Demanding Requirements on NTIA’s BEAD Program May Depress Broadband Participation
What are the downsides of having too many grant requirements?
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 7, 2022 – Panelists at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference in May warned against putting too many onerous conditions on prospective recipients of billions in federal infrastructure money, arguing some provisions will require further discussion or potential modification or else it will discourage applications.
Industry observers at the conference who studied the notices of funding opportunity for the $42.5-billion Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which was released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on May 13, argued that money from the program contains too many strings attached, including environmental, tax and rate regulation implications, for it to be fully viable as an option for service providers.
Steven Coran, chair of law firm Lerman Senter’s broadband, spectrum, utilities and communications infrastructure practice group, said BEAD applicants need to consider the tax implications of the program, as well as the reimbursement structure of the program. In addition, Coran said that planet resilience provisions, including environmental preservation studies, are additional expenses grant recipients should account for.
BEAD applicants need to similarly understand the labor standards required by the NOFO, added Valerie Wimer, vice president of business development at telecom consulting company JSI, because those provisions will also drive-up costs, especially with the current labor market.
“I think that putting too many onerous conditions on recipients is actually not in the public’s interest, and states and NTIA should really take this into account,” said Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs for cable industry group ACA Connects.
“First, it can depress participation in the program, so you end up having a less competitive grant program. Second, the providers are going to internalize these costs, and it will result in them asking for more money, resulting in less money available to reach the un- and under- served. Finally, providers could end up being in a situation where they are more likely to default after the fact, because they couldn’t properly anticipate what these conditions could mean for a network 20 years in the future.”
Julie Darrington, vice president of consulting at Vantage Point Solutions, added that, “There are significant impacts when you start layering on all of the different costs.
“When you think about the matching requirement, the taxable income, add in letter-of-credit costs, prevailing wages…When you start looking at all those pieces and parts it really impacts the financials,” she said. “From a financial feasibility standpoint, I’m concerned that the profitability and the long-term sustainability of [BEAD funded] networks are going to be tough in many cases, especially in rural areas.”
Concerns expressed about broadband rate regulation
Provisions in the BEAD NOFO require the inclusion of a low-cost broadband option. Some industry groups fear that might lead to regulation of broadband rates.
Yet Lieberman said the NTIA has yet to prescribe how states should rank, or evaluate, applicants based on these requirements.
“I haven’t seen any kind of deployment program with this level of rate regulation,” Lieberman told the audience, largely made up of municipal leaders and representatives of service providers. “This is an area that is not as well defined in the rules yet, and so we’re going to be watching to see how the NTIA and states end up dealing with this.”
Lieberman maintained that BEAD applicants need to consider the revenue that they will be able to generate from their proposed networks, to then determine what they are going to bid for, in order to be able to sustain the network for the life of the program. BEAD applicants first have to consider the cost to deploy a network, but they must then consider the slew of additional costs necessary to comply with grant requirements.
There is some discussion in the BEAD NOFO about the potential for multiple rounds of state funding. The panelists explained that as the grant process gets underway, the rules may ease up, but that shift cannot be expected for at least two to three years.
Observers Concerned Infrastructure Bill’s Other Objectives Could Distract from Broadband Goals
Billions in funding from the infrastructure bill could go toward states for other objectives like cybersecurity.
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 – Experts expressed concern Tuesday that billions in funding from the infrastructure bill that will go toward states for other objectives like cybersecurity will draw focus away from the primary objective of connecting to broadband service unserved areas of the United States.
“One of the issues is that all of these things are distractions to the main point, which is reaching unserved areas,” Michelle Connolly, professor in economics at Duke University, said at a Technology Policy Institute webinar on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced the details of its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which includes $42.5 billion for broadband infrastructure. But critics said the NTIA’s objective to deliver funds to the states for other initiatives, like cybersecurity and job creation, may act as a distraction to the broadband goal.
“My fear is that with all these other policy concerns that we’re interested in,” Connolly said. “There is no requirement that unserved gets taken care of first.”
Paroma Sanyal, senior consultant at The Brattle Group, said that, “It’s appropriate to recognize that it’s a mix of policy objectives and not just a pure broadband deployment policy,” said. “There are other objectives that this plan is getting towards.”
Evan Feinman, director of the BEAD program at NTIA, added that BEAD “has guardrails wide enough for there to be a compliant Alaska plan and a compliant Arizona plan which means that there’s also room between those guardrails for states to make unwise choices.” Because the BEAD program is designed to allow states to modify their five-year digital connectivity plan for individual needs, states are allowed more leeway that might produce a tendency to be distracted from the primary objective.
Feinman indicated that NTIA is pursuing a staffing model where highly trained experts will be placed on the ground in each state and territory as a guide for planning, outreach and office capacity management. He said he hopes that staff will guide states and territories to focus on connecting unconnected areas first.
Broadband Notice of Funding Availability Seeks to Balance Requirements with Flexibility
Alan Davidson says NOFO requires that grant recipients offer both low-cost service options and middle-class affordability plans.
KEYSTONE, Colorado, May 24, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is attempting to balance stakeholder demands to ensure new entrants to the broadband marketplace, while making certain the agency is a good shepherd of the federal funds, the administrator of the U.S. Department of Commerce agency said here Tuesday.
Alan Davidson, the assistant secretary of Commerce responsible for the agency that is spending the lion’s share of federal broadband money, said that NTIA will consider affordability to be an important consideration in making awards.
In a discussion with Broadband Breakfast editor and publisher Drew Clark, the pair reviewed the NTIA’s guidelines governing three new broadband grant programs that will see more than $45 billion in federal funding dispersed over the next few years.
