, all while aiming to get the CHIPS Act passed through Congress so that domestic production can be bolstered.
Tech shares falling, drag market down
Amid decreasing share values all exceeding 3% at tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix and PayPal, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite took large losses on Friday.
The Dow closed with a loss of more than 930 points – a 2.8% decline – and the Nasdaq composite dropped 4.2% on the day and more than 14% since the start of April. It’s Nasdaq’s worst monthly loss since 2008, coming just a week before the Federal Reserve is set to meet and expected to announce a 0.5-percentage point interest rate hike as inflation remains at high levels.
The stock-market lows are expected to continue early this week, just as they’ve fallen steadily this whole year as investors are rattled by inflation, the economic consequences of war in Ukraine, pandemic-related supply chain issues and additional Federal Reserve action.
All-time highs in warrantless surveillance abroad, decreasing warrants at home
An annual report from the Office for the Director of National Intelligence released last month shows that warrantless surveillance of foreigners by the U.S. reached an online high and that court-approved warrants for domestic surveillance decreased for a fourth straight year.
Last year courts approved warrants for wiretaps or physical searches against 376 targets under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act – a drop from 2020’s 451 targets – of which 309 were directed at individuals on U.S. soil who were neither citizens nor permanent residents.
According to The Hill, privacy advocates have expressed concern over the increase in warrantless searches under Section 702 of FISA, which allows surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S. who use U.S.-based products like Google without the need for a court order. Figures for this type of search this year passed a previous high by roughly 25,000 to reach 232,432 targets.
The American Civil Liberties Union says broad searches violate constitutional protections against unwarranted searches and seizures.
“For anyone outside the U.S. government, the astronomical number of FBI searches of Americans’ communications is either highly alarming or entirely meaningless,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a statement.
Broadband Roundup
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Section 230 Repeal, Spectrum Innovation Act, E-Rate Bidding
The conservative firebrand attributes says the banning of her personal Twitter is the result of social media’s left-wing bias.
April 29, 2022 – On Thursday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill in the House to abolish Section 230 and the liability protections it provides to online platforms.
In January, Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended following repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, leaving her with access only to her official congressional account.
The bill proposes replacing Section 230 with a requirement for “reasonable, non-discriminatory access to online communications platforms” through a “common carrier” framework
Titled the 21st Century FREE Speech Act, H.R.7613, it will serve as the House version of a Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
Online communications platforms would be prevented from exerting “undue or unreasonable preference or advantage to any particular person, class of persons, political or religious group or affiliation, or locality” and consumers would be provided a mechanism to sue for violations, all to combat alleged bias of social media platforms against conservative voices.
Greene stated that should Twitter’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk attempt to combat censorship on the platform as he has stated, her bill should assist him.
Bipartisan, bicameral Spectrum Innovation Act
On Thursday the offices of Reps. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, as well as those of Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced their introduction of the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022.
The legislation would “free up new airwaves for wireless broadband use by the public” such as auctioned 200 MHz spectrum and would “allow more opportunities for research, safety, and for the public to access faster internet speeds and more responsive networks.”
Introduction of the bill received praise from officials at Competitive Carriers Association, New America’s Open Technology Institute, CTIA and NCTA, The Internet and Television Association.
SHLB opposes FCC’s new competitive bidding proposal
On Thursday the School, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition encouraged the Federal Communications Commission not to move forward with its proposed changes to the E-rate program’s competitive bidding process which aim to promote fair and openly competitive bidding.
SHLB says the commission’s proposals would “unnecessarily burden applicants, conflict with local and state laws, and ultimately hinder competition.”
SHLB executive director John Windhausen said that while his organization “generally supports streamlining the E-rate program,” the FCC’s proposal to do so would not prevent possible fraud in the E-rate bidding process among other potential problems.
SHLB has been vigilant on changes to E-rate bidding, pointing out similar problems with proposed changes in December.
Broadband Roundup
Future of the Internet, Digital Equity Planning, Microsoft Report on Russian Cyberattacks
The US launches an effort to protect the open internet with 60 other countries.
