Broadband Roundup
ATS SpaceMobile Testing Satellite-to-Cell Tech, Simington on Twitter Deal, Lawmakers Call for Better Facebook Oversight
ATS will test technology allowing LEO satellites to provide direct connectivity to cellphones.
May 4, 2022 – AST SpaceMobile said Monday that the Federal Communications Commission awarded it an experimental license to test technology that would allow its satellites to connect directly with cell phones for connectivity.
For the trial, the company is partnering with American Tower, Rakuten Mobile, and Vodafone, the latter two investors in the project. Once in orbit, it will conduct testing of the technology in the U.S. and Japan with Rakuten.
It added in the release that its low-earth orbit BlueWalker 3 satellite, which uses low-band cellular airwaves and is preparing for launch this summer, will help “eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected.
“We appreciate the diligent support of the FCC in providing the experimental license for our upcoming satellite launch,” said AST SpaceMobile CEO Abel Avellan. “Together with other testing around the world, this license will enable us to conduct some of our most important testing here, at home, in the United States.”
AST would be the latest to try and beam broadband capacity to the ground. SpaceX’s Starlink has thousands of LEO satellites — which fly closer to the earth’s surface for faster connections — in space and is currently providing direct-to-consumer home internet service. AST said it will allow smartphones to connect without specialized satellite hardware.
“SpaceMobile will … help the world’s most under-served communities to access the latest mobile services much sooner than predicted,” said Avellan.
FCC Commissioner Simington says agency doesn’t have jurisdiction to block Twitter deal
In a statement on Monday, FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said the agency has not authority to block SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media platform Twitter and, even if it did, it shouldn’t.
“Nothing in the United States Code or our regulations gives us the right to interfere with this transaction,” Simington said in the statement. “Our competition review authority does not and has never extended to internet platforms like Twitter.
“But even if this deal were within our purview, it would be inappropriate and contrary to the public interest to block it,” he added. “Mr. Musk’s acquisition does not raise any concerns about vertical or horizontal concentration in the social media market, and there is no reason to think it would otherwise limit competition or harm consumer welfare.”
Simington argued that the acquisition will “enhance competition and better serve those Americans, the majority, who value free speech” if Musk follows through on stated intentions to ease restrictions on speech, of which the billionaire has been critical in the leadup to the deal.
Simington’s comments come a week after Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44 billion. Simington joined fellow Republican on the commission Brendan Carr in suggesting the FCC doesn’t have the authority to block the transaction.
The comments come after the Open Markets Institute called on regulators late last month to block the transaction, claiming that the deal “poses a number of immediate and direct threats to American democracy and free speech.”
US, EU lawmakers call on enhanced oversight of Facebook
Several US and European lawmakers are calling for better oversight of Facebook’s compliance with existing regulations protecting users’ privacy, according to a Monday report from Vice.
The calls follow a Vice investigation that, citing a leaked internal document, claims the social media company’s systems are “designed in such a way that the company can struggle to track users’ data within its own systems.”
Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass., told Vice that, “I’m concerned that these revelations are much more than simply a breach of consumer trust but an open door for specific threats of harmful data uses.”
Senator Martha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Twitter that, “Facebook has lost control of what they are doing with your data. This is reckless and threatens the privacy and security of Americans.” She called for a national privacy law.
The European parliament is close to putting into force laws that will regulate tech companies, including the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. These laws will limit data use and profiling for advertising purposes.
Broadband Roundup
Dish Partners with Samsung on 5G, EU Targets Apple on Antitrust, Mediacom Extends Fiber in Iowa
Dish enlists Samsung for 5G deployment.
May 3, 2022 – Samsung Electronics has been selected Dish Network to help develop the company’s 5G network, according to a Tuesday press release.
According to the multi-year agreement, Samsung will provide its open access 5G radio equipment for coverage across the United States.
“Our work with DISH Wireless is bringing many of Samsung’s innovative mobile products and services to even more customers on the DISH Wireless network” said Jude Buckley, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics.
Dish is using the Samsung Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones as a reference platform throughout the network deployment process. Samsung is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Since acquiring mobile assets from the T-Mobile acquisition of Sprint, the Colorado-based company has been moving to grow its 5G network, including partnering with Intel on its open access network and testing the network in certain locations.
European Commission accuses Apple of hampering competition on mobile payments
The European Union said Monday that it told Apple it is of the “preliminary view” that the company limited access to technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores, according to a statement of objections, thus “abusing its dominant position” in that market.
The statement accuses the company of preventing third-party developers on Apple devices from accessing Apple’s hardware and software to allow for contactless payments, thus giving an advantage to Apple Pay.
“Mobile payments play a rapidly growing role in our digital economy,” Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s digital chief, in the statement. “It is important for the integration of European Payments markets that consumers benefit from a competitive and innovative payments landscape.
“If confirmed, such a conduct would be illegal under our competition rules.”
Apple said in a statement, according to CNN, that Apple Pay is just “one of many options,” but that it will “continue to engage with the Commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment.”
The company will have an opportunity to submit a response in writing and request an oral hearing to present its case before commission representatives and national competition authorities, according to the statement.
Mediacom extends fiber network to five rural Iowa communities
Mediacom Communications announced Thursday it has extended its high-speed fiber network to five rural communities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
To expand broadband access, Mediacom utilizes public-private partnerships to close digital gaps. As such, the telecom combined more than $1 million of its own money with funds from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program to extend the network to five underserved communities in Deloit, Kiron, Keswick, South English, and Webster.
The new network reaches nearly 600 residential and commercial locations with download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit-per-second, according to an April 28 press release.
