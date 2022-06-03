GAO on Broadband Subsidy Strategy, Facebook Departure, Advocacy Groups’ Tech Antitrust Push

June 3, 2022 ­– The Government Accountability Office has released a report recommending Congress’ development of a national strategy on broadband subsidies.

The White House is undecided on whether such a plan is necessary, according to NextTV report.

GAO’s report identified over 100 federal programs, across 15 agencies, which can be used to expand broadband access.

Over a decade ago the Federal Communications Commission came up with its own national broadband plan, but the GAO says there are statutory limitations with that plan in regard to current programs, such as differing definitions of eligible areas and broadband speeds.

“The U.S. broadband efforts are not guided by a national strategy with clear roles, goals, objectives, and performance measures,” says GAO.

“Without legislative proposals for Congress to consider, agencies may continue to face limitations in aligning programs to close the digital divide.”

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she would depart the company this fall after 14 years.

She will remain on its board of directors.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years,” said Sandberg, “Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life.”

She will be replaced as COO by Facebook chief growth officer Javier Olivan.

Olivan will lead the company’s integrated ads and business products as well as continue to lead its growth teams.

Advocates write to Schumer on American Innovation and Choice Online

More than 20 advocacy groups have signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urging a vote on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, The Hill reported Thursday.

The bipartisan bill, which passed out of committee in January, aims to limit tech giants from giving preference to their own products and services over rivals.

Signees of the letter include groups Demand Progress, Center for Digital Democracy, Athena and Public Citizen.

The letter says the bill “will immediately result in a concrete increase in competition in an industry that touches the lives of every American.”

Axios reported last month that Schumer intends to put the bill on the floor for a vote by early summer.

Large tech companies and industry groups are strongly opposing the legislation, saying it poses national security concerns and may hinder their ability to provide certain popular services to consumers.