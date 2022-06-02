Metronet and Vexus Merge, Instagram Launches AMBER alerts, Collaboration at Fiber Connect

Broadband Roundup
Metronet announced it has completed its merger with Vexus Fiber.
June 2, 2022 – On Wednesday, Metronet, a fiber optic network provider from Evansville, Indiana announced it has completed its merger with Vexus Fiber, a fiber optic network provider from Lubbock, Texas to bring fiber to homes across 16 states and 250 communities.
“Both companies connect America’s underserved cities and towns, bringing state-of-the-art fiber optic connections for workers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and homes operating with symmetrical speeds of one gigabit or higher”, a press release stated.
The companies said the merger allows a wider geographical reach to provide more homes with fiber. As Metronet has networks in more than 220 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri and Colorado, the press release said the merger adds “additional residential and business customers in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.”
The press release stated that both companies will continue to operate under its current brands and leadership.
Instagram launches Amber alerts on platform
Instagram announced Wednesday that users will now receive AMBER alerts about missing children in their area to raise awareness through the platform’s sharing capabilities, starting in the U.S. and 24 other countries.
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said in a blog post.
“The alerts will include details about the child, such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information that can be provided”, Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety for Instagram parent Facebook, said in the post.
DeLaune added that with the “Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”
Collaboration to be presented at Fiber Connect 2022
On Wednesday, the Fiber Broadband Association announced that the partnership of COS Systems, Lit Communities and Calix will present its combined fiber and telehealth services at Fiber Connect 2022 in Nashville June 13 and 14.
“The collaboration between FBA member companies Lit Communities, COS Systems, and Calix are presenting how their combined services aim to bring fiber and smart applications like Telehealth services to about 50,000 residents and businesses in Medina County”, a press release stated.
Calix and Lit Communities will provide broadband infrastructure to professional services in Medina County such as MedinaFiber and MetroHealth’s remote telehealth program, while COS Systems provides the software platform to deploy the network.
Amy Klobuchar released revisions last week to antitrust legislation that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers.
June 1, 2022 – Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., released revisions last week to antitrust legislation that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers, but support remains unsure as supporters for the advancement in January express hesitation on floor vote.
Klobuchar said she hopes that there will be a vote on the bill, called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, within the next month.
Concerns during the committee markup in January centered on the bill’s potential to increase President Joe Biden’s administrations regulatory authority, the targeting nature of the bill toward American companies, and potential negative impact on privacy and cybersecurity.
This follows concerns from experts in the field that antitrust legislation may harm already increasing inflation rates and American competitiveness.
Ookla report shows T-Mobile has fastest 5G performance
Metrics company Ookla reported Wednesday that T-Mobile is maintaining its lead on 5G performance with a recorded median speed of 191.12 Megabits per second, with Verizon following at 107.25 Mbps.
Verizon’s 5G speeds have set it apart from AT&T since deploying its C-band spectrum. For 4G/LTE speeds, AT&T recorded a median speed of 34.57 Mbps versus a 26.33 Mbps for Verizon. According to the Ookla report, 50.6 percent of AT&T customers spent a majority of its time on 5G networks during the first quarter compared to only 28.9 percent of Verizon customers.
The fourth quarter report from 2021 showed that T-Mobile’s median 5G download speed was 187.12, with Verizon coming in second at 78.2 Mbps and AT&T with 68.82 Mbps.
Ookla gathers data from Speedtest users to report internet speeds at different locations.
Electric cooperatives form alliance in Arkansas to expand broadband access
In Arkansas, 13 electric cooperatives announced Thursday that they joined together to form a new wholesale fiber provider called Diamond State Networks to expand broadband access across the state.
The company said it will be focused on providing middle mile fiber transport routes to internet service providers and wireless operators. It said it is working to secure funding from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s middle mile funding program to extent its project further.
It is planning on investing more than $1.66 billion in fiber infrastructure to cover 64 percent of Arkansas’ land, reaching 600,000 potential customer locations.
It said it is also hoping that more co-ops will follow its model. Diamond State Networks hinted that it will not be the last coalition of its kind in a statement to Fierce, noting that co-ops are “uniquely positioned to serve parts of the country other operators either can’t or don’t want to reach.”
US Ignite is pushing member organizations to apply for NTIA funding under the infrastructure bill.
May 31, 2022 – US Ignite, an organization that works to advance high-speed communications networks, is pushing its members to apply for funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Agency’s Internet for All program, which stems from money allocated under the infrastructure bill.
