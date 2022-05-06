Broadband Mapping & Data
State Broadband Directors Have a Lot to Offer Each Other, Broadband Communities Hears
One of the most helpful things a state broadband director can do for themselves is pick up the phone.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 — Fellow broadband offices are one of the most valuable resources new state broadband directors can leverage, experienced directors say.
During the closing panels on the final day of Broadband Communities Summit Thursday, Connect Maine Authority Executive Director Peggy Schaffer said that communication between state broadband offices is critical so that states do not make the same mistakes twice.
“The knowledge that [broadband offices] share is [a great resource],” she said. She added that this is particularly important for newer broadband directors who may not have much experience working in the sector.
Texas Broadband Development Office Director Greg Conte echoed Schaffer’s statements. He said that one of the first things he did when he found himself in his position was call Schaffer to discuss what actions Maine did to get their communities connected.
“We are building the plane as we fly,” Conte said. “Other state offices are the biggest resources we have.”
Conte added that broadband directors should not shy away from looking towards the communities they hope to serve for help.
His advice was reminiscent of Keybanc Capital Markets Managing Director Tom Coverick’s suggestion from Monday that every broadband project find a champion to aid with community engagement and education on the ground.
“Do not forget your local community partners — they know what they need.” Conte said. “Communities are going to be your best assets when you are on the ground building that last mile [infrastructure].”
Montana’s Broadband Program Manage Chad Rupe emphasized the broadband directors that are new to the sector should avoid getting sucked into the trap of only listening to one voice in the community — whether that is a small provider, a municipal entity, or an incumbent provider.
“Do not simply listen to one entity,” Rupe said. “You will learn a lot more if you have a big tent approach — don’t think you can do it all yourself.”
Broadband Data
Ookla Has Verizon as Fastest Q1 Fixed Provider, T-Mobile Takes Top Spot for Mobile
T-Mobile was also named the most consistent mobile operator and topped 5G download speeds.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 – A market report released Friday by performance metrics web service Ookla named Verizon the fastest fixed broadband provider in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2022, and T-Mobile as the fastest mobile operator during the same period.
Verizon had a median download speed of 184.36 Mbps, edging out Comcast Xfinity’s speed of 179.12 Mbps. T-Mobile’s median mobile speed was 117.83 Mbps.
Verizon had the lowest latency of all providers, according to Ookla, well ahead of Xfinity’s fourth place ranking, yet sat at third for consistency behind both Xfinity and Spectrum.
T-Mobile was also the most consistent mobile operator during the first quarter, achieving an Ookla consistency score of 88.3 percent, which along with median download speed represented an increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company also achieved the fastest median 5G download speed, coming in at 191.12 Mbps.
Verizon also notably increased its 5G download speed from its Q4 metric, attributed in part to the turning on of new C-band spectrum in January following deployment delays and protest from airlines. For mobile speeds, it stood in second behind T-Mobile, bumping AT&T to a standing of third. These rankings were the same for mobile measures of latency and consistency.
Yet on 5G availability, AT&T remains ahead of Verizon.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came in as the fastest popular device in the country, running at 116.33 Mbps.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Montana Mapping Official: Treasury Deadline for ARPA Fund Disbursement Probably Too Soon
Montana’s chief data officer believes 2026 is too early for state mapping to be completed and funding requests submitted.
April 13, 2022 – Montana’s chief data officer on Tuesday cast doubt about whether all needed American Rescue Plan Act funds will be able to get distributed by the Department of Treasury’s 2026 deadline.
State officer Adam Carpenter says that from what he sees, states around the nation will need more time to map broadband access for their residents and place funding requests with the federal government under ARPA.
Speaking at an event hosted by LightBox, the information and technology platform constructing Montana’s ConnectMT state broadband map, on Montana’s state broadband program implementation, Carpenter said he is “very worried” that not all funds necessary for broadband infrastructure upgrades will be able to be received from the Treasury by its 2026 deadline.
“I think at this point that the Treasury’s probably gonna have to extend that deadline,” said Carpenter.
He stated that only five states have started the process of mapping access and collecting that mapping data for ARPA fund application as Montana has, and that Montana is “well ahead” of all of them.
Tuesday’s LightBox program highlighted several challenges that state broadband offices like Montana’s face and that other state’s broadband offices should make note of for their infrastructure build efforts.
Montana’s broadband program officer Chad Rupe stated that state offices are relatively new to broadband fund deployment and thus that careful attention must be paid to setting up a strong state broadband program. Hiring office staff who are experienced with broadband was also emphasized throughout the program.
Carpenter explained that extensive planning is needed for broadband programs so that crews do not plan to build broadband projects where internet providers may already be working on infrastructure, and Rupe added that care must also be taken not to overbuild infrastructure in areas where congressional action did not intend it.
According to Rupe, from what he has seen in Montana’s planning it is very possible that supply chain issues can delay infrastructure project builds.
Bill Price, LightBox’s vice president of government solutions, stated that LightBox will be assisting with a webinar to educate other states through demonstration on how they can use internet access mapping to pursue broadband infrastructure projects. Price said LightBox plans on reaching out to states within 30 days to plan its education efforts.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Completed Maps Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Available This Fall, FCC’s Rosenworcel Says
‘It is all systems go,’ the chairwoman said at a House Energy and Commerce hearing Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 – The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that the improved broadband maps needed to adequately disburse billions in federal infrastructure dollars will come this fall.
During a House Energy and Commerce Committee Oversight hearing Thursday, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “Absolutely, yes. We will have [complete] maps in the fall.”
Earlier this year, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told the Senate appropriations committee that, after speaking with the FCC, the better broadband maps should be expected in the summer. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of Commerce, will be delivering $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act for broadband infrastructure, but the accurate maps are needed. It was a timeline that even former FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly was skeptical about.
Rosenworcel also shared the process, so far, of creating these maps, saying that the agency has brought in broadband architects, new systems to handle the data, have beta tested those systems, and set up a contract for a broadband location fabric. Earlier this month, a government watchdog denied a challenge to an FCC pick to build the fabric, paving the way for CostQuest to complete the work.
Rosenworcel also pointed to a late June date the agency set last month from which internet service providers will be able to submit their data to help form the maps.
“Now, it is all systems go,” she said.
While the maps will be ready in the fall, they will still have to be released to the states for their input on accuracy, and the FCC will then do any applicable revisions before they are finalized, Rosenworcel said.
Some states have become impatient with the FCC and have begun to collect their own data so they can generate their own maps. Without broadband maps, funding cannot be dispersed, and states cannot begin to improve their infrastructure.
The committee also heard that the FCC will need its fifth commissioner approved, as Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s pick as party tie-breaker on the agency, has yet to be approved by the Senate.
