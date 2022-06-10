Funding
At Oversight Hearing, GOP Senators Press NTIA Chief on Rate Regulation, Net Neutrality
Senators on Thursday said NTIA rules set regulated rates and impose net neutrality requirements.
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 – Senators at Thursday’s Oversight Committee of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration expressed concern that the agency’s rules under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act do not meet Congress’s bipartisan wishes regarding regulated rates, net neutrality and wastefulness.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said that some provisions in the notice of funding opportunity issued last month “disregard Congress’s intent with heavily regulated rates,” and said that the rules were in opposition to statutory prohibitions on rate regulation.
Alan Davidson, NTIA administrator and sole witness at the hearing, responded that affordability is a key goal of the rules. “We have looked at different ways to make sure that we are promoting affordability while still giving states the flexibility to approach it in the ways that are appropriate for their state.”
The provisions regarding providing a low-cost broadband option in the regulations in place to assure affordability for under or unserved communities, said Davidson.
Furthermore, he said, they do not state specific acceptable rates.
Thune further raised concerns that the NOFO prohibits subgrantees to impose “unjust or unreasonable network management practices.” He said that was a law regarding net neutrality practices, and he said that Congress had specifically excluded that from the IIJA.
Davidson replied that the provision is not a net neutrality requirement. Net neutrality is a “much broader concept” than is covered by the provision, he said.
“There are other agencies and organizations, parts of government, that are the right place to approach the net neutrality issue,” said Davidson. “This is not our role.”
Fact-checked maps are essential
The hearing further highlighted the importance of updated Federal Communications Commission maps to achieving IIJA’s goal of reaching all underserved areas while avoiding wasteful overbuilding.
Sens. Thune and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., both urged the NTIA to use completed and challenged-checked FCC maps for grant allocation – rather than preliminary versions of the maps.
“Past NTIA efforts have wasted precious tax dollars overbuilding in existing networks while not reaching the goal of reaching broadband to unserved communities,” said Wicker. “We do not want to make the same mistakes again.”
Fiber
Partnership Pitfalls and Best Practices That Municipalities Should Know
Industry experts detailed best practices for approaching public-private partnerships at Mountain Connect 2022.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 9, 2022 – With many forthcoming federal broadband funding opportunities set to include recipient applicants pursuing public-private partnerships, the explosion of public entities moving into the broadband space is expected to continue, according to observers.
Industry experts convened at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference last month advised prospective grant applicants on new partnership models emerging in the current industry environment to foster a discussion on how different business models affect the success rates of municipal networks.
In her years of consulting experience, Valerie Wimer, vice president of business development for consulting firm JSI, said she has found that partnerships in which the municipality builds the network and then partners with a private network operator appear to have the most success. Additionally, three-way partnerships between electric utilities, local providers, and municipalities have proven to work well.
The panelists warned, however, of potential pitfalls associated with open access networks – in which one network is used by multiple internet service providers – saying that, in practice, there can be some difficulties attracting service providers to the network, particularly in rural areas.
Lit fiber over dark fiber
Wimer further advised that municipalities should light their fiber networks and provide capacity to service providers, rather than set up dark fiber networks and have providers light the network themselves. Though lit fiber networks require the municipality to invest more upfront than dark fiber networks, lit fiber tends to be more prosperous than dark fiber. According to Wilmer, this is because with lit fiber, service providers can simply contact the municipality to purchase network capacity on a per customer basis, to service end-users.
Municipalities scoping out public-private partnerships should also be aware that the technology they choose for the network holds the potential to impact the success of the network.
For example, municipalities that choose to run coaxial cable or radio frequency technology should be aware that these technologies require much more ongoing maintenance than technologies with lower operational expenses, such as fiber. In Wilmer’s experience, the fewer employees necessary for the municipality to have to keep the network running, the easier it is for the municipality to handle.
Wilmer advised municipalities and counties pursuing public-private partnerships to plan on the process taking up to 18 months.
Funding
Partnerships Likely to Be Deciding Factor in State Distribution of BEAD Funds, Say Experts
State and federal broadband policy experts agreed that partnerships would be instrumental to spending $42.5 billion in broadband funds.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 7, 2022 – Public employees working at the state and federal level to distribute $42.5-billion available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program said during a panel at the Mountain Connect 2022 Conference in May that applicants who prioritize meaningful partnerships will be more successful in their pursuit of funding.
When creating the scoring frameworks for the states of New Mexico and Illinois, Sandeep Taxali, program advisor to the Illinois and New Mexico broadband offices, said that he designed the grant scoring framework so that applicants gain extra points for partnerships.
“We want partnerships between ISPs that want to share a middle-mile network, partnerships between local ISPs and community stakeholders and the [program] champions [and] partnerships to foster adoption once the networks are built,” Taxali said.
In addition to partnerships that require local, state, and federal governments to work together, successful applicants are likely to be those that partner with individuals in-the-community to collect speed test data, said Sarah Bleau, broadband specialist at NTIA.
Further specific partnership advice
In many communities, municipal-owned network partnering with a private ISP to operate the network will provide solutions for communities that Taxali said have been ignored by traditional service providers. “We’d like to see more of those [partnership models],” he said.
