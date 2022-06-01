Broadband Roundup
Antitrust Changes, Ookla SpeedTest Results, Electric Cooperatives Form Alliance for Broadband
Amy Klobuchar released revisions last week to antitrust legislation that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers.
June 1, 2022 – Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., released revisions last week to antitrust legislation that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers, but support remains unsure as supporters for the advancement in January express hesitation on floor vote.
Klobuchar said she hopes that there will be a vote on the bill, called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, within the next month.
Concerns during the committee markup in January centered on the bill’s potential to increase President Joe Biden’s administrations regulatory authority, the targeting nature of the bill toward American companies, and potential negative impact on privacy and cybersecurity.
This follows concerns from experts in the field that antitrust legislation may harm already increasing inflation rates and American competitiveness.
Ookla report shows T-Mobile has fastest 5G performance
Metrics company Ookla reported Wednesday that T-Mobile is maintaining its lead on 5G performance with a recorded median speed of 191.12 Megabits per second, with Verizon following at 107.25 Mbps.
Verizon’s 5G speeds have set it apart from AT&T since deploying its C-band spectrum. For 4G/LTE speeds, AT&T recorded a median speed of 34.57 Mbps versus a 26.33 Mbps for Verizon. According to the Ookla report, 50.6 percent of AT&T customers spent a majority of its time on 5G networks during the first quarter compared to only 28.9 percent of Verizon customers.
The fourth quarter report from 2021 showed that T-Mobile’s median 5G download speed was 187.12, with Verizon coming in second at 78.2 Mbps and AT&T with 68.82 Mbps.
Ookla gathers data from Speedtest users to report internet speeds at different locations.
Electric cooperatives form alliance in Arkansas to expand broadband access
In Arkansas, 13 electric cooperatives announced Thursday that they joined together to form a new wholesale fiber provider called Diamond State Networks to expand broadband access across the state.
The company said it will be focused on providing middle mile fiber transport routes to internet service providers and wireless operators. It said it is working to secure funding from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s middle mile funding program to extent its project further.
It is planning on investing more than $1.66 billion in fiber infrastructure to cover 64 percent of Arkansas’ land, reaching 600,000 potential customer locations.
It said it is also hoping that more co-ops will follow its model. Diamond State Networks hinted that it will not be the last coalition of its kind in a statement to Fierce, noting that co-ops are “uniquely positioned to serve parts of the country other operators either can’t or don’t want to reach.”
US Ignite on Infrastructure Funds, Crypto at World Economic Forum, Great Plains Fiber Run
US Ignite is pushing member organizations to apply for NTIA funding under the infrastructure bill.
May 31, 2022 – US Ignite, an organization that works to advance high-speed communications networks, is pushing its members to apply for funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Agency’s Internet for All program, which stems from money allocated under the infrastructure bill.
The NTIA released its notices of funding opportunity on May 13 for three open grant programs: Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program ($42.5 billion), State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion) and the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1.5 Billion).
“As a reminder, eligible applicants (states, territories, tribal governments) should receive $100 million for broadband from the federal government, with the remaining funds awarded depending on the proportion of unserved and underserved communities in a region. To get started with BEAD Program funding, all eligible applicants must submit a letter of intent (LOI) by July 18, 2022 via an online portal at NTIA.gov,” said US Ignite, adding that more than 30 states have already done this.
“States, territories, and tribal governments have eagerly awaited NTIA’s funding opportunity notices since the infrastructure law passed six months ago. With these in hand, it’s time to prepare for what comes next,” US Ignite said.
Crypto discussion at World Economic Forum
Global leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday for its annual World Economic Forum to discuss international issues, including decentralizing wealth through cryptocurrencies.
Politico journalist Ryan Heath said the interest from the Davos crowd in crypto might be to protect their wealth. “I think a lot of very wealthy people are going to say, well, maybe I should have something in something that nobody can take away.”
Politico termed the Davos attendees a “crypto-curious crowd”, and talked about decentralizing wealth interested through systems that will take away power from centralized banking such as Web3, blockchain and crypto.
Great Plains adds new fiber route from Omaha to Kansas City
Great Plains Communications, a Midwestern telecommunications provider, announced Tuesday it completed its new 400 Gigabit per second-capable route from Omaha, Nebraska to Kansas City, Kansas.
A press release stated this new high-speed addition provides “rapid scalability, diversity and increased reliability.”
“This diverse and reliable addition to the GPC network enables the company to provide multi-Gbps service to large enterprises, hyperscalers and fiber to the tower customers,” said GPC in a press release.
“With the continuing rise of bandwidth demand, the ability to rapidly scale is essential,” said Tony Thakur, chief technology officer at Great Plains Communications. “This route addition is just one example of the company’s commitment to continue expanding and improving our network to meet the changing needs of our customers as we position them for success both now and in the future.”
Utah’s Monumental Fiber City, Google Fiber Advertising, Starry Jersey City Expansion
With 141,000 residents, West Valley City, Utah, is now the second largest city in the country fully connected to fiber.
May 27, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah, announced Tuesday that it had become the second largest city in the country fully connected to fiber, and the largest U.S. city connected via an open access network. With a population of 141,000, the city trails only Chattanooga, Tenn., as the largest fully-fiberized community in the country.
