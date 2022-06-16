Broadband Roundup
Bill Targeting Sale of Location Data, Senate Democrats Antitrust Revision, Antitrust Lawsuit Location Bill
A bill introduced by Elizabeth Warren would ban data brokers from selling or transferring location data and health data.
June 16, 2022 – Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit the sale of location data by third-party data brokers.
Warren said in a statement that “data brokers gather intensely personal data such as location data from seemingly innocuous sources including weather apps and prayer apps – oftentimes without the consumer’s consent or knowledge.”
Under the legislation, called the Health and Location Data Protection Act, the Federal Trade Commission would be given $1 billion to enforce rules on data brokers over the following 10 years.
The bill would ban data brokers from selling or transferring location data and health data. The FTC would be responsible for enforcing the rules within 180 days, with exceptions for HIPAA-compliant activities, protected First Amendment speech, and validly authorized disclosures.
The bill would also empower the FTC, state attorneys general and individuals to sue data brokers and enforce the provisions of the law.
Senate Democrats ask for revisions to antitrust bill
Four Democratic Senators sought revisions to an antitrust bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers by banning dominant tech platforms from preferencing their own products and services over competitors.
The bill was introduced by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., but underwent criticism during the committee markup that it would target American companies and have a negative impact on privacy and cybersecurity. In response to concerns, Klobuchar released revisions in May.
In a letter Wednesday, four democrat Senators said that although they support the goal of the bill to limit the power of tech giants, they have concerns that it would limit companies’ ability to moderate harmful content.
“Our understanding is that you do not intend for the bill to limit content moderation in this way,” they wrote, “and we want to work with you to fix this issue.”
The letter suggested revisions to the text specifying that nothing in the legislation “may be construed to impose liability” on a platform for moderating content.
Klobuchar denied the claims in a press conference that the bill would have unintended consequences on content moderation, saying “this bill is about competition, it’s not focused on content.”
Senate passes bill allowing attorneys general to pick location of where antitrust suits are heard
The Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday that allows state attorneys general to choose the location of where their federal antitrust suits are heard, a right that the federal government has.
The bill’s sponsors, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah., said the legislation, called State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, would prevent state antitrust cases from being moved to courts preferred by defendants and is a key step to curb the monopoly power of internet giants.
“America works best when competition prevails, and consumers across the country benefit from the efforts of state attorneys general to enforce our nation’s antitrust laws,” said Klobuchar in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation will allow for more efficient and effective antitrust enforcement by state attorneys general, which is good for competition and consumers.”
The bill now moves to a House floor vote.
Broadband Roundup
States Interested in Infrastructure Money, Dish 5G Available to 20% of Americans, Big Tech Contribution to USF
39 states and territories have submitted letters of intent to participate in the NTIA’s Internet for All initiative.
June 15, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Wednesday that 39 states and territories have submitted letters of intent to participate in the Internet for All initiative, the agency’s program to deliver $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure funds.
The announcement shows an increase in interest, as in May the NTIA said 34 states and territories said they were interested in the program.
The states that have sent letters include: Maine, West Virginia, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Alaska, American Samoa, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Hawaii, Mississippi, Colorado, Connecticut, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Nevada, Wisconsin, Alabama, Utah, Georgia, Puerto Rico, New York, Washington DC, North Dakota, Guam, Michigan, Oregon, Wyoming, Kentucky, Arkansas, Idaho, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, the Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The NTIA’s Internet for All programs launched three notices of funding opportunity: the main Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program with $1 billion, and State Digital Equity Planning Grant program, which grants $60 million.
Dish 5G now available to 20 percent of U.S. population
Dish Network said Wednesday that its 5G network is available to 20 percent of the U.S. population.
The service, called Project Genesis, is now available in more than 120 cities nationwide, the company said in a press release.
“This is an important step forward in our work to connect Americans to our Smart 5G network, but it’s only the beginning,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer of Dish Wireless.
DISH’s main contributing partners on this include AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, JMA, Mavenir, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto, Qualcomm, Samsung, and VMware.
Think tank says Congress should require major web platforms to support Universal Service Fund
The Free State Foundation is urging Congress to reform the Universal Service Fund regime to include Big Tech contributions, according to a Tuesday post.
The Universal Service Fund provides basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income Americans, but its roughly $10-billion annual funding comes largely from voice services. services.
Observers have urged the FCC or Congress to make the fund more stable, including adding broadband revenues to the contribution base, forcing big technology platforms to pay, or have it come from general taxation.
The think tank said Congress should consider ideas discussed by FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington to “expand the base of USF contributors by including web platforms like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter, that benefit most from nationwide broadband network availability.”