April 28, 2022 — On Thursday, the United States along with 60 other countries launched the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet,” an agreement between countries to promote the open internet without interfering in country-specific regulations.
“We intend to ensure that the use of digital technologies reinforces, not weakens, democracy and respect for human rights; offers opportunities for innovation in the digital ecosystem, including businesses large and small; and maintains connections between our societies. We intend to work together to protect and fortify the multistakeholder system of Internet governance and to maintain a high level of security, privacy protection, stability and resilience of the technical infrastructure of the Internet,” the document states.
The declaration was signed into effect by countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission.
It comes at a time when countries all around the world are grappling with disinformation, hate speech, and cyberattacks. By issuing this declaration, countries will be able to work together to promote a safer version of the digital world.
New digital equity resource
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance released the “Digital Inclusion Guide for States: How to Prepare for Success in Your State Digital Equity Planning” on Wednesday.
The guide is intended to help states access federal funding for digital equity. The document includes information about the Digital Equity Act along with recommendations for how to coordinate funding from different programs, state best practices, and other information that guides states through the process of accessing funding.
“The Digital Inclusion Guide for States is a timely tool to prepare for the forthcoming planning opportunity the DEA provides. Think of this as the pre-planning guide to help make the most of the planning funds when states receive them,” said the NDIA about the guide in a statement.
Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine report
On Wednesday, Microsoft released a report highlighting Russia’s “destructive” cyberattacks on Ukraine.
“We believe it’s important to share this information so that policymakers and the public around the world know what’s occurring, and so others in the security community can continue to identify and defend against this activity,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of customer security and trust, said in a release. “All of this work is ultimately focused on protecting civilians from attacks that can directly impact their lives and their access to critical services,”
The report specifies over 237 cyberattacks from Russian nation-state actors against Ukraine.
“The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people’s access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country’s leadership,” Burt wrote.
Broadband Roundup
Coalition Voices Dissent on Antitrust Bills, NYC Communities to Receive Free Broadband, Tesla Stock Takes Hit in Twitter Wake
Letter claims antitrust bills would cost the economy $319 billion.
April 27, 2022 – A coalition of organizations penned a joint letter Wednesday to reflect their dissent of recently announced antitrust bills making their way through Congress.
The letter was addressed to congressional leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the Chairman of the House Committee of the Judiciary Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY-10, and voiced concerns over four bills.
Members of the group included Americans for Prosperity, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, the US Hispanic Business Council, and others, and they argued that the bills would collectively cost the economy $319 billion though higher retail costs passed along to consumers.
The four bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S2992), the House equivalent American Choice and Innovation Online Act (HR3816), the Ending Platform Monopolies Act (HR3825), and the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021 (HR3826).
The authors of the letter condemned the “simplistic language” of the bills and argued that though the bills intended to primarily impact dominant tech companies such at Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, they will impact more unintended targets as time goes on.
“[The bill’s reliance] market capitalization means that more American companies would be captured in just a few years: 13 additional companies in the next 5 to 10 years and likely over 100 companies by the 2030s,” the letter read.
The letter concluded by stating that these bills would overall make it more challenging for US based companies to compete on the global stage, and stifle would-be American startups.
New York communities to get broadband at no cost to the consumer
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Upper East Side public housing complexes – Isaacs Houses and Holmes Tower – are set to receive free broadband thanks to a “first-of-its-kind initiative” touted by Manhattan Councilwoman Julie Menin.
Menin referred to the lack of affordable broadband connectivity in the city as “outrageous” and “shocking,” the New York Daily News reported. “Not having access to broadband is not OK,” Menin said.
Menin is scheduled to fully unveil the program at the Stanley Isaacs Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tesla takes hit in wake of Twitter deal
Following Twitter’s announcement that it would accept Elon Musk’s offer of $44 billion in cash, Tesla stock nosedived Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday, Tesla’s stock was trading around $100 less than the previous day – around a ten percent drop.
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, would be responsible to cover $21 billion of the $44 billion and it is currently unclear how he will come up with the remaining $23 billion – whether that is selling his own shares in Tesla, bringing on additional investment, or borrowing against his existing shares.
According to Business Insider, around 80 percent of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock.
