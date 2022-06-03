Privacy
Draft of Bipartisan ‘Years-in-the-Making’ Privacy Bill Released
The bill is bipartisan, and a joint effort between the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee.
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2022 – Leaders of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Senate Commerce Committee announced on Friday a discussion draft of a “comprehensive” data privacy bill that they say has been in the making for years.
The bipartisan bill overall addresses a national data privacy framework, a set of consumers’ data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanisms.
The release was announced by the House committee’s Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., its ranking member Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash., and the Senate committee’s ranking member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
“In the coming weeks, we will be working with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build support and finalize this standard to give Americans more control over their personal data,” they said.
“We welcome and encourage all of our colleagues to join us in this effort to enable meaningful privacy protections for Americans and provide businesses with operational certainty. This landmark agreement represents the sum of years of good faith efforts by us, other members, and numerous stakeholders as we work together to provide American consumers with comprehensive data privacy protections.”
They called the release of the draft a “critical milestone.”
The proposed bill would grant Americans protections against discriminatory use of their data, require covered entities to minimize on the front end the data they collect, enforce loyalty duties and prevent customers from needing to pay for privacy, prohibit targeted advertising for covered entities, enhance data protections for children and minors and establish “regulatory parity” across the internet.
Child privacy has been a particular topic of interest on Capitol Hill, with several high profile hearings taking place with social media companies to investigate their practices of catering to teenage users.
Privacy
Conservative Think Tank says FTC Should Be Sole Federal Privacy Regulator
‘The key to striking the right balance lies in ‘guided FTC rulemaking’ in a federal law, echoed by privacy experts and private sector companies alike.’
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 – As states begin to pass their own privacy laws, experts from conservative group the R Street Institute pushed for a federal privacy law with the Federal Trade Commission as the “primary enforcer.”
“We need to have one standard, one set of laws. It should not matter where you live…you should have the exact same basic privacy rights as anyone, anywhere,” Brandon Pugh, senior fellow and policy counsel at R Street, said at an R Street event Wednesday. He added that California, Colorado, Virginia and Utah have their own privacy laws. “If we don’t do a federal law, [more] will continue.”
During Wednesday’s event, Lauren Zabierek, executive director of the Cyber Project at Harvard Kennedy School, said that the FTC should have “the primary role for overseeing privacy regulation,” while Pugh said that this would avoid a “patchwork of agencies all taking a different element of privacy.”
In a blog post on its website on Tuesday, R Street said, “The key to striking the right balance lies in ‘guided FTC rulemaking’ in a federal law, echoed by privacy experts and private sector companies alike.” That conclusion was drawn after receiving feedback from 130 stakeholders, the think tank said.
Data privacy is one of the most pressing issues in the U.S. “The United States is one of the industrialized countries that lacks a single, national data privacy law,” said cyber experts from the R Street Institute. “The current lack of federal privacy legislation affects the economy, national security and consumer safety and is—at its most basic level—not a controversial issue for most Americans.”
Because of this, “multiple leaders of top-tier tech companies have, in recent weeks, called for privacy legislation.”
Robocall
Rosenworcel Calls on Congress for Expanded Robocaller Enforcement Protocols
The chairwoman seeks increased authority over autodialers and the ability for the FCC to take robocallers to court.
WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 –Federal Communications Commission May 19, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called for legislation from Congress that would increase her agency’s authority to act against robocallers.
At the agency’s May 19 open meeting, the chairwoman asked for those increased powers to go after autodialers and for the FCC to be given the ability to take robocallers to court after they are fined by the agency – rather than delegating that responsibility to the Department of Justice.
The definition of autodialers is hotly debated, particularly following the Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid ruling of the Supreme Court in April 2021, and which designated autodialers as those robocallers operating from a device that has the capacity to either store a phone number using a random or sequential number generator or to produce a phone number using a random or sequential number generator.
A previously court-held definition of autodialers that others believe to be more accurate stated the only defining criterion for an autodialer is that it must have the capacity to “store numbers to be called” and “to dial such numbers automatically.”
This change in definition by the Supreme Court lessens the FCC’s authority to target autodialers, targeting which is also not provided for by the agency’s STIR/SHAKEN protocols which prevent robocallers from lying to phone owners via caller identification about the station the robocalls originate from.
Rather, the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act governs regulation of autodialers and the court’s narrowing of actors it applies to decreases the FCC’s regulatory jurisdiction.
