Broadband Breakfast Interview With Pinpoint Capital Advisors’ Andrew Semenak
Real convergence has taken hold in the fiber, wireless infrastructure and data center asset class categories.
Internet service providers building out fiber infrastructure need to be aware of their options for capital expansion as they consider their options under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
That’s the message that Andrew Semenak, Managing Director of Pinpoint Capital Advisors, provided in a recent question and answer video with Broadband Breakfast’s Drew Clark.
In the interview, Semenak discussed the inter-relationship between fiber, wireless infrastructure and data center assets. He described the 12 years, 19 deals and $3.0 billion in transaction value to arrangements facilitated by Pinpoint Capital Advisors.
“When we first started out in digital infrastructure, those sectors were all separate and well-defined sectors to their own,” Semenak said. “Real conference has taken hold and they are really interconnected: Fiber is so critical to a wireless tower site for backhaul purposes, and data centers need very significant interconnectivity. Fiber is providing that.”
Indeed, Semenak said, “we have started to talk about small data centers at the tower site. And the investment community is really beginning to focus on it.”
At Oversight Hearing, GOP Senators Press NTIA Chief on Rate Regulation, Net Neutrality
Senators on Thursday said NTIA rules set regulated rates and impose net neutrality requirements.
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 – Senators at Thursday’s Oversight Committee of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration expressed concern that the agency’s rules under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act do not meet Congress’s bipartisan wishes regarding regulated rates, net neutrality and wastefulness.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said that some provisions in the notice of funding opportunity issued last month “disregard Congress’s intent with heavily regulated rates,” and said that the rules were in opposition to statutory prohibitions on rate regulation.
Alan Davidson, NTIA administrator and sole witness at the hearing, responded that affordability is a key goal of the rules. “We have looked at different ways to make sure that we are promoting affordability while still giving states the flexibility to approach it in the ways that are appropriate for their state.”
The provisions regarding providing a low-cost broadband option in the regulations in place to assure affordability for under or unserved communities, said Davidson.
Furthermore, he said, they do not state specific acceptable rates.
Thune further raised concerns that the NOFO prohibits subgrantees to impose “unjust or unreasonable network management practices.” He said that was a law regarding net neutrality practices, and he said that Congress had specifically excluded that from the IIJA.
Davidson replied that the provision is not a net neutrality requirement. Net neutrality is a “much broader concept” than is covered by the provision, he said.
“There are other agencies and organizations, parts of government, that are the right place to approach the net neutrality issue,” said Davidson. “This is not our role.”
Fact-checked maps are essential
The hearing further highlighted the importance of updated Federal Communications Commission maps to achieving IIJA’s goal of reaching all underserved areas while avoiding wasteful overbuilding.
Sens. Thune and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., both urged the NTIA to use completed and challenged-checked FCC maps for grant allocation – rather than preliminary versions of the maps.
“Past NTIA efforts have wasted precious tax dollars overbuilding in existing networks while not reaching the goal of reaching broadband to unserved communities,” said Wicker. “We do not want to make the same mistakes again.”
NTIA’s Effort to Dispense Broadband Funds to Municipalities Is Not Without Obstacles
The NTIA’s notice of funding opportunity stops short of explicitly endorsing municipal broadband as the preferred model.
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 – Though the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration says he looks to “pressure” states with restrictive laws on municipal broadband builds to use infrastructure money for that end, some aren’t convinced that the federal government can get that deep into state affairs.
The “NTIA lacks the authority to require states that have adopted laws restricting municipal broadband systems to waive or otherwise disregard these state restrictions,” Randolph May, president of the Free State Foundation, told Broadband Breakfast.
“Perhaps NTIA can encourage (strongly or otherwise) states to do so, but it can’t condition their receipt of BEAD grants on states’ refusal to do so,” May added.
The comments come after NTIA administrator Alan Davidson said during Broadband Breakfast event in April that his office is looking to pressure some states to work around their laws to allow the money to go toward municipal broadband builds.
NTIA is entrusted with handing out to the states $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Davidson added during a fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark at the Mountain Connect conference in May that the success of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will depend on getting “every state and territory on board.”
“I do think there will be a lot of deep directions to states,” he said about how the NTIA will administer the BEAD program.
BEAD NOFO bars states from rejecting municipalities
On municipal broadband, Davidson said that the BEAD’s notice of funding opportunity is explicit in that it does not allow eligible entities to not consider public provider types out of hand.
“Eligible Entities may not exclude cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public-private partnerships, private companies, public or private utilities, public utility districts, or local governments (‘potential providers’) from eligibility for grant funds,” the NOFO reads.
“We are doing all we can to lean into the idea that we believe there is going to be a variety of approaches that communities play a huge role here,” Davidson said in the exchange with Clark. “You know states have their laws, we are going to try and do all we can under the law to pressure states, and to make sure that states are transparent where they are not able to meet them.”
The BEAD NOFO explicitly points to municipal broadband as broadband providers that should be utilized – asserting that eligible entities need to demonstrate the steps they have taken to “ensure the participation of non-traditional broadband providers,” and listing municipalities as one such entity.
The view on municipal broadband
Depending upon the party in the White House, municipal broadband is often considered a best practice by the Federal Communications Commission. Yet it has been outlawed or circumscribed in more than a dozen states.