Utah’s largest city fully connected to fiber and one of the original 11 cities open-access network UTOPIA Fiber targeted in the state, city manager Wayne Pyle emphasized the importance of fiber to the city’s economy. Pyle also serves on UTOPIA’s board.
“Not only have we been able to attract and retain major employers,” he said, “now having fiber built to every home and business has enabled us to bridge the digital divide,” said Pyle.
“Our community has been a place where generations of families can enjoy a great quality-of-life, while new immigrants can join the community and prosper.”
Speaking about the milestone at Mountain Connect, UTOPIA Fiber CEO Roger Timmerman said that while believe that the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the speed of the build, the open access fiber operator had been on a five-year expedited plan for finishing the city. “They were done waiting around,” Timmerman said of city officials. “And with today’s increased interest rates, and rising cost of construction, it’s a good time to finish these projects.”
Google Fiber will alter its advertising following challenges
Fierce Telecom reported Friday that Google Fiber, Google’s fiber-to-the-premises service, would alter its advertising following challenges from the National Advertising Division and cable company Charter Communications that offshoot company made a number of unsupported claims on its speeds.
Google Fiber asserted that it could provide “faster download speeds than you’d get with traditional cable,” and additionally that it offers up to 77x faster uploads and 12x faster downloads as well as that it has “fewer outages than cable internet.”
The company will respect the recommendations of the NAD despite the fact that it disagrees with the agency’s ruling.
In February, Charter was largely successful in challenging advertising from AT&T when the NAD recommended the latter stop saying it offers “better internet” than cable.
Starry oversees a housing community broadband expansion
Fixed-wireless provider Starry Internet announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with the Jersey City Housing Authority to provide residents of two housing communities in Jersey City, New Jersey with access to its digital equity program known as Starry Connect.
Residents will also be able to opt into the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
272 building housing units will have the opportunity to benefit from Starry’s program.
“We are ecstatic to partner with Starry to bridge this gap by building essential broadband infrastructure and offering high-speed, low-cost access to our residents,” said Vivian-Brady-Phillips, JCHA executive director.
Former FCC Chair Joins Company Board, Twitter to Pay $150 million in Privacy Case, Telehealth Prescriptions
Tom Wheeler is joining the board of a mobile network company.
May 26, 2022 – Alef, a mobile network company, announced on Wednesday that Tom Wheeler, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, will join its board of directors.
According to the press release, Wheeler will “serve as an advocate for enterprises to rapidly adopt mobility inside the enterprise private network.”
Wheeler has more than 40 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. During his time at the FCC, he led efforts to adopt the Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum band, net neutrality, and enhanced cybersecurity policies.
“Alef is a pioneer for the kind of competitive offering that we were envisioning when the FCC created CBRS, and thus it is an honor to join this Board of Directors,” said Wheeler in the press release.
In the same press release, Alef announced it also joined the OnGo Alliance, an organization designed to support the development of new solutions for the CBRS.
Working with OnGo, Alef will identify key issues and drive the development of LTE and 5G NR solutions for CBRS, the press release said. “This news demonstrates the company’s continued leadership across the telecom industry, ushering in a new era of capability delivered to the enterprise from the mobile edge,” stated the press release.
Alef gives enterprises and developers the ability to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure, the release said.
Twitter to pay $150 million to settle privacy suit
Twitter has agreed to pay a $150 million fine following a privacy lawsuit settlement made public on Wednesday concerning allegations that the company improperly collected and handled user data between 2013 and 2019.
The settlement requires a court approval before being finalized.
The lawsuit, which was initiated by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department, stated that Twitter had collected phone numbers and email addresses from platform users to secure accounts but allowed advertisers use the information to target ads without notifying users.
According to an FTC press release, Twitter used this personal information to “further its own business interests through its Tailored Audiences and Partner Audiences services.” This was in violation of a 2011 privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
“As the complaint notes, Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a release.
The settlement, in addition to the fine, will require Twitter to “maintain a comprehensive privacy and information security program, notify users whose information was misused, limit employee access to personal data, and offer multifactor authentication options.”
Twitter apologized for the breach in 2019, claiming that the data “may have been inadvertently used for advertising.”
Damien Kieran, Twitter’s chief privacy officer, said in a blog post that “keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way.”
CVS, Walmart to stop telehealth prescriptions
CVS Pharmacy and Walmart will no longer be filling prescriptions for controlled substances ordered by telehealth companies Cerebral Inc. and Done Health in response to concerns from a review that CVS conducted on their prescription practices. Walmart, according to the Wall Street Journal, did not disclose why they made the decision.
“We recently conducted a review of certain telehealth companies that prescribe controlled substance medications,” said CVS in a statement to The Hill. It is “important that medications are prescribed appropriately.”
CVS reportedly was unable to resolve “concerns” they had with Cerebral and Done Health, but did not elaborate on the concerns.
Cerebral said in a statement to The Hill that CVS’s timing was unfortunate, noting that they had stopped prescribing controlled substances earlier this month. “In light of CVS’s decision, Cerebral is doing everything possible to ensure these patients get access to medications that their health care providers have determined they need.”
Cerebral said that they would reach out to every patient impacted by CVS’s decision to help them transition to another pharmacy “as seamless as possible.”
As reported by The Hill, pharmacists at other locations that have adopted similar policies “expressed concerns that telehealth companies were over-prescribing certain medications like Adderall.”