2019’s Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act further forms the FCC’s framework for enforcement against robocallers and autodialers.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Rosenworcel said the commission would require gateway providers, the first U.S.-based provider of robocalls that originate internationally, to perform more authentication measures and certify FCC robocall mitigation plans, and highlighted a study which found that a large portion of robocalls come from abroad.
“We can make it more difficult for these illegal and unwanted calls to hit our networks, we will be much closer to winning our fight,” said Rosenworcel.
“By requiring gateway providers to provide more authentication and the SIP calls in the caller I.D. field.”
The commission adopted a further notice of proposed rulemaking seeking comments on non-internet protocol authentication methods.
Earlier Thursday, the commission announced new partnerships with nine state attorneys general to combat illegal robocalls, raising the number of states participating in the effort to 36.
Privacy
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Takes Aim at Big Tech and Big Telecom
What should state leaders be doing to procure a safer, healthier information environment?
KEYSTONE, Colorado, May 27, 2022 – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser advised state and local leaders to devote resources both toward creating strong data privacy measures and developing broadband deployment initiatives.
Speaking on Wednesday at the Mountain Connect conference here, Weiser split his time being critical Big Tech and inadequate broadband.With a large amount of federal resource devoted toward broadband deployment focused on areas without high-quality broadband, Weiser said that Colorado had a key priority to double-check the accuracy of federal broadband maps.
Weiser is deeply involved in technology and telecommunications issues because of his work as the founder of Silicon Flatirons, a research center at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He was interviewed by Jessica Dheere, director of Ranking Digital Rights, a program of the New American think tank in Washington.
Community Crowdsourcing Efforts Essential to Accessing Federal Broadband Funding
But while heartened by the possible rollout of more reliable, affordable internet access being spurred by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the pair was sobered by the dilemmas associated with Big Tech.
Dheere described a few of the social concerns of the big data era, including: Information overload, companies’ collection of vast amounts of data processed through algorithms, cloud services encouraging people to store their data and essential documentation on virtual servers, addiction to social media platforms and virality, and government technologies that make decisions for people.
“How do we take advantage of the amazing opportunities broadband creates for us, without sacrificing our civil and human rights, without being dehumanized by the technologies themselves and the corporations and institutions we interact with?” Dheere asked.
“We talked here about broadband as the great connector, but we also need to address the potential harms and create strategies for mitigating them.”
Bringing problems and solutions to the local level
Weiser responded that, “We need to focus on our state and local opportunities to solve problems together.”
He reflected on time he spent, more than a decade ago, working to create privacy legislation while working in the Obama administration. Such a bill would presumably give consumers more choice and awareness on how their data is collected and used, but no such federal measure has passed.
Now as a top state government official, Weiser has been supportive of state data privacy laws. Last year the state passed the Colorado Privacy Act, and his office as the state attorney general is required this fall to issue rules that will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
Colorado is the third state, after California and Virginia, to pass a comprehensive data privacy bill. Yet Weiser said that the rules to be crafted under Colorado’s privacy bill are principles-based and will be less prescriptive than California’s and Virginia’s.
Giving users more control over their data
“The core promise here is to give consumers basic control over their data,” he explained. “What information is being collected about you? Is it true? Are you okay with it being shared to other people? Do businesses actually have to assess what data they’re collecting, and ask themselves if it’s necessary?”
Notable provisions in the law include a “universal opt-out mechanism” which allows Coloradans to freely and easily opt out of their personal data being sold and used for targeted advertising.
The Colorado Privacy Act further requires users to opt-in for the processing of “sensitive data,” and grants district attorneys, as well as the state attorney general, to enforce the statute.
For more on how Colorado’s Privacy Act compares to other states, see Colorado’s New Data Privacy Law: Comparing to Other States and Looking Ahead.
Recent
- Draft of Bipartisan ‘Years-in-the-Making’ Privacy Bill Released
- GAO on Broadband Subsidy Strategy, Facebook Departure, Advocacy Groups’ Tech Antitrust Push
- Debra Berlyn: Online Shopping is Here to Stay for Older Adults
- Conservative Think Tank says FTC Should Be Sole Federal Privacy Regulator
- Cannot Be Assumed Russia Won’t Represent UN Tech Regulator Despite Invasion, Experts Say
- Experts Reflect on Supreme Court Decision to Block Texas Social Media Bill
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
WISP4 months ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
-
Big Tech3 months ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program
-
Blockchain4 months ago
NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3
-
Fiber3 months ago
Public Knowledge Says Comprehensive Multi-Tenant Exclusivity Bans Needed for Competition