NA Projected to Lead 5G Subs, Internet Society Board Members, Shentel Expands and Hires

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 – Telecommunications equipment provider Ericsson released its latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, saying 5G is the “fastest growing mobile technology generation ever.”
The report from the company, which provides 5G equipment to telecom companies, projects that there will be over one billion global subscribers in 2022 and 4.4 billion in 2027, and that global mobile network data traffic has doubled in the past two years.
Ericsson explains that “this traffic growth was driven by increased smartphone and mobile broadband usage, as well as the digitalization of society and industries,” and says it draws several hundred million people to become new mobile broadband subscribers every year.
A press release also states that fixed wireless access will account for 20 percent of all mobile data network traffic in 2022, and also that 60 percent of global mobile network data traffic is expected to be over 5G networks by 2027.”
“North America is forecast to lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-ten subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G in 2027,” the report said.
Internet Society announces new board of trustees members
On June 20, the Internet Society, an internet access non-profit, announced four new members to its board of trustees.
Charles Mok, visiting scholar at the Global Digital Policy Incubator of the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University; Sagarika Wickramasekera, an assistant network manager at Sriplaee Campus, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka; Barry Leiba, the director of internet standards at Futurewei Technologies; and Victor Kuarsingh, senior director of network engineering and delivery at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure were elected this year to the board.
“All four new trustees will serve three-year terms which commenced with the Internet Society board’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held 18-19, June” a press release stated.
A press release also added that, the board reappointed Muhammad Shabbir to a one-year term to fill the seat left by the resignation of board member Mamounia Diop.
Shentel expands Glo Fiber to Delaware and appoints new senior vice president of sales and marketing
Telecom Shentel announced plans for Glo Fiber to expand its fiber network in the mid-Atlantic region to Sussex County, Delaware, bringing internet speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second.
According to a June 16 press release, this expansion is Glo Fiber’s first project in Delaware, delivering “an all-fiber choice for high speed, reliable service to over 21,000 homes in the county.” Construction is planned for the start of 2023.
The release states that by “using Shentel’s 7,600-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing.”
“This expansion will continue to grow the Glo brand in new markets where residents and businesses alike will reap the benefits of having access to our state-of-the-art fiber product,” said Chris Kyle, vice president of industry affairs and regulatory.
Shentel also announced Monday that Dara Leslie will be the new senior vice president of sales and marketing to guide revenue strategy for the company.
A press release stated that Dara brings with her more than 20 years of experience in the broadband industry, with 10 years at cable company Comcast and various leadership roles at Atlantic Broadband for the Maryland and Delaware region.
“Dara’s extensive marketing, sales, and operational experience will be a force multiplier for Shentel as we continue to expand our footprint,” said Ed McKay, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Shentel.
Bill Targeting Sale of Location Data, Senate Democrats Antitrust Revision, Antitrust Lawsuit Location Bill
A bill introduced by Elizabeth Warren would ban data brokers from selling or transferring location data and health data.
June 16, 2022 – Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit the sale of location data by third-party data brokers.
Warren said in a statement that “data brokers gather intensely personal data such as location data from seemingly innocuous sources including weather apps and prayer apps – oftentimes without the consumer’s consent or knowledge.”
Under the legislation, called the Health and Location Data Protection Act, the Federal Trade Commission would be given $1 billion to enforce rules on data brokers over the following 10 years.
The bill would ban data brokers from selling or transferring location data and health data. The FTC would be responsible for enforcing the rules within 180 days, with exceptions for HIPAA-compliant activities, protected First Amendment speech, and validly authorized disclosures.
The bill would also empower the FTC, state attorneys general and individuals to sue data brokers and enforce the provisions of the law.
Senate Democrats ask for revisions to antitrust bill
Four Democratic Senators sought revisions to an antitrust bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, that would strengthen prohibitions on anticompetitive conduct and mergers by banning dominant tech platforms from preferencing their own products and services over competitors.
The bill was introduced by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., but underwent criticism during the committee markup that it would target American companies and have a negative impact on privacy and cybersecurity. In response to concerns, Klobuchar released revisions in May.
In a letter Wednesday, four democrat Senators said that although they support the goal of the bill to limit the power of tech giants, they have concerns that it would limit companies’ ability to moderate harmful content.
“Our understanding is that you do not intend for the bill to limit content moderation in this way,” they wrote, “and we want to work with you to fix this issue.”
The letter suggested revisions to the text specifying that nothing in the legislation “may be construed to impose liability” on a platform for moderating content.
Klobuchar denied the claims in a press conference that the bill would have unintended consequences on content moderation, saying “this bill is about competition, it’s not focused on content.”
Senate passes bill allowing attorneys general to pick location of where antitrust suits are heard
The Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday that allows state attorneys general to choose the location of where their federal antitrust suits are heard, a right that the federal government has.
