Capital Projects Fund Recipients, FCC-CRTC on Robocalls, Bandwidth IG Fiber in Portland
The first wave of money from the $10-billion federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund was announced Tuesday.
June 7, 2022 – The first wave of money from the $10-billion federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund for broadband was announced Tuesday to go to Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia, and West Virginia.
West Virginia will receive $136.3 million, Virginia $219.8 million, New Hampshire $50 million, and Louisiana $176.7 million. All states are eligible to receive funding provided they submit plans to the Treasury Department by September 24 and demonstrate how the funds will help fill critical broadband needs.
Participating service providers must provide service speeds of 100 Megabits per second download and households with incomes below the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for discounts.
“We can’t help folks recover from the pandemic or encourage new economic development in areas like West Virginia if we don’t have connectivity,” said Senator Joe Machin, D-W.V.
Rosenworcel signs memorandum of understanding with Canada on illegal robocall fight
Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman at the Federal Communication Commission, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on Monday to combat illegal robocalls.
The memorandum provides the broad outlines of the agreement between the FCC and the CRTC to fight against illegal robocalls.
“Together we will continue to make stopping illegal robocalls a top consumer protection priority,” said Rosenworcel in a statement. “We know that many of these calls cross international borders before entering domestic phone networks. That is why it is critical that we work closely with partners like our colleagues in Canada who share our commitment to fight robocall scams.”
Bandwidth IG brings fiber connectivity to the greater Portland area
Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, a metro dark fiber provider for data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises, announced Tuesday the launch of its newest network in the Greater Portland, Oregon area.
Dark fiber is unused fiber optic cables that may be leased from a network service provider. Oregon’s growing IT networks and data centers in the area are increasing demand for connectivity and dark fiber services, the company said.
Bandwidth IG has fiber available in Greater Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area. According to a press release, its “infrastructure is strategically placed to ensure minimal overlap with other networks, ensuring true route diversity.”
“We’re pleased to develop relationships with companies like Bandwidth IG who can advance our economic development goals with strong dark fiber networks to our business community,” said Dan Dias, economic and community development director in Hillsboro.
Cox Investment in Symmetrical, Petabit Speeds, CityFibre Fully Funds Fiber Buildout
Cox said it will invest $400 million to bring symmetrical gigabit broadband across country over the next three years.
June 6, 2022 – Cox Communications announced Thursday it will invest $400 million to bring symmetrical gigabit broadband to over 100,000 unserved and underserved households across the country over the next three years.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to digital equity, we’re making private investments, continuing to pursue partnership opportunities, and positively impacting the lives of those in underserved areas by providing high-speed broadband service,” Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex said in a statement.
Cox’s ongoing effort to bring service to the unserved has included public-private partnerships in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Virginia, with the ultimate goal of providing 10-Gig, fiber-based services around the country.
New broadband speed record
Researchers at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology announced late last month that they have hit a new world record for download speed.
The test clocked in at 1.02 million Gigabits per second – exceeding a petabit — beating out the institute’s previous world record set in 2020 when it achieved 0.61 Petabit per second, or 0.61 million Gbps. The researchers noted in their paper that a single Petabit per “is equivalent to 10 million channels of 8K broadcasting per second.”
Though the institute published its findings at the International Conference on Laser and Electro-Optics on May 19, the study garnered international attention after it was published in English on May 30.
The speed was enabled utilizing wavelength division multiplexing technology – a method whereby a single fiber optic cable is used to transmit different wavelengths.
CityFibre raises money for UK fiber build
CityFibre raised £4.9 billion to finance its upcoming fiber infrastructure buildouts in the United Kingdom nearly completely.
On Thursday, CityFibre announced that the $6 billion sum would go towards connecting around 8,000,000 homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 public sector sights, and 250,000 5G access points, according to a recent press-release.
The project represents a third of the U.K. market and is one of the largest loans for a fiber deployment in Europe. It is slated to begin operations in 2025.