He also urged a room full of hopeful applicants to be aggressive about seeking high levels of matching funds: States will award communities that bring money to the table or that combine government funding programs. “It’s imperative [that] communities step up and apply either their [American Rescue Plan] dollars or other government dollars,” Taxali said.
“All of the guidance that you need to develop the kind of proposals that will be easiest to fund are in the [notice of funding opportunity],” added Bill Maguire, who served as chief of staff for the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program at NTIA during the Obama administration.
“It’s no surprise that there are all these specific guidelines around local community engagement and stakeholder engagement, because the [NTIA] team that wrote the NOFO has been working with local governments over the past five to seven years. They understand how critically important these words like ‘stakeholder engagement’ are.”
But he urged applicants to make their “proposals easy for the program officers to say yes to. The way you do that is by making sure that your application suggests that the authors read the NOFO and understood the limitations and the expectations.”
Funding
Demanding Requirements on NTIA’s BEAD Program May Depress Broadband Participation
What are the downsides of having too many grant requirements?
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 7, 2022 – Panelists at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference in May warned against putting too many onerous conditions on prospective recipients of billions in federal infrastructure money, arguing some provisions will require further discussion or potential modification or else it will discourage applications.
Industry observers at the conference who studied the notices of funding opportunity for the $42.5-billion Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which was released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on May 13, argued that money from the program contains too many strings attached, including environmental, tax and rate regulation implications, for it to be fully viable as an option for service providers.
Steven Coran, chair of law firm Lerman Senter’s broadband, spectrum, utilities and communications infrastructure practice group, said BEAD applicants need to consider the tax implications of the program, as well as the reimbursement structure of the program. In addition, Coran said that planet resilience provisions, including environmental preservation studies, are additional expenses grant recipients should account for.
BEAD applicants need to similarly understand the labor standards required by the NOFO, added Valerie Wimer, vice president of business development at telecom consulting company JSI, because those provisions will also drive-up costs, especially with the current labor market.
“I think that putting too many onerous conditions on recipients is actually not in the public’s interest, and states and NTIA should really take this into account,” said Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs for cable industry group ACA Connects.
“First, it can depress participation in the program, so you end up having a less competitive grant program. Second, the providers are going to internalize these costs, and it will result in them asking for more money, resulting in less money available to reach the un- and under- served. Finally, providers could end up being in a situation where they are more likely to default after the fact, because they couldn’t properly anticipate what these conditions could mean for a network 20 years in the future.”
Julie Darrington, vice president of consulting at Vantage Point Solutions, added that, “There are significant impacts when you start layering on all of the different costs.
“When you think about the matching requirement, the taxable income, add in letter-of-credit costs, prevailing wages…When you start looking at all those pieces and parts it really impacts the financials,” she said. “From a financial feasibility standpoint, I’m concerned that the profitability and the long-term sustainability of [BEAD funded] networks are going to be tough in many cases, especially in rural areas.”
Concerns expressed about broadband rate regulation
Provisions in the BEAD NOFO require the inclusion of a low-cost broadband option. Some industry groups fear that might lead to regulation of broadband rates.
Yet Lieberman said the NTIA has yet to prescribe how states should rank, or evaluate, applicants based on these requirements.
“I haven’t seen any kind of deployment program with this level of rate regulation,” Lieberman told the audience, largely made up of municipal leaders and representatives of service providers. “This is an area that is not as well defined in the rules yet, and so we’re going to be watching to see how the NTIA and states end up dealing with this.”
Lieberman maintained that BEAD applicants need to consider the revenue that they will be able to generate from their proposed networks, to then determine what they are going to bid for, in order to be able to sustain the network for the life of the program. BEAD applicants first have to consider the cost to deploy a network, but they must then consider the slew of additional costs necessary to comply with grant requirements.
There is some discussion in the BEAD NOFO about the potential for multiple rounds of state funding. The panelists explained that as the grant process gets underway, the rules may ease up, but that shift cannot be expected for at least two to three years.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Interview With Pinpoint Capital Advisors’ Andrew Semenak
- At Oversight Hearing, GOP Senators Press NTIA Chief on Rate Regulation, Net Neutrality
- NTIA’s Effort to Dispense Broadband Funds to Municipalities Is Not Without Obstacles
- USDA Considering Drawing on Infrastructure Bill Money as ReConnect Demand Increases
- Partnership Pitfalls and Best Practices That Municipalities Should Know
- China Cyber Concerns, Fiber Broadband Spending Resilient, DZS and Irby Help Get Arkansas Broadband
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
-
Big Tech3 months ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program
-
Fiber3 months ago
Public Knowledge Says Comprehensive Multi-Tenant Exclusivity Bans Needed for Competition
-
Fiber2 months ago
AT&T Q1 Reflects Fiber Growth, Fixed-Wireless Still Plays Crucial Role for Rural Americans
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on April 13, 2022 — Preparing for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 20, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T and DISH Agreement, FCC Adds More States in Robocall Fight, $50M from Emergency Connectivity Fund