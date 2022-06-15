Broadband's Impact
In the Race to Claim TV Streaming Victory, HBO and Peacock May Eclipse Netflix: Analyst
Peacock and HBO Max named as potential winners by internet and entertainment industry analysis Laura Martin
WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 – HBO Max TV network and Peacock TV are predicted to be top streaming services, while Netflix is not, an expert who tracks the issue told the Tech Policy Institute on Monday.
Laura Martin, senior entertainment, and internet analyst at Needham and Company, said TV and streaming provider success are due to consumer demand and attributed this to how deep the streaming library is and second, how good the company is at personalizing tech in its consumer management.
In the race for TV and streaming providers, she sees two Comcast owned providers, Peacock, and HBO Max by Warner Bros as the two main competitors. At the top, she listed that YouTube and Amazon are apparent winners, alongside Disney due to their ESPN and Hulu bundle and added that in her prediction, Netflix loses. The Technology Policy Institute frequently hosts this event focused on which streaming services appear to be the most successful in the evolving world of digital content delivery.
In April, Netflix reported it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, with stock shares decreasing rapidly in wake of wake price increases and rumors of password sharing. Today, Martin echoed her predictions at a TPI event in 2020 where she said that Netflix would lose the streaming wars.
Martin stated that amongst increasing and cheaper competition, Netflix needs to innovate, adding to what she told CNBC in April, saying it needs an “ad-driven tier”, or bundling services even if they’re following other provider’s models. Martin added that she doesn’t look optimistically for Netflix’s long-term success in relation to the competition.
Martin explained that fast channel TV, which is traditional tv or free ad-supported TV apps that deliver scheduled programs, such as Peacock. versus ad-supported video-on-demand who provide personalized advertising to the user’s media choice, such as Netflix. “Fast channels provide a user engagement time that is three times longer” than in ad-supported programming, said Martin. She stated that fast channels also serve more ads and are more profitable than advertiser-supported programs.
“On average you use your phone five hours a day, and this is the benchmark that everyone is trying to get,” stated Martin. Because humans are attention driven, she suggested that Comcast focus on user engagement times to render better results for Peacock and HBO Max. “The longer the engagement, the more the optionality to make money from that customer.”
Although Martin looks optimistically to Peacock, she highlighted it is at a disadvantage of being commonly found in the “other” category, often forgotten by Wall Street and users from being grouped together in a long list of other streaming services.
States Lagging on Bills to Implement 988 Suicide Hotline Mandate as Deadline Approaches
As of June 7, 20 states have passed legislation to implement the 988 suicide hotline mandate, according to FCC data.
WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 – Only 20 out of the 35 states that have introduced legislation for a new suicide hotline have made the legislation law as of June 7, according to information from the Federal Communications Commission, as the July 16 implementation deadline nears.
States are required to implement the infrastructure and the funding for a 988 number that will go to the National Suicide Hotline, but only four states have passed bills to finance it, Emily Caditz, attorney advisor of the Wireline Competition Bureau under the FCC, said at a Federal Communication Bar Association event last week. Those states – Colorado, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington – fund the implementation from fees on cellphone lines.
James Wright, chief of crisis center operations at the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, suggested that “key partnerships between state and local governments” will be necessary to help states meet this deadline.
Laura Evans, director of national and state policy at Vibrant Emotional Health, said this funding will “make sure we have robust capacity for the anticipated 9-12 million contacts we expect to come in that first year.”
The commission ordered the adoption of the nationwide line nearly two years ago, on July 16, 2020.
According to the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, “988 is designated as the universal telephone number within the United States for the purpose of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system operated through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.”
“America’s suicide rate is at its highest since World War II,” said former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai at an FCC event in December of 2019. “A simple three-digit code for a suicide hotline can reduce the mental stigma surrounding mental health and ultimately save lives.
Caditz said the implementation of text messaging “is especially popular with groups that are at heightened risk of suicide or mental health crises, including teenagers and young adults and individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or speech disabled.”
Debra Berlyn: Online Shopping is Here to Stay for Older Adults
Helpful tips for safe shopping this summer.
Summertime and online shopping can be easy – and safe – for everyone, particularly older adults.
As a result of the unexpected years of the pandemic, there has been a seismic shift in consumers’ adoption of technology to purchase products and services. There has also been a growing acceptance of technology by older consumers who were forced to adopt an online existence as access to the outside world around them quickly shuttered.
Today, the aging community is growing more familiar and comfortable with technology.
Consumers continue to embrace e-commerce, spending $871.78 billion in 2021 in online transactions, a growth of over 14% from the previous year. The pandemic also served to increase these dollars, particularly among older adults who recognized the ease, convenience, and safety of shopping from home.
A significant overall force in the marketplace, the “buying power potential” of older adults, in general, has been growing in the past decade. In 2018, consumers 50 and older spent $7.6 trillion, accounting for 56 percent of overall U.S. spending.
For older adults, the significant shift from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to online retail continues to move forward. The 65+ community has jumped into the game and today they wield ever-increasing online retail power.