The NTIA released its notices of funding opportunity on May 13 for three open grant programs: Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program ($42.5 billion), State Digital Equity Act programs ($1.5 billion) and the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1.5 Billion).
“As a reminder, eligible applicants (states, territories, tribal governments) should receive $100 million for broadband from the federal government, with the remaining funds awarded depending on the proportion of unserved and underserved communities in a region. To get started with BEAD Program funding, all eligible applicants must submit a letter of intent (LOI) by July 18, 2022 via an online portal at NTIA.gov,” said US Ignite, adding that more than 30 states have already done this.
“States, territories, and tribal governments have eagerly awaited NTIA’s funding opportunity notices since the infrastructure law passed six months ago. With these in hand, it’s time to prepare for what comes next,” US Ignite said.
Crypto discussion at World Economic Forum
Global leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday for its annual World Economic Forum to discuss international issues, including decentralizing wealth through cryptocurrencies.
Politico journalist Ryan Heath said the interest from the Davos crowd in crypto might be to protect their wealth. “I think a lot of very wealthy people are going to say, well, maybe I should have something in something that nobody can take away.”
Politico termed the Davos attendees a “crypto-curious crowd”, and talked about decentralizing wealth interested through systems that will take away power from centralized banking such as Web3, blockchain and crypto.
Great Plains adds new fiber route from Omaha to Kansas City
Great Plains Communications, a Midwestern telecommunications provider, announced Tuesday it completed its new 400 Gigabit per second-capable route from Omaha, Nebraska to Kansas City, Kansas.
A press release stated this new high-speed addition provides “rapid scalability, diversity and increased reliability.”
“This diverse and reliable addition to the GPC network enables the company to provide multi-Gbps service to large enterprises, hyperscalers and fiber to the tower customers,” said GPC in a press release.
“With the continuing rise of bandwidth demand, the ability to rapidly scale is essential,” said Tony Thakur, chief technology officer at Great Plains Communications. “This route addition is just one example of the company’s commitment to continue expanding and improving our network to meet the changing needs of our customers as we position them for success both now and in the future.”
With 141,000 residents, West Valley City, Utah, is now the second largest city in the country fully connected to fiber.
May 27, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah, announced Tuesday that it had become the second largest city in the country fully connected to fiber, and the largest U.S. city connected via an open access network. With a population of 141,000, the city trails only Chattanooga, Tenn., as the largest fully-fiberized community in the country.
Utah’s largest city fully connected to fiber and one of the original 11 cities open-access network UTOPIA Fiber targeted in the state, city manager Wayne Pyle emphasized the importance of fiber to the city’s economy. Pyle also serves on UTOPIA’s board.
“Not only have we been able to attract and retain major employers,” he said, “now having fiber built to every home and business has enabled us to bridge the digital divide,” said Pyle.
“Our community has been a place where generations of families can enjoy a great quality-of-life, while new immigrants can join the community and prosper.”
Speaking about the milestone at Mountain Connect, UTOPIA Fiber CEO Roger Timmerman said that while believe that the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the speed of the build, the open access fiber operator had been on a five-year expedited plan for finishing the city. “They were done waiting around,” Timmerman said of city officials. “And with today’s increased interest rates, and rising cost of construction, it’s a good time to finish these projects.”
Google Fiber will alter its advertising following challenges
Fierce Telecom reported Friday that Google Fiber, Google’s fiber-to-the-premises service, would alter its advertising following challenges from the National Advertising Division and cable company Charter Communications that offshoot company made a number of unsupported claims on its speeds.
Google Fiber asserted that it could provide “faster download speeds than you’d get with traditional cable,” and additionally that it offers up to 77x faster uploads and 12x faster downloads as well as that it has “fewer outages than cable internet.”
The company will respect the recommendations of the NAD despite the fact that it disagrees with the agency’s ruling.
In February, Charter was largely successful in challenging advertising from AT&T when the NAD recommended the latter stop saying it offers “better internet” than cable.
Starry oversees a housing community broadband expansion
Fixed-wireless provider Starry Internet announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with the Jersey City Housing Authority to provide residents of two housing communities in Jersey City, New Jersey with access to its digital equity program known as Starry Connect.
Residents will also be able to opt into the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
272 building housing units will have the opportunity to benefit from Starry’s program.
“We are ecstatic to partner with Starry to bridge this gap by building essential broadband infrastructure and offering high-speed, low-cost access to our residents,” said Vivian-Brady-Phillips, JCHA executive director.