Three Notices of Funding Opportunity were released on May 13, 2022. The largest one is for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a $42.5-billion-dollar program aimed at expanding last-mile, high-speed Internet access across the United States.
Davidson referred to the released NOFO as the “starting gun” signaling for states to begin the sprint toward making funding and infrastructure deployment plans to connect local unserved and underserved communities to futureproof Internet connections.
Less than a week since the release of the notices, 25 states and territories have already submitted Letters of Intent to participate in the program, with 35 states and territories stating they intend to submit an initial proposal to access a share of the federal funding by the July 18, 2022, deadline.
Process for states to apply
The NOFO requires that grant recipients offer both low-cost service options and middle-class affordability plans over the resulting infrastructure. The NOFO offers states examples of different affordability plans to model, while also giving states the flexibility to define what can be deemed “affordable” within their borders.
Further, BEAD requires robust stakeholder engagement, and gives preference to grant applicants pursuing public-private partnerships, as well as those which demonstrate they have coordinated with local and Tribal Governments, and community-based organizations, in the creation of their applications.
In an effort to bolster economic development and the creation of new jobs within the United States, the NOFO includes a “Buy America” statute, which requires grant recipients purchase 55% of all network components being used from American manufacturers. During the keynote, Davidson reiterated that the NTIA will prioritize the deployment of fiber infrastructure over other technologies, including cable, DSL, and satellite.
Davidson explained that increased state and federal oversight should be expected to ensure federal broadband funds go to the localities where they are most needed. Oversight requirements are largely spelled out in the statute, but grant recipients can expect more post-award reporting requirements than have been necessitated by previous federal programs.
Davidson’s presentation raised some questions surrounding well-known industry supply chain issues, the shortage of fiber technicians nationally, and the issue of BEAD grant dollars being considered taxable income. Davidson replied to the raised concerns stating that the NTIA is eager to hear about stakeholder’s pain points, and that he predicts there will be an ongoing process of working with states on these issues.
Sean Gonsalves: NTIA Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson Dishes on BEAD at Mountain Connect 2022
The NTIA will press states to not lock out publicly-owned broadband project. If they do, they must disclose why.
Mountain Connect 2022 got a big kick off this morning in Keystone, Colorado with a Q&A discussion between National Telecommunications and Information Administration Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson and Broadband Breakfast CEO, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark.
Davidson provided a broad overview of the newly released Notice of Funding Opportunity for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access & Deployment program, which set the table for the multitude of break-out sessions that attracted a who’s who of broadband providers, vendors, policy-makers and vendors.
Under the BEAD program, each of the 50 states will be eligible to receive a minimum of $100 million to expand high-speed Internet access, though most states will receive hundreds of millions more as additional funding will be allocated to states based on a formula that takes into account how many unserved households are in each state.
Most states on board for BEAD
Davidson said that 25 states have already submitted their Letter of Intent to seek BEAD funding. In all, 35 states have indicated they will also participate in the program so far as NTIA works with the other 15 states and territories to encourage them to take advantage of the largest ever federal investment in broadband.
While Davidson touted the unprecedented opportunity now being made available to states to close the digital divide, Clark did probe him on several concerns around the requirements of the BEAD application process that a number of broadband advocates and small- to midsize Internet Service Providers have raised since the NOFO was released on May 13.
One question in particular Clark raised was the letter of credit requirement that subgrantees must acquire to qualify for funding. A number of ISPs and local officials interested in municipal broadband projects are saying the requirement is onerous and may prove to be a disincentive for new entrants into the broadband market now dominated by the big monopoly ISPs.
Davidson noted his office has been hearing those concerns and that the NTIA may adjust the rules based on that feedback.
NTIA will encourage states to include publicly-owned networks
We also had a chance to ask Davidson a question: Would states with preemption laws that prevent or erect barriers to municipalities, cooperatives, nonprofits and other public entities from accessing BEAD funds be disqualified from the BEAD program?
Davidson said the NTIA will press states to not lock out publicly-owned broadband projects and if they propose to do so they must disclose why. But, he stopped short of saying that states with such preemption laws would be disqualified from participating in the BEAD program.
However, Davidson and Clark both, pointed to the specific language in the NOFO that says:
- NTIA strongly encourages Eligible Entities (states) to waive all such (preemption) laws for purposes of the Program. If an Eligible Entity does not do so, the Eligible Entity must identify all such laws in its Initial Proposal and describe how the laws will be applied in connection with the competition for subgrants. Such Eligible Entity must, in its Final Proposal, disclose each unsuccessful application affected by such laws and describe how those laws impacted the decision to deny the application.
Internet for all?
While Davidson did not explicitly say NTIA would wholeheartedly accept BEAD applications from states with preemptions laws that lock out public sector providers, it seems clear the NTIA will not deny BEAD funds to states with preemption laws that violate both the letter and spirit of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which authorized the BEAD program.
The BEAD NOFO and Davidson’s remarks were a major topic of discussion at the dozens of breakout sessions held later in the day, covering everything from funding new broadband investments and community development to community broadband case studies and emerging technologies.
Multiple NTIA officials claimed BEAD is intended to connect all Americans and, in fact, the Biden admininstration calls it the Internet for All intiative. However, neither Congress nor the Biden administration have a plan to ensure all low-income urban households are connected.
The three-day conference will conclude on Wednesday with that final day being kicked-off by a Q&A with U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper.
Watch our Connect This! livesteam discussing the implications of the BEAD NOFO here.
This article originally appeared on the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Municipal Broadband project on May 24, 2022, and is reprinted with permission.