In 2020, many of those 65+ were averaging $187 in online shopping per month. It’s also clear the online shopping habits that started during COVID-19 are not going to disappear anytime in the near or distant future.
Unfortunately, just as online spending has increased, so have the opportunities for fraudsters to build new tactics to scam significant dollars from unsuspecting online users. All consumers need to have the proper tools to ensure they can feel confident when engaging in online retail.
In particular, older adults will benefit from having clear information on how to shop safe online.
Solutions for Older Adults to Engage in E-Commerce with Tips to Stay Safe and Additional Resources
Seven Tips to Shop Safe Online:
1) Always use a trusted online shopping “store” for your purchases and beware of phony online shopping sites that often reside on social media sites and may offer enticing prices.
Beware of phony online shopping sites and check out any unfamiliar stores with the Better Business Bureau. Consider trusted online stores like Amazon, which offers an A-to-z Guarantee for items purchased on their site that can help resolve issues with third-party vendors.
2) It’s best to use a credit card for your purchases.
If you purchase an item on your credit card, you can always then dispute that charge. Federal law limits liability to $50 if there’s an unauthorized charge to your account, and if you report it to your credit card company as soon as you discover it, they often will remove it entirely.
3) Make sure you’re on a secure site when entering financial information during your purchase transactions.
Always make sure you’re on a secure site before entering financial or other sensitive information. Look for the address bar “http” to shift to “https” when asked to input financial information, such as a credit card number. This indicates it will be transmitted securely.
4) Protect your privacy and security.
Engage the privacy settings, “cookies” choices, and clear your history on a regular basis to avoid unwanted marketing from companies.
5) Watch out for online “phishing scams” that can target older adults.
Scammers use email or text messages that look like they’re from a company you know or trust, such as your bank, credit card company, or an online store. Phishing emails request your personal information, such as a log-in or Social Security number to verify your account, or may ask that you update your credit card payment. Then they use that information to steal your personal and financial information.
To avoid a phishing scam, carefully check the email address to see if it’s from the company (the email address is often incorrect or is off by a letter or two). Some companies have implemented email verification technology to make it easier to identify legitimate emails. For example, if customers see the ‘Smile’ logo next to emails coming from an @amazon.com sender, that will indicate that the email came from Amazon – not a scammer.
Click here to see if your email provider supports this technology. A dose of healthy skepticism is in order if you receive any unsolicited emails asking for your personal and/or financial information.
6) Keep this adage in mind: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is!
Be careful of unsolicited email come-ons and special deals that ask you to “click here.” They can take you to illegitimate sellers or scams.
7) Report any scams or fraud that you experience online.
Federal Trade Commission (FTC): Report a Fraud, Scam, or Problem with a Company:
For additional information on online shopping safety, check out these helpful websites:
- Federal Trade Commission
- AARP
- National Consumers League
- Amazon: Identifying Whether an Email, Phone Call, Text Message, or Webpage is from Amazon
- National Council on Aging
Debra Berlyn serves as the executive director of The Project to Get Older Adults onLine (GOAL), and she is also the president of Consumer Policy Solutions. She represented AARP on telecom issues and the digital television transition and has worked closely with national aging organizations on several internet issues, including online safety and privacy concerns. She serves as vice chair of the Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer Advisory Committee and is on the board of the National Consumers League and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Lack of People Opting Into Emergency Alerts Poses Problems for Natural Disaster Scenarios
Disaster protocol experts remarked on lessons learned from fire outbreaks in Boulder County, Colorado.
KEYSTONE, Colorado, May 26, 2022 – A lack of people opting into local emergency alerts poses a severe challenge for public officials during natural disasters, a panel of experts said Tuesday.
The panel remarked on just how significant the number of people not subscribed to emergency alerts is during a panel on disaster preparedness at the annual Mountain Connect conference.
In Boulder, getting emergency alerts is on an opt-in basis, whereas in other areas, it is opt-in by default.
The specific focus of the panel was on lessons learned from the outbreak of fires in Boulder County, Colorado this past December.
Fires presented challenges for providers
Several challenges of managing a response to the fires were recounted.
Blake Nelson, Comcast’s senior director of construction, stated that some of his company’s underground broadband infrastructure buried at a considerable depth was still melted from the heat of the fires to cause service outages for customers. Thomas Tyler, no stranger to disaster response as Louisiana’s deputy director for broadband and connectivity through several hurricane responses, pointed out that it is quite possible local officials may be skilled in responding to one type of disaster such as a hurricane but not another like a tornado.
The panel also spoke to the challenges of coordination between essential companies and agencies if people do not have personal relationships with those who work at such entities other than their own.
Successful emergency responses to service outages during disaster serve as models for the future, with Nelson stating the internet provider opened up its wireless hotspots to temporarily increase service access and Tyler saying that standing up Starlink satellite internet access helped bring broadband to Louisiana communities only accessible by bridge or boat during their periods of disaster.
Conversation moderator Lori Adams, senior director of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia, suggested keeping town servers not in municipal buildings but rather off site and Wesley Wright, partner at law firm Keller and Heckman, recommended the Federal Communications Commission’s practice of developing strong backup options for monitoring service outages.
