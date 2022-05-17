Infrastructure
States Should Subsidize Pole Replacement Costs, Charter Says
The issue of pole attachment costs to place broadband equipment is being examined by the FCC.
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 – Utility pole replacement funds should be sponsored by states to alleviate concern on the part of service providers often responsible to bear such costs, said an executive for Charter Communications.
Marva Johnson, spectrum group vice president for cable company Charter, was speaking at a Federal Communications Bar Association event Monday, which heard that utility poles are essential for broadband deployment. These poles, lined over ground, are often more economically feasible than putting cables underground.
“Utility poles are truly essential for broadband deployment,” said Johnson, adding that other options are not readily available. “Aerial deployment was [found to be] faster and less expensive than undergrounding,” she said. Charter estimates that “8 percent of utility poles need to be replaced in order to facilitate broadband deployment.”
But when providers want to put new equipment on an existing pole and the pole would need to be replaced to accommodate the new attachments, then the pole owner would pass the cost along to the third-party. That, Johnson said, makes broadband service providers the primary victim for pole replacement costs
Some states have issued a disbursement fund to offset the utility pole replacement cost through a state-sponsored grant program, following service provider concerns that pole owners are using their leverage to unfairly increase costs for attachments, which in turn limits broadband deployment to rural areas.
Letha Tawney, commissioner at Oregon Public Utility Commission, said utility companies are also facing increased maintenance costs for utility poles across the nation resulting from wildfires, severe storms, and climate change.
The issue of replacing poles has already captured the attention of the Federal Communications Commission, which is currently studying the issue of pole attachment costs.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Bryan Darr: Federal Broadband Funding is Available for Local Governments
Ookla can help your community get the funding you need to provide access for all to the digital economy.
Local governments, the clock is ticking.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set billions of dollars out on the infrastructure buffet table for local governments in the United States and there are more guests invited to the party than ever before.
This funding is almost certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect your community and provide access for all to the digital economy. The question is: will you be at the front or the back of the line?
Ookla can help you. This article is designed to give you the information you need to get started on the path toward getting the funding you need for your communities.
Look to your state for funding
Historically, broadband funding has had a very top-down approach.
The Federal Communications Commission has held almost all the power to determine where federal broadband infrastructure dollars have been spent. But for the first time, state governments will have an active role in guiding these decisions.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs $65 billion to improving broadband connectivity across the U.S., with $42.45 billion earmarked for building new infrastructure.
Once the initial FCC map has been released, each state that has declared their intent to participate through National Telecommunications and Information Administration will be provided a minimum $100 million to get the process started (U.S. territories will split an additional $100 million).
Much of the remaining $22 billion will target affordability, but more on that later.
The race for resources will be officially off and running.
Following this initial disbursement, there will be roughly $37 billion more to be awarded from the IIJA alone.
Many states are still sitting on billions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Acts and broadband is an allowable expenditure for these remaining stimulus dollars.
Add to that the long running connectivity programs such as Connect America Fund, Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Mobility Fund and the upcoming Rural 5G Fund, and all those programs combined approach $100 billion over the next decade.
Plan ahead to increase your competitiveness
Past programs have provided funding without setting proper expectations on results. More emphasis is now being placed on planning.
With a focus on estimated cost per service address, network design takes a front seat to ensure these resources are spent efficiently and state officials will be allowed to use up to five percent of this for mapping, designing, and cost estimation.
Most states are already planning, or already building, their own broadband availability maps. But if you have connectivity issues in your community, it’s time to make it known to those who will be responsible for directing funds and deciding which communities will see investment and which will not.
Ookla helped Loudoun County, Virginia secure $17 million
We have experience helping local governments navigate this challenging planning process.
When FCC Form 477 broadband availability data showed that nearly 100% of Loudoun residents have access to what the FCC defines as broadband (25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download, 3 Mbps upload), this was inconsistent with the connectivity experiences of county residents.
So the Loudoun Broadband Alliance chose to use Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® to create an accurate and reliable broadband access mapping methodology using real-world network performance data.
With this data, LBA identified a large number of unserved households in contrast to FCC data which showed them as served. Loudoun County was subsequently awarded over $17 million of funding to help eliminate the broadband gap.
Keep in mind that the maps will never be finished. They will change and evolve as the networks in your area grow.
Funded projects will need to be monitored for compliance and older networks will need to be watched for signs of deterioration. Everyone will need to keep an eye on progress, measure successes, and have the data to act early when projects go off track.
Acadiana, Louisiana used Speedtest data to win $30 million
With Speedtest data, the Acadiana Planning Commission was able to successfully challenge FCC maps on over 900 out of approximately 1,000 census blocks.
The APC applied for funding through the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program, which made $288 million in funding available to help close the digital divide in the U.S.. There were over 230 applicants, and only 13 grants were awarded.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Acadiana in March to announce that the APC had been awarded a $30 million grant that will fund high-speed internet in 11 rural Acadiana communities.