Although the NOFO stops short of explicitly endorsing municipal broadband as a preferred model – it merely says that eligible entities cannot reject municipal builds without consideration – earlier versions of White House statements on broadband infrastructure explicitly favored granting funds to municipal entities.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996 was enacted “to let any communications business compete in any market against any other.” In doing so, the act mandated that “No State or local statute or regulation, or other State or local legal requirement, may prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting the ability of any entity to provide any interstate or intrastate telecommunications service.”
The FCC understood this clause to include state subdivisions within the operational definition of the word, “entity.”
In Nixon v. Missouri Municipal League, however, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in 2004 against a municipal broadband service that argued that Missouri’s attempts to stifle its work violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
The court held that a state’s own subdivisions did not constitute the “entities” protected in the Telecommunications Act. This decision disregarded the FCC’s framework and opened the door to challenges to municipal broadband efforts. Missouri was not the last state to restrict municipal broadband.
Great variety of municipal broadband restrictions
Not all states’ legislation designed to curb municipal networks looks the same, however. States with such legislation exist on a sliding scale.
Some states, such as Nebraska, ban public entities outright from providing broadband services on a retail or wholesale level. South Carolina presents so many obstacles to municipal broadband that such efforts are usually far too expensive or unwieldy to pursue.
The legislators that push these bans often argue that private internet providers are better equipped to provide these services to consumers, and that municipal efforts are a waste of taxpayer money. Advocates for this type of legislation also argue that municipal networks are inherently anticompetitive – as municipalities would compete with the private industry in addition to regulating it – in effect serving as both referee and player in the space.
A limited rollback of restrictions
Though some states have rolled back some restrictions in recent years – namely Arkansas and Washington – municipal efforts are still outright banned or heavily discouraged in 17 states.
In Arkansas, the shift appeared to come as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 74 was sponsored by Republican Arkansas State Sen. Ricky Hill and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in February of 2021.
The bill recognized broadband as “necessities” and that citizens who lack broadband “also lack access to healthcare services, education services, and other essential services.” The bill amended the Telecommunication Regulatory Reform Act of 2013 to allow municipal entities to provide broadband services to consumers.
Data gathered prior to the pandemic and published in the International Journal of Digital Economy, Data Sciences, and New Media argues that restrictions on state and municipal broadband decreases broadband penetration by 1-2 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively.
“These results make a strong argument that state broadband policies are having a measurable impact on broadband diffusion across the U.S., including in rural areas,” the study’s authors concluded.
USDA Considering Drawing on Infrastructure Bill Money as ReConnect Demand Increases
The USDA has been allocated $2 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 – The acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service said Wednesday that his office has seen so much interest in the third round for its broadband funds that it is considering drawing on other federal infrastructure funds to satisfy demand.
Christopher McLean, who joined Broadband Breakfast for its weekly event Wednesday, said the latest round for money from the ReConnect program received 305 applications requesting a total of $4.8 billion, but the program allocated only $1.15 billion for the round.
McLean said that while his office is currently evaluating the applications, it is also now considering drawing on the $2 billion the office was allocated under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to meet the demand for builds intended to connect the underserved.
“We made an announcement that because as more funds had become available, we would reserve the right to apply additional funds to that $1.15 billion funding pool. We got far more applications than we had dollars in that initial allotment,” said McLean.
McLean added that the USDA is expecting to announce winners for the third round this summer and is preparing to announce an additional fourth round.
In a keynote speech in Fiber Connect 2020, Chad Rupe, administrator for the RUS said that “the USDA’s RUS offers one of the cheapest, most reliable sources of capital.”
Broadband Breakfast's Drew Clark will host Christopher McLean, Acting Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service for a fireside chat about broadband funding, including the ReConnect program, RUS's long-standing mandate to improve rural telecommunications, electric and broadband infrastructure, and the way other federal programs will interact with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Guests for this Broadband Breakfast for Lunch session:
- Christopher McLean, Acting Administrator, USDA's Rural Utilities Service
- Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
In addition to serving as the Acting Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service, Christopher McLean also serves as the Assistant Administrator for Electric Programs at the RUS. He was named to that position on January 11, 2015. This is Chris' third time at the agency. As AAE, Chris presides over a $46 billion loan portfolio. In recent years the RUS annual lending budget has been in excess of $5 billion. The agency makes low interest loans for rural electric infrastructure, renewable energy, smart grid and energy efficiency. Prior to his return to RUS, Chris was the Acting Director of the Program Planning and Accountability Division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the United States Department of Agriculture. He came to OASCR in 2013 as civil rights fellow in the Policy Office. From 2010-2012, Chris served as a senior advisor to the Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service. Chris was in private practice from 2001-2010. He was the co-owner of e-Copernicus, a consulting firm that specialized in telecommunications, transportation and technology policy. Chris is also the former Executive Director of the Consumer Electronics Retailers Coalition. He is also is a former RUS Administrator and former Governor of the Rural Telephone Bank. He was appointed Deputy Administrator in January 1998. In 2000, he was the first person nominated and confirmed for the position of RUS Administrator. He hails from Omaha, Nebraska. He received an LL.M. in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University in 1985, a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law in 1982, and a degree in Business Administration from Creighton University in 1980.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
