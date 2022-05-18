Funding
States Should Use Treasury Department’s Broadband Funds to Compliment Infrastructure Bill
Director of the Capital Projects Fund said the fund should be used with infrastructure bill money to close broadband gaps.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – States should use the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund in conjunction with money from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to cover gaps in broadband service, said the CPF’s director on Wednesday.
With the release by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of funding application guidelines last week, states are focused on how they can access part of the $65 billion offered through the IIJA.
But CPF Director Joseph Wender said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday that the CPF money is available right now to close the gaps in broadband coverage and will be most effective when used as a precursor to IIJA funds that will provide permanent solutions to coverage gaps. He suggested that states view IIJA funds as “complementary” to capital projects.
“We expect to make our first awards to those first states in a matter of weeks, potentially days,” said Wender. “The Capital Projects Fund is the tip of the spear in the administration’s goal of closing the digital divide.”
States are responsible to determine with local entities where the money will go, said Wender, provided the individual programs follow all Treasury Department requirements.
The CPF was instituted in March of 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for communities to access high-speed internet.
It allocates $10 billion to the U.S. Department of Treasury for critical capital projects that directly enable work, education, and health monitoring. It is charged to get the money out to states as soon as possible to help the nation recover from the pandemic.
The money can be used for broadband infrastructure, digital connectivity technologies such as device programs to supply citizens with devices that connect to the internet or public Wi-Fi, and multi-purpose community facilities that are publicly available.
State Broadband Offices Need to Increase Their Capacity, Improve Data, and Communicate Well
NTIA’s Evan Feinman spoke about what states need to keep in mind as they prepare for BEAD funds.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration webinar event on Tuesday focused on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Notice of Funding Opportunity. The webinar highlighted three important items to keep in mind as states begin to receive money for broadband planning.
The first, according to Evan Feinman, deputy associate administrator for BEAD, was for states to consider your office’s capacity. Each state will receive a minimum of $100 million. Very few states have the human resources required to adequately run a program of this magnitude, he said.
The second is to build up research and data collections of broadband coverage at a state level. The Federal Communications Commission will soon release a new mapping system. It will be necessary, said Feinman, to “engage meaningfully” with these maps using state’s own research and data. Furthermore, states should have the necessary data to engage with internet service providers and the NTIA as they determine who is served and unserved.
Third, states should develop a clear-cut plan for outreach and communication support with stakeholders. Stakeholders include telecom providers, tribal governments, local governments, and community organizations.
The planning step is a great point for stakeholders to become involved in the process, said Feinman. “There is an expectation that lives throughout this program that folks are going to engage really thoroughly and in an outgoing way with their stakeholders.”
See other articles on the NTIA webinars issues in the wake of the Notices of Funding Opportunity on the Broadband.Money community:
Members of Congress, Industry and Non-Profit Stakeholders React to NTIA Funding Rules
Though most groups issued their support, others voiced reservations.
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 – Supporters of the bipartisan infrastructure measure promoting broadband deployment praised the release of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s long-awaited funding rules.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Angus King, I-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, lauded the announcement of the Notice of Funding Opportunity; all three senators were cosponsors of the BRIDGE Act, which has inspired components of the BEAD program.
Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., issued a statement with Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Penn.
Commerce Department’s NTIA Releases Details for Funds Distributed Under IIJA
“We are especially pleased that the Internet for All program promotes strong labor standards and reflects the priorities that we and other Democratic Committee members advocated for earlier this year,” they said, “NTIA’s announcement prioritizes affordability, future-proof networks, digital inclusion, and competition, all while bringing local communities together around these transformational broadband projects.
On Friday, the NTIA released three NOFOs – one for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program ($42.5 billion), one for the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1 billion), and one for the State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion).
- Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program ($42.5 billion)
- Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1 billion)
- State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion)
Some in private industry offered vague or tepid reactions
The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation supported the effort behind the NOFOs and supported several measures outlined, including prioritizing unserved areas, providing a process to challenge awards, and including mechanisms to prevent duplicate funding between programs, though its statement said, “The devil will be in the details.”
NTIA Says Primary Awards For Middle Mile Grants to Fall Between $5 Million and $100 Million
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association Chairman Todd Harpest stated that the organization was “pleased that the NOFO requires States to engage in transparent and open-competitive funding procedures, including challenge processes.” He also supported the “technology neutral approach” charted by the NTIA; while the NOFOs referred to specific speed designations and speed requirements, they did require or reject any technology wholesale.
NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, broadly support the announced NOFOs in a release, though it didn’t to enumerate specific items it supported.
ACA Connects CEO Matthew Polka said that the NTIA has “[taken] a major step toward [closing the digital divide],” though he did not elaborate on any specific aspects of the NOFOs that his organizations found agreeable. Similarly, US Telecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter also supported the NOFOs without any specific references to their contents.
Concerns raised by Free State Foundation
Not all receptions were so positive, however. TheFree State Foundation’s Seth Cooper, director of policy studies, said that the NOFOs “[raised] some concerns.”
Cooper argued that even though unserved areas will be prioritized when awards are considered, “much of the Notice gives the appearance of putting unserved and underserved locations on equal footing.”
Commerce Secretary Raimondo Heads to North Carolina to Tout Infrastructure Bill Investments
“Going forward, it will be important for NTIA to emphasize that unserved locations are to be given first priority for receiving grant awards for broadband deployment,” he added in his statement. “Otherwise, BEAD Program dollars may end up going to so-called ‘underserved’ locations wherein most Americans already have access to broadband Internet services with 80 Mbps download speeds.”
The NOFOs regard any regions with speeds between 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload and 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload as “underserved” areas, he said.
While Cooper supported the NTIA’s decision not to impose open access or net neutrality requirements, he said that “the Notice includes a misguided recommendation that states ought to favor open access wholesale last-mile broadband services in setting their criteria for awarding grants,” concluding, “Open access requirements do not and would not help unserved Americans gain access to broadband. It is essential that states keep focused on connecting the truly unserved and not bog down the process or the program’s ultimate success by pursuing open access requirements.”

Commerce Secretary Raimondo Heads to North Carolina to Tout Infrastructure Bill Investments
NTIA notices of funding opportunity released Friday to kick off grant disbursement.
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 – On Friday Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo traveled to North Carolina to launch the investment programs of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, following up on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s release of notices of funding opportunity for the bill programs earlier in the day.
Raimondo joined North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and local Democratic House Rep. David Price to speak from Durham at The Kramden Institute, a company that over several years has donated thousands of computers to North Carolinian families, and meet with locals impacted by internet expansion programs.
Dubbing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration’s efforts on internet access through the infrastructure bill the “Internet for All” initiative, Raimondo emphasized the economic goals of the program.
“In the 21st century, you simply cannot participate in the economy if you don’t have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” said Raimondo.
“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Americans across the country will no longer be held back by a lack of high-speed internet access.”
She emphasized that success of the program will require commitment from every sector of government across the nation.
Not only will the program build internet infrastructure, but it will teach the public digital skills and provide necessary technology to those not presently online.