Think big! Broadband funding is available for more than just infrastructure
Accessibility to broadband requires at least four components: infrastructure, affordability, equipment, and knowledge. The lack of any one of these means an individual does not have access to today’s digital economy.
Much of the focus has been on the lack of infrastructure in many rural communities, but infrastructure is the absolutely essential piece for anyone in any community to get connected.
The second component, affordability, often drives the last two requirements as people who cannot afford internet service often cannot afford the necessary equipment and, therefore, are less likely to have developed the knowledge to use it.
Tracking both of these two primary elements is key to understanding the digital divide.
You might qualify for funding in more than one of these four areas. For example, over $14 billion in a new Affordable Connectivity Program is included in the broadband portion of the IIJA.
Remaining funds include $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Grant Program and the $2 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, as well as two more programs that will assist the USDA improve the internet in agricultural communities.
Agencies and local governments should work together
Cities should be coordinating with counties and other government entities within the same region — but someone needs to be in charge.
If your local government does not have an individual charged with coordinating all these efforts, there is bound to be duplication of efforts, wasted resources, stagnation of ideas, or all of the above.
Whether this person reports directly to the chief technology officer, chief information officer, mayor, or city manager, their purpose is to understand what all departments are doing in the space and coordinate discussions, grant opportunities, and overlapping initiatives to make sure that departments aren’t working at cross purposes.
Non-profits, community activists, and local corporations all have a stake in the success of these efforts.
Traffic problems won’t suddenly end at the municipal boundary. Improving traffic on one side of the line may create more problems on the other side. Working together with your neighbors is just as important as working with internal departments. The same can be said of both fixed and wireless broadband infrastructure.
Dig-once projects will score extra points in the competition to have projects selected.
Broadband is only part of the $1.2 billion infrastructure law. Roads, bridges, ports, and rail have billions of dedicated dollars as well.
Digging a new trench for a clean water system? Coordinate with the project to include conduit and fiber and your efficient use of taxpayer funds will likely be rewarded.
Consider funding for multiple technologies
As great as it might be to provide every service address in the country with a fiber connection, it may not make economic sense in some places.
But an important detail was clearly stated in the legislation that recognizes a technology neutral stance on solutions.
The rules are not yet complete on how the FCC and NTIA will award the IIJA funds and contend with challenges to their findings, but there are certainly far fewer restrictions on the ARPA funds that are already disbursed to the states. Many connectivity projects are already underway whether through infrastructure development, equipment distribution, or subsidies for affordable service.
Wireless services can get people connected much faster and there are several forms.
Traditional mobile operators are rolling out 5G and Fixed Wireless Access in some areas that can directly compete with traditional fixed services. Wireless internet service providers have launched coverage to homes and businesses that previously had satellite as their only option.
Some municipalities and school systems have launched private 4G LTE networks to connect underserved areas in their communities. And municipal Wi-Fi can still be an important part of an overall solution.
A portion of families may never find subscribing to a fixed network practical, but wireless services allow for easier movement and some don’t even require a residence. Understanding wireless network availability and performance across your jurisdiction is just as important as planning a fiber network.
And here’s a bonus — cellular and other transmission sites need fiber for any new 5G cell site. So if you know where your wireless networks need additional infrastructure, you can plan for places in the network to offer them accessible fiber connections.
If your state still has ARPA funds available, you still have an opportunity to make improvements and learn more about connectivity issues so you are better able to make your case for the IIJA funds as they begin to flow.
Ookla can provide you with the data you need to be competitive for federal funding
It has been said for years that broadband is the fourth utility.
Local governments have spent a lot of their resources managing the first three: water, gas, and electricity.
If any of those become unavailable, even for a brief period of time, their citizens will make their unhappiness known. Resiliency of these services will play a part in how elected officials are judged, whether the local government supplies these services or just manages an external provider.
If you serve in local government, you should anticipate the same expectations going forward for broadband in your community.
The internet has become vital to the way we live our lives, and access to it dictates much of our success both as residents and businesses. Recognizing connectivity as a critical service may have been a consequence of a pandemic, but that change in thinking is here to stay.
That’s why Ookla is here to help you learn more about the connectivity in your area.
We’ve already helped local governments secure tens of millions of dollars in federal funding in Loudoun County, Virginia and Acadiana, Louisiana. We are also working with state broadband offices as well as municipalities to help them gain visibility into network availability and performance.
If you want your community to take advantage of the billions pouring into improving connectivity, get in line before it’s too late.
Drawn from billions of Speedtest results, Ookla’s Broadband Performance Dataset provides governments, regulators, ISPs, and mobile operators with insights about the state of fixed networks and broadband accessibility. The Broadband Performance Dataset helps you identify unserved and underserved areas, prioritize investment opportunities to improve access to broadband, challenge funding decisions, and secure grants.