It also said, “Congress should promptly pass the FAIR Contributions Act – or similar legislation – that would authorize the Commission to recommend ways to expand the USF contribution base and ensure its financial sustainability.”
Broadband Roundup
Terabit-Ready Network, Qualcomm Faces Class Action, Cryptocurrency Companies Block Withdrawals
Netly Fiber said Monday it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network.
June 14, 2022 – A privately funded open access network operator, Netly Fiber, announced Monday that it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network with its partner, Corning Incorporated, in Solana Beach, California.
“Every residence, business, traffic light, and institution in the city” was built with multiple, dedicated strands of fiber to eliminate splitters that would limit speeds, said a press release.
Although devices do not accept terabit speeds yet, this system will prevent replacements in the future as terabit speeds become the norm, the company said.
“We looked decades into the future to explore what bandwidth demand would be like, then built a Terabit-ready fiber network, capable of delivering future-proof speeds and capacity for generations to come,” said Jack Demers, CEO of Netly Fiber, in the release.
Netly Fiber will make the unlit fiber available to all service providers on “fair, wholesale terms.”
Qualcomm hit with antitrust class action in California
A complaint was filed in Federal Court in California against chip maker Qualcomm on Friday for alleged market abuse, marking the second effort to hold Qualcomm liable for abuse.
“For over a decade,” read the complaint, “Qualcomm has exploited its position as the dominant global provider of modem chips… in the form of inflated prices for cellular devices throughout the world.”
The complaint claims Qualcomm violated California’s antitrust and consumer protection laws, the Cartwright Act and the Unfair Competition Law, “both of which provide more liberal standards for liability than are available under the federal Sherman Act.” Thus, a company may be in violation of the Cartwright Act even if it does not violate the Sherman Act.
The plaintiffs seek an order that Qualcomm’s conduct is unlawful, “enjoining Qualcomm from continuing to engage in this and any similarly unlawful conduct, and awarding money damages, restitution, and all other relief to which Plaintiffs… are entitled.”
Cryptocurrency companies block withdrawals following drop in value
As the value of bitcoin plummeted over the weekend, some cryptocurrency companies began blocking users from withdrawing funds.
Celsius Network, a crypto lending company, announced Sunday that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.
“We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” said Celsius in a statement. “We are working with a singular focus: to protect and preserve assets to meet our obligations to customers.”
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, followed suit, temporarily halting withdrawals on Monday but resuming them later that day.
Broadband Roundup
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
The American Technology Leadership Act would establish a federal office to monitor U.S. tech competitiveness versus global players.
June 13, 2022 – Senators introduced Monday legislation that would establish a federal competition office to assess how the U.S. is doing on technological competitiveness versus other countries.
The American Technology Leadership Act – introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Mark Warner, D-Va. – would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis and enable the government to “identify which technologies will matter most to America’s economic and national security; evaluate America’s technology leadership relative to other countries; and determine the appropriate policy response to ensure U.S. leadership,” according to a press release.
“We are currently in a tech war with China, and the urgency to keep the upper hand is growing,” Sasse said.
The bill allows that “the Office of Global Competition Analysis would be staffed by experts from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Defense, along with the Intelligence Community, and other relevant agencies,” the release noted.
“Our bipartisan legislation would fuse information across the federal government, including classified sources, to help us better understand U.S. competitiveness in technologies critical to our national security and economic prosperity and inform responses that will boost U.S. leadership,” added Bennet.
AT&T hits 20 Gbps symmetrical fiber network
AT&T announced Friday that it has reached 20 Gigabits per second symmetric speeds on its network.
This was tested in an AT&T lab out of Austin, Texas to harness new technology that it said will pave the way for commercial availability of 20 Gig speeds and beyond.
“This technology is what enabled us to reach 10 Gigs earlier this year and 20 Gigs today,” said AT&T in a press release.
The company said in the release the speeds were achieved with “minimal infrastructure upgrades in our central offices and customer locations. And it runs over the same fiber optic cables we’ve spent the last decade-plus installing nationwide.”
Eddy Barker, assistant vice president of mobility and access architecture said AT&T’s symmetrical 20 gig capability will open many doors in the future including to the metaverse, autonomous cars, telemedicine, robotic manufacturing, real-time video sharing and gaming for developers and engineers.
Hargray Fiber expands fiber internet to Rincon, GA
On Friday, Hargray Fiber, an internet service provider in Savannah, Georgia, announced its plans to expand its all-fiber internet network into residential areas in Rincon, Georgia.
According to a press release, Hargray’s investment will reach more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.
Hargray said in a press release that as it focuses on gigabit download and upload speeds, it will bring “ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.”
“We are committed to providing previously underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies so we can see them continue to thrive,” said Ashley Phillips, Hargray Fiber’s southeast president.