“With this investment, residents can now connect to the super-fast internet and cutting-edge services that Mediacom customers in other Iowa communities have enjoyed for many years,” Mediacom’s Group Vice President Steve Purcell said in a release. “Gig Internet provides a huge amount of bandwidth to a home network – allowing multiple users to surf, stream, download and game at the same time.”
Broadband Roundup
Semiconductor Chip Shortages, Tech Stocks Tank Market, Increased Surveillance Abroad
Intel is pushing back its estimate on how long the global semiconductor chip shortage will last.
May 2, 2022 – Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during a conference call Thursday that his company expects the global shortage of semiconductor chips will last until 2024, a year later than his prior projections said.
The shortage is compounded by ubiquitous Taiwanese chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s aggressive buying up of large supplies of chipmaking equipment.
This past fiscal quarter, Intel announced it will buy Tower Semiconductor and build new chip factories both in Germany and domestically in Ohio. The company’s earnings for the quarter were down 7% from its revenues just a year ago.
Through Q1, global PC sales were down 6.8%.
Gelsinger’s strategy for Intel amid the tumult of shortages involves outsourcing chip production to external manufacturers like TSMC and GlobalFoundries and exporting to other companies chips it makes itself through the new Intel Foundry Services, all while aiming to get the CHIPS Act passed through Congress so that domestic production can be bolstered.
Tech shares falling, drag market down
Amid decreasing share values all exceeding 3% at tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix and PayPal, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite took large losses on Friday.
The Dow closed with a loss of more than 930 points – a 2.8% decline – and the Nasdaq composite dropped 4.2% on the day and more than 14% since the start of April. It’s Nasdaq’s worst monthly loss since 2008, coming just a week before the Federal Reserve is set to meet and expected to announce a 0.5-percentage point interest rate hike as inflation remains at high levels.
The stock-market lows are expected to continue early this week, just as they’ve fallen steadily this whole year as investors are rattled by inflation, the economic consequences of war in Ukraine, pandemic-related supply chain issues and additional Federal Reserve action.
All-time highs in warrantless surveillance abroad, decreasing warrants at home
An annual report from the Office for the Director of National Intelligence released last month shows that warrantless surveillance of foreigners by the U.S. reached an online high and that court-approved warrants for domestic surveillance decreased for a fourth straight year.
Last year courts approved warrants for wiretaps or physical searches against 376 targets under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act – a drop from 2020’s 451 targets – of which 309 were directed at individuals on U.S. soil who were neither citizens nor permanent residents.
According to The Hill, privacy advocates have expressed concern over the increase in warrantless searches under Section 702 of FISA, which allows surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S. who use U.S.-based products like Google without the need for a court order. Figures for this type of search this year passed a previous high by roughly 25,000 to reach 232,432 targets.
The American Civil Liberties Union says broad searches violate constitutional protections against unwarranted searches and seizures.
“For anyone outside the U.S. government, the astronomical number of FBI searches of Americans’ communications is either highly alarming or entirely meaningless,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a statement.
Broadband Roundup
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Section 230 Repeal, Spectrum Innovation Act, E-Rate Bidding
The conservative firebrand attributes says the banning of her personal Twitter is the result of social media’s left-wing bias.
April 29, 2022 – On Thursday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill in the House to abolish Section 230 and the liability protections it provides to online platforms.
In January, Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended following repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, leaving her with access only to her official congressional account.
The bill proposes replacing Section 230 with a requirement for “reasonable, non-discriminatory access to online communications platforms” through a “common carrier” framework
Titled the 21st Century FREE Speech Act, H.R.7613, it will serve as the House version of a Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
Online communications platforms would be prevented from exerting “undue or unreasonable preference or advantage to any particular person, class of persons, political or religious group or affiliation, or locality” and consumers would be provided a mechanism to sue for violations, all to combat alleged bias of social media platforms against conservative voices.
Greene stated that should Twitter’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk attempt to combat censorship on the platform as he has stated, her bill should assist him.
Bipartisan, bicameral Spectrum Innovation Act
On Thursday the offices of Reps. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, as well as those of Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced their introduction of the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022.
The legislation would “free up new airwaves for wireless broadband use by the public” such as auctioned 200 MHz spectrum and would “allow more opportunities for research, safety, and for the public to access faster internet speeds and more responsive networks.”
Introduction of the bill received praise from officials at Competitive Carriers Association, New America’s Open Technology Institute, CTIA and NCTA, The Internet and Television Association.
SHLB opposes FCC’s new competitive bidding proposal
On Thursday the School, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition encouraged the Federal Communications Commission not to move forward with its proposed changes to the E-rate program’s competitive bidding process which aim to promote fair and openly competitive bidding.
SHLB says the commission’s proposals would “unnecessarily burden applicants, conflict with local and state laws, and ultimately hinder competition.”
SHLB executive director John Windhausen said that while his organization “generally supports streamlining the E-rate program,” the FCC’s proposal to do so would not prevent possible fraud in the E-rate bidding process among other potential problems.
SHLB has been vigilant on changes to E-rate bidding, pointing out similar problems with proposed changes in December.
Recent
- Broadband Champions Necessary to Combat Obstacles and Drive Public Financing, Panelists Say
- UTOPIA’s Projects Proceeding in California and Montana, CEO Says
- WISPA Announces David Zumwalt as New CEO
- ATS SpaceMobile Testing Satellite-to-Cell Tech, Simington on Twitter Deal, Lawmakers Call for Better Facebook Oversight
- Middle Mile Infrastructure Just as Important as Last Mile, Panel Says
- Supply Chain Concerns Mean Providers Must Plan Ahead on Equipment Orders, Says ISP
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Christopher Mitchell: Brendan Carr is Wrong on the Treasury Department’s Broadband Rules
-
WISP3 months ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
-
Big Tech2 months ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program