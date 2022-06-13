Broadband Roundup
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
The American Technology Leadership Act would establish a federal office to monitor U.S. tech competitiveness versus global players.
June 13, 2022 – Senators introduced Monday legislation that would establish a federal competition office to assess how the U.S. is doing on technological competitiveness versus other countries.
The American Technology Leadership Act – introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Mark Warner, D-Va. – would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis and enable the government to “identify which technologies will matter most to America’s economic and national security; evaluate America’s technology leadership relative to other countries; and determine the appropriate policy response to ensure U.S. leadership,” according to a press release.
“We are currently in a tech war with China, and the urgency to keep the upper hand is growing,” Sasse said.
The bill allows that “the Office of Global Competition Analysis would be staffed by experts from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Defense, along with the Intelligence Community, and other relevant agencies,” the release noted.
“Our bipartisan legislation would fuse information across the federal government, including classified sources, to help us better understand U.S. competitiveness in technologies critical to our national security and economic prosperity and inform responses that will boost U.S. leadership,” added Bennet.
AT&T hits 20 Gbps symmetrical fiber network
AT&T announced Friday that it has reached 20 Gigabits per second symmetric speeds on its network.
This was tested in an AT&T lab out of Austin, Texas to harness new technology that it said will pave the way for commercial availability of 20 Gig speeds and beyond.
“This technology is what enabled us to reach 10 Gigs earlier this year and 20 Gigs today,” said AT&T in a press release.
The company said in the release the speeds were achieved with “minimal infrastructure upgrades in our central offices and customer locations. And it runs over the same fiber optic cables we’ve spent the last decade-plus installing nationwide.”
Eddy Barker, assistant vice president of mobility and access architecture said AT&T’s symmetrical 20 gig capability will open many doors in the future including to the metaverse, autonomous cars, telemedicine, robotic manufacturing, real-time video sharing and gaming for developers and engineers.
Hargray Fiber expands fiber internet to Rincon, GA
On Friday, Hargray Fiber, an internet service provider in Savannah, Georgia, announced its plans to expand its all-fiber internet network into residential areas in Rincon, Georgia.
According to a press release, Hargray’s investment will reach more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.
Hargray said in a press release that as it focuses on gigabit download and upload speeds, it will bring “ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.”
“We are committed to providing previously underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies so we can see them continue to thrive,” said Ashley Phillips, Hargray Fiber’s southeast president.
China Cyber Concerns, Fiber Broadband Spending Resilient, DZS and Irby Help Get Arkansas Broadband
The FBI, CISA and NSA warned about hackers from the PRC.
June 9, 2022 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the National Security Agency issued a cybersecurity advisory indicating that hackers affiliated with the People’s Republic of China continue to exploit publicly known vulnerabilities Tuesday.
The report outlined an advisory with three sections. First, an explanation of common vulnerabilities exploited by PRC-sponsored cyber actors. Second, an introduction of how telecommunications and network service provider targeting occurred. Third, an overview of recommended mitigation.
“Since 2020, PRC state-sponsored cyber actors have conducted widespread campaigns to rapidly exploit publicly identified security vulnerabilities,” read the report. “Entities can mitigate the vulnerabilities listed in this advisory by applying the available patches to their systems, replacing end-of-life infrastructure, and implementing a centralized patch management program.”
Global broadband access revenues soar in first quarter
Global revenues for broadband builds market increased 14 percent year-over-year to $4.4 billion during the first quarter this year, according to a quarterly report by a market research firm Dell’Oro Group.
The quarterly report provides a complete overview of the broadband access market, covering manufacturers’ revenue, selling prices, and material shipments.
“Despite all the challenges with supply chains, logistics, and labor, service providers continue to invest heavily to expand their fiber broadband networks, particularly in North America,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president of broadband access and home networking at Dell’Oro Group.
DZS and Irby Utilities declare broadband success in Arkansas
Networking infrastructure company DZS announced Thursday the initial success of a large rural broadband project in the United States.
In the first nine months the project, which uses Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money, rolled out over 2,500 miles of fiber and demand continues to grow, DZS said. The project plans to implement 7,000 miles to reach over 99,000 member accounts in 18 counties in Arkansas within the next 4 to 6 years.
With partner Irby Utilities, the project is being deployed by First Electric Cooperative, which will have all its substations connected to a fiber backbone, according to a Thursday press release.
This project is only one of nine projects that DZS and Irby are currently partnering on which will bring high-speed connectivity to 300,000 subscribers.
