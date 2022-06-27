Spectrum
Make More Unlicensed Spectrum Available for Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi Use: Panelists
Conference hears the FCC should seek spectrum bands to open up for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 – Experts said at a WiFiForward event last week that there should be more carve-outs for unlicensed spectrum to tackle growing demand for connections and relieve congestion on existing frequencies.
Unlicensed spectrum is a set of frequencies that are not restricted to specific entities and may be used by nearly any device. Wi-Fi devices are most commonly found on unlicensed spectrum frequencies.
“We need a lot more [spectrum],” said Alan Inouye from the American Library Association at the event on June 21. New Wi-Fi devices and a growing number of consumers is driving up the demand for unlicensed spectrum, she said.
Kathleen Burke from internet advocacy group Public Knowledge added that, “[Unlicensed Spectrum] plays a critical role in allowing us to have innovative technology that advances our telecommunications opportunities while at the same time providing affordable opportunities to connect.”
Because spectrum is a finite resource, Burke suggested exploring using the 7 Ghz band to expand the spectrum frequencies.
“Do inventory,” said Burke, “and find out what the next bands are based on actual data about what is occupying the current bands and what is available out there today.”
Deb Collier from Citizens Against Government Waste suggested that the Federal Communication Commission lengthen its auction authority to auction out specific spectrum frequencies and provide more space in bands for unlicensed use.
Spectrum
Agency Leaders Urge Improvements to Spectrum Management
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel advocated for bills that would make better use of spectrum.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – Agency leaders at speaking at a Public Knowledge conference Thursday said more needs to be done to bring spectrum management up to speed, as a issues outlined by a decades-old task force report are still pertinent today.
Receiver standards continue to prohibit innovation, barriers remain for a national spectrum strategy, and spectrum frequencies are becoming more crowded and valuable, said panelists at the event, pointing to challenges outlined by the 2002 Spectrum Policy Task Force.
“[The task force recommendations] were spot on but they also identified a lot of persistent challenges that remain today,” said Derek Khlopin of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “I don’t think that it means we haven’t made progress.”
Technology, use cases, and standards will constantly evolve, added Matthew Pearl of the FCC. “We need to constantly assess them and be very nimble while at the same time honoring the principles like flexibility to all users.”
Suggested steps for improvement
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, speaking at the event, suggested three areas of improvement for spectrum innovation.
First, she advocated for the Spectrum Innovation Act, a bill introduced to the House in September and awaiting committee approval that would make available new airwaves for commercial wireless broadband.
Second, Rosenworcel suggested that the FCC update the Commercial Spectrum Enhancement Act, which encourages federal users to clear spectrum by establishing a spectrum relocation fund to reimburse agencies operating on airways that are allocated for commercial use.
She also suggested that federal relocators can be given a broader range of options to update their capabilities when they relocate. These changes could “help avoid spectrum disputes and smooth the way for reallocation of airways.”
Third, “we should explore receiver performance.” The efficient use of our airways is a two-way effort and low quality receivers will make it difficult to introduce new services in the same frequencies. The FCC recently launched a new inquiry on receiver performance.
These suggestions come a week after a House subcommittee on communications and technology advanced two bills for floor votes that would provide the NTIA with resources to develop “innovative spectrum management technologies.”
Spectrum
House Committee Pushes Through Bills to Improve NTIA Spectrum Management
Markup of bills comes after much discussion about federal spectrum management.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 – The House subcommittee on communications and technology advanced two bills for floor votes providing the National Telecommunications and Information Administration with resources to develop “innovative spectrum management technologies” at a subcommittee markup Wednesday.
Spectrum management is essential to minimize interference on radio spectrum and optimize the use of the finite resource.
The first, the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences Codification Act, provides statutory authority to the ITS, an arm of the NTIA, authorizing the ITS to implement certain spectrum legislation on behalf of the NTIA. The institute will be required to establish an initiative to support the development of emergency communication and tracking technology.
One amendment clarified the role the ITS plays in supporting spectrum advancements and promoting effective use of spectrum.
The second bill – Simplifying Management, Reallocation and Transfer of Spectrum Act, or the SMART Act – was introduced by Representative Brett Guthrie, R-KY, requiring “the assistance of the secretary of communications and information at NTIA to develop and implement framework to enhance the sharing of spectrum between federal entities and non-federal users as well as between multiple federal entities,” said Chairman Mike Doyle, D-PA.
The SMART act will establish a common platform for sharing spectrum use across federal agencies and other users. An amendment was passed to ensure that the coordination with spectrum would support a broad range of users in many industries.
Spectrum
FCC Auction Authority Bill Ensures No Disruption in Spectrum Distribution: Lawmakers
The Extending America’s Spectrum Auction Leadership Act of 2022 was introduced last month.
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 – Legislation introduced last month that would extend the authority of the Federal Communications Commission to conduct spectrum auctions is needed to ensure a seamless process when the agency comes to close out existing auctions, lawmakers said last week.
The Extending America’s Spectrum Auction Leadership Act of 2022, or H.R. 7783, was introduced on May 16 in the House, giving the FCC an extension on its spectrum auction mandate – which ends this September – to March 31, 2024. It was referred to the energy and commerce committee.
“We cannot let the FCC’s auction authority lapse under any circumstances,” said Representative Doris Matsui, D-Calif., at an energy and commerce committee hearing on May 24. “Congress has extended the FCC’s spectrum auction authority on a bipartisan basis several times over the last three decades and has never let it lapse.
“Even a brief lapse in FCC auction authority could jeopardize licenses from being awarded and delay the carriers’ ability to supercharge their networks with this 5G-ready spectrum. That cannot happen,” said Matsui.
With a long history of auction authority, the FCC has conducted auctions of licenses for spectrum since 1994.
“Congress has never let the FCC’s spectrum authority lapse since authorizing it in the early 1990s, so I am pleased we are taking this important step forward today,” said committee chairman Frank Pallone, D-NJ. “As a result, the FCC will be able to hold its planned auction of the 2.5 gigahertz band in July without disruption and also fully close out auctions that have already occurred.”
In May, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel talked about the importance of upcoming spectrum auctions to fund infrastructure projects and the transition to a next-generation 911 system. In this hearing, Matsui and Pallone agreed that this authorization from Congress will be crucial for the FCC to carry out its spectrum authority.
Recent
- Make More Unlicensed Spectrum Available for Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi Use: Panelists
- Decades-Old Legislation Can Play Supplement to Federal Broadband Infrastructure Money
- Data Export Bill, Chamber of Commerce’s BEAD Issues, Wisconsin Putting $125M for Broadband
- Agency Leaders Urge Improvements to Spectrum Management
- Fixed-Wireless Behind Fiber, U.S. Broadband Competition, Oregon Broadband Map
- Researching the Impact of Digital Equity Funding Starts With Community Collaboration
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
-
Fiber2 months ago
AT&T Q1 Reflects Fiber Growth, Fixed-Wireless Still Plays Crucial Role for Rural Americans
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
AT&T and DISH Agreement, FCC Adds More States in Robocall Fight, $50M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Open Access3 months ago
‘Worst Broadband City’ Brownsville Approves Open Access Fiber Project with Lit Communities
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on June 8, 2022 — Preparing for Federal Broadband Funding with the Rural Utilities Service’s Christopher McLean
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T’s 911 Tech, Russia Cyberattacks, Musk’s Twitter Would Reinstate Trump
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 27, 2022 – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?