The bill’s sponsors, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah., said the legislation, called State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, would prevent state antitrust cases from being moved to courts preferred by defendants and is a key step to curb the monopoly power of internet giants.
“America works best when competition prevails, and consumers across the country benefit from the efforts of state attorneys general to enforce our nation’s antitrust laws,” said Klobuchar in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation will allow for more efficient and effective antitrust enforcement by state attorneys general, which is good for competition and consumers.”
The bill now moves to a House floor vote.
States Interested in Infrastructure Money, Dish 5G Available to 20% of Americans, Big Tech Contribution to USF
39 states and territories have submitted letters of intent to participate in the NTIA’s Internet for All initiative.
June 15, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Wednesday that 39 states and territories have submitted letters of intent to participate in the Internet for All initiative, the agency’s program to deliver $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure funds.
The announcement shows an increase in interest, as in May the NTIA said 34 states and territories said they were interested in the program.
The states that have sent letters include: Maine, West Virginia, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Alaska, American Samoa, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Hawaii, Mississippi, Colorado, Connecticut, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Nevada, Wisconsin, Alabama, Utah, Georgia, Puerto Rico, New York, Washington DC, North Dakota, Guam, Michigan, Oregon, Wyoming, Kentucky, Arkansas, Idaho, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, the Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The NTIA’s Internet for All programs launched three notices of funding opportunity: the main Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program with $1 billion, and State Digital Equity Planning Grant program, which grants $60 million.
Dish 5G now available to 20 percent of U.S. population
Dish Network said Wednesday that its 5G network is available to 20 percent of the U.S. population.
The service, called Project Genesis, is now available in more than 120 cities nationwide, the company said in a press release.
“This is an important step forward in our work to connect Americans to our Smart 5G network, but it’s only the beginning,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer of Dish Wireless.
DISH’s main contributing partners on this include AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, JMA, Mavenir, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto, Qualcomm, Samsung, and VMware.
Think tank says Congress should require major web platforms to support Universal Service Fund
The Free State Foundation is urging Congress to reform the Universal Service Fund regime to include Big Tech contributions, according to a Tuesday post.
The Universal Service Fund provides basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income Americans, but its roughly $10-billion annual funding comes largely from voice services. services.
Observers have urged the FCC or Congress to make the fund more stable, including adding broadband revenues to the contribution base, forcing big technology platforms to pay, or have it come from general taxation.
The think tank said Congress should consider ideas discussed by FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington to “expand the base of USF contributors by including web platforms like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter, that benefit most from nationwide broadband network availability.”
It also said, “Congress should promptly pass the FAIR Contributions Act – or similar legislation – that would authorize the Commission to recommend ways to expand the USF contribution base and ensure its financial sustainability.”
Terabit-Ready Network, Qualcomm Faces Class Action, Cryptocurrency Companies Block Withdrawals
Netly Fiber said Monday it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network.
June 14, 2022 – A privately funded open access network operator, Netly Fiber, announced Monday that it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network with its partner, Corning Incorporated, in Solana Beach, California.
“Every residence, business, traffic light, and institution in the city” was built with multiple, dedicated strands of fiber to eliminate splitters that would limit speeds, said a press release.
Although devices do not accept terabit speeds yet, this system will prevent replacements in the future as terabit speeds become the norm, the company said.
“We looked decades into the future to explore what bandwidth demand would be like, then built a Terabit-ready fiber network, capable of delivering future-proof speeds and capacity for generations to come,” said Jack Demers, CEO of Netly Fiber, in the release.
Netly Fiber will make the unlit fiber available to all service providers on “fair, wholesale terms.”
Qualcomm hit with antitrust class action in California
A complaint was filed in Federal Court in California against chip maker Qualcomm on Friday for alleged market abuse, marking the second effort to hold Qualcomm liable for abuse.
“For over a decade,” read the complaint, “Qualcomm has exploited its position as the dominant global provider of modem chips… in the form of inflated prices for cellular devices throughout the world.”
The complaint claims Qualcomm violated California’s antitrust and consumer protection laws, the Cartwright Act and the Unfair Competition Law, “both of which provide more liberal standards for liability than are available under the federal Sherman Act.” Thus, a company may be in violation of the Cartwright Act even if it does not violate the Sherman Act.
The plaintiffs seek an order that Qualcomm’s conduct is unlawful, “enjoining Qualcomm from continuing to engage in this and any similarly unlawful conduct, and awarding money damages, restitution, and all other relief to which Plaintiffs… are entitled.”
Cryptocurrency companies block withdrawals following drop in value
As the value of bitcoin plummeted over the weekend, some cryptocurrency companies began blocking users from withdrawing funds.
Celsius Network, a crypto lending company, announced Sunday that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.
“We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” said Celsius in a statement. “We are working with a singular focus: to protect and preserve assets to meet our obligations to customers.”
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, followed suit, temporarily halting withdrawals on Monday but resuming them later that day.