The rollout will extend CityFibre’s footprint into rural regions of 285 cities, towns and villages.
GAO on Broadband Subsidy Strategy, Facebook Departure, Advocacy Groups’ Tech Antitrust Push
The federal agency says Congress must develop a new national strategy on broadband programs.
June 3, 2022 – The Government Accountability Office has released a report recommending Congress’ development of a national strategy on broadband subsidies.
The White House is undecided on whether such a plan is necessary, according to NextTV report.
GAO’s report identified over 100 federal programs, across 15 agencies, which can be used to expand broadband access.
Over a decade ago the Federal Communications Commission came up with its own national broadband plan, but the GAO says there are statutory limitations with that plan in regard to current programs, such as differing definitions of eligible areas and broadband speeds.
“The U.S. broadband efforts are not guided by a national strategy with clear roles, goals, objectives, and performance measures,” says GAO.
“Without legislative proposals for Congress to consider, agencies may continue to face limitations in aligning programs to close the digital divide.”
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down
Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she would depart the company this fall after 14 years.
She will remain on its board of directors.
“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years,” said Sandberg, “Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life.”
She will be replaced as COO by Facebook chief growth officer Javier Olivan.
Olivan will lead the company’s integrated ads and business products as well as continue to lead its growth teams.
Advocates write to Schumer on American Innovation and Choice Online
More than 20 advocacy groups have signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urging a vote on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, The Hill reported Thursday.
The bipartisan bill, which passed out of committee in January, aims to limit tech giants from giving preference to their own products and services over rivals.
Signees of the letter include groups Demand Progress, Center for Digital Democracy, Athena and Public Citizen.
The letter says the bill “will immediately result in a concrete increase in competition in an industry that touches the lives of every American.”
Axios reported last month that Schumer intends to put the bill on the floor for a vote by early summer.
Large tech companies and industry groups are strongly opposing the legislation, saying it poses national security concerns and may hinder their ability to provide certain popular services to consumers.
Metronet and Vexus Merge, Instagram Launches AMBER alerts, Collaboration at Fiber Connect
Metronet announced it has completed its merger with Vexus Fiber.
June 2, 2022 – On Wednesday, Metronet, a fiber optic network provider from Evansville, Indiana announced it has completed its merger with Vexus Fiber, a fiber optic network provider from Lubbock, Texas to bring fiber to homes across 16 states and 250 communities.
“Both companies connect America’s underserved cities and towns, bringing state-of-the-art fiber optic connections for workers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and homes operating with symmetrical speeds of one gigabit or higher”, a press release stated.
The companies said the merger allows a wider geographical reach to provide more homes with fiber. As Metronet has networks in more than 220 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri and Colorado, the press release said the merger adds “additional residential and business customers in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.”
The press release stated that both companies will continue to operate under its current brands and leadership.
Instagram launches Amber alerts on platform
Instagram announced Wednesday that users will now receive AMBER alerts about missing children in their area to raise awareness through the platform’s sharing capabilities, starting in the U.S. and 24 other countries.
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said in a blog post.
“The alerts will include details about the child, such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information that can be provided”, Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety for Instagram parent Facebook, said in the post.
DeLaune added that with the “Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”
Collaboration to be presented at Fiber Connect 2022
On Wednesday, the Fiber Broadband Association announced that the partnership of COS Systems, Lit Communities and Calix will present its combined fiber and telehealth services at Fiber Connect 2022 in Nashville June 13 and 14.
“The collaboration between FBA member companies Lit Communities, COS Systems, and Calix are presenting how their combined services aim to bring fiber and smart applications like Telehealth services to about 50,000 residents and businesses in Medina County”, a press release stated.
Calix and Lit Communities will provide broadband infrastructure to professional services in Medina County such as MedinaFiber and MetroHealth’s remote telehealth program, while COS Systems provides the software platform to deploy the network.