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
Legislation introduced Tuesday would bring cryptocurrencies under the purview of the Commodity Future Trading Commission.
June 8, 2022 – On Tuesday, Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-WY., who serve on the Senate’s agriculture and banking committees, introduced legislation that will assign regulatory authority over digital currency to the Commodity Future Trading Commission.
The Responsible Financial Innovation Act would create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, including creating a new advisory committee to “focus on developing guideline principles, empowering regulatory agencies and advising lawmakers on fast-developing technology,” a press release stated.
The legislation “will encourage innovation in the financial sector, as well as flexibility, transparency and robust consumer protections while integrating digital assets into existing laws,” the release said.
The bill’s introduction comes after experts debated which regulatory body should handle cryptocurrencies, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC being the ones mentioned.
Gilibrand said in a statement that “digital assets, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and offer substantial potential benefits if harnessed correctly. It is critical that the United States play a leading role in developing policy to regulate new financial products, while also encouraging innovation and protecting consumers.”
Ziply Fiber acquires EONI
Ziply Fiber announced Tuesday it has agreed to purchase EONI, an internet service provider in eastern Oregon. and is expected to close this year given pending regulatory approvals.
The companies said the merger will deliver greater redundancy and reliability and “the fastest residential fiber internet in the Northwest, through Ziply Fiber’s multi-gig 2- and 5-gig service tiers.”
The companies expect the deal to close later this year, pending regulatory review.
“Our goal is to find a way to bring fiber to as many people as possible as quickly as possible, whether that’s by building, upgrading, partnering or acquiring,” Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber, said in a press release. “We also expect that EONI’s expertise in fixed wireless will be beneficial to us as we continue to grow.”
The release added that “current EONI customers will not see any immediate changes to their service or working relationships while the companies plan to work through operational details in the months to come.”
AT&T tests 5G connection via drone
AT&T tested a 5G connection via a drone in rural Missouri earlier this month, calling it a “ground-breaking launch” that could “one day help bring broadband connectivity to rural and other underserved communities across the U.S. and elsewhere.”
The company said its Flying COW (Cell on Wings) drone can transmit “strong 5G coverage for approximately 10 square miles” offering high-speed wireless connections to help first responders in search and rescue missions where a connection may not be available.
“The 5G Flying COW could be a game changer,” said AT&T in a press release on June 2.
“We are currently working through many exciting technical challenges to expand the capabilities of our Flying COWs,” said Art Pregler, AT&T’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) program director.
Capital Projects Fund Recipients, FCC-CRTC on Robocalls, Bandwidth IG Fiber in Portland
The first wave of money from the $10-billion federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund was announced Tuesday.
June 7, 2022 – The first wave of money from the $10-billion federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund for broadband was announced Tuesday to go to Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia, and West Virginia.
West Virginia will receive $136.3 million, Virginia $219.8 million, New Hampshire $50 million, and Louisiana $176.7 million. All states are eligible to receive funding provided they submit plans to the Treasury Department by September 24 and demonstrate how the funds will help fill critical broadband needs.
Participating service providers must provide service speeds of 100 Megabits per second download and households with incomes below the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for discounts.
“We can’t help folks recover from the pandemic or encourage new economic development in areas like West Virginia if we don’t have connectivity,” said Senator Joe Machin, D-W.V.
Rosenworcel signs memorandum of understanding with Canada on illegal robocall fight
Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman at the Federal Communication Commission, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on Monday to combat illegal robocalls.
The memorandum provides the broad outlines of the agreement between the FCC and the CRTC to fight against illegal robocalls.
“Together we will continue to make stopping illegal robocalls a top consumer protection priority,” said Rosenworcel in a statement. “We know that many of these calls cross international borders before entering domestic phone networks. That is why it is critical that we work closely with partners like our colleagues in Canada who share our commitment to fight robocall scams.”
Bandwidth IG brings fiber connectivity to the greater Portland area
Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, a metro dark fiber provider for data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises, announced Tuesday the launch of its newest network in the Greater Portland, Oregon area.
Dark fiber is unused fiber optic cables that may be leased from a network service provider. Oregon’s growing IT networks and data centers in the area are increasing demand for connectivity and dark fiber services, the company said.
Bandwidth IG has fiber available in Greater Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area. According to a press release, its “infrastructure is strategically placed to ensure minimal overlap with other networks, ensuring true route diversity.”
“We’re pleased to develop relationships with companies like Bandwidth IG who can advance our economic development goals with strong dark fiber networks to our business community,” said Dan Dias, economic and community development director in Hillsboro.