To learn more about the Broadband Performance Dataset, Speedtest Intelligence, and other solutions for your state and/or local governments, please contact us.
Bryan Darr is the Vice President of Smart Communities at Ookla. He coordinates Ookla’s outreach to local, state and federal governments and serves on CTIA’s Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Group. This piece was first published on Ookla’s web site, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
Members of Congress, Industry and Non-Profit Stakeholders React to NTIA Funding Rules
Though most groups issued their support, others voiced reservations.
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 – Supporters of the bipartisan infrastructure measure promoting broadband deployment praised the release of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s long-awaited funding rules.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Angus King, I-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, lauded the announcement of the Notice of Funding Opportunity; all three senators were cosponsors of the BRIDGE Act, which has inspired components of the BEAD program.
Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., issued a statement with Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Penn.
Commerce Department’s NTIA Releases Details for Funds Distributed Under IIJA
“We are especially pleased that the Internet for All program promotes strong labor standards and reflects the priorities that we and other Democratic Committee members advocated for earlier this year,” they said, “NTIA’s announcement prioritizes affordability, future-proof networks, digital inclusion, and competition, all while bringing local communities together around these transformational broadband projects.
On Friday, the NTIA released three NOFOs – one for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program ($42.5 billion), one for the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1 billion), and one for the State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion).
- Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program ($42.5 billion)
- Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1 billion)
- State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion)
Some in private industry offered vague or tepid reactions
The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation supported the effort behind the NOFOs and supported several measures outlined, including prioritizing unserved areas, providing a process to challenge awards, and including mechanisms to prevent duplicate funding between programs, though its statement said, “The devil will be in the details.”
NTIA Says Primary Awards For Middle Mile Grants to Fall Between $5 Million and $100 Million
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association Chairman Todd Harpest stated that the organization was “pleased that the NOFO requires States to engage in transparent and open-competitive funding procedures, including challenge processes.” He also supported the “technology neutral approach” charted by the NTIA; while the NOFOs referred to specific speed designations and speed requirements, they did require or reject any technology wholesale.
NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, broadly support the announced NOFOs in a release, though it didn’t to enumerate specific items it supported.
ACA Connects CEO Matthew Polka said that the NTIA has “[taken] a major step toward [closing the digital divide],” though he did not elaborate on any specific aspects of the NOFOs that his organizations found agreeable. Similarly, US Telecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter also supported the NOFOs without any specific references to their contents.
Concerns raised by Free State Foundation
Not all receptions were so positive, however. TheFree State Foundation’s Seth Cooper, director of policy studies, said that the NOFOs “[raised] some concerns.”
Cooper argued that even though unserved areas will be prioritized when awards are considered, “much of the Notice gives the appearance of putting unserved and underserved locations on equal footing.”
Commerce Secretary Raimondo Heads to North Carolina to Tout Infrastructure Bill Investments
“Going forward, it will be important for NTIA to emphasize that unserved locations are to be given first priority for receiving grant awards for broadband deployment,” he added in his statement. “Otherwise, BEAD Program dollars may end up going to so-called ‘underserved’ locations wherein most Americans already have access to broadband Internet services with 80 Mbps download speeds.”
The NOFOs regard any regions with speeds between 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload and 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload as “underserved” areas, he said.
While Cooper supported the NTIA’s decision not to impose open access or net neutrality requirements, he said that “the Notice includes a misguided recommendation that states ought to favor open access wholesale last-mile broadband services in setting their criteria for awarding grants,” concluding, “Open access requirements do not and would not help unserved Americans gain access to broadband. It is essential that states keep focused on connecting the truly unserved and not bog down the process or the program’s ultimate success by pursuing open access requirements.”
Funding
Commerce Secretary Raimondo Heads to North Carolina to Tout Infrastructure Bill Investments
NTIA notices of funding opportunity released Friday to kick off grant disbursement.
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 – On Friday Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo traveled to North Carolina to launch the investment programs of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, following up on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s release of notices of funding opportunity for the bill programs earlier in the day.
Raimondo joined North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and local Democratic House Rep. David Price to speak from Durham at The Kramden Institute, a company that over several years has donated thousands of computers to North Carolinian families, and meet with locals impacted by internet expansion programs.
Dubbing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration’s efforts on internet access through the infrastructure bill the “Internet for All” initiative, Raimondo emphasized the economic goals of the program.
“In the 21st century, you simply cannot participate in the economy if you don’t have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” said Raimondo.
“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Americans across the country will no longer be held back by a lack of high-speed internet access.”
She emphasized that success of the program will require commitment from every sector of government across the nation.
Not only will the program build internet infrastructure, but it will teach the public digital skills and provide necessary technology to those not presently online.
Commerce Department’s NTIA Releases Details for Funds Distributed Under IIJA
