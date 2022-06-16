Spectrum
House Committee Pushes Through Bills to Improve NTIA Spectrum Management
Markup of bills comes after much discussion about federal spectrum management.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 – The House subcommittee on communications and technology advanced two bills for floor votes providing the National Telecommunications and Information Administration with resources to develop “innovative spectrum management technologies” at a subcommittee markup Wednesday.
Spectrum management is essential to minimize interference on radio spectrum and optimize the use of the finite resource.
The first, the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences Codification Act, provides statutory authority to the ITS, an arm of the NTIA, authorizing the ITS to implement certain spectrum legislation on behalf of the NTIA. The institute will be required to establish an initiative to support the development of emergency communication and tracking technology.
One amendment clarified the role the ITS plays in supporting spectrum advancements and promoting effective use of spectrum.
The second bill – Simplifying Management, Reallocation and Transfer of Spectrum Act, or the SMART Act – was introduced by Representative Brett Guthrie, R-KY, requiring “the assistance of the secretary of communications and information at NTIA to develop and implement framework to enhance the sharing of spectrum between federal entities and non-federal users as well as between multiple federal entities,” said Chairman Mike Doyle, D-PA.
The SMART act will establish a common platform for sharing spectrum use across federal agencies and other users. An amendment was passed to ensure that the coordination with spectrum would support a broad range of users in many industries.
Spectrum
FCC Auction Authority Bill Ensures No Disruption in Spectrum Distribution: Lawmakers
The Extending America’s Spectrum Auction Leadership Act of 2022 was introduced last month.
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 – Legislation introduced last month that would extend the authority of the Federal Communications Commission to conduct spectrum auctions is needed to ensure a seamless process when the agency comes to close out existing auctions, lawmakers said last week.
The Extending America’s Spectrum Auction Leadership Act of 2022, or H.R. 7783, was introduced on May 16 in the House, giving the FCC an extension on its spectrum auction mandate – which ends this September – to March 31, 2024. It was referred to the energy and commerce committee.
“We cannot let the FCC’s auction authority lapse under any circumstances,” said Representative Doris Matsui, D-Calif., at an energy and commerce committee hearing on May 24. “Congress has extended the FCC’s spectrum auction authority on a bipartisan basis several times over the last three decades and has never let it lapse.
“Even a brief lapse in FCC auction authority could jeopardize licenses from being awarded and delay the carriers’ ability to supercharge their networks with this 5G-ready spectrum. That cannot happen,” said Matsui.
With a long history of auction authority, the FCC has conducted auctions of licenses for spectrum since 1994.
“Congress has never let the FCC’s spectrum authority lapse since authorizing it in the early 1990s, so I am pleased we are taking this important step forward today,” said committee chairman Frank Pallone, D-NJ. “As a result, the FCC will be able to hold its planned auction of the 2.5 gigahertz band in July without disruption and also fully close out auctions that have already occurred.”
In May, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel talked about the importance of upcoming spectrum auctions to fund infrastructure projects and the transition to a next-generation 911 system. In this hearing, Matsui and Pallone agreed that this authorization from Congress will be crucial for the FCC to carry out its spectrum authority.
Spectrum
It Will Take Multiple Strategies to Provide Enough Spectrum for Nascent Technologies, Expert Says
Rysavy argued that it would take an “all of the above” approach to meet the coming need for spectrum.
WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 – Spectrum sharing can provide unique opportunities for needed bandwidth, but it is not an end-all-be-all solution, and the U.S. cannot afford to turn down any strategies freeing up more spectrum, a spectrum expert said Wednesday during a Georgetown University event.
Spectrum sharing often refers to dynamic spectrum sharing, a process whereby an operator uses a radio band that is already being used by an incumbent operator. The incumbent may not use the band all the time, and thus the incumbent can allow the secondary operator to use the band when the incumbent does not need it.
During an event hosted by the university’s Center for Business and Public Policy, Rysavy Research CEO Peter Rysavy said that while this process can have useful applications, its utility is not limitless.
Rysavy explained that spectrum sharing solutions have only been developed to address specific scenarios for specific systems. “We do not today have any spectrum sharing solution that is general purpose – that can be applied to arbitrary systems,” he said.
This specialized and complex nature makes spectrum sharing solutions makes them not only more expensive, but also take longer to deploy.
Rysavy advocated for what he referred to as an “all of the above approach,” whereby spectrum sharing, licensed, and unlicensed spectrum strategies are utilized to address the U.S.’s growing need for broadband as 5G services continue to expand.
He referred to several killer applications for 5G, such as home broadband, augmented reality, and the metaverse that will be completely dependent on 5G infrastructure.
“We are really reaching the limits of physics as far as how efficient the technology is,” Rysavy said. “There are other things you can do on the edges, but there is only so far you can go with technology.”
Rysavy explained that growing physical infrastructure – such as increasing the number of small cell signal boosters – is not sufficient in resolving the need for bandwidth. “Ultimately, you do have to keep adding more spectrum into the equation – there is just no other way around it.”
Though Rysavy noted that wireless cannot compete with fiber in terms of bandwidth, he stated that it should not be viewed as a “wireless versus fiber” situation.
“The way to look at it is that we are extending fiber through the environment and close to the endpoint all the time,” he said. “The question then is just ‘how do we connect that last 100 yards?’”
Spectrum
Rosenworcel Proposes Funding Infrastructure and 911 Transition with Spectrum Auction Money
The FCC’s chairwoman spoke on the future of spectrum during a Tuesday CTIA event on 5G’s climate impacts.
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday proposed using funds raised in upcoming spectrum auctions held by the commission to fund infrastructure projects and the transition to a next-generation 911 system.
The proposal came as part of a list of potential future areas of focus on spectrum from the commission during Rosenworcel’s session at wireless trade association CTIA’s 2022 5G Summit focusing on 5G’s impacts on climate.
Rosenworcel has stated in the past that she would like spectrum auction proceeds to go towards updating the national 911 system.
Proposed upgrades include allowing 911 callers to send first responders photos, videos and text messages rather than just calls. A bill also exists in Congress to upgrade 911, the Next-Generation 911 Act, authorizing federal grants to go towards the upgrades.
In March the FCC announced that in July it would auction 2.5 GHz band licenses for 5G services.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also speaking at Tuesday’s event, added to the calls for upgrades to the national 911 system.
Rosenworcel also spoke about the possibility of legislation targeting mid-band spectrum and development of next-gen wireless networks, work on updates to the Commercial Spectrum Enhancement Act that governs allocation of spectrum to the commercial sector, as well as a greater focus on receiver performance and procurement practices rather than just examining transmitters.
She emphasized that the commission is always actively working on spectrum policy through the Affordable Connectivity Program, the freeing up of spectrum with a particular focus on mid band, advocating for a national spectrum plan, and broadband data collection via the provisions of the Broadband DATA Act. She stated that the commission is actively involved with National Telecommunications and Information Administration head Alan Davidson on freeing up spectrum.
Additional speakers at Tuesday’s event included director of the White House’s National Economic Council Brian Deese, who noted that in the coming weeks and months there will be many more announcements on broadband funding from the administration on money to come from new and existing sources, and Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.
Guthrie voiced frustration with government agencies not designated authority on spectrum over the role they took in public debates on spectrum policy, largely related to the Federal Aviation Administration’s influence over cellular providers to make concessions on their rollout of 5G over safety concerns earlier this year.
“And we must always continue to address inter-agency coordination issues,” said Guthrie.
He stated the necessity of these agencies communicating concerns to the NTIA and FCC rather than directly involving themselves in policy discussions.